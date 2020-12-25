4 features of suite crm wordpress customer portal

Successfully reported this slideshow.
An integrated SuiteCRM Wordpress customer portal gives your business a competitive edge. If custom features are in the pack, they more likely make a hit.

  1. 1. 4 Features of SuiteCRM  Wordpress Customer  Portal  We know the importance of portals in a business. The                    endless self-service options, integrations, and features            simplify the business operations and keep the              communication with the customers going.     If you want to give your customers an enhanced experience,                    integrating a SuiteCRM WordPress Customer Portal would              be a good trick. However, it is overwhelming to identify the                      features of a customer portal. There would be a list of                      sales@crmjetty.com​
  2. 2.   must-have features, whereas the one that might be required                  but not mandatory. Also, the system would have some                  standard features. You might choose to customize the                standard features or add additional customized features.              Overall, you need to consider a lot of things before finalizing                      a customer portal, or you can go with a SuiteCRM                    WordPress Plugin that allows easy customization of features                along with a set of quality integrated features.    Below, we have explored a few SuiteCRM WordPress                Customer Portal features and why your business needs                them.  ● Organized Communication Channel  To keep the communication intact, you might have to                  consider customers, vendors, and partners. Besides, it could                be one-to-one and one-to-many. Thus, if you integrate a                  portal, you will likely have to configure it for relationship                    settings. It has to be in a way that communication remains                      seamless. There are customer portals that are dynamic in                  terms of code. It means you can communicate without                  configuring the relationships with the contacts. The              advantage is you won't have to invest your time in handling                      the backend work or in discussion with the tech partner.   sales@crmjetty.com​
  3. 3.   ● Custom Module Support  SuiteCRM WordPress Plugin provides numerous modules.            You can customize the modules as per your specifications                  or leave it as it is. Some SuiteCRM customer portals consist                      of all the required CRM modules. You only need to enable                      them to use it. To simplify it further, the portal provides an                        easy configuration method. You can directly configure the                modules from the portal without the help of a technical                    person. The custom module will automatically be in sync                  with contacts and other data modules in the CRM. It means                      everything would be effortless. Also, you can update the                  front-end quicker with the WordPress admin.   ● Case Deflection  Case deflection feature in ​SuiteCRM WordPress Customer              Portal would allow your customers to self handle their                  queries. It will help customers to look for queries before                    generating a new ticket or case into the system. On the                      other side, your support team will be free of repetitive work                      instead can focus on more productive work. The feature                  would eliminate the need to solve repetitive questions. As                  for you, it would be easier to track your team's performance.  sales@crmjetty.com​
  4. 4.   You can enable the case deflection feature from the backend                    of your SuiteCRM WordPress Plugin.   ● Dynamic User Accessibility  With all the configurable modules, you would want to                  provide your customers with accessibility. But for that, you                  would need a feature that allows you to give access rights                      dynamically to all the modules. It would be required for                    custom modules too.   Not only access, but also you will have to restrict the access                        for specific modules for specific customers. Thus, a                role-based access feature would be of more use. It will help                      you share the data with necessary users by setting the user                      group. The security will further strengthen the trust in the                    customer relationship.  Conclusion  These features are a must-have for your customer portal. It                    gives you the freedom to improve the SuiteCRM customer                  portal services without any configurations. However, the              features of the portal should align with your business                  requirements. They should be in addition to other features                  like sign-in, notifications, contacts, etc.   sales@crmjetty.com​
  5. 5.   While choosing your customer portal features, make sure                they are in accordance with your customers' and employees'                  needs. The satisfaction of both is mandatory for a successful                    outcome.    Source:  https://justpaste.it/9dpex  sales@crmjetty.com​

