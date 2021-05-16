HUKUKUN İKTİSADİ ANALİZİ

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bu sunum aşağıdaki kaynaktan hazırlanarak hazırlanmıştır. C.C.Aktan, Hukuk ve İktisat, İzmir: SOBİAD Yayını. Sunumu Hazırl...
«Bireyi suç işlemeye iten güç, suçun getirisidir; suç işlemesini engelleyen ise cezanın acısıdır. Birincisi büyük ise suç ...
hukukun iktisadi analizi: Bu yaklaşım geleneksel hukuk ve iktisat ayrımından farklı kılan nokta hukuk kurallarının başta m...
Hukukun iktisadi analizi, hukuk kurallarının ekonomik birimlerin kararlar, davranış ve tercihleri üzerindeki etkilerini ve...
Hukukun iktisadi analizinin önce gelen savunucularından biri Richard Posner’dır. Bu yaklaşımın Amerikan hukukunda önemli b...
«Hukukun bir çok alanı ve özellikle teamül hukukunun haksız fill, suç ve ceza, sözleşme gibi alanları iktisadi mantığın da...
Hukuk Doktrini ( ) Doğal Haklar: Yaşam hakkı, Mülkiyet hakkı Fayda: Toplumsal yarar vs. Toplumsal İdealler: Barış, Özgürlü...
Hukukun iktisadi analizi: Hukukun iktisadi analizi yaklaşımına göre hukuk kurallarının oluşturulmasında ve uygulanmasında ...
Görüldüğü üzere geleneksel hukuk doktrinindeki temel ilkeler ile hukukun iktisadi analizindeki temel ilkeler farklılık gös...
Metodolojik bireycilik Bu ilkeye göre; toplumsal, siyasi, iktisadi konularda esas olan <bireysel> tercihlerdir, <toplum> t...
Rasyonalite Hukukun iktisadi analizinde rasyonel tercih teorisi esas kabul edilmektedir. Bu ilkede tercihte bulunan bireyl...
Fiyat Teorisi Mikro-ekonomide etkin olan «fiyat teorisi» hukukun iktisadi analizinde de geçerlidir. Cezaların yüksek mebla...
f Tümdengelim Metodu Bu metot, topluma ait bir olguyu bireye uyumlamaktır. Bunun en yaygın örneği şudur: Bütün insanlar öl...
Ex Ante Hukuki analizde ex post yaklaşımı benimsenirken, hukukun iktisadi analizinde ex ante yaklaşımı benimsenir. Örnekle...
Etkinlik / Fayda Maksimizasyonu / Refah Optimizasyonu Faydacılık felsefesi temelinde «etkinlik maksimizasyonu» ve «refah o...
Mesela haksız fiil hukukunda ya da sorumluluk hukukunda kişilerin kusur ve kusursuzluk alanları belirlenirken aynı zamanda...
Hukukun iktisadi analizi yaklaşımımızın rekabet hukukuna ve suç ve ceza hukukuna da etkileri söz konusu olmuştur. Şimdi bu...
Hukukun iktisadi analizinin uygulandığı diğer bir alan ise rekabet hukukudur. Bu yaklaşım rekabet hukukunda toplam refahın...
Fakat hukukun iktisadi yaklaşımında muhakeme kuralıyla etkinlik savunması birleştirilir. Etkinliğin rekabetle doğru orantı...
Suç ve Ceza Hukukuna Etkisi Suç ve ceza iktisadı adı verilen araştırma programına göre suçlular için suç işlemek rasyonel ...
Bu yaklaşım suçlu bireyi «rasyonel» kabul etmektedir. Gary Becker'in görüşleri ile şekillenen "Suç ve Cezanın İktisadi Ana...
Bu modeli örneklemek gerekirse; rasyonel bireyimiz bir yerden 100$ çalarsa fakat yakalanıp 200$ para cezasına çarptırılırs...
Tüm bu anlattıklarımızı toparlayacak olursak, hukuk doktrinlerinde doğal haklar, teamüller, etik, din ve inanç gibi faktör...
