D6.1 Dissemination and Communication Action Plan

COMRADES project was launched in January 2016 with a lifetime of 36 months and it aims to empower communities with intelligent socio-­‐technical solutions to help them reconnect, respond to, and recover from crisis situations. COMRADES consortium will build a next generation, intelligent resilience platform to provide high socio-­‐technical innovation and to support community resilience in crises situations.

The platform will capture and process in real‐time, multilingual social information streams from distributed communities, for the purpose of identifying, aggregating, and verifying reported events at the citizen and community levels. Resilience frameworks, guidelines and best practices will be embedded into the platform design and functionality, enriched with open datasets and open source software.

The main objectives of the project is to foster social innovation during crises for safeguarding communities during critical scenarios from inaccurate, distrusted, and overhyped information, and for raising citizen and community awareness of crisis situations by providing them with filtered, validated, enriched, high quality, and actionable knowledge. Community decision­‐making will be assisted by automated methods for real‐time, intelligent processing and linking of crowdsourced crisis information.

This document forms deliverable D6.1 “Dissemination and Communication Action Plan“‐ Collective Platform for Community Resilience and Social Innovation during Crisis. The current deliverable delineates the strategy that will be followed and implemented for the dissemination and communication of COMRADES project throughout its duration. Communication strategies include the definition of objectives, a comprehensive and detailed action planning, collaboration with other WPs, systematic impact assessment, etc. It is based on, and is consistent with, the DoA and the CA, but is not a substitute for reading these documents.

This project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 687847

http://www.comrades-project.eu/outputs/deliverables/82-deliverables/45-d6-1-dissemination-and-communication-action-plan.html

D6.1 Dissemination and Communication Action Plan

  1. 1. www.comrades-­‐project.eu         Funded  by  the  Horizon  2020  Framework  Programme  of  the  European  Union       D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication   Action  Plan             Project  acronym:   COMRADES   Project  full  title:   Collective  Platform  for  Community   Resilience  and  Social  Innovation  during   Crisis     Grant  agreement  no.:   687847   Responsible:     Rasa  Uzdavinyte  (Gov2U)   Contributors:     Pantelis  Kanellopoulos  (Gov2U)   Document  Reference:     D6.1   Dissemination  Level:     <  PU>   Version:     Final   Date:   07/07/2016   Disclaimer:   This   document   reflects   only   the   author's   view   and   the   Commission   is   not   responsible  for  any  use  that  may  be  made  of  the  information  it  contains.  
  2. 2. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         2  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>   History   Version   Date   Modification  reason   Modified  by   0.1   26.06.2016   Initial  draft   Rasa  Uzdavinyte   (Gov2U),  Pantelis   Kanellopoulos   (Gov2U)   0.2   29.06.2016   Review   Harith  Alani  (OU)   0.9   05.07.2016   Quality  check     Rasa  Uzdavinyte   (Gov2U)   1.0   07.07.2016   Final  reviewed  deliverable   Rasa  Uzdavinyte   (Gov2U)    
  3. 3. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         3  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>   Table  of  contents     History  ...............................................................................................................................  2   Table  of  contents  ...............................................................................................................  3   List  of  abbreviations  ..........................................................................................................  4   Executive  summary  ............................................................................................................  5   Introduction  .......................................................................................................................  6   1   WP6  Dissemination,  Exploitation,  and  Communication  ..............................................  7   1.1   Scope  and  objectives  of  the  deliverable  ......................................................................  7   1.2   Methodology  of  the  deliverable  ..................................................................................  7   1.3   Structure  of  the  deliverable  ........................................................................................  8   1.4   Relation  of  the  deliverable  to  WP6  deliverables  .........................................................  8   1.5   Quality  management  ...................................................................................................  9   2   External  Communication  ..........................................................................................  10   2.1   Stakeholder  identification  .........................................................................................  10   2.2   Dissemination  objectives  and  strategy  ......................................................................  11   2.2.1   Dissemination  and  Communication  objectives  .................................................  11   2.2.2   Dissemination  and  Communication  strategy  ....................................................  12   2.2.3   The  phases  of  dissemination  process  ................................................................  13   2.2.4   Principles  of  stakeholder  engagement  (strategic  &  operational)  ......................  14   2.2.5   Methods  and  tools:  channels  of  dissemination  .................................................  14   2.3   Dissemination  actions  ...............................................................................................  18   2.3.1   Actions  to  achieve  the  dissemination  objectives  ..............................................  18   2.3.2   Actions  to  reach  the  identified  stakeholders  ....................................................  22   2.4   Measurement  of  the  effectiveness  of  Dissemination  and  Communication  activities   24   3   Internal  Communication  ...........................................................................................  26   3.1   Internal  workflow  ......................................................................................................  26   4   Conclusion  ................................................................................................................  27      
