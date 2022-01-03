Technological intervention that supports data transfer of sending summary of the patient vitals through the transfer of care would be a great benefit to the trauma care department. This paperfocuses on presenting the effectiveness of information presentation on using wearable augmented reality devices to improve human decision making during transfer of care for surgicaltrauma, and to improve user experience and reduce cognitive workload. The results of this experiment can make significant contributions to design guidelines for information presentation on small form factors especially in time critical decision-making scenarios.This could potentially help medical responders in the trauma care center to prepare for treatment materials such asmedicines, diagnostic procedures, bringing in specialized doctors or consulting the advice of experienced doctors and calling in support staff as required, and so on.