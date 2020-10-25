Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANALISIS DE LOS MODELOS DE INVESTIGACION UTILIZADOS EN LA CIENCIA FORENSE A LAS COMPUTADORAS:
UNIVERSIDAD MARIANO GALVEZ DE GUATEMALA CARRERA: LICENCIATURA EN CRIMINOLOGIA Y POLITICA CRIMINAL ING: RENE MARCELO CHINCH...
INDICE: CONTENIDO PAG. Introduccion…………………………………………………………………………..I Concepto de Analisis de los Modelos de Investigacion Ut...
INTRODUCCION: En el presente trabajo se hace referencia la importancia de saber acerca de los Modelos de Investigacion uti...
CONCEPTO DE ANALISIS DE LOS MODELOS DE INVESTIGACION UTILIZADOS EN LA CIENCIA FORENSE A LAS COMPUTADORAS: análisis informá...
Modelos de Investigacion Utilizadas en la Ciencia Forense a la Computadoras: 2.1 Modelo de Casey (2000) Modelo de Casey (2...
2.2Modelo publicado por el U.S. Dep. of Justice(2001) Este modelo se publicó en el año 2001 y quizás sea el más sencillo. ...
Basado en los pasos citados anteriormente, Lee Et Al . describe árboles lógicos para varios tipos diferentes de escenas se...
2.5 Modelo integrado de Brian Carrier y Eugene Spafford (2003) Brian Carrier y Eugene Spafford han propuesto otro modelo q...
4. Fase de búsqueda y recolección: que entraña una búsqueda y recolección en profundidad de la escena de modo que se ident...
2.6 Modelo mejorado propuesto por Venansius Baryamureeba y Florence Tushabe (2004) Este modelo se basa en el anterior e in...
2. Fase de Autorización: cuando se obtiene autorización de las entidades locales para permitir investigaciones más exhaust...
5. Buscar e identificar pruebas 6. La colección de prueba 7. Transporte de prueba 8. El almacenamiento de prueba 9. El exa...
autorización necesaria. En un extremo, un administrador de sistema puede requerir sólo una aprobación verbal simple de su ...
importancia para el resto de la investigación. Los errores o la escasa práctica a estas alturas pueden inutilizar la prueb...
mientras que para una compañía interna, se tomará en cuenta la hipótesis antes de tomar una decisión. 12.La Prueba /defens...
CONCLUSIONES: Los modelos forenses estudiados están más orientados al proceso forense en general, a los equipos de cómputo...
ANEXOS: GLOSARIO: Software: es un término informático que hace referencia a un programa o conjunto de programas de cómputo...
BIBLIOGRAFIA:  https://cenif.gitbooks.io/herramienta-de-apoyo-para-el-analisis- forense/content/partei_investigacion/2_ap...
Analisis de los modelos de investigacion

modelos de investigación utilizados en la ciencia forense a las computadoras

