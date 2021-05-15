Akademik taylor

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PROF. DR. COŞKUN CAN AKTAN Kaynak: Coşkun Can Aktan, İktisat Nereye Gidiyor? Ankara: Astana Yayınları, 2021. Sunumu Hazırl...
…’’profesyonel bilim standartları bir disiplin çerçevesi oluşturmalı ve aynı zamanda isyanı teşvik etmelidir.’’ Michael Po...
‘’BİLİM CUMHURİYETİ: SİYASAL VE İKTİSADİ TEORİSİ’’ Michael Polanyi bu makalesinde bir anlamda multi- disipliner bir standa...
Peki Polanyi için önemli olan hususlar nelerdir ? Bilimlerde bir uzmanlaşma ve standardizasyon önem taşımaktadır Bilimleri...
Polanyi birbirinden çok farklı disiplinler üzerinde çalışan bilim insanlarına sadece ve sadece tekil bir örnektir. Antik Y...
John Locke’un da ifade ettiği ‘’o boş levhadan’’ günümüze değin sürekli büyüyen bilgiye paralel olarak yüzlerce disiplin v...
Disiplinler arasındaki entegrasyon çalışmaları nasıl gerçekleşmiştir ? Geçmişten günümüze birbirinden bağımsız disiplinle...
AKADEMİK TAYLORİZM VE AKADEMİK PLÜRALİZM ‘’Büyük şehirlerde çeşitli zanaatlar en çok geliştiği gibi, sarayda da yemek çok ...
Akademik taylorizm eğitim kurumlarında, bilim üretim merkezlerinde ve tüm akademik disiplinlerde işbölümü ve uzmanlaşmanın...
Bir bilim insanın diğer disiplinlerde araştırmalar yapması yada başka bilim alanlarında çalışan araştırmacılar ile yakın e...
MULTİ-DİSİPLİNER İKTİSAT (PLÜRAL İKTİSAT): ‘’… avukatlar, doktorlar, noterler, meclis üyeleri, iş adamları, bankacılar, bü...
İktisat bilimi ilk olarak felsefenin bir alt disiplini olarak ortaya çıkmıştır. 19. yüzyıldan itibaren bağımsız bir disipl...
MİKRO İKTİSAT, MAKRO İKTİSAT, POZİTİF İKTİSAT, NORMATİF İKTİSAT Mikro iktisat; tüketici teorisi, firma teorisi, mal ve fak...
Mikro iktisat hane halklarının ve üreticilerin iktisadi davranışlarını; makro iktisat ise daha geniş açıdan piyasa ekonomi...
Şekil 1: İktisatta Kapsam ve Yöntem: Genel Sınıflama
Multi-Disipliner İktisat: İktisat Biliminin Kapsamının Genişlemesi ve Disiplinlerde Çoğalma Mikro, makro, pozitif ve norma...
İnter- Disipliner İktisat ve Trans-Disipliner İktisat: Disiplinler Arası Entegrasyon ve Evlilikler ‘’Kimyager veya fizyolo...
Bugün iktisat ve diğer sosyal bilimler ve doğa bilimlerinin evliliğinden doğan disiplinler çok sayıda bulunmaktadır. İnter...
Politikanın iktisadi analizi olarak da adlandırılan ‘’Kamu Tercihi’’ siyaset bilimi ve iktisadın kesişme noktasında ortaya...
KAMU TERCİHİ TEORİSİNDE GEÇERLİ OLAN İLKELER Metodolojik bireycilik Rasyonalite Politik Mübadele
ANAYASAL POLİTİK İKTİSAT İKTİSAT SİYASET HUKUK ANAYASAL İKTİSAT
ŞEKİL 3: Kamu Tercihi ve Anayasal Politik İktisat POLİTİKA İKTİSAT POLİTİK İKTİSAT (KAMU TERCİHİ) Politik iktisat (kamu te...
ANAYASA ANAYASAL POLİTİK İKTİSAT POLİTİK İKTİSAT Anayasal Politik İktisat; devletin iktisadi alandaki görev ve fonksiyonla...