May. 16, 2021

HUKUKUN İKTİSADİ ANALİZİ

HUKUKUN İKTİSADİ ANALİZİ

  1. 1. Bu sunum aşağıdaki kaynaktan hazırlanarak hazırlanmıştır. C.C.Aktan, Hukuk ve İktisat, İzmir: SOBİAD Yayını. Sunumu Hazırlayan: Merve Adıgüzel Prof. Dr. Coşkun Can Aktan
  2. 2. «Bireyi suç işlemeye iten güç, suçun getirisidir; suç işlemesini engelleyen ise cezanın acısıdır. Birincisi büyük ise suç işlenecektir; ikincisi büyük ise suç işleme girişiminde bulunulmayacaktır.» Jeremy Bentham
  3. 3. hukukun iktisadi analizi: Bu yaklaşım geleneksel hukuk ve iktisat ayrımından farklı kılan nokta hukuk kurallarının başta mikro-iktisat ve refah iktisadi olmak üzere ekonominin genel ilke ve varsayımları etrafında incelenmesidir.
  4. 4. Hukukun iktisadi analizi, hukuk kurallarının ekonomik birimlerin kararlar, davranış ve tercihleri üzerindeki etkilerini ve toplumsal refah üzerindeki sonuçlarını inceler.
  5. 5. Hukukun iktisadi analizinin önce gelen savunucularından biri Richard Posner’dır. Bu yaklaşımın Amerikan hukukunda önemli bir yeri olduğunu belirtmekle birlikte çok güçlü bir yaklaşım olmadığını da vurgulamıştır.
  6. 6. «Hukukun bir çok alanı ve özellikle teamül hukukunun haksız fill, suç ve ceza, sözleşme gibi alanları iktisadi mantığın damgasını taşırlar. Bununla birlikte sadece az sayıda hukuki kararın iktisadi kavramlara açık olarak referans verdiği de yalanlanamaz.» Richard Posner
  7. 7. Hukuk Doktrini ( ) Doğal Haklar: Yaşam hakkı, Mülkiyet hakkı Fayda: Toplumsal yarar vs. Toplumsal İdealler: Barış, Özgürlük, Güvenlik vs. Akıl ve Mantık: Analitik temel, Mantıksal tutarlılık, Bilimsellik Ahlak: Etik değerler Din: İnançlar Kültür: Dil, Gelenekler, Alışkanlıklar vs. Kurumlar: Sosyal kurumlar Teamül: Geçmiş uygulamalar, tecrübeler Ekonomik Refah: Etkinlik, Verimlilik, Toplumsal refahın maksimizasyonu vs Hukuk kurallarının oluşturulmasında ve uygulanmasında esas alınan ilkeler
  8. 8. Hukukun iktisadi analizi: Hukukun iktisadi analizi yaklaşımına göre hukuk kurallarının oluşturulmasında ve uygulanmasında önemli olan piyasa etkinliği ve toplumsal refahın maksimizasyonudur. Metodolojik Bireycilik Rasyonalite Etkinlik Fiyat Teorisi Tümdengelim Metodu Ex Ante Analiz Fayda maksimizasyonu Refah optimizasyonu
  9. 9. Görüldüğü üzere geleneksel hukuk doktrinindeki temel ilkeler ile hukukun iktisadi analizindeki temel ilkeler farklılık gösteriyor. Hukuk doktrinindeki temel ilkeler çok bilindik ilkelerdir. Peki ya hukukun iktisadi analizindeki ilkeler bize yeterince tanıdık geliyor mu? Şimdi hukukun iktisadi analizindeki ilkeleri daha detaylı ele alacağız.
  10. 10. Metodolojik bireycilik Bu ilkeye göre; toplumsal, siyasi, iktisadi konularda esas olan <bireysel> tercihlerdir, <toplum> tercihleri değildir. Çünkü davranışı gerçekleştiren, kararları alan, eyleme geçiren ve tercihte bulunan ‘birey’dir. Bu ilkeye göre toplumun amaçları ve tercihleri; bireylerin çıkarlarına göre şekillenir. James M. Buchanan Gordon Tullock
  11. 11. Rasyonalite Hukukun iktisadi analizinde rasyonel tercih teorisi esas kabul edilmektedir. Bu ilkede tercihte bulunan bireylerin kendi çıkarlarını arttırma gayretinde oldukları yani «rasyonel» oldukları savunulur. Hukuki konularda rol alanların yani borçlu, alacaklı, suçlu, mağdur, davalı, davacı ve sairenin kendi çıkarlarını ön plana aldığı görülür.