  4. 4. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         4  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>   List  of  abbreviations   <Abbreviation>       <Explanation>   COMRADES       Project  Name         WP                           Work  Package   GOV2U           Government  To  You   DoA                                       Description  of  Action   GA         General  Assembly    
  5. 5. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         5  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>   Executive  summary   COMRADES  project  was  launched  in  January  2016  with  a  lifetime  of  36  months  and  it  aims  to   empower   communities   with   intelligent   socio-­‐technical   solutions   to   help   them   reconnect,   respond  to,  and  recover  from  crisis  situations.   COMRADES  consortium  will  build  a  next  generation,  intelligent  resilience  platform  to  provide   high  socio-­‐technical  innovation  and  to  support  community  resilience  in  crises  situations.  The   platform  will  capture  and  process  in  real-­‐time,  multilingual  social  information  streams  from   distributed  communities,  for  the  purpose  of  identifying,  aggregating,  and  verifying  reported   events   at   the   citizen   and   community   levels.   Resilience   frameworks,   guidelines   and   best   practices  will  be  embedded  into  the  platform  design  and  functionality,  enriched  with  open   datasets  and  open  source  software.   The  main  objectives  of  the  project  is  to  foster  social  innovation  during  crises  for  safeguarding   communities   during   critical   scenarios   from   inaccurate,   distrusted,   and   overhyped   information,  and  for  raising  citizen  and  community  awareness  of  crisis  situations  by  providing   them  with  filtered,  validated,  enriched,  high  quality,  and  actionable  knowledge.  Community   decision-­‐making  will  be  assisted  by  automated  methods  for  real-­‐time,  intelligent  processing   and  linking  of  crowdsourced  crisis  information.   This   document   forms   deliverable   D6.1   “Dissemination   and   Communication   Action   Plan“-­‐   Collective  Platform  for  Community  Resilience  and  Social  Innovation  during  Crisis.  The  current   deliverable   delineates   the   strategy   that   will   be   followed   and   implemented   for   the   dissemination   and   communication   of   COMRADES   project   throughout   its   duration.   Communication  strategies  include  the  definition  of  objectives,  a  comprehensive  and  detailed   action  planning,  collaboration  with  other  WPs,  systematic  impact  assessment,  etc.   It  is  based  on,  and  is  consistent  with,  the  DoA  and  the  CA,  but  is  not  a  substitute  for  reading   these  documents.    
  6. 6. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         6  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>   Introduction   COMRADES   is   a   3   year   project   that   was   launched   in   January   2016   aiming   to   empower   communities  with  intelligent  socio-­‐technical  solutions  to  help  them  reconnect,  respond  to,   and  recover  from  crisis  situations.   COMRADES  consortium  will  build  a  next  generation,  intelligent  resilience  platform  to  provide   high  socio-­‐technical  innovation  and  to  support  community  resilience  in  crisis  situations.  The   platform  will  capture  and  process  in  real-­‐time,  multilingual  social  information  streams  from   distributed  communities,  for  the  purpose  of  identifying,  aggregating,  and  verifying  reported   events   at   the   citizen   and   community   levels.   Resilience   frameworks,   guidelines   and   best   practices  will  be  embedded  into  the  platform  design  and  functionality,  enriched  with  open   datasets  and  open  source  software.   Collective   intelligence   and   social   innovation   platforms   are   set   to   play   an   important   role   in   supporting  and  boosting  community  resilience,  by  providing  the  means  for  communities  to   acquire  valued  information,  to  help  them  self-­‐assess,  make  informed  decisions,  communicate,   and   organize   their   response.   Moreover,   social   media   has   emerged   in   recent   years   as   a   dominant  channel  for  communities  to  gather  and  spread  information  during  crises.   The  project’s  platform  will  assist  in  safeguarding  communities  during  critical  scenarios  from   inaccurate,   distrusted,   and   overhyped   information,   and   for   raising   citizen   and   community   awareness   of   crisis   situations   by   providing   them   with   filtered,   validated,   enriched,   high   quality,  and  actionable  knowledge.   This  document  is  the  first  deliverable  of  WP6  and  is  aimed  at  setting  up  a  “Dissemination  and   Communication  Action  Plan“,  to  be  followed  by  all  Comrades  partners  and  implemented  by   the   W6   leader   Gov2U.   The   deliverable   describes   initially   the   goals   of   the   dissemination   activities,  tackles  the  main  stakeholder  groups,  sets  key  targets  in  communication  activities  as   well  as  gives  an  initial  timeline  for  the  set  of  dissemination  and  communication  activities  and   tools  to  be  used.  