ANAYASAL POLİTİK İKTİSAT İKTİSAT SİYASET HUKUK Şekilden de anlaşılabileceği üzere Anayasal Politik İktisat; iktisat, siyas...
EVRİMCİ KURUMSAL İKTİSAT EVRİMSEL İKTİSAT KURUMSAL İKTİSAT EVRİMCİ KURUMSAL İKTİSAT
Evrim konusundaki görüşleri ile bilim dünyasını derinden sarsan Charles Darwin, yalnızca biyolojinin değil, sosyal bilimle...
Evrimsel iktisat, çok genel anlamda, Darwin’in evrim teorisi perspektifinden iktisadi olayların ve iktisadi faaliyetlerin ...
İktisadi hayatın işleyişini yönlendiren kurumların önemi üzerinde duran ve insan davranışlarının kurumlar tarafından şekil...
Şekil 4: Evrimsel İktisat ve Kurumsal İktisat Etkileşimi: Evrimci Kurumsal İktisat
İŞLEM MALİYETLERİ İKTİSADI ORGANİZASYON HUKUK İKTİSAT İŞLEM MALİYETLERİ İKTİSADI
Oliver Williamson, organizasyon teorisi disiplini ile hukuk ve iktisat yaklaşımını buluşturmuş ve ‘’işlem maliyetleri ikti...
Oliver Williamson’a göre işlem maliyetleri iktisadı, hukuk, iktisat ve organizasyon teorilerinden gelişen bir interdisipli...
Şekil 5: İşlem Maliyetleri İktisadı Organizasyonel işlem maliyetleri hukuk ve iktisat yaklaşımının ana inceleme konularınd...
Şekil 6: Davranışsal İktisat DAVRANIŞSAL İKTİSAT İnter-disipliner ve trans-disipliner iktisada bir başka örnek ise davranı...
Davranışsal iktisat, iktisadi davranış, karar ve seçimlerde psikolojik faktörlerin etkileri ve sonuçlarını inceleyen bir d...
Akademik taylor
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Economy & Finance
49 views
May. 15, 2021

Akademik taylor

sssdd

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Akademik taylor

  1. 1. PROF. DR. COŞKUN CAN AKTAN Kaynak: Coşkun Can Aktan, İktisat Nereye Gidiyor? Ankara: Astana Yayınları, 2021. Sunumu Hazırlayan: Aslı Karakaş
  2. 2. …’’profesyonel bilim standartları bir disiplin çerçevesi oluşturmalı ve aynı zamanda isyanı teşvik etmelidir.’’ Michael Polanyi
  3. 3. ‘’BİLİM CUMHURİYETİ: SİYASAL VE İKTİSADİ TEORİSİ’’ Michael Polanyi bu makalesinde bir anlamda multi- disipliner bir standardizasyonun önemine değinmekte; öte yandan kendi ifadesiyle bilimlerin otoriteye başkaldırarak özgürleşmelerini savunmaktadır
  4. 4. Peki Polanyi için önemli olan hususlar nelerdir ? Bilimlerde bir uzmanlaşma ve standardizasyon önem taşımaktadır Bilimlerin dış disiplinlere kapalı olmaması; onlarla işbirliği yapması ve entegrasyona gitmesi önemlidir 2 1
  5. 5. Polanyi birbirinden çok farklı disiplinler üzerinde çalışan bilim insanlarına sadece ve sadece tekil bir örnektir. Antik Yunan çağından 19. yüzyılın başlarına değin bunun başka örnekleri de mevcut bulunmaktadır Aydınlanma çağının filozoflarında ise bir yandan tek disiplin üzerinde uzmanlaşma ve öte yandan disipliner bir yaklaşımı görmek mümkündür
  6. 6. John Locke’un da ifade ettiği ‘’o boş levhadan’’ günümüze değin sürekli büyüyen bilgiye paralel olarak yüzlerce disiplin ve alt- disiplin ortaya çıkmıştır
  7. 7. Disiplinler arasındaki entegrasyon çalışmaları nasıl gerçekleşmiştir ? Geçmişten günümüze birbirinden bağımsız disiplinlerin çoğalması (plüralizm), akademik disiplinlerde uzmanlaşma (akademik taylorizm), disiplinler arasında iletişim ve etkileşim ile disiplinler arasında entegrasyon adı verilen gelişmeler yaşanmıştır ve bu süreç devam etmektedir
