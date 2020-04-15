Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Retail Portal​: The Point of  Sale Software  This article is for business owners who have brick and                    mor...
  You can choose the hardware that is most convenient for                    you. It can be based on the number of devices...
  - Customer Directory (for repeat customers)  - Employee Management  - Informative Dashboard  - Invoice Management  - Ven...
    2. Customer Directory  With a CRM customer portal in the form of a retail portal,                        you can run a...
  and their needs. Targeted marketing begins when you know                  whom to target.  3. Employee Management  The r...
    The inventory module on the dashboard lets them quickly                  check if a product is running low or if a per...
  credentials, so they can see their purchase history and                  invoices.  While creating an invoice, the retai...
    Elevate your store point-of-sale system from just a screen                  to your favorite employee with the integra...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Retail portal the point of sale software

17 views

Published on

A retail portal integrated with your point of sale device is the future of retail. Digitalize without actually moving to ecommerce. Read more to know how.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Retail portal the point of sale software

  1. 1. Retail Portal​: The Point of  Sale Software  This article is for business owners who have brick and                    mortar shops. You have already taken a big step opening a                      physical shop in a time where the ecommerce environment                  is dominant. You understand the value of face-to-face                interaction with your customers. This helps you maintain a                  much more personal relationship with them.    The place where you interact with your customers the most                    is your point-of-sale station.    sales@crmjetty.com​
  2. 2.   You can choose the hardware that is most convenient for                    you. It can be based on the number of devices/machines                    you need and where you want to place them. You can                      choose between a tablet and a computer/laptop. This                hardware then defines certain aspects of how the software                  will function/or the interaction agent of the software:                mouse or touch.  Now let’s look into a software that can help you better your                        POS station interaction: a retail portal that is a customer                    portal solution. Not only does it enhance your customer                  relationship, but such a portal can also provide greater                  visibility in multiple aspects like employee productivity,              vendor management, customer communication, product          sales, and whatnot.  In addition to the retail portal software, the POS system will                      have certain hardware modules to connect with like                payment tools and a bill-printing device. But the foundation                  of this retail portal is your Dynamics CRM and your                    inventory management.  So let’s look at what all you can manage with a retail portal                          and how it can grow your business substantially:    - Payment Integration  sales@crmjetty.com​
  3. 3.   - Customer Directory (for repeat customers)  - Employee Management  - Informative Dashboard  - Invoice Management  - Vendor Management  1. Payment Options  Payments are no longer limited to magstripe or EMV chip                    cards. Near-Field Communication or NFC technology in              phones and smartwatches has enabled us to carry around                  virtual cards and money in our regular devices. Therefore,                  your POS system will require connections with NFC enabled                  payment terminals.  Hardware aside, the retail portal software will be able to                    create invoices and have your accounting specifics              integrated. It will be able to accept payments via multiple                    payment gateways. Another useful function that it can have                  is coupons and promotions. You can apply a coupon code                    for discounts on the bills during discount campaigns.  sales@crmjetty.com​
  4. 4.     2. Customer Directory  With a CRM customer portal in the form of a retail portal,                        you can run a membership program for your customers.                  Members can get special benefits like priority supply and                  first access to sales, point collection credit and longer                  exchange and return periods. With a customer directory,                you can also note down their frequent purchases, and                  product specifications. You can notify them once a product                  they want is back in stock. And the use cases are countless.  If you don’t want to have a membership program, you can                      use a customer directory for your walk-in customers as                  well. This can help you build future email campaigns and ad                      campaigns that can help you understand your customers                sales@crmjetty.com​
  5. 5.   and their needs. Targeted marketing begins when you know                  whom to target.  3. Employee Management  The retail portal can have an integrated employee                management system. This way it can only unlock for                  employees. These systems can work as employee check-in,                check out systems too. Another thing that you can track is,                      which employee was on duty when each item was sold. This                      makes it easier to check employee performance.  You can also assign role-based access to this portal to your                      employees. Everyone can have access to invoice generation,                catalog management, inventory view access and            modification rights to the customer directory. Whereas              managerial employees can have rights to approve leaves,                arrange shifts for other employees and create sales reports.  4. Informative Dashboard  Since each employee has their own account, they can also                    have a personal dashboard for quick information. This                dashboard will have details like their shift schedule, leaves,                  working hours, break hours, etc. Along with this, it will also                      have access to the customer directory and the inventory.    sales@crmjetty.com​
  6. 6.     The inventory module on the dashboard lets them quickly                  check if a product is running low or if a perishable product                        is nearing its expiration date. The dashboard also has details                    like the products they have sold, the discount coupons they                    have offered and the invoices they have made.  5. Invoice Management  With such an advanced system, it will be convenient to do                      away with paper invoices too. You can use the customer                    directory to email/SMS invoices directly to them and save a                    copy in their accounts on your CRM. Since this is a CRM                        customer portal, you can also give customers their own                  sales@crmjetty.com​
  7. 7.   credentials, so they can see their purchase history and                  invoices.  While creating an invoice, the retail portal can show                  complementary items to the one that a customer is buying.                    This can help the employee at the desk to upsell or                      cross-sell items.  6. Vendor Management  The retail portal can also act as a great tool for vendor                        management. When you see a dip in the stock of a certain                        product, you can simply send an alert to the vendor to                      restock your inventory. With the POS system being your                  connection with the purchases, you can also send sales                  reports to your vendors to share how their products are                    doing in the market. Such real-time and periodical feedback                  can help vendors make better decisions in terms of which                    store needs what amount of products and if they need to                      make any changes in their products.  Point-of-sale customer portal solutions go beyond writing              up a bill now. It can aid you to build a better relationship                          with your customer and can make your busiest day easier to                      handle. Your employees will not call in sick for no reason                      and your customers will come back.  sales@crmjetty.com​
  8. 8.     Elevate your store point-of-sale system from just a screen                  to your favorite employee with the integration of a retail                    version​ ​Dynamics 365 portal​.    Source:  https://www.crmjetty.com/blog/retail-portal-the-point-of- sale-software/  sales@crmjetty.com​

×