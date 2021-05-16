Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
NOBEL EKONOMİ ÖDÜLÜ SAHİBİ OLIVER WILLIAMSON ve İŞLEM MALİYETLERİ İKTİSADI Bu sunum aşağıdaki kaynaktan hazırlanarak hazır...
Oliver Williamson 2 Oliver Eaton Williamson, firma teorisi ve firma yönetimi (governance) alanlarına yaptığı katkılar dola...
Kısa Hayat Hikayesi Oliver Williamson, 1932 yılında Wisconsin’in Superior şehrinde dünyaya gelmiştir. Üniversite eğitimi s...
Akademik Kariyeri Williamson, akademik kariyerine California Üniversitesi, Berkeley’de başlamıştır. Burada endüstriyel org...
“ “İşlem maliyetleri iktisadı, hukuk, iktisat ve organizasyon teorileri çerçevesinde kompleks iktisadi organizasyonları an...
Williamson’un İşlem Maliyetleri İktisadına Katkıları 6 Williamson ilk olarak Coase’un çalışmasını derinlemesine inceleyere...
Williamson’un İşlem Maliyetleri İktisadına Katkıları Williamson’ın diğer önemli görüşü ise Coase’un adını tam olarak ifade...
8 Williamson’a göre fiyat mekanizmasının ortaya çıkardığı maliyetleri aza indirmek için piyasadaki işlemlerin firmanın içi...
Williamson, başlıca beş ayrı işlem maliyeti türünden söz etmektedir .İlk olarak ex ante işlem maliyetleri ; bir sözleşmeni...
Bir sözleşmenin kurulmasından sonra ortaya ex post maliyetler çıkmaktadır. Ex post maliyetler; daha önceden mutabakata var...
11 Williamson, Coase’un görüşünü geliştirerek bu işlemlerin uygulanmasına yönelik birbirlerini tamamlayan iki önemli organ...
Williamson’un İşlem Maliyetleri İktisadına Katkıları Williamson, klasik iktisadın varsayımlarından sıyrılarak tarafların d...
Williamson’un İşlem Maliyetleri İktisadına Katkıları Williamson piyasa ve hiyerarşi arasında bir ayırım yapmaktadır. Hiyer...
Williamson’un İşlem Maliyetleri İktisadına Katkıları Williamson’ın işlem maliyetleri iktisadı araştırmalarında kullandığı ...
Williamson’un İşlem Maliyetleri İktisadına Katkıları 15 Sınırlı rasyonalite ve fırsatçı davranışlar işlem maliyetleri ikti...
Tarafların henüz görüşmeler sırasında sözleşme imzalamadan önce birbirlerinden sakladıkları bilgiler söz konusuysa “ters s...
Williamson’un İşlem Maliyetleri İktisadına Katkıları Williamson’ın işlem maliyetleri iktisadına kazandırdığı kavramlardan ...
18 Varlığın kullanım değeri Fırsatçı- lık Sınırlı rasyonali- te
19 Williamson, “varlıkların spesifik özelliği” kavramını işlem maliyetleri analizlerinde sıkça kullanmaktadır. “Varlıkları...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Economy & Finance
59 views
May. 16, 2021

NOBEL EKONOMİ ÖDÜLÜ SAHİBİ OLIVER WILLIAMSON ve İŞLEM MALİYETLERİ İKTİSADI

NOBEL EKONOMİ ÖDÜLÜ SAHİBİ OLIVER WILLIAMSON ve İŞLEM MALİYETLERİ İKTİSADI

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
What Matters Most: The Get Your Shit Together Guide to Wills, Money, Insurance, and Life's "What-ifs" Chanel Reynolds
(2/5)
Free
10,001 Ways to Live Large on a Small Budget The Writers of Wise Bread
(3/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Refinery29 Money Diaries: Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances... And Everyone Else's Lindsey Stanberry
(4/5)
Free
Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money Ken Honda
(4.5/5)
Free
7 Secrets to Investing Like Warren Buffett Mary Buffett
(4/5)
Free