  7. 7. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         7  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>   1 WP6  Dissemination,  Exploitation,  and  Communication   Work   Package   6   (WP6)   is   a   subset   of   the   COMRADES   project.   According   to   Description   of   Work   (DoA)   for   the   COMRADES   project,   WP6   will   dedicate   its   efforts   to   promoting   and   communicating   widely   the   project   objectives,   activities   and   its   findings   at   European   and   international  level  to  iteratively  execute  the  dissemination  and  exploitation  plan  to  achieve   best  possible  market  relevance  and  value  of  the  project  results.   In   order   to   achieve   the   above,   WP6   will   use   a   series   of   online   and   offline   tools   and   communication  strategies  throughout  the  project  lifetime,  in  order  to  bring  attention  to  the   project,  gain  trust  and  ensure  acceptance  of  the  results  by  the  stakeholders  and  the  wider   audience,  related  to  the  field  of  the  project.     Moreover,  the  current  task  will  ensure  the  smooth  collaboration  with  other  WPs  related  to   the  communication  of  their  work  and  achievements,  target  groups  engagement,  will  monitor   the  progress  of  the  communication  and  dissemination  activities  of  the  project  and  will  report   these  activities  and  their  results.   The  achievement  of  WP6  main  goals  and  objectives  is  highly  dependent  on  the  active  role  and   participation  of  the  partners  in  all  the  tasks  and  activities  of  this  WP  in  order  to  engage  with   the  key  stakeholders  and  use  partner  network  as  well  as  go  in  line  with  the  research  process   of  the  project.   As  described  in  the  DoA,  all  partners  are  responsible  for  individual  dissemination  tasks,  for   example,   authorship   of   research   publications,   attendance   of   conferences   and   events,   etc.   However,  Gov2U  is  the  leader  of  the  WP,  and  the  coordinator  of  communication  actions  with   substantial  strategic  input  from  all  partners,  therefore  any  communication  activities  shall  be   widely  coordinated  and  discussed  within  the  consortium.     1.1 Scope  and  objectives  of  the  deliverable   The  scope  of  this  deliverable  is  to  outline  the  communication  and  dissemination  strategy  that   will  be  implemented  for  COMRADES  project.  Dissemination  strategies  are  comprised  by  the   definition  of  objectives,  a  clearly  defined  action  planning  (what  has  to  be  achieved,  by  whom,   when,   results,   monitoring),   iteration   cycles   to   collect   feedback   from   all   stakeholders,   systematic  impact  assessment  and  so  on.     The  dissemination  activities  will  be  implemented  at  European  and  international  level  during   the  whole  duration  of  the  project.  The  current  dissemination  plan  will  be  regularly  reviewed   and  updated   consistently   with   the   project’s   evolution   and  the  new  knowledge  acquired.  If   necessary,  corrective  actions  will  be  taken,  in  consultation  with  the  project’s  consortium.     1.2 Methodology  of  the  deliverable   The   methodology   followed   for   the   production   of   the   current   deliverable   is   based   on   the   constructive  and  close  collaboration  of  WP6  leader  with  the  WP6  partners.   The  initial  version  of  the  “D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan”  deliverable   was  compiled  by  Gov2u  and  was  sent  to  WP6  partners  for  reviewing  and  commenting.     The   current   deliverable   was   finalised   after   incorporating   WP6   partner’s   comments/suggestions  and  sent  to  the  project  leader.    
  8. 8. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         8  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>     1.3 Structure  of  the  deliverable   The  current  deliverable  will  be  based  on  two  fundamental  aspects  of  communication:     • External  Communication   • Internal  communication   The   external   communication   of   the   project   will   be   conducted   based   on   a   well-­‐structured   dissemination  strategy  by  all  WP6  partners  targeting  various  audiences  (key  stakeholders  –   identified  in  following  section)  in  order  to  achieve  the  objectives  and  mission  of  COMRADES.   Internal  communication  among  the  partners  is  evenly  important  for  project’s  succession  and   cannot  be  disregarded,  as  the  smooth  development  of  the  project  needs  to  be  ensured.   The  main  sections  of  the  document  are  delineated  below:   • Introduction   • External  Communication   o Stakeholder   Identification   -­‐   Target   groups   that   are   anticipated   to   be   interested   in   the   project   and   are   regarded   as   key   to   the   project   will   be   identified  and  listed.   o Dissemination  Objectives  and  Strategy  –  Determination  of  overall  objectives   and  phases’  description  of  the  dissemination  strategy,  the  tools  and  methods   that  will  be  employed  for  achieving  the  dissemination  goals.         o Dissemination  actions  and  measurement  of  their  effectiveness  -­‐  The  actions   planned   for   achieving   successful   project’s   dissemination   will   be   elaborated   and   accompanied   by   evaluation   processes   in   order   to   measure   their   short   term  and  long  term  effectiveness.   • Internal  Communication  –  Describes  how  the  project  works  internally,  presents  the   roles  and  the  responsibilities  of  the  partners,  discusses  how  internal  communications   are  being  implemented  etc.   • Conclusion   The  current  document  is  primarily  addressed  to  the  project,  but  it  can  also  be  useful  for  any   stakeholder   in   the   future,   building   up   on   the   knowledge   and   drawing   to   the   needs   and   benefits  of  the  project.     1.4 Relation  of  the  deliverable  to  WP6  deliverables   The  current  deliverable  is  interrelated  with  other  deliverables  of  WP6.  The  list  below  explains   the  dependencies  and  relation:   •     D6.3,   D6.6   Initial   Exploitation   plan   and   Final   Exploitation   Plan   (M18   and   M36):   These   deliverables  will  be  dedicated  to  the  project  exploitation  actions,  in  other  words,  the  strategy   of  the  project  as  a  business  product  and  model  in  the  relevant  market,  identifying  the  needed   actions   and   target   audiences   to   attract.   The   exploitation   actions   will   build   upon   the   communication  actions  (WP6),  innovation  actions  (WP5)  and  research  actions  to  the  extent  of   community  engagement  (WP2).  In  conjunction  with  the  deployments  (WP5)  and  community-­‐-­‐ -­‐focused   trials   and   evaluations   (WP2),   this   plan   will   identify   the   most   promising   market   segments  and  stakeholders  to  address.      
