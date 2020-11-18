Successfully reported this slideshow.
Why You Should Have A  Board Portal for Your  Nonprofit
  Managing all these activities takes up a lot of time. The                      board may employ staff to help them. Mana...
  stays within them. It is a safe place for not only                      communication but also documents and more.   Sug...
  Salesforce for nonprofits provides cloud storage for storing                copies of agenda, meetings, financial and co...
  and integrity keeps increasing. Thus, to relieve themselves,                nonprofits need to take a modern approach to...
Why you should have a board portal for your nonprofit

Board portals for nonprofits provide a modern approach to manage governance problems. Check out this article to know why having a board portal is beneficial.

Why you should have a board portal for your nonprofit

  1. 1. Why You Should Have A  Board Portal for Your  Nonprofit  As we know, nonprofits usually deal with a limited budget.                    They often cut on expenses and tools to make ends meet.                      However, the goal of nonprofits is similar to corporates, and                    that is to make profits. Thus, it is advisable to have board                        portals for nonprofits.     Nonprofits boards are responsible for strategic planning and                oversight, including cybersecurity. Apart from this, they              spend a lot of time on fundraising, training, and managing                    volunteers. Marketing, aligning with activities, creating            awareness are the other activities of the board.   sales@crmjetty.com​
  2. 2.   Managing all these activities takes up a lot of time. The                      board may employ staff to help them. Managing all this                    manually can be tedious.   Therefore, nonprofits should have a board portal. Read on to                    find the benefits of having a board portal.   ● Virtual Board Rooms  With many tasks to handle, the board members have to plan                      their every minute properly. They need to ensure that                  meetings do not all of their time.  Virtual boardrooms can help board members speed up their                  meetings and avoid wasting time. Using voting and poll                  tools, the participants can discuss matters. They can tag                  documents and share confidential papers across the room.   Directors can also record the sessions for future purposes.  ● Secure Communication  Board Portals for nonprofits provide an online space where                  board members can share their calendars, documents and                communicate securely. The platform is more secure than an                  email platform. It ensures the board that the communication                  sales@crmjetty.com​
  3. 3.   stays within them. It is a safe place for not only                      communication but also documents and more.   Suggestion: Salesforce for nonprofits is one of the most                  secure platforms. Just go for it!  ● Time and Cost Saving  As board members are involved in various projects, they                  have a resource scarcity. And anything that can save their                    cost and time is valuable to them.  Using board portals, members can share the required                information before the discussion. It would help the                members prepare for meetings, sessions, and events. They                can also schedule an agenda and share it with the team.                      They can use the time spent (during the session) to explain                      the plan for more effective discussion/or planning. This is                  especially handy when your board members are all over the                    world and cannot come to one geographical location.   ● File Sharing Capabilities  Sharing documents within the team and externally is an                  inherent feature of a board portal. The members can also                    view and edit the files in an instant from any device.   sales@crmjetty.com​
  4. 4.   Salesforce for nonprofits provides cloud storage for storing                copies of agenda, meetings, financial and committee              reports, founding documents, and other essential            documents. It also helps board members to annotate                documents and approve those using e-signatures.   ● Transparency and Accountability  Nonprofits might hold the clients’ sensitive data, such as tax                    and personal information. Thus, they need to be                transparent, public, and secure.  Board portals provide automatic archive and audit trails to                  maintain transparency. Further, it encrypts the data and                provides extra enhancements to secure financial data. With                no worries about the data breach, board members can focus                    on other essential tasks.  Tip: Cybersecurity is a matter of concern. Thus, look for a                      secure portal, as it will help you strengthen trust and                    protect your organization’s data.   ● Modern Governance  Managing a nonprofits organization in the world of modern                  governance is difficult and complicated. To make it worse,                  the pressure from regulators and legal authorities on ethics                  sales@crmjetty.com​
  5. 5.   and integrity keeps increasing. Thus, to relieve themselves,                nonprofits need to take a modern approach to govern their                    boards. It would result in effective decision-making and                successful outcomes.   A board portal would provide nonprofits with all the                  necessary tools for improving efficiency and effectiveness.  Make a Final Call  Board portals will serve your organization well to reduce the                    risk associated with manual tasks, paper processing, and                other traditional management approaches.    Source:  https://www.sooperarticles.com/business-articles/erp-articles/why -you-should-have-board-portal-your-nonprofit-1793212.html  sales@crmjetty.com​

