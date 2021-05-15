Successfully reported this slideshow.
DENEYSEL KAMU TERCİHİ Bu sunum şu kaynaktan yararlanılarak hazırlanmıştır : Coşkun Can Aktan & S. Yay, “Deneysel Kamu Terc...
İktisadi aktörlerin (üretici, tüketici, tedarikçi, finansal aracılar vb.) davranışlarının, karar ve tercihlerinin laboratu...
Deneysel araştırmalar özellikle psikoloji ve iktisat disiplinlerinin birleşimi ile ortaya çıkan davranışsal iktisat alanın...
DENEYSEL KAMU TERCİHİNİN DOĞUŞU Deneysel iktisadın kurucusu olarak kabul ettiğimiz Amerikalı iktisatçı Vernon L. Smith mes...
Halen California Institute of Technology üniversitesinde görev yapan Charles R. Plott da Smith gibi deneysel kamu tercihin...
Kamu tercihi disiplinin kurucu ve öncülerinden birisi olarak kabul edeceğimiz Gordon Tullock da kamu tercihi disiplini içe...
Tullock'un deneysel çalışmalara ilgisi 1999 yılında bir deney kullandığı makalesi ile başlamış, ancak alan üzerindeki etki...
Kamu tercihi iktisadı alanındaki temel literatür esasen teorik ve analitik çalışmalardan oluşturmaktadır. Ampirik ve deney...
Kamu tercihi iktisadında deneysel çalışmaların iki alanda gerçekleştiği görülmektedir. İlk olarak deneyler ile bireysel da...
Deneysel kamu tercihi, laboratuvara dayalı deneylerin N (N>1) sayıdaki bireyden oluşan kolektif bir grubun her bir üyesi i...
Çevre. Bir iktisadi konunun yapısal özelliklerini (birimlerin sayısı, enformasyon sayısı, tercihler, yetenekler, maliyet y...
Kamu tercihi iktisadı alanında 1970'lerden bu yana laboratuvar teknikleri kullanılarak çeşitli çalışmalar yapılmaktadır. P...
Kamu tercihi ve deneysel iktisat geleneksel iktisat bilimine metodolojik açıdan farklı bir yol çizmiştir. Kamu tercihinin ...
Kamu tercihi iktisadı alanında araştırma yapanlar felsefe, sosyoloji, siyaset bilimi, hukuk ve saire sosyal bilimler alanı...
Geleneksel iktisatta iktisadi olaylar, davranışlar, karar ve tercihler teorik ve ampirik yönden inceleme konusu yapılırken...
Kamu tercihi araştırma programında başlangıçta "teorik- analitik" ve aynı zamanda "felsefi- tarihsel" metodoloji hakim ike...
Özellikle son yıllarda siyasal aktörlerin (seçmen, çıkar grupları, politikacılar ve bürokratlar) davranış, karar ve tercih...
DENEYSEL KAMU TERCİHİ