  9. 9. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         9  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>   •  D6.2,  D6.4,  D6.5  Report  on  dissemination  activities  (M12,  M24,  M36):  These  deliverables   will   be   produced   annually   and   will   be   focused   on   the   reporting   of   dissemination   activities   carried   out   by   Gov2U   and   all   partners   in   the   specific   reporting   period.   These   reports   will   include  the  progress  made  on  the  action  plan  and  activities  that  are  foreseen  in  the  current   deliverable  as  well.       1.5 Quality  management   For   ensuring   the   quality   of   the   current   document,   the   first   ideas   were   presented   and   discussed  during  the  Kick  off  meeting  of  the  COMRADES  project,  as  well  as  in  teleconferences   that  were  regularly  conducted.     The   project   partner   GOV2U,   prepared   the   initial   draft   of   the   current   document   and   distributed   it   to   WP6   partners   for   reviewing   and   contribution.   This   deliverable   uses   the   official  template  of  the  project  and  language  quality  control  has  been  performed.                                                    
  10. 10. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         10  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>   2 External  Communication   The  dissemination  of  all  information  related  to  the  project  will  be  guided  by  a  well-­‐structured   plan   concerning   the   external   communication   strategy.   The   objective   of   this   strategy   is   to   identify  and  organize  activities  that  will  promote  and  disseminate  the  COMRADES  project  by   the  optimum  way,  as  well  as  its  findings  and  successes.     The   various   aspects   of   the   external   communication   strategy   are   presented   in   the   current   chapter  and  described  as  following:   • The  audience  (who)   • The  intention  (why)   • The  matters  (what)   • The  media  (how)   • The  time  (when)       2.1 Stakeholder  identification   The  identification  of  the  target  groups  is  one  of  the  most  crucial  topics  in  the  dissemination   strategy.   These   groups   are   expected   to   benefit   from   the   project   and   should   have   the   opportunity   to   affect   the   project,   its   operations   and   performance.   Additionally   to   their   identification,  recognizing  and  addressing  their  needs  and  interests  enhance  respectively  the   performance  of  the  project  and  assures  its  continued  acceptance   Moreover,   taking   into   consideration   that   communication   is   an   active   process   when   target   groups  have  the  opportunity  to  provide  their  feedback  renders  it  more  effective.   In  this  way,  the  dissemination  strategy  becomes  a  cycle,  from  creation  through  to  the  point   where  the  feedback  is  used  to  inform  creation  of  the  next  set  of  dissemination  products.     The   strategic   stakeholder   groupings   that   have   been   identified   for   the   dissemination   and   communication  of  the  COMRADES  project  are  presented  below:       • Citizens  and  Communities:  activists/deployers,  responders,  individual  citizens,  civil   society  groups.  The  COMRADES  core  and  associate  partners  have  access  to  a  unique   combination  of  National  European  (United  Kingdom,  Norway,  Belgium),  East  African   (Kenya),   North   American   (Ushahidi)   and   global   communities   (tens   of   thousands   of   Ushahidi  responders  from  over  80  countries,  over  100,000  followers  on  Twitter  for   Ushahidi  and  IHUB).   • Humanitarian   organisations   and   Professional   networks.   Given   its   interest   in   the   humanitarian  area,  Ushahidi  (and  iHub)  has  a  large  network  of  relevant    organisations   amongst   the   project   partners.   These   include:   Ford   Foundation,   Knight   Foundation,   Cisco  Foundation,  Humanity  United,  MacArthur  Foundation,  Open  Society  Institute,   Google,   Hivos,   Mozilla   Foundation,   Omidyar   Network,   Net   Squared,   Frontline   SMS,   Digital  Democracy,  esri,  Pamoja  Media,  eMoksha,  ICT  for  Peace,  Small  World  News.   OU  and  USFD  will  further  disseminate  the  project  results  to  WWF;  one  of  the  largest   environment  organisations  world-­‐-­‐-­‐wide,  as  well  as  to  several  Red  Cross  and  national   Policing   organisations.   UIA   has   strong   connection   to   several   humanitarian   related   organisations,  such  as  the  Peace  Research  Institute  Oslo  (PRIO),  ACAPS,   MapAction,   and  Nethope.  These  organisations  aim  to  help  communities  in  crises  by  assessing  their   needs,  mapping  the  crises,  and  delivering  information  and  technologies.  
  11. 11. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         11  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>   • Scientific   community   and   CAPS   network.   It   is   important   quality   to   timely   perform   scientific   dissemination   activities   in   order   to   brand   COMRADES   as   an   international   reference  project.  We  will  focus  on  authoring  high-­‐-­‐-­‐quality  articles  for  international   journals  in  the  fields  of  natural  language    processing,  human  computer  interaction,   social  science,  web  intelligence,  crises  management,  and  e-­‐-­‐-­‐science.  For  a  European   project,  in  order  to  achieve  the  needed  knowledge  sharing  and  synergies  with  similar   project,  Comrades  will  actively  engage  with  other  those  involved  in  ICT  research  as   well  as  ICT  industry,  other  CAPS  projects,  developing  similar  innovative  tools  in  the   field.     • Standartization   bodies.   To   ensure   the   effective   dissemination   in   the   field   of   innovation,  compliance    with  knowledge  exchange  standards  such  as  RDF  and  Linked   Open   Data,   ISO   TC37/SC4   Language   resource   management,   BS   11200:2014   Crisis   management,   and   ISO   22320:2011   Societal   security   –   Emergency   management   –   Requirements  for  incident  response  will  be  communicated  by  the  Project  coordinator   (OU)  due  to  the  complexity  and  specifics  of  technological  content.   • Media:   European   and   international   media,   national   media   from   all   28   EU   Member   States.  Media  are  not  only  stakeholders  in  the  project  but  also  the  means  to  raise   awareness  about  Comrades.  Therefore  media  serve  both  as  a  goal  and  as  a  means.   • Other  experts:   o Think-­‐tanks   o Research  Councils  and  humanitarian  researchers   o External  experts   o Leaders  /  decision-­‐makers  of  political  parties  active  in  humanitarian  field   o Academia  –  research  &  systems  sciences,  social  sciences   o Research  institutes     o Marketing  researchers   o Public  Relations  experts   o Business  strategists   o Humanitarian  advocacy  groups       2.2 Dissemination  objectives  and  strategy   A   dissemination   strategy   is   being   developed   to   effectively   achieve   the   dissemination   objectives   described   in   section   2.2.1   (Dissemination   and   Communication   objectives)   of   the   current  chapter.  The  dissemination  strategy  is  developed  by  GOV2U,  the  WP6  Dissemination   leader,   and   it   will   be   followed   by   the   WP6   partners   towards   the   achievement   of   the   WP6   objectives  at  national  level  during  the  project’s  lifetime     2.2.1 Dissemination  and  Communication  objectives   The  main  objectives  of  WP6  are  the  following:   • Establish  and  maintain  mechanisms  for  effective  and  timely  internal  and  external   communication   • Ensure  the  project  achieves  widest  impact  and  effective  exploitation  of  results   through  effective  internal  and  external  communications  strategy  
  12. 12. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         12  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>   • Identify  methods  and  opportunities  to  ensure  sustainability  of  the  COMRADES  output   beyond  the  three  year  duration  of  the  project   • Communicate  project  achievements  with  external  stakeholders,  and  with  other  CAPS   projects  in  particular   • Public  facing  activities  including  project  website,  social  networks,  event  coordination     2.2.2 Dissemination  and  Communication  strategy   The   purpose   of   the   Dissemination   and   Communication   Strategy,   described   in   the   current   deliverable,   is   to   provide   an   overall   framework   and   guidelines   for   the   successful   implementation   of   communication   and   dissemination   activities   aligned   with   the   project’s   goals.   For  that  reason,  the  strategy  is  composed  of  interrelated  activities  whose  purpose  is  to  inform   the  target  groups  and  the  potential  end-­‐users  about  the  objectives  of  the  project,  the  tools   that  will  be  created,  the  outputs/results  obtained  and  to  encourage  them  to  get  involved  and   to  contribute  by  providing  feedback  to  the  project.   Therefore,  the  Dissemination  and  Communication  Strategy  of  WP6  can  be  grouped  into  three   broad  areas:   • Promotion:   the   dissemination   actions   of   the   project   are   aimed   to   raise   awareness   and  visibility  of  the  project  goals,  the  tools  the  project  will  create,  the  progress  of  the   project  work  and  its  results.   • Involvement:  the  dissemination  actions  of  the  project  are  aimed  to  further  engage   interested   stakeholders   in   the   project,   fostering   their   participation   in   tailored   workshops  organized  to  receive  their  feedback  on  the  project  and  its  progress.   • Networking:   effective   networking   is   about   building   strong   and   useful   relationships   over  time  that  can  lead  to  mutual  understanding  and  trust  and  which  can  help  the   raising  of  project’s  positive  reputation  and  take-­‐up  of  its  solution  in  the  long  term.  It   is   clear   that   creating   and   engaging   a   community   of   interest   including   various   stakeholders  will  help  the  project  itself  to  boost  performance,  win  trust  and  sustain   acceptance  beyond  its  timeline.   The  dissemination  strategy  is  developed  with  consideration  and  reference  to  the  context  and   the  overarching  vision  and  objectives  set.   The  action  plan  is  accompanied  by  clear  prioritization  of  tasks,  roles  and  responsibilities  of  the   people  available  (capacity)  and  planning,  which  includes  regular  monitoring  of  the  impacts   achieved  and  measuring  progress  towards  tasks.  Implementing  the  chosen  options,  i.e.  taking   action  is  vital  after  agreeing  on  an  action  plan.  Timing  is  an  important  factor  as  well.   In  this  context,  the  strategy  foresees  the  following  for  the  dissemination  and  communication   of  the  project:   • COMRADES  website    
  13. 13. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         13  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>   • Media:  Online  media,  offline  media,  social  media,  dissemination  through  advertising   using  social  networks.   • Events  –  conferences  -­‐  workshops:  COMRADES  project  and  its  developments  will  be   presented   in   a   number   of   events   at   national,   European   or   international   level   by   project  partners.  The  platform  will  be  demonstrated  in  real  life  settings  and  potential   end  users  or  deployers  will  be  able  to  interact.   • Collaboration   with   other   CAPS   projects/EC:   Promotion   will   focus   on   close   cooperation   with   projects   active   in   similar   field   and   developing   similar   solution   to   coordinate  and  communicate  results.   • Key   messages   to   the   identified   Stakeholders   Groups:   tailored   messages   will   be   delivered  to  the  relevant  stakeholders  groups  (what’s  in  it  for  me?),  aiming  at  their   engagement  and  strong  involvement  to  the  project.   • Materials:   Design   and   creation   of   the   project   logo   and   website,   development   and   distribution   of   the   project   brochure,   press   release,   factsheet,   presentation,   poster,   and  dissemination  through  online  newsletters.   • Deliverables:  the  public  deliverables  will  be  available  on  the  website  for  knowledge   and   results   sharing   with   people   interested   in   COMRADES   project,   its   tools   and   findings.   • Lists:  Mailing  list  and  partner  networks,  as  well  as  media  lists  at  national  level.   • Journals,  publications:  Publication  in  relevant  conferences  and  journals.   • Direct  marketing.     2.2.3 The  phases  of  dissemination  process   WP6  has  defined  the  dissemination  phases  to  effectively  achieve  the  dissemination  objectives   of   WP6   and   better   disseminate   the   project’s   developments   during   its   lifetime.   The   dissemination   materials   and   activities   will   be   adapted   according   to   the   needs   and   requirements  of  these  phases.   The  phases  are  described  below:   •   Initial   phase   (M1-­‐M6):   this   phase   is   focused   on   establishing   the   project   identity,   raising   awareness  and  visibility  of  the  project  and  it  covers:  the  project  announcement,  the  launch  of   the  project  website,  the  design  and  creation  of  the  dissemination/promotional  materials,  the   sharing   of   these   materials   with   partners   and   stakeholders,   the   strengthening   of   online   coverage  through  the  use  of  social  media,  the  media  coverage  of  the  project,  the  cooperation   with   other   EU-­‐funded   projects,   the   definition   of   the   internal   collaboration   with   the   consortium  partners  and  the  definition  of  key  target  groups.   •  Second  phase  (M7-­‐M24):  during  this  phase  WP6  will  focus  on  further  dissemination  of  the   project   objectives,   widespread   visibility   and   tailored   dissemination   to   stakeholders   groups,   engagement   of   stakeholders   as   well   as   promotion   of   the   project   tools.   WP6   will   continue   identifying  and  expanding  the  stakeholders’  network  and  establishing  new  contacts.  The  tools  
  14. 14. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         14  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>   created  by  the  project  will  be  disseminated  by  specific  promotional  material  (brochures,  press   releases,  marketing  plans  and  guidelines).   •   Third   phase   (M25-­‐36):   this   phase   is   the   final   one   and   will   focus   on   the   effective   dissemination   of   the   final   results   and   solution,   building   on   its   favorable   reputation.   WP6   intends  to  present  the  project  and  its  tools  in  major  events  and  workshops  in  order  to  share   knowledge  and  experience.  All  findings  will  be  disseminated  widely  and  to  all  possible  outlets   at  national  and  European  level  to  gain  acceptance,  trust  and  confidence.     2.2.4 Principles  of  stakeholder  engagement  (strategic  &  operational)   Project   partners   should   follow   a   clear   and   concise   logic   of   engaging   stakeholders,   which   entails  the  adoption  of  strategic  and  operational  principles.  The  former  refer  to  a  higher  level   of   understanding   of   stakeholder   engagement.   It   involves   identification   of   stakeholders’   significant  issues  and  expectations.   • Significance:  dealing  with  issues  that  are  significant  to  the  stakeholders  and  the  aim   of  the  project   • Efficiency:  understanding  of  the  concerns,  views  and  expectations  of  the  stakeholders   • Feedback:  responding  as  appropriate  and  in  a  clear  manner.  Feedback  concerns  the   action   of   dealing   with   stakeholders,   for   example   the   stakeholder  engagement   plan   (how  will  the  project  proceed  with  stakeholders’  contact  and  engagement).   • Communication:   Open   and   effective   communication,   exchange   of   ideas.   Recognize   the   importance   of   engaging   at   the   most   direct   level   and   ensure   the   level   is   appropriate  for  the  purpose.  Maximize  community  and  stakeholder  opportunities  to   say  what  they  want  and  to  provide  information  and  feedback.   • Transparency:   Information   and   feedback   process.   Identify   the   objectives   of   the   community   and   stakeholders.   Clearly   explain   the   established   processes   and   ensure   that   communities   and   stakeholders   understand   the   principal   objectives.   Clearly   set   out  the  process  and  provisions  for  two-­‐way  feedback.   • Cooperation:   Working   together   for   mutually   beneficial   outcomes.   Recognize   that   adequate  time  and  resources  are  needed  by  all.  Comprehensively  deal  with  the  issues   and  seek  stakeholder  input  into  responses.   • Inclusiveness:  Involving  stakeholders  in  the  process.  Identify  and,  where  possible,   understand  community  and  stakeholder  issues,  interests,  aspirations  and  concerns  to   better  define  what  matters  most  to  the  community.         2.2.5 Methods  and  tools:  channels  of  dissemination   A   wide   range   of   tools   and   media   are   available   and   can   be   used   for   dissemination   and   communication.   In   several   cases,   the   combination   of   methods   and   tools   is   possible   to   produce  the  desired  results  concerning  the  dissemination  and  communication  of  COMRADES  
  15. 15. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         15  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>   project.   The   most   appropriate   channel   will   be   selected,   depending   on   audience   characteristics  and  the  type  of  message  to  be  communicated.   Channels   Tools   Purpose   Description   Online     Project’s  website     Ensure  project   visibility,  external   communication,  and   disseminate  results   The  website  is  a   versatile   dissemination  tool.  It   is  necessary  since  it   includes  all  the   information  included   for  all  audiences.   Public  and  partners’   private  areas  are   included.  It  is   regularly  updated  so   that  people  keep   visiting  it  and  so  that   it  engages  more   users  and  visitors.   Social  Media  Profiles   Impact  making  and   network  developing   Social  media  profiles   play  a  promotional   role  for  the  project   and  improve  visibility   to  a  wide  range  of   audience.  Regular   posts  and  updates  on   social  media  profiles   on  the  projects   developments,  news   and  sharing  of  best   practices  increase   the  engagement  of   the  interested   audience  and  help  to   achieve  interaction   with  the  users.  Also,   highlighting  external   news  that  can  have   an  impact  on  the   project  and  create  a   discussion  also   produces  positive   results.     Newsletters   Stakeholder   engagement  to   disseminate  project   news   The  project   newsletters  are  used   to  announce  the   project,  develop  a   profile  and  give  