Uncharted: How to Navigate the Future Margaret Heffernan
(4/5)
Free
Dollars and Sense: How We Misthink Money and How to Spend Smarter Dan Ariely
(4/5)
Free
Meet the Frugalwoods: Achieving Financial Independence Through Simple Living Elizabeth Willard Thames
(4/5)
Free
Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook Tony Robbins
(4/5)
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Kid A Money Genius (Even If You're Not): A Parents' Guide for Kids 3 to 23 Beth Kobliner
(4/5)
Free
The Deals of Warren Buffett: Volume 1, The first $100m Glen Arnold
(5/5)
Free
The Capitalist Code: It Can Save Your Life and Make You Very Rich Ben Stein
(4.5/5)
Free
The Behavioral Investor Daniel Crosby
(4.5/5)
Free
Angel: How to Invest in Technology Startups—Timeless Advice from an Angel Investor Who Turned $100,000 into $100,000,000 Jason Calacanis
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Latte Factor: Why You Don't Have to be Rich to Live Rich David Bach
(4.5/5)
Free
Get What's Yours for Health Care: How to Get the Best Care at the Right Price Philip Moeller
(0/5)
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(3.5/5)
Free
Invested: How Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger Taught Me to Master My Mind, My Emotions, and My Money (with a Little Help From My Dad) Danielle Town
(4.5/5)
Free
FAKE: Fake Money, Fake Teachers, Fake Assets: How Lies Are Making The Poor And Middle Class Poorer Robert T. Kiyosaki
(4.5/5)
Free
The Truth About Your Future: The Money Guide You Need Now, Later, and Much Later Ric Edelman
(4.5/5)
Free
The 10 Pillars of Wealth: Mind-Sets of the World's Richest People Alex Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
FairTax: The Truth Boortz Media Group LLC
(4/5)
Free
Invested: How Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger Taught Me to Master My Mind, My Emotions, and My Money (with a Little Help From My Dad) Danielle Town
(4.5/5)
Free
Getting to Yes: How to Negotiate Agreement Without Giving In Roger Fisher
(4.5/5)
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
(4.5/5)
Free
No Logo: Taking Aim at the Brand Bullies Naomi Klein
(4/5)
Free
Principles: Life and Work Ray Dalio
(4.5/5)
Free
Rich Dad's Cashflow Quadrant: Guide to Financial Freedom Robert T. Kiyosaki
(5/5)
Free
This Changes Everything: Why Climate Change Requires Revolutionary Economic Change Naomi Klein
(4.5/5)
Free
Rich Dad Poor Dad: What The Rich Teach Their Kids About Money - That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not! Robert T. Kiyosaki
(5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

NOBEL EKONOMİ ÖDÜLÜ SAHİBİ OLIVER WILLIAMSON ve İŞLEM MALİYETLERİ İKTİSADI

  1. 1. NOBEL EKONOMİ ÖDÜLÜ SAHİBİ OLIVER WILLIAMSON ve İŞLEM MALİYETLERİ İKTİSADI Bu sunum aşağıdaki kaynaktan hazırlanarak hazırlanmıştır. Coşkun Can Aktan, Mülkiyet Hakları İktisadı: Ankara: Divan Kitabevi, 2019. Sunumu Hazırlayan: İlknur Vataner Prof.Dr. Coşkun Can Aktan
  2. 2. Oliver Williamson 2 Oliver Eaton Williamson, firma teorisi ve firma yönetimi (governance) alanlarına yaptığı katkılar dolayısıyla 2009 yılında Nobel Ekonomi Ödülü’ne layık görülmüştür. Firma teorisi, işlem maliyetleri, sözleşmelerin ekonomik boyutunun incelenmesi gibi konularda yapmış olduğu çalışmalar iktisat, organizasyon teorisi, hukuk gibi disiplinlerini birbirlerine çok daha yakınlaştırmıştır.