  8. 8. AKADEMİK TAYLORİZM VE AKADEMİK PLÜRALİZM ‘’Büyük şehirlerde çeşitli zanaatlar en çok geliştiği gibi, sarayda da yemek çok daha üstün bir şekilde hazırlanır. Küçük kasabalarda aynı adam kanepeler, kapılar, sabanlar ve masalar yapar. Ve birçok esnafın hepsini iyi bir şekilde yapması imkansızdır. Bununla birlikte, büyük şehirlerde, (…) bir adam erkekler için, diğeri kadınlar için ayakkabı yapar; bir diğeri sadece ayakkabı tamir eder, bir başkası kesim işini üstlenir, bir diğer sadece üstleri birbirine dikerek hayatını idame eder. İşinde uzmanlaşmış olan işini en iyi yapandır.’’ Xenophon (M.Ö. 430-354)
  9. 9. Akademik taylorizm eğitim kurumlarında, bilim üretim merkezlerinde ve tüm akademik disiplinlerde işbölümü ve uzmanlaşmanın önceden dizayn edilmesini savunan bir metodolojidir Diğer birçok bilim alanında olduğu gibi iktisat alanında da 1900’li yılların başlarından itibaren akademik taylorizm yaklaşımı egemenliğini sürdürmüştür Akademik plüralizm adı verilen yaklaşımda ise disiplinler arasında sınırlar kesin çizgiler ile önceden belirlenmiş değildir. Bilimsel araştırmalarda tek bir yaklaşım yada tek bir yöntemden söz edilememektedir
  10. 10. Bir bilim insanın diğer disiplinlerde araştırmalar yapması yada başka bilim alanlarında çalışan araştırmacılar ile yakın etkileşimde bulunarak ürünler ortaya çıkarmasının önünde engel bulunmamaktadır Akademik plüralizmde ‘’tekdüzelik’’ söz konusu değildir; tam aksine çoğulculuk geçerlidir.
  11. 11. MULTİ-DİSİPLİNER İKTİSAT (PLÜRAL İKTİSAT): ‘’… avukatlar, doktorlar, noterler, meclis üyeleri, iş adamları, bankacılar, büyük tüccarlar, spekülatörler ve hakimlerden oluşan kalabalık. Burada başka yerlerde olduğundan daha fazla fiziki ve ahlaki çöküntü bulunur (…) Gerçek aptallıkları, uzmanlıklarının altında gizlidir. Kendi işlerini bilirler, fakat onun dışındaki her şeyden habersizdirler. Böylece kendilerini beğenmişliklerini korumak için her şeyi sorguluyorlar, kabaca ve çarpık bir şekilde eleştiriyorlar. Şüpheci görünüyorlar ve gerçekte aptallar; zihinlerini sonu gelmez tartışmalarla boğuyorlar.’’ Honore de Balzac
  12. 12. İktisat bilimi ilk olarak felsefenin bir alt disiplini olarak ortaya çıkmıştır. 19. yüzyıldan itibaren bağımsız bir disiplin haline gelmiştir İktisadın, sosyal ve beşeri bilimler ve doğa bilimleri ile etkileşime girmesi yeni disiplinlerin doğmasına neden olmuştur Bu nedenle de zaman içerisinde iktisadın kapsamı genişlemiştir. Neo-klasik ve Keynezyen temele dayalı multi-disipliner iktisat esasen bir akademik taylorizm modelidir
  13. 13. MİKRO İKTİSAT, MAKRO İKTİSAT, POZİTİF İKTİSAT, NORMATİF İKTİSAT Mikro iktisat; tüketici teorisi, firma teorisi, mal ve faktör piyasaları gibi konuları ele almaktadır Makro iktisat ise toplam üretim, toplam tüketim, toplam tasarruf ve toplam yatırım gibi konuları ele almaktadır
  14. 14. Mikro iktisat hane halklarının ve üreticilerin iktisadi davranışlarını; makro iktisat ise daha geniş açıdan piyasa ekonomisi ve kamu ekonomisindeki karar ve tercihleri analiz etmektedir Pozitif iktisat, mevcut olayların durumunu açıklamaya yönelik olup değer yargılarını içermemektedir. Normatif iktisat ise olması gerekeni incelemekte ve olgusal bir durumun değerlendirilmesini içermektedir