  16. 16. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         16  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>   regular  updates  on   its  progress  and   developments.  The   newsletters  will  be   creative  making  sure   that  all  target   audiences  know  how   the  project  is   progressing.   Mailing  Lists   Network  building,   ensure  sustainability   Overall  stakeholder   list     Partners’  websites   Ensure  project   visibility  and   disseminate  results   through  project   references    Each  partner  should   disseminate  or  at   least  post  a  project   description  of  the   project  to  ensure   greater  external   dissemination  and   wider  audience   impact.   Offline   Project  Meetings   Internal   communication   Project  meetings  are   excellent   opportunities  for   knowledge  exchange   and  feedback.   Frequency:  3-­‐4  times   a  year  GA  meetings,   involving  all   consortium  partners   will  be  held.   Presentations  in   conferences  and   events   External   communication  with   stakeholder  groups     National  and   European   conferences  are  an   important   opportunity  to  share   the  project’s   achievements  with   experts  in  the  field   and  raise  interest   among  target  groups.     Suggested  Events’  list   created  by  Gov2u  for   partners  awareness;   Each  partner  informs   Gov2U  on  their   events,  
  17. 17. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         17  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>   presentations,   attendances   Marketing   collaterals   (brochures  and   posters)   Raise  awareness   Raise  visibility  Inform   Promote   Marketing  collateral   is  the  collection  of   media  used  to   support  the   promotion  of  a   project.  Both  digital   and  printed   brochures  and   posters  have  been   created  to  be   circulated   electronically  or   printed  for   conferences  or   meetings.   Project  deliverables   Internal  and  External   communication   (sustainability)  to   provide  guidelines  on   the  project   communication   actions   The  public  project   deliverables  explain   the  project  mission,   objectives,  strategies   and  the  action  plan   to  achieve  the   objectives.   Drafted  by  WP6   leader,  discussed   within  the   consortium  internally   Workshops   Engage  with  key   target  groups,   external   communication,   sustainability   Workshops  are  small   interactive  events   held  to  achieve  a   specific  objective.  A   workshop  could  be   used  to  get  feedback   from  users  on  the   proposed  solution  or   to  get  feedback  from   experts  on  a   particular  issue.   Media   Press  releases   Dissemination  of   project  achievements   to  target  audiences   A  press  release  is  a   formal   announcement  of   the  project  to  the   European  and   international  press.   Press  releases  are  
  18. 18. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         18  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>   issued  to  announce   important  news  and   achievements,  as   well  as  workshops   and  events  organized   by  project  partners.     Featured  articles   External   communication  of   project  scope  of   research  and  results,   engaging  with   scientific  community   and  other  target   groups   In  addition  to  the   dissemination  of   press  releases,  every   opportunity  should   be  taken  to  improve   the  media   repercussion  of  the   project.  This  includes   publishing  featured   articles  in  magazines,   setting  up  interviews   with  national  and   local  media  and   fostering  online  buzz   with  postings.       Collaboration  with   other  EU-­‐funded   projects  (CAPS)   Dissemination  of   project  achievements   to  target  audiences,   knowledge  sharing,   sustainability   Promotion  will  focus   on  close   collaboration  with   projects  active  in   similar  arenas       2.3 Dissemination  actions   The  current  chapter  lists  the  dissemination  actions  that  describe  how  the  strategy  presented   in   the   previous   sections   can   be   implemented   and   achieve   the   full   list   of   dissemination   objectives  which  were  formerly  described  in  detail.       2.3.1 Actions  to  achieve  the  dissemination  objectives     Dissemination   activities   Dissemination   tool   Actions   When   Effective  and  timely   internal  and  external   communication   Ensure  widest  impact   and  effective   Project   Informational   Website   (including   public   website,   www.comrades-­‐project.eu   Done  (M3)  
  19. 19. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         19  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>   exploitation  of  results     Ensure  sustainability   of  the  COMRADES   output  beyond  the   three  year  duration  of   the  project   Communicate  project   achievements  with   external  stakeholders,   and  with  other  CAPS   projects  in  particular   Public  facing  activities         partners   websites,   Google   analytics)   The  website  will  be  updated  regularly   taking  into  consideration:  project   progress,  newly  provided  outputs,   participation  in  third  party  events   and/or  events  organised  by  partners,   published  articles,  press  releases,  etc.   M1-­‐M36   http://kmi.open.ac.uk/     https://www.ihub.co.ke/   http://www.sheffield.ac.uk/     http://www.uia.no/en   http://www.gov2u.org   M1-­‐M36   The  project  website  will  be  advertised  in   all  promotional  materials  of  the  project.   M1-­‐M36   Website  Analytics  will  be  implemented   to  monitor  the  visits  to  the  website   M1-­‐M36   Effective  and  timely   internal  and  external   communication   Ensure  widest  impact   and  effective   exploitation  of  results     Ensure  sustainability   of  the  COMRADES   output  beyond  the   three  year  duration  of   the  project   Communicate  project   achievements  with   external  stakeholders,   and  with  other  CAPS   projects  in  particular   Public  facing  activities       Promotional   materials   Project  presentation   Done  (M1),   updated  yearly   Project  factsheet   Done  (M  1),   updated  yearly   Project  brochure   Done  (M6),   updated  yearly   Press  releases   (to  announce  major  news  as  launch  of   the  project,  events  or  workshops   organized  for  stakeholder  groups,   achievements,  project  final  results  and   findings)   M6,  then   quarterly,   depending  on   the   development  of   the  project,  but   2-­‐3  times  a  year   Project  newsletter  (distribute  via  email   to  subscribers,  M6,  published  Gov2u   and  members  of  the  Comrades   consortium  stakeholders  lists,  available   online,  posted  on  social  media  profiles   of  the  project   M6,  published   quarterly   Project  Poster   M7-­‐M12,   updated  yearly  
