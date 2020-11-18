Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Why you should have a board portal for your nonprofit
Why You Should Have A
Board Portal for Your
Nonprofit
As we know, nonprofits usually deal with a limited budget.
They often cut on expenses and tools to make ends meet.
However, the goal of nonprofits is similar to corporates, and
that is to make profits. Thus, it is advisable to have board
portals for nonprofits.
Nonprofits boards are responsible for strategic planning and
oversight, including cybersecurity. Apart from this, they
spend a lot of time on fundraising, training, and managing
volunteers. Marketing, aligning with activities, creating
awareness are the other activities of the board.

Managing all these activities takes up a lot of time. The
board may employ staff to help them. Managing all this
manually can be tedious.
Therefore, nonprofits should have a board portal. Read on to
find the benefits of having a board portal.
● Virtual Board Rooms
With many tasks to handle, the board members have to plan
their every minute properly. They need to ensure that
meetings do not all of their time.
Virtual boardrooms can help board members speed up their
meetings and avoid wasting time. Using voting and poll
tools, the participants can discuss matters. They can tag
documents and share confidential papers across the room.
Directors can also record the sessions for future purposes.
● Secure Communication
Board Portals for nonprofits provide an online space where
board members can share their calendars, documents and
communicate securely. The platform is more secure than an
email platform. It ensures the board that the communication

stays within them. It is a safe place for not only
communication but also documents and more.
Suggestion: Salesforce for nonprofits is one of the most
secure platforms. Just go for it!
● Time and Cost Saving
As board members are involved in various projects, they
have a resource scarcity. And anything that can save their
cost and time is valuable to them.
Using board portals, members can share the required
information before the discussion. It would help the
members prepare for meetings, sessions, and events. They
can also schedule an agenda and share it with the team.
They can use the time spent (during the session) to explain
the plan for more effective discussion/or planning. This is
especially handy when your board members are all over the
world and cannot come to one geographical location.
● File Sharing Capabilities
Sharing documents within the team and externally is an
inherent feature of a board portal. The members can also
view and edit the files in an instant from any device.

Salesforce for nonprofits provides cloud storage for storing
copies of agenda, meetings, financial and committee
reports, founding documents, and other essential
documents. It also helps board members to annotate
documents and approve those using e-signatures.
● Transparency and Accountability
Nonprofits might hold the clients’ sensitive data, such as tax
and personal information. Thus, they need to be
transparent, public, and secure.
Board portals provide automatic archive and audit trails to
maintain transparency. Further, it encrypts the data and
provides extra enhancements to secure financial data. With
no worries about the data breach, board members can focus
on other essential tasks.
Tip: Cybersecurity is a matter of concern. Thus, look for a
secure portal, as it will help you strengthen trust and
protect your organization’s data.
● Modern Governance
Managing a nonprofits organization in the world of modern
governance is difficult and complicated. To make it worse,
the pressure from regulators and legal authorities on ethics

and integrity keeps increasing. Thus, to relieve themselves,
nonprofits need to take a modern approach to govern their
boards. It would result in effective decision-making and
successful outcomes.
A board portal would provide nonprofits with all the
necessary tools for improving efficiency and effectiveness.
Make a Final Call
Board portals will serve your organization well to reduce the
risk associated with manual tasks, paper processing, and
other traditional management approaches.
Source:
https://www.sooperarticles.com/business-articles/erp-articles/why
-you-should-have-board-portal-your-nonprofit-1793212.html
sales@crmjetty.com