  3. 3. Kısa Hayat Hikayesi Oliver Williamson, 1932 yılında Wisconsin’in Superior şehrinde dünyaya gelmiştir. Üniversite eğitimi sonrasında Washington D.C.’de bir süre devlet memuru olarak çalışmıştır. Devlet kurumunda çalışırken bürokrasinin durumunu, firmaların araştırma ve geliştirme faaliyetlerini yakından gözlemlemiştir.Kariyerini doğrudan etkileyen kararlardan birini de bu dönemde almıştır. 1958 yılında başladığı Stanford Üniversitesi M.B.A. programını 1960 yılında tamamlamıştır. Profesör Charles Bonini tarafından akademik gelişimine katkı sağlaması için Carnegie Mellon Üniversitesi ’ne davet edilmiştir. 1963 yılında bu üniversiteden doktora unvanını almıştır. 3
  4. 4. Akademik Kariyeri Williamson, akademik kariyerine California Üniversitesi, Berkeley’de başlamıştır. Burada endüstriyel organizasyon dersleri vermiştir. Ardından Pennsylvania Üniversitesi’ne Doçent unvanı ile geçiş yapmıştır. 1983 yılına kadar Pennsylvania Üniversitesi’nde özellikle işlem maliyetleri ve ekonomik organizasyonlar alanında muhtelif çalışmalara imza atmıştır. 4
  5. 5. “ “İşlem maliyetleri iktisadı, hukuk, iktisat ve organizasyon teorileri çerçevesinde kompleks iktisadi organizasyonları anlamamıza yardımcı olan bir gayrettir. Sadece fiyat ve üretim konularına odaklanan, geniş biçimde marjinal analizlere yer veren ve firmayı sadece bir üretim organizasyonu olarak kurgulayan neoklasik iktisattan farklı olarak işlem maliyetleri iktisadı yapısal analizlere önem verir ve firmayı bir yönetim (governance) yapısı olarak ele alır.” OLIVER WILLIAMSON 5
  6. 6. Williamson’un İşlem Maliyetleri İktisadına Katkıları 6 Williamson ilk olarak Coase’un çalışmasını derinlemesine inceleyerek önemli noktalara parmak basmıştır. Williamson’a göre Coase neoklasik iktisadın yalnızca bir teori halinde sunduğu üretim faktörlerini ve getirilerini farklı bir bakış açısıyla incelemiştir.
  7. 7. Williamson’un İşlem Maliyetleri İktisadına Katkıları Williamson’ın diğer önemli görüşü ise Coase’un adını tam olarak ifade etmediği ama kendisinden sıklıkla bahsettiği işlem maliyetlerine yönelik çıkarımlarıdır. Williamson, işlem maliyetlerinin en etkin biçimde minimuma indirilmesinin piyasadan ziyade firmaların görevi olduğu görüşünü ifade etmiştir. 7
  8. 8. 8 Williamson’a göre fiyat mekanizmasının ortaya çıkardığı maliyetleri aza indirmek için piyasadaki işlemlerin firmanın içine alınması, fiyatlar üzerindeki belirsizliği ortadan kaldıracak en önemli adımlardan biridir. Williamson’un İşlem Maliyetleri İktisadına Katkıları
  9. 9. Williamson, başlıca beş ayrı işlem maliyeti türünden söz etmektedir .İlk olarak ex ante işlem maliyetleri ; bir sözleşmenin hukuki altyapısını hazırlama, oluşturma, taraflar arasında uzlaşma ve pazarlık imkanları yaratmak anlamına gelmektedir. 9
  10. 10. Bir sözleşmenin kurulmasından sonra ortaya ex post maliyetler çıkmaktadır. Ex post maliyetler; daha önceden mutabakata varılmış olan kuralların çiğnenmesi sonucunda ortaya çıkan muhtelif maliyetlerdir. Uzlaşının sağlanamaması ve aktörler arasında uyuşmazlıkların giderilmesi amacıyla tahkim gibi yolların denenmesi de bir işlem maliyetidir. Firma içinde organizasyon ve yönetim uygulamalarının etkinlik sağlayacak şekilde kurulamaması da işlem maliyetlerinin bir yönünü oluşturur. 10
  11. 11. 11 Williamson, Coase’un görüşünü geliştirerek bu işlemlerin uygulanmasına yönelik birbirlerini tamamlayan iki önemli organizasyonun varlığını işaret etmiştir. Bu organizasyonlardan ilki piyasadır; diğeri ise Coase’un firma adını verdiği ancak Williamson’ın hiyerarşi olarak kavramlaştırdığı organizasyondur. Williamson’ın işlem maliyeti kuramı etkinlik ve verimlilik bazlı işlemektedir. Williamson’un İşlem Maliyetleri İktisadına Katkıları
