COVID-19 Response Webinar (4/22/2020)

CRFB.org
CRFB.org What’s In The Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act? 2  Replenished Funding for Paycheck P...
CRFB.org The Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act 3 Policy Allowed Disbursed/Committed Deficit Impa...
CRFB.org 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 6,000 7,000 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020...
CRFB.org The Why of It All - In Some Areas, CARES Fell Short 5 Loans: $875 billion (Up to $366 billion forgiven) Total Cos...
CRFB.org Paycheck Protection Money Evaporated Quickly Billions Source: Small Business Administration, Media Reports $349 $...
CRFB.org www.COVIDMoneyTracker.org A Brand New Initiative to Track the Dollars
CRFB.org A State-of-The-Art Interactive Database to Promote Transparency and Accountability
CRFB.org Responses to COVID-19, So Far Response Allowed Disbursed/Committed Deficit Impact Legislative Actions $3.6 trilli...
CRFB.org Legislative Responses to COVID-19 in Early March Response Allowed Disbursed/Committed Deficit Impact Fund R&D for...
CRFB.org The CARES Act Response Allowed Disbursed/Committed Deficit Impact Expand Unemployment Benefits - expand eligibili...
CRFB.org The CARES Act Response Allowed Disbursed/Committed Deficit Impact Issue infrastructure grants to transit provider...
CRFB.org Administrative Actions Response Allowed Disbursed/Committed Deficit Impact Declare national emergency (March 13, ...
CRFB.org Federal Reserve Actions Response Allowed Disbursed/Committed Deficit Impact Cut federal funds rate by 0.5% to 1-1...
CRFB.org Federal Reserve Actions Response Allowed Disbursed/Committed Deficit Impact Re-institute Commercial Paper Funding...
CRFB.org So What Does This All Mean? 16
CRFB.org Feb. 26th: $4.17 trillion Apr. 15th: $6.37 trillion $0 $1 $2 $3 $4 $5 $6 $7 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 20...
CRFB.org The Fiscal Response is Similar in Size to the Great Recession Fiscal ResponsesBillions Note: Figures reflect 5-ye...
CRFB.org -2% 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% But the Response is Far More Rapid Deficit Impact Percent of GDP Source: CBO, CRFB Cal...
CRFB.org The Budget Deficit Will Likely Quadruple Billions Source: CRFB Calculations [CELLRANGE] [CELLRANGE] [CELLRANGE] [...
CRFB.orgSource: CRFB Calculations And Debt Is Headed for Record Levels Percent of GDP 100% 107% 81% 89% 60% 70% 80% 90% 10...
CRFB.org Extra Slides 22
CRFB.org Industry Relief: Airline Payroll Support Program Airline Grant Loan Total Alaska Airlines $725 million $267 milli...
CRFB.org 24 Paycheck Protection Loans, by States Source: USA Facts
CRFB.org Paycheck Protection Program Loans by Industry [CELLRANGE] [CELLRANGE] [CELLRANGE] [CELLRANGE] [CELLRANGE] [CELLRA...
COVID-19 Response Webinar (4/22/2020)

Slide deck to accompany CRFB's 4/22/2020 webinar on the federal response to the COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19 Response Webinar (4/22/2020)

×