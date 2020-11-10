Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
 INSTITUTO DE EDUCACION MEDIA SUPERIOR DE LA CDMX  PREPARATORIA IZTAPALAPA II  BENITO JUAREZ  EL RENACIMIENTO  PROF:R...
¿Dónde surgió el Renacimiento? el renacimiento fue un movimiento cultural que se desarrolló en los siglos 14 y 16 aproxima...
¿Por qué se le llama a ese periodo Renacimiento? porque es arte y en cierta parte implicó avances técnicos muy importantes...
¿Cuáles son las aportaciones del Humanismo? Movimiento intelectual que intentó recuperar la literatura y el pensamiento cl...
¿Cuáles son las principales características del arte Renacentista? Nos ayuda a entender una época de líneas las principale...
¿Cuáles son los artistas más representativos del Renacimiento? empecemos por el principio nacimiento que cubre el siglo 14...
En el renacimiento temprano el exponente más alto fue: Botticelli: tiene muchas obras importantes siendo las más famosas e...
Después fue Rafael Sanzio encargado que más está 4 fueron las frescas de distancia del Palacio a plástico y sobre todo la ...
Amaya perez cristofer_renacimiento_301
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Amaya perez cristofer_renacimiento_301

24 views

Published on

el renacimiento.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Amaya perez cristofer_renacimiento_301

  1. 1.  INSTITUTO DE EDUCACION MEDIA SUPERIOR DE LA CDMX  PREPARATORIA IZTAPALAPA II  BENITO JUAREZ  EL RENACIMIENTO  PROF:ROSSANA PONZANELLI VELAZQUEZ  ALUMNO:AMAYA PEREZ CRISTOFER  GRUPO:301  2020-2021 "A"
  2. 2. ¿Dónde surgió el Renacimiento? el renacimiento fue un movimiento cultural que se desarrolló en los siglos 14 y 16 aproximadamente y que se caracterizó por inspirarse intentar revivir elementos de la antigüedad clásica griega y romana se desarrolló en Florencia luego extendió por el resto de Italia y terminó yendo prácticamente en toda Europa
  3. 3. ¿Por qué se le llama a ese periodo Renacimiento? porque es arte y en cierta parte implicó avances técnicos muy importantes y definió una idea de belleza con la que todos los movimientos posteriores han tenido que cargar para intentar conseguirla o para discutirle incluso en la actualidad
  4. 4. ¿Cuáles son las aportaciones del Humanismo? Movimiento intelectual que intentó recuperar la literatura y el pensamiento clásico comenzada buscar textos perdidos y mejorar traducciones de las conocidas. ayuda a movilizar lo estético sino que impactaron en la política económica filosófica y mentalidad de la época fomentar un mayor antropocentrismo al concentrarse en el hombre y reivindicar sus capacidades como la razón lo más destacado fueron Nicolás Maquiavelo y Erasmo de Rotterdam sus ideas se difundieron a través de cartas viajes y también una importante fue la aparición de la imprenta que revolucionó la transmisión escrita de conocimiento
  5. 5. ¿Cuáles son las principales características del arte Renacentista? Nos ayuda a entender una época de líneas las principales ideas que inspiran a los artistas era sobre todo una búsqueda de recuperar el arte de la antigüedad un marcado, interés por la figura humana la cual se le dio mucha importancia, una búsqueda de un mayor realismo intentando crear obras fieles a la naturaleza y por último la creencia de una belleza ideal que deseaban ordenar.
  6. 6. ¿Cuáles son los artistas más representativos del Renacimiento? empecemos por el principio nacimiento que cubre el siglo 14 y que marcaba la aparición incipiente que vimos en el destacado Giotto di Bondone: fue 1 de los primeros pintores intentar conseguir ese mayor realismo Ya en el renacimiento temprano que cubre casi todo el siglo 14 esas técnicas estarían a disposición de pintores como: Mosaccio: uno de los primeros en utilizar las pintura donde consigue transmitir una profundidad nunca antes vista mucho más verosímil.
  7. 7. En el renacimiento temprano el exponente más alto fue: Botticelli: tiene muchas obras importantes siendo las más famosas el renacimiento de Venus en ella vemos una escena mitológica ya que vengas era una diosa romana además en el cuerpo humano era protagonista representado en el desnudo se puede notar cómo altera sus proporciones intentando transmitir la belleza idealizada En el alto renacimiento as pasaría de Florencia complica con problemas internos a Roma se califica entre la última década decirse 15 y los principios dos o 3 del 16 y el primer artista que suele mencionarse es Leonardo da Vinci: un hombre de muchos intereses entre los que estaba la pintura sus trabajos más conocidos una última cena y la mona lisa donde practico la perspectiva cerca que muestra cómo menos nitidez lo que se encuentra más lejos una vez que sólo modifica su tamaño
  8. 8. Después fue Rafael Sanzio encargado que más está 4 fueron las frescas de distancia del Palacio a plástico y sobre todo la escuela de Atenas donde es una imagen más representativa del Renacimiento Por último la terna de maestro la completa Miguel Ángel un hombre que lo pudo todo fue un gran escultor un increíble pintor y también un destacado arquitecto en sus matan la precisión anatómica que diluyó a todo el mundo

×