  12. 12. Williamson’un İşlem Maliyetleri İktisadına Katkıları Williamson, klasik iktisadın varsayımlarından sıyrılarak tarafların davranışlarını inceleme, değerlendirme ve sonuçlarını analiz etmeye yönelik çalışmalarda bulunmuştur. Bu sebeple işlem maliyetleri teorisi Williamson’a göre üç temel sacayağı üzerine kuruludur. Bunlar “sınırlı rasyonalite” , “fırsatçılık” ve “varlığın kullanım değeri”dir. 12
  13. 13. Williamson’un İşlem Maliyetleri İktisadına Katkıları Williamson piyasa ve hiyerarşi arasında bir ayırım yapmaktadır. Hiyerarşiler kendi içinde aynı piyasa yapısında olduğu gibi karar verme kudretine sahiptir. Karar verme gücü en basitinden organizasyona seçim yapma şansını tanır. “Seçme şansı olan birey, firma ve piyasalar acaba ne kadar tutarlı ve doğru tercihler yapar” sorusunu yönelten Williamson davranışsal iktisadın önemli parametrelerinden birini ortaya çıkarmıştır. Williamson çalışmalarında H.Simon’un “sınırlı rasyonelite” olarak ifade ettiği varsayımı esas almıştır. 13
  14. 14. Williamson’un İşlem Maliyetleri İktisadına Katkıları Williamson’ın işlem maliyetleri iktisadı araştırmalarında kullandığı ikinci önemli kavram “fırsatçılık” dır. Williamson, fırsatçılık kavramını şu şekilde tanımlamaktadır. “Fırsatçılık, … bazı bilinçli eylemlerle (yalan söyleme, hile yapma, aldatma, kandırma, bilginin saptırılması, değiştirilmesi gibi) sözleşmedeki taraflardan birinin diğerinin menfaatini kötüye kullanmasıdır.” 14
  15. 15. Williamson’un İşlem Maliyetleri İktisadına Katkıları 15 Sınırlı rasyonalite ve fırsatçı davranışlar işlem maliyetleri iktisadının temelidir. Ekonomik faaliyetlerde sözleşmelerin ve anlaşmaların bir çoğu eksik ve asimetrik bilgi kalıpları üzerine kurulmuştur. Bilgiye ilişkin bu kirlilik sözleşme taraflarının fırsatçı davranışları neticesinde oluşmaktadır. Bu durum “ters seçim” ve “ahlaki tehlike” olmak üzere iki sonuç ortaya çıkarmaktadır .
  16. 16. Tarafların henüz görüşmeler sırasında sözleşme imzalamadan önce birbirlerinden sakladıkları bilgiler söz konusuysa “ters seçim” ortaya çıkmaktadır. Sözleşme imzalandıktan sonra taraflar arasında sözleşmenin kurallarına aykırı işlemler yapılmasıyla “ahlaki tehlike” oluşur. 16
  17. 17. Williamson’un İşlem Maliyetleri İktisadına Katkıları Williamson’ın işlem maliyetleri iktisadına kazandırdığı kavramlardan bir diğeri de “varlıkların spesifik özelliği” adını verdiği kavramdır. Williamson’a göre; organizasyon varlıklarının spesifik özelliklere sahip olması,“bir varlığın,değerinde bir düşüş göstermeden başka işlerde farklı kişilerce ne derece kullanılabildiğinin derecesidir.“Varlıkların spesifik özelliği” kavramının tersi olan “varlık esnekliği” ise bir varlığın değerinde herhangi bir değişme olmaksızın alternatif kullanımlara sunulabileceğini ifade eder.” 17
  18. 18. 18 Varlığın kullanım değeri Fırsatçı- lık Sınırlı rasyonali- te
  19. 19. 19 Williamson, “varlıkların spesifik özelliği” kavramını işlem maliyetleri analizlerinde sıkça kullanmaktadır. “Varlıkların spesifik özelliği” nin yüksek olması halinde tarafların birbirine bağımlılıkları artmaktadır. Bu bağımlılık neticesinde taraflardan biri diğerine yönelik fırsatçı girişimlere kalkışabilir. Bunun sonucunda oluşan suistimal piyasa başarısızlığına kadar ulaşan bir serüveni başlatmaktadır .

×