DENEYSEL KAMU TERCİHİ

DENEYSEL KAMU TERCİHİ

  1. 1. DENEYSEL KAMU TERCİHİ Bu sunum şu kaynaktan yararlanılarak hazırlanmıştır : Coşkun Can Aktan & S. Yay, “Deneysel Kamu Tercihi”, içinde: Coşkun Can Aktan, Kamu Tercihi İktisadı ve Anayasal Politik İktisat, Ankara: Seçkin Yayınları, 2019. Sunumu Hazırlayan : Nazik Gök Prof. Dr. Coşkun Can Aktan
  2. 2. İktisadi aktörlerin (üretici, tüketici, tedarikçi, finansal aracılar vb.) davranışlarının, karar ve tercihlerinin laboratuvar ortamında kontrollü bir şekilde incelenmesine olanak sağlayan deneysel araştırmalar özellikle Vernon L. Smith ve Daniel Kahneman'a 2002 yılında Nobel Ekonomi Ödülü takdim edilmesinin ardından çok büyük bir gelişme göstermiştir. Vernon L. Smith Daniel Kahneman
  3. 3. Deneysel araştırmalar özellikle psikoloji ve iktisat disiplinlerinin birleşimi ile ortaya çıkan davranışsal iktisat alanında çok yaygın olarak uygulama alanı bulmuş ve daha sonra iktisat biliminin pek çok alt disiplini içerisinde yaygınlık kazanmıştır. Kamu tercihi bunlardan sadece birisidir.
  4. 4. DENEYSEL KAMU TERCİHİNİN DOĞUŞU Deneysel iktisadın kurucusu olarak kabul ettiğimiz Amerikalı iktisatçı Vernon L. Smith mesleki kariyerinde "kamu tercihi” alanında bir çok araştırmalar yapmış bir iktisatçıdır. Smith 1988-1990 yılları arasında Kamu Tercihi Topluluğu dönem başkanlığını yürütmüştür. Vernon L. Smith araştırmaları ile esasen deneysel kamu tercihi adı verilen araştırma alanın da kurucusu ve öncüsüdür. Smith gibi bir dönem Kamu Tercihi Topluluğu dönem başkanlığını yürüten Nobel Ekonomi Ödülü sahibi Elinor Ostrom da deneysel iktisadın öncülerinden biri olarak kabul edilir.
  5. 5. Halen California Institute of Technology üniversitesinde görev yapan Charles R. Plott da Smith gibi deneysel kamu tercihine önemli katkılar sunan bir diğer bilim insanıdır. 1976-1978 yılları arasında Kamu Tercihi Topluluğu dönem başkanlığını yapan Plott kamusal mallar, oylama, regülasyon vs. konularında bir çok deneysel araştırmalara imza atmıştır . Charles R. Plott (ABD,1938)
  6. 6. Kamu tercihi disiplinin kurucu ve öncülerinden birisi olarak kabul edeceğimiz Gordon Tullock da kamu tercihi disiplini içerisinde deneysel araştırmaların uygulanmasına destek olmuş bir bilim insanıdır. Tullock'un öncü olduğu rant kollama ile ilgili teoriler deneysel çalışmalar için oldukça uygun bir alan olmuştur. Deneysel kamu tercihi alanında yapılan deneylerin büyük çoğunluğu Tullock'un çalışmaları üzerine inşa edilmiştir. Gordon Tullock
  7. 7. Tullock'un deneysel çalışmalara ilgisi 1999 yılında bir deney kullandığı makalesi ile başlamış, ancak alan üzerindeki etkisi bu makale ile sınırlı kalmamıştır. Tullock'un 1999 tarihli makalesi mahkum ikilemi konusunda tasarladığı ve yürüttüğü deney ile ilgilidir.
  8. 8. Kamu tercihi iktisadı alanındaki temel literatür esasen teorik ve analitik çalışmalardan oluşturmaktadır. Ampirik ve deneysel çalışmalar ise bir anlamda kamu tercihi iktisadının teorik açıklamalarını ispatlama gayesi taşımaktadır Kamu tercihi iktisadında deneyler mevcut yöntemleri tamamlayıcı bir yöntem sunmaktadır.
  9. 9. Kamu tercihi iktisadında deneysel çalışmaların iki alanda gerçekleştiği görülmektedir. İlk olarak deneyler ile bireysel davranış ve motivasyonlar analiz edilmekte ve birbirleriyle ilişkilendirilmektedir. İkinci olarak deneylerde geleneksel kamu tercihinin konuları analiz edilmektedir.
  10. 10. Deneysel kamu tercihi, laboratuvara dayalı deneylerin N (N>1) sayıdaki bireyden oluşan kolektif bir grubun her bir üyesi için ortak sonuçlara ulaşılmasını sağlayacak şekilde, grup karar alma mekanizmalarına uygulanmasını içermektedir.
  11. 11. Çevre. Bir iktisadi konunun yapısal özelliklerini (birimlerin sayısı, enformasyon sayısı, tercihler, yetenekler, maliyet yapıları vb.) ifade etmektedir. Kurum. İktisadi birimlerin birbirleriyle etkileşimlerini yönlendiren kuralları (piyasa kuralları, satış kuralları, siyasal karar alma kuralları vb.) ifade etmektedir. Bireylerin Davranışları. Kurumların bireylerin davranışlarını nasıl etkilediğini ve meydana gelen değişimi incelemektedir. Her grup mekanizması ise üç temel bileşenden oluşmaktadır :
  12. 12. Kamu tercihi iktisadı alanında 1970'lerden bu yana laboratuvar teknikleri kullanılarak çeşitli çalışmalar yapılmaktadır. Peter Bohm (1972) kamusal mallara olan talebin tahmini hakkında, Morris P. Fiorina ve Charles Plott (1978) ve Charles Plott ve Michael E. Levine (1978) oylama deneyleri hakkında ilk çalışmaları yapmışlardır Deneysel kamu tercihi alanında genel olarak bedavacılık sorunu, kamusal mallara ilişkin karar alma mekanizmaları, oylama modelleri, oy ticareti , ortanca seçmen modeli, rant kollama seçmen katılımı, aday profilleri konularında deneysel araştırmalar yürütülmüştür. Kamu tercihi iktisadı alanında 1970'lerden bu yana laboratuvar teknikleri kullanılarak çeşitli çalışmalar yapılmaktadır :
  13. 13. Kamu tercihi ve deneysel iktisat geleneksel iktisat bilimine metodolojik açıdan farklı bir yol çizmiştir. Kamu tercihinin iktisat bilimine metodolojik yönden kazandırdığı boyut interdisipliner araştırma olmuştur.
  14. 14. Kamu tercihi iktisadı alanında araştırma yapanlar felsefe, sosyoloji, siyaset bilimi, hukuk ve saire sosyal bilimler alanındaki araştırmalardan geniş ölçüde istifade ederek araştırmalarını sürdürmüşlerdir. Deneysel iktisat ise laboratuvar çalışmalarının iktisadi araştırmalarda kullanılmasını sağlamıştır.
  15. 15. Geleneksel iktisatta iktisadi olaylar, davranışlar, karar ve tercihler teorik ve ampirik yönden inceleme konusu yapılırken deneysel iktisat laboratuvar çalışmalarını iktisat bilimine taşımış ve iktisat bilimi bir yönüyle deneysel bir bilim olma yönünde ilerlemiştir.
  16. 16. Kamu tercihi araştırma programında başlangıçta "teorik- analitik" ve aynı zamanda "felsefi- tarihsel" metodoloji hakim iken bu durum zaman içerisinde değişim göstermiştir. Kamu tercihi alanında bugün "ampirik" ve "deneysel" araştırmalar her geçen gün ağırlığını arttırmaktadır.
  17. 17. Özellikle son yıllarda siyasal aktörlerin (seçmen, çıkar grupları, politikacılar ve bürokratlar) davranış, karar ve tercihleri pek çok deneysel araştırmaya konu olmaktadır.

