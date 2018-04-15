Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
By CRS Info Solutions Free Demo Online Classes Lowest Fee In Market
Pega Online Training  Pega online training provides the optimum training solution for our students. Supported by the late...
What Is Pega Technology ?  Technically speaking PEGA tool is not a language or database operating system. Pega tool which...
What are Pega tool applications ?  Pega's built-in Business Process Management and Case Management software suits helps t...
Where To Get Trained?  CRS Info Solutions is the best Pega Training institute, it is the one stop solution for IT Aspiran...
Type Of Trainings  We at CRS Info Solutions are providing Self Learning Videos and Tutorial in addition to the Online Tra...
Benefits: You are going to get following benefits from our training:  Assignments and Practical activities  One to one s...
Contact Us CRS Info Solutions Visit: http://www.crsinfosolutions.com/pega/ Pega Online Training India Pega Online Training
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

pega online training by crs info solutions

50 views

Published on

CRS Info Solutions is the best Pega Training institute, it is the one stop solution for IT Aspirants who are looking for Pega online training. Our objective is to deliver extensive training so that our learners can acquire a complete knowledge of various Pega technologies. We guide our learners to emerge as Pega Professionals in IT industry. Our Pega Online Training will cover real-time scenarios/use cases which will help the participants to understand the concepts very easily and will help them clear Pega certification exams like CBPA, CSA , etc.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

pega online training by crs info solutions

  1. 1. By CRS Info Solutions Free Demo Online Classes Lowest Fee In Market
  2. 2. Pega Online Training  Pega online training provides the optimum training solution for our students. Supported by the latest cutting-edge learning techniques and tools, our online training experts provide world-class training to help our students succeed with Pega to our trainees and world wide online students.
  3. 3. What Is Pega Technology ?  Technically speaking PEGA tool is not a language or database operating system. Pega tool which is developed on java provides us with a platform which is process driven. It framework can do all the things that conventional programming can do like designing user interfaces, writing business logic, applications logic, creating physical and logical mode of databases etc. the Only difference between the traditional programming and Pega Tool is that Pega tool is having process and gadgets to build any component, with no effort to write huge coding.
  4. 4. What are Pega tool applications ?  Pega's built-in Business Process Management and Case Management software suits helps to rapidly construct business applications. Pega with its CRM and BPM tools extending it services to financial industry, insurance, life sciences, healthcare, government, manufacturing, high tech, communications and media, energy, and utilities. While core areas have conventionally included banking and financial sectors, more recent areas include manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare.
  5. 5. Where To Get Trained?  CRS Info Solutions is the best Pega Training institute, it is the one stop solution for IT Aspirants who are looking for Pega online training. Our objective is to deliver extensive training so that our learners can acquire a complete knowledge of various Pega technologies. We guide our learners to emerge as Pega Professionals in IT industry. Our Pega Online Training will cover real-time scenarios/use cases which will help the participants to understand the concepts very easily and will help them clear Pega certification exams like CBPA, CSA , etc.
  6. 6. Type Of Trainings  We at CRS Info Solutions are providing Self Learning Videos and Tutorial in addition to the Online Training. And our course content is designed such that it meets the industrial standards and is up to date with latest versions in the market. Support will be provided 24/7 similar to the Online Training. Our training and Materials are provided by real time certified working professionals.
  7. 7. Benefits: You are going to get following benefits from our training:  Assignments and Practical activities  One to one service  Interview preparation  Resume preparation  Certification preparation  2 Real time Projects  Live project code  Exposure to live environment  Lowest Fee In Market
  8. 8. Contact Us CRS Info Solutions Visit: http://www.crsinfosolutions.com/pega/ Pega Online Training India Pega Online Training

×