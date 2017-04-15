ASSOCIAÇÃO DE DESENVOLVIMENTO URBANO E RURAL DE LAGOA DE DENTRO RUA DO COMÉRCIO, Nº 703, CENTRO, CEP: 58250-000, LAGOA DE ...
55 Anos 90 Estabelecimentos Comerciais 7.370 Habitantes aproximadamente
MAPEAMENTO SOCIOECONOMICO: EM REALIZAÇÃO
Desenho feito por um morador da Cidade de Lagoa de Dentro "Diógenes Brito"
ANTES DEPOIS
ASSOCIAÇÃO DE DESENVOLVIMENTO URBANO E RURAL DE LAGOA DE DENTRO CONSELHO GESTOR (CG) Conselho de Avaliação de Crédito (CAC...
Nº ESTABELECIMENTO DESCONTO TROCADOR 01 RÁDIO COMUNITÁRIA LAGOA FM 1% BCD JOBSON 02 ESTAMPARIA SANTA CLARA 1% BCD RONELE 0...
INAUGURAÇÃO DO BANCO COMUNITÁRIO Ana Paula (SESAES-PB), Rodrigo Itiúba (Incubes-UFPB), Joelson Soares (Agente de Crédito),...
Associação Comunitária de Mulheres de Lagoa de Dentro Associação Produtores da Agricultura Familiar de Lagoa de Dentro
APRESENTAÇÃO BCD LAGOA

  1. 1. ASSOCIAÇÃO DE DESENVOLVIMENTO URBANO E RURAL DE LAGOA DE DENTRO RUA DO COMÉRCIO, Nº 703, CENTRO, CEP: 58250-000, LAGOA DE DENTRO, PARAÍBA. SITE: http://adurld.blogspot.com.br/ EMAIL: adulrd.org@gmail.com FONES: 0 83 9 9314-1313 3263-1017
  2. 2. 55 Anos 90 Estabelecimentos Comerciais 7.370 Habitantes aproximadamente ASSOCIAÇÃO DE DESENVOLVIMENTO URBANO E RURAL DE LAGOA DE DENTRO
  3. 3. MAPEAMENTO SOCIOECONOMICO: EM REALIZAÇÃO ASSOCIAÇÃO DE DESENVOLVIMENTO URBANO E RURAL DE LAGOA DE DENTRO
  4. 4. Desenho feito por um morador da Cidade de Lagoa de Dentro “Diógenes Brito” ASSOCIAÇÃO DE DESENVOLVIMENTO URBANO E RURAL DE LAGOA DE DENTRO
  5. 5. ANTES DEPOIS ASSOCIAÇÃO DE DESENVOLVIMENTO URBANO E RURAL DE LAGOA DE DENTRO
  6. 6. ASSOCIAÇÃO DE DESENVOLVIMENTO URBANO E RURAL DE LAGOA DE DENTRO CONSELHO GESTOR (CG) Conselho de Avaliação de Crédito (CAC) Agentes de Crédito Responsável por definir a política de crédito do BCD Responsável por avaliar os créditos solicitados ao BCD Responsáveis pela operacionalização do BCD Representante da Entidade Gestora Representante dos Comerciantes Representante dos Moradores Representante dos Agentes de Crédito
  7. 7. ASSOCIAÇÃO DE DESENVOLVIMENTO URBANO E RURAL DE LAGOA DE DENTRO
  8. 8. ASSOCIAÇÃO DE DESENVOLVIMENTO URBANO E RURAL DE LAGOA DE DENTRO
  9. 9. Nº ESTABELECIMENTO DESCONTO TROCADOR 01 RÁDIO COMUNITÁRIA LAGOA FM 1% BCD JOBSON 02 ESTAMPARIA SANTA CLARA 1% BCD RONELE 03 NN CONSTRUÇÕES 1% BCD NETO 04 ROSINETE VARIEDADES 1% BCD ROSINETE 05 MERCADINHO VIEIRA 1% BCD LUCIANO 06 MODA 04 CONFECÇÕES 1% BCD JOSEMAR 07 FABINHO TAXISTA 10% FABINHO 08 MERCADINHO PAGUE MENOS 5% BERENICE 09 PAPELARIA SOUZA 10% ORLANDO 10 MERCADINHO ECONÔMICO 5% JAILSON ASSOCIAÇÃO DE DESENVOLVIMENTO URBANO E RURAL DE LAGOA DE DENTRO
  10. 10. INAUGURAÇÃO DO BANCO COMUNITÁRIO Ana Paula (SESAES-PB), Rodrigo Itiúba (Incubes-UFPB), Joelson Soares (Agente de Crédito), Agnaldo Silva (Presidente da ADURLD), Liliane Soares (Prefeitura de Lagoa de Dentro), Leandro da Costa (Presidente de Câmara de Vereadores do Município) Site utilizado para votação de escolha do nome da Moeda Social ASSOCIAÇÃO DE DESENVOLVIMENTO URBANO E RURAL DE LAGOA DE DENTRO
  11. 11. ASSOCIAÇÃO DE DESENVOLVIMENTO URBANO E RURAL DE LAGOA DE DENTRO Associação Comunitária de Mulheres de Lagoa de Dentro Associação Produtores da Agricultura Familiar de Lagoa de Dentro

×