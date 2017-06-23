LIBROS DE TEXTO (CURSO 2017-18) CEIP JUAN DE AUSTRIALIBROSDETEXTO 6ºEDUCACIONPRIMARIA ÁREA-DESCRIPCIÓN EDITORIAL ISBN MATE...
Libros 2017 18

  1. 1. LIBROS DE TEXTO (CURSO 2017-18) CEIP JUAN DE AUSTRIALIBROSDETEXTO 6ºEDUCACIONPRIMARIA ÁREA-DESCRIPCIÓN EDITORIAL ISBN MATEMÁTICAS 6º Serie Aula activa 6.1 6.2 6.3 (Por trimestres) VICENS VIVES 978-84-68215549 LENGUA CASTELLANA Y LITERATURA 6º PROYECTO “SABER HACER” Serie Mochila ligera SANTILLANA 978-84-68031712 CIENCIAS SOCIALES 6º PROYECTO “SABER HACER” Comunidad de Madrid SANTILLANA 978-84-68028286 CIENCIAS NATURALES 6º PROYECTO “SABER HACER” Comunidad de Madrid SANTILLANA 978-84-68032030 INGLÉS. ROOFTOPS 6 OXFORD CLASS BOOK- 978-0194503815 ACTIVITY BOOK- 978-0194503822 RELIGIÓN 6º “NUEVO KAIRE” SM 978-84-67580884 VALORES NO NECESITAN LIBRO MÚSICA NO NECESITAN LIBRO PLÁSTICA NO NECESITAN LIBRO NOTA IMPORTANTE: Los alumnos que tienen concedido el préstamo de libros sólo tienen que comprar los libros marcados con una estrella No se debe escribir el nombre en los libros, ni se deben de plastificar hasta que no sean revisados por el profesor tutor por si hubiese algún error.
  2. 2. LIBROS DE TEXTO (CURSO 2017-18) CEIP JUAN DE AUSTRIALIBROSDETEXTO 5ºEDUCACIONPRIMARIA ÁREA-DESCRIPCIÓN EDITORIAL ISBN MATEMÁTICAS 5º: Serie Aula activa 5.1 5.2 5.3 (Por trimestres) VICENS VIVES 978-84-68214696 LENGUA CASTELLANA Y LITERATURA 5º. PROYECTO “SABER HACER” Serie Mochila ligera SANTILLANA 978-84-68010571 CIENCIAS SOCIALES 5º. PROYECTO “SABER HACER” Comunidad de Madrid SANTILLANA 978-84-68023892 CIENCIAS DE LA NATURALEZA 5º. PROYECTO “SABER HACER” Comunidad de Madrid SANTILLANA 978-84-68027531 INGLÉS. ROOFTOPS 5 OXFORD CLASS BOOK- 978-0194503679 ACTIVITY BOOK- 978-0194503686 RELIGIÓN 5º “NUEVO KAIRÉ” SM 978-84-67580877 VALORES SOCIALES Y CÍVICOS NO NECESITAN LIBRO MÚSICA NO NECESITAN LIBRO PLÁSTICA NO NECESITAN LIBRO NOTA IMPORTANTE: Los alumnos que tienen concedido el préstamo de libros sólo tienen que comprar los libros marcados con una estrella No se debe escribir el nombre en los libros, ni se deben de plastificar hasta que no sean revisados por el profesor tutor por si hubiese algún error.
  3. 3. LIBROS DE TEXTO (CURSO 2017-18) CEIP JUAN DE AUSTRIALIBROSDETEXTO 4ºEDUCACIONPRIMARIA ÁREA-DESCRIPCIÓN EDITORIAL ISBN MATEMÁTICAS 4º Serie Aula activa 4.1- 4.2- 4.3 (Por trimestres) VICENS VIVES 978-84-68228815 CUADERNILLO DE ACTIVIDADES DE MATEMÁTICAS Serie Aula activa 4º VICENS VIVES 978-84-68229669 LENGUA CASTELLANA Y LITERATURA 4º Proyecto “SABER HACER” Serie Mochila ligera SANTILLANA 978-84-68029566 CUADERNILLOS DE LENGUA 4º Proyecto “SABER HACER” (Por trimestres) SANTILLANA 1º Trimestre: 978-84-68029573 2º Trimestre: 978-84-68029610 3º Trimestre: 978-84-68029597 CIENCIAS SOCIALES 4º Proyecto “Aprender es crecer” Comunidad de Madrid ANAYA 978-84-67878301 CIENCIAS DE LA NATURALEZA 4º Proyecto “Aprender es crecer” Comunidad de Madrid ANAYA 978-84-67877939 INGLÉS. ROOFTOPS 4 OXFORD CLASS BOOK- 978-0194503518 ACTIVITY BOOK- 978-0194503525 RELIGIÓN 4º “NUEVO KAIRÉ” SM 978-84-67580860 VALORES NO NECESITAN LIBRO MÚSICA NO NECESITAN LIBRO PLÁSTICA NO NECESITAN LIBRO NOTA IMPORTANTE: Los alumnos que tienen concedido el préstamo de libros sólo tienen que comprar los libros marcados con una estrella No se debe escribir el nombre en los libros, ni se deben de plastificar hasta que no sean revisados por el profesor tutor por si hubiese algún error.