  15. 15. Şekil 1: İktisatta Kapsam ve Yöntem: Genel Sınıflama
  16. 16. Multi-Disipliner İktisat: İktisat Biliminin Kapsamının Genişlemesi ve Disiplinlerde Çoğalma Mikro, makro, pozitif ve normatif iktisat gibi ayrımların dışında iktisat biliminde zaman içerisinde iktisadi hayatın ve iktisadi olguların teorik, kültürel, siyasal vb. yönlerini ele alan muhtelif alt disiplinler ortaya çıkmıştır. Bu disiplinler tek bir ana disiplin olan iktisadın alt-dalları yada alt- disiplinleri olarak kabul edilmektedirler. Örneğin; iktisat-felsefe ilişkisi, iktisadın felsefenin konuları ile ilgilendiği bir alandır. İktisadın bu farklı perspektiflerini ele alan alt-disiplinler dışında inceleme konusu olarak da muhtelif alt-disiplinler ortaya çıkmıştır.
  17. 17. İnter- Disipliner İktisat ve Trans-Disipliner İktisat: Disiplinler Arası Entegrasyon ve Evlilikler ‘’Kimyager veya fizyolog, kendi alanlarına yoğunlaşarak daha iyi bir kimyager veya fizyolog olmayı tercih edebilir. Ancak bir uzmanlık alanında özel yoğunlaşmanın zararlı bir etkisi vardır: (tek bir alanda uzmanlaşma) sadece araştırmalarımıza olan ilgiyi azaltabileceği gibi kendi çalıştığımız alanda yeteneklerimizi de sınırlayabilir. Sadece fizik alanı ile ilgilenen bir fizikçi, birinci sınıf bir fizikçi olabilir ve toplumda kendine bir yer bulabilir. Ancak sadece bir iktisatçı olan, büyük bir iktisatçı olamaz-ve ilave olarak şunu da eklemeliyim ki, sadece iktisatçı olmakla yetinen bir iktisatçı belki ciddi bir tehlike olmasa bile bir baş belası olabilir.’’ Friedrich August von Hayek
  18. 18. Bugün iktisat ve diğer sosyal bilimler ve doğa bilimlerinin evliliğinden doğan disiplinler çok sayıda bulunmaktadır. İnter-disipliner yada trans-disiplinerler olarak ele alınacak yeni araştırma projeleri ile ilgili bazı örnekler verebiliriz..
  19. 19. Politikanın iktisadi analizi olarak da adlandırılan ‘’Kamu Tercihi’’ siyaset bilimi ve iktisadın kesişme noktasında ortaya çıkmış bir araştırma programıdır. Kamu tercihinin incelediği konular siyaset biliminin ele aldığı konular ile birebir aynıdır; ancak metodolojisi iktisat biliminde kullanılan araçlar ve yöntemlerdir. KAMU TERCİHİ
  20. 20. KAMU TERCİHİ TEORİSİNDE GEÇERLİ OLAN İLKELER Metodolojik bireycilik Rasyonalite Politik Mübadele
  21. 21. ANAYASAL POLİTİK İKTİSAT İKTİSAT SİYASET HUKUK ANAYASAL İKTİSAT
  22. 22. ŞEKİL 3: Kamu Tercihi ve Anayasal Politik İktisat POLİTİKA İKTİSAT POLİTİK İKTİSAT (KAMU TERCİHİ) Politik iktisat (kamu tercihi); politikanın iktisadi analizini yapan bir inter-disipliner araştırma alanıdır. Politik iktisat içerisinde iktisat biliminin araç ve varsayımları altında siyaset bilimi (politika) konuları ele alınır
  23. 23. ANAYASA ANAYASAL POLİTİK İKTİSAT POLİTİK İKTİSAT Anayasal Politik İktisat; devletin iktisadi alandaki görev ve fonksiyonlarının, güç ve yetkilerinin ‘’anayasal’’ kurallar ile sınırlandırılmasının felsefi, ahlaki ve teorik temellerini inceleyen bir multi-disipliner araştırma alanıdır.