  12. 12. Fiyat Teorisi Mikro-ekonomide etkin olan «fiyat teorisi» hukukun iktisadi analizinde de geçerlidir. Cezaların yüksek meblağlarda olması caydırıcılığı arttırıp suça eğilimi düşürecektir. Mesela trafik kurallarına uymayanlara halkın deyimiyle can yakacak cezalar verilirse insanlar ceza işlemeye korkup trafik kurallarına uyacaktır. Bu durumu malın fiyatının arttığı durumlarda o mala talebin azalmasına da benzetebiliriz.
  13. 13. f Tümdengelim Metodu Bu metot, topluma ait bir olguyu bireye uyumlamaktır. Bunun en yaygın örneği şudur: Bütün insanlar ölümlüdür. Sokrates de bir insandır. O halde Sokrates ölümlüdür.
  14. 14. Ex Ante Hukuki analizde ex post yaklaşımı benimsenirken, hukukun iktisadi analizinde ex ante yaklaşımı benimsenir. Örneklerle açıklamak gerekirse ex post yaklaşımında suç işlenmiştir, cezasına karar verilir. Ex ante yaklaşımında ise suç işlenmemiştir fakat işlenirse cezasının ne olacağına karar verilir. Bu sayede hukuki analizde öngörülemeyen sonuçlar da atlanmamış olur. Kerem Cem Sanlı
  15. 15. Etkinlik / Fayda Maksimizasyonu / Refah Optimizasyonu Faydacılık felsefesi temelinde «etkinlik maksimizasyonu» ve «refah optimizasyonu» sağlanması vardır. Pozitif hukuk kuralları bunları esas almasa da yargıçlar karar verirken bunlardan yararlanmalılardır. Toplumsal zararı ve refah kaybını önleyici kararlar alınmalıdır.
  16. 16. Mesela haksız fiil hukukunda ya da sorumluluk hukukunda kişilerin kusur ve kusursuzluk alanları belirlenirken aynı zamanda iktisadi faktörlere de bakılmalıdır.
  17. 17. Hukukun iktisadi analizi yaklaşımımızın rekabet hukukuna ve suç ve ceza hukukuna da etkileri söz konusu olmuştur. Şimdi bu etkileri biraz daha detaylı inceleyeceğiz.
  18. 18. Hukukun iktisadi analizinin uygulandığı diğer bir alan ise rekabet hukukudur. Bu yaklaşım rekabet hukukunda toplam refahın kullanılması gerektiğini savunur. ABD rekabet hukukundaki per se ihlal uygulamasına da karşı çıkmıştır. Geleneksel rekabet hukukunda piyasa etkileri çok önemsenmez. Rekabet Hukukuna Etkisi
  19. 19. Fakat hukukun iktisadi yaklaşımında muhakeme kuralıyla etkinlik savunması birleştirilir. Etkinliğin rekabetle doğru orantılı olduğu ileri sürülür. Buradaki etkinlik ölçütümüz tüketici refahı yani toplam refahtır.
  20. 20. Suç ve Ceza Hukukuna Etkisi Suç ve ceza iktisadı adı verilen araştırma programına göre suçlular için suç işlemek rasyonel bir davranıştır. Bütün suçlar için de bu durum geçerlidir. Suçu işleyecek biri suçtan elde edeceği artıları ve yakalanırsa alacak olduğu cezanın eksilerini karşılaştırır. Eğer cezanın eksileri suçun artılarından fazlaysa bu durum onun çıkarlarına uygun olmayacaktır ve o suçu işlemeyecektir.
  21. 21. Bu yaklaşım suçlu bireyi «rasyonel» kabul etmektedir. Gary Becker'in görüşleri ile şekillenen "Suç ve Cezanın İktisadi Analiz Modeli" suç ve cezayı sistemli olarak ele alan ilk ekonomi kuramı olarak değerlendirilmektedir. Gary Becker
  22. 22. Bu modeli örneklemek gerekirse; rasyonel bireyimiz bir yerden 100$ çalarsa fakat yakalanıp 200$ para cezasına çarptırılırsa bu suçu işlemez fakat 100$ çalıp 50$ para cezasına çarptırılırsa bu suçu işler. Çünkü suçun getirisi cezanın götürüsünden fazladır.
  23. 23. Tüm bu anlattıklarımızı toparlayacak olursak, hukuk doktrinlerinde doğal haklar, teamüller, etik, din ve inanç gibi faktörler geçerli olabilir. Hukukun İktisadi Analizinde ise diğer hukuk doktrinlerinden farklı olarak «iktisadi» faktörler esas alınır.