  4. 4. LIBROS DE TEXTO (CURSO 2017-18) CEIP JUAN DE AUSTRIA NOTA IMPORTANTE: Los alumnos que tienen concedido el préstamo de libros sólo tienen que comprar los libros marcados con una estrella No se debe escribir el nombre en los libros, ni se deben de plastificar hasta que no sean revisados por el profesor tutor por si hubiese algún error. LIBROSDETEXTO 3ºEDUCACIONPRIMARIA ÁREA-DESCRIPCIÓN EDITORIAL ISBN MATEMÁTICAS 3º Serie Aula activa 3.1- 3.2- 3.3 (Por trimestres) VICENS VIVES 978-84-68220505 CUADERNILLO DE ACTIVIDADES DE MATEMÁTICAS Serie Aula activa 3º VICENS VIVES 978-84-68220512 LENGUA CASTELLANA Y LITERATURA 3º Proyecto “SABER HACER” Serie Mochila ligera SANTILLANA 978-84-68011967 CUADERNILLOS DE LENGUA 3º Proyecto “SABER HACER” (Por trimestres) SANTILLANA 1º Trimestre: 978-84-68012872 2º Trimestre: 978-84-68012889 3º Trimestre: 978-84-68012896 CIENCIAS SOCIALES 3º Proyecto “Aprender es crecer” Comunidad de Madrid ANAYA 978-84-67848069 CIENCIAS DE LA NATURALEZA 3º Proyecto “Aprender es crecer” Comunidad de Madrid ANAYA 978-84-67862782 INGLÉS: ROOFTOPS 3 OXFORD ACTIVITY BOOK: 978-0194503365 CLASS BOOK: 978-0194503358 RELIGIÓN 3º “NUEVO KAIRÉ” SM 978-84-67580853 VALORES NO NECESITAN LIBRO MÚSICA NO NECESITAN LIBRO PLÁSTICA NO NECESITAN LIBRO
  5. 5. LIBROS DE TEXTO (CURSO 2017-18) CEIP JUAN DE AUSTRIALIBROSDETEXTO 2ºEDUCACIONPRIMARIA ÁREA-DESCRIPCIÓN EDITORIAL ISBN MATEMÁTICAS 2º Serie Aula activa 2.1- 2.2- 2.3 (Por trimestres) VICENS VIVES 978-84-68228341 LENGUA CASTELLANA Y LITERATURA 2º PROYECTO “SABER HACER” Serie Mochila Ligera (por trimestres) SANTILLANA 978-84-68025469 CIENCIAS SOCIALES 2º Proyecto “SABER HACER” Comunidad de Madrid SANTILLANA 978-84-68014869 CIENCIAS DE LA NATURALEZA 2º Proyecto “SABER HACER” Comunidad de Madrid SANTILLANA 978-84-68014852 RELIGIÓN 2º “NUEVO KAIRÉ” SM 978-84-67580846 INGLÉS. ROOFTOPS 2 OXFORD ACTIVITY BOOK PACK: 978-0194503273 CLASS BOOK: 978-0194503037 VALORES NO NECESITAN LIBRO PLÁSTICA NO NECESITAN LIBRO MÚSICA NO NECESITAN LIBRO NOTA IMPORTANTE: Los alumnos que tienen concedido el préstamo de libros sólo tienen que comprar los libros marcados con una estrella No se debe escribir el nombre en los libros, ni se deben de plastificar hasta que no sean revisados por el profesor tutor por si hubiese algún error.