  24. 24. ANAYASAL POLİTİK İKTİSAT İKTİSAT SİYASET HUKUK Şekilden de anlaşılabileceği üzere Anayasal Politik İktisat; iktisat, siyaset ve hukuk disiplinlerini buluşturmaktadır
  25. 25. EVRİMCİ KURUMSAL İKTİSAT EVRİMSEL İKTİSAT KURUMSAL İKTİSAT EVRİMCİ KURUMSAL İKTİSAT
  26. 26. Evrim konusundaki görüşleri ile bilim dünyasını derinden sarsan Charles Darwin, yalnızca biyolojinin değil, sosyal bilimlerin de önemli isimlerinden biri olarak karşımıza çıkmaktadır. Evrimsel biyolojiden yararlanarak gelişen ‘’evrimsel iktisat’’ iktisat bilimine ayrı bir boyut katmış bir inter-disipliner araştırma programıdır.
  27. 27. Evrimsel iktisat, çok genel anlamda, Darwin’in evrim teorisi perspektifinden iktisadi olayların ve iktisadi faaliyetlerin gelişim süreçlerini inceleyen bir disiplindir. Kurumsal iktisat ise, iktisadi hayatta kuralların ve kurumların önemini, nedenlerini, etkilerini ve sonuçlarını analiz eden bir araştırma alanıdır. Evrimsel iktisat ve kurumsal iktisadın tanımlarından yola çıkarak ‘’evrimci kurumsal iktisat’’ ı nasıl tanımlayabiliriz ?
  28. 28. İktisadi hayatın işleyişini yönlendiren kurumların önemi üzerinde duran ve insan davranışlarının kurumlar tarafından şekillendiğini savunan kurumsal iktisat esasen evrimsel bir perspektifi esas almaktadır. Evrimsel iktisat ile kurumsal iktisadın evliliğinden doğan bu trans- disipliner araştırma programı ‘’evrimci kurumsal iktisat’’ olarak adlandırılmaktadır. EVRİMCİ KURUMSAL İKTİSAT
  29. 29. Şekil 4: Evrimsel İktisat ve Kurumsal İktisat Etkileşimi: Evrimci Kurumsal İktisat
  30. 30. İŞLEM MALİYETLERİ İKTİSADI ORGANİZASYON HUKUK İKTİSAT İŞLEM MALİYETLERİ İKTİSADI
  31. 31. Oliver Williamson, organizasyon teorisi disiplini ile hukuk ve iktisat yaklaşımını buluşturmuş ve ‘’işlem maliyetleri iktisadı’’ adı verilen bir disiplinin kurucusu ve öncüsü olmuştur.
  32. 32. Oliver Williamson’a göre işlem maliyetleri iktisadı, hukuk, iktisat ve organizasyon teorilerinden gelişen bir interdisipliner araştırma alanıdır. Kurumlar, işlemler ve yönetim işlem maliyetleri iktisadının ana konularını oluşturmaktadır. Oliver Williamson’a Göre İşlem Maliyeti İktisadının Ana Konuları Nelerdir ?
  33. 33. Şekil 5: İşlem Maliyetleri İktisadı Organizasyonel işlem maliyetleri hukuk ve iktisat yaklaşımının ana inceleme konularından birisdir
  34. 34. Şekil 6: Davranışsal İktisat DAVRANIŞSAL İKTİSAT İnter-disipliner ve trans-disipliner iktisada bir başka örnek ise davranışsal iktisattır. Davranışsal iktisat, iktisat ile psikoloji biliminin kesiştiği noktada yer almaktadır.
  35. 35. Davranışsal iktisat, iktisadi davranış, karar ve seçimlerde psikolojik faktörlerin etkileri ve sonuçlarını inceleyen bir disiplindir. Davranışsal iktisadın başlangıç noktası geleneksel iktisat biliminde hakim olan ‘’rasyonalite’’ varsayımının her zaman ve her yerde geçerli olmadığı düşüncesidir.

×