  6. 6. LIBROS DE TEXTO (CURSO 2017-18) CEIP JUAN DE AUSTRIALIBROSDETEXTO 1ºEDUCACIONPRIMARIA ÁREA-DESCRIPCIÓN EDITORIAL ISBN MATEMÁTICAS 1º Serie Aula activa 1.1- 1.2- 1.3 (Por trimestres) VICENS VIVES 978-84-68220284 LENGUA CASTELLANA 1º. PRIMEROS PASOS- PAUTA PROYECTO “SABER HACER” Serie Mochila Ligera (por trimestres) SANTILLANA 978-84-68018577 CIENCIAS SOCIALES 1º Proyecto “SABER HACER” Comunidad de Madrid SANTILLANA 978-84-68026602 CIENCIAS DE LA NATURALEZA 1º Proyecto “SABER HACER” Comunidad de Madrid SANTILLANA 978-84-68011639 RELIGIÓN 1º “NUEVO KAIRÉ” SM 978-84-67580839 INGLÉS: ROOFTOPS 1 OXFORD ACTIVITY BOOK PACK: 978- 0194503112 CLASS BOOK: 978-0194503020 PLÁSTICA NO NECESITAN LIBRO VALORES NO NECESITAN LIBRO MÚSICA NO NECESITAN LIBRO NOTA IMPORTANTE: Los alumnos que tienen concedido el préstamo de libros sólo tienen que comprar los libros marcados con una estrella No se debe escribir el nombre en los libros, ni se deben de plastificar hasta que no sean revisados por el profesor tutor por si hubiese algún error.
  7. 7. LIBROS DE TEXTO (CURSO 2017-18) CEIP JUAN DE AUSTRIALIBROSDETEXTO EDUCACIÓNINFANTIL-5AÑOS ÁREA-DESCRIPCIÓN EDITORIAL ISBN ¡QUÉ IDEA! 5 años PRIMER TRIMESTRE ANAYA 978-84-67815573 ¡QUÉ IDEA! 5 años SEGUNDO TRIMESTRE ANAYA 978-84-67815580 ¡QUÉ IDEA! 5 años TERCER TRIMESTRE ANAYA 978-84-67815597 INGLÉS: DAISY, ROBIN AND ME! GREEN B CLASS BOOK PACK OXFORD 978-0194806534 LAS LETRAS DIVERTIDAS CUADERNO 6 BRUÑO 978-84-696-1149-4 LAS LETRAS DIVERTIDAS CUADERNO 7 BRUÑO 978-84-696-1150-0 LAS LETRAS DIVERTIDAS CUADERNO 8 BRUÑO 978-84-696-1151-7 RELIGIÓN NO NECESITAN LIBRO NOTA IMPORTANTE: Los alumnos que tienen concedido el préstamo de libros sólo tienen que comprar los libros marcados con una estrella No se debe escribir el nombre en los libros, ni se deben de plastificar hasta que no sean revisados por el profesor tutor por si hubiese algún error. Los traerán dentro de una bolsa que vendrá marcada con su nombre.
  8. 8. LIBROS DE TEXTO (CURSO 2017-18) CEIP JUAN DE AUSTRIALIBROSDETEXTO EDUCACIÓNINFANTIL-4AÑOS ÁREA-DESCRIPCIÓN EDITORIAL ISBN ¡QUÉ IDEA! 4 años PRIMER TRIMESTRE ANAYA 978-84-67815498 ¡QUÉ IDEA! 4 años SEGUNDO TRIMESTRE ANAYA 978-84-67815504 ¡QUÉ IDEA! 4 años TERCER TRIMESTRE ANAYA 978-84-67815511 INGLÉS: DAISY, ROBIN AND ME! GREEN A CLASS BOOK PACK OXFORD 978-0194806435 LECTOESCRITURA 1 (MAYÚSCULA) ANAYA 978-84-678-1574-0 LECTOESCRITURA 2 (MAYÚSCULA) ANAYA 978-84-678-1575-7 RELIGIÓN NO NECESITAN LIBRO NOTA IMPORTANTE: Los alumnos que tienen concedido el préstamo de libros sólo tienen que comprar los libros marcados con una estrella No se debe escribir el nombre en los libros, ni se deben de plastificar hasta que no sean revisados por el profesor tutor por si hubiese algún error. Los traerán dentro de una bolsa que vendrá marcada con su nombre.
  9. 9. LIBROS DE TEXTO (CURSO 2017-18) CEIP JUAN DE AUSTRIALIBROSDETEXTO EDUCACIÓNINFANTIL-3-AÑOS ÁREA-DESCRIPCIÓN EDITORIAL ISBN ¡QUÉ IDEA! 3 años PRIMER TRIMESTRE ANAYA 978-84-67815412 ¡QUÉ IDEA! 3 años SEGUNDO TRIMESTRE ANAYA 978-84-67815429 ¡QUÉ IDEA! 3 años TERCER TRIMESTRE ANAYA 978-84-67815436 INGLÉS NO NECESITAN LIBRO RELIGIÓN NO NECESITAN LIBRO Reunión de padres de comienzo de curso: el 6 de septiembre a las 10:00 horas (Muy importante la asistencia) NOTA IMPORTANTE: Los alumnos DE 3 AÑOS que tienen concedido el préstamo de libros no tendrán que comprar ningún libro. No se debe escribir el nombre en los libros, ni se deben de plastificar hasta que no sean revisados por el profesor tutor por si hubiese algún error. Los traerán dentro de una bolsa que vendrá marcada con su nombre.