  20. 20. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         20  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>   Effective  and  timely   internal  and  external   communication   Ensure  widest  impact   and  effective   exploitation  of  results     Ensure  sustainability   of  the  COMRADES   output  beyond  the   three  year  duration  of   the  project   Communicate  project   achievements  with   external  stakeholders,   and  with  other  CAPS   projects  in  particular   Public  facing  activities       Media   Create  and  update  media  list  M1-­‐M36       M1-­‐M36   Send  press  releases  to  the  list       Coordinate  with  project  coordinator  and   partners  about  media  enquiries  such  as   write  an  article,  give  an  interview,  etc.   Effective  and  timely   internal  and  external   communication   Ensure  widest  impact   and  effective   exploitation  of  results     Ensure  sustainability   of  the  COMRADES   output  beyond  the   three  year  duration  of   the  project   Communicate  project   achievements  with   external  stakeholders,   and  with  other  CAPS   projects  in  particular   Public  facing  activities       Events  -­‐   Conferences   Events  list     (circulate  to  WP8  partners,  ask   availability  for  participation  in  events,   update  regularly)   M2,  updated   every  half  a   year   Presence  in  several  major  conferences   at  national  and  European  level   M1-­‐M36   Give  promotional  materials  to  visitors   Per  event   Effective  and  timely   internal  and  external   communication   Ensure  widest  impact   and  effective   Social  media   Twitter  profile:  @comradesproject     M1-­‐M36   Facebook:  comradesproject    
  21. 21. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         21  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>   exploitation  of  results     Ensure  sustainability   of  the  COMRADES   output  beyond  the   three  year  duration  of   the  project   Communicate  project   achievements  with   external  stakeholders,   and  with  other  CAPS   projects  in  particular   Public  facing  activities   LinkedIn:   www.linkedin.com/in/comradesproject   Include  social  media  profiles  in  website   and  promotional  material     Posts  on  project  news  and  other   interesting  news,  events,  articles  related   to  the  project  and  policy  thematic  field.   WP8  partners  to  participate  in  the   project’s  social  media  profiles  and   engage  their  stakeholders  with  the   project.   Effective  and  timely   internal  and  external   communication   Ensure  widest  impact   and  effective   exploitation  of  results     Ensure  sustainability   of  the  COMRADES   output  beyond  the   three  year  duration  of   the  project   Communicate  project   achievements  with   external  stakeholders,   and  with  other  CAPS   projects  in  particular   Public  facing  activities   Deliverables   Deliverables  to  be  delivered  on  time   M1-­‐M36       M1-­‐M36   Write  public  deliverables  in  non   technical  language  to  be  used  by   citizens  and  other  stakeholders   Effective  and  timely   internal  and  external   communication   Ensure  sustainability   of  the  COMRADES   output  beyond  the   three  year  duration  of   the  project   Public  facing  activities   Logo  –   Templates   (logo,   templates  for   ppt,   newsletter,   factsheet,   press  release,   deliverable,   letterhead   document)   Create  and  use  the  Logo     Create  and  use  the  Deliverable  template   Create  and  use  the  Factsheet  template     Create  and  use  the  Letterhead  template   Create  and  use  the  Newsletter  template     M1-­‐M36           Create  and  use  the  Presentation   template  
  22. 22. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         22  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>     Create  and  use  the  Press  Release   template   M1-­‐M36    WP6  partners  to  coordinate  and  create   stakeholders  lists  and  keep  them   updated   Follow  up  after  establishing  contacts   regularly   Organize/  participate  in  events  for   stakeholders       2.3.2 Actions  to  reach  the  identified  stakeholders   Dissemination  and  Communication  strategy  of  WP6  anticipates  a  series  of  actions  in  order  to   reach  the  identified  stakeholders.   The  table  below  presents  the  stakeholders’  groups,  the  dissemination  objectives  that  WP6   achieves  by  approaching  and  managing  to  engage  each  group,  the  actions  and  the  tools  for   reaching  the  stakeholders  and  fulfilling  the  particular  objective,  as  well  as  the  time  (when)   this  will  be  undertaken.   Stakeholders’  identification  and  approaching  is  a  collective  and  collaborative  task  that  has  to   be  undertaken  by  all  WP6  partners   Stakeholder   group   Action     Tools   When   Citizens  and   Communities   Become  aware  of  the  project,  get   informed     Send  to  stakeholders   questionnaire/survey  /interviews   (WP2)     Organize  face-­‐to-­‐face  meetings     Participate  in  events     Collect  contact  information  on   stakeholders  and  questions  asked   and  issues  rose  in  conferences,   meetings,  etc.     Follow  up  with  the  contacts   established     Advertise  the  website  in  all  the   project  marketing  materials     Keep  them  abreast  of  latest   Project  website   M1-­‐M36   Invitations  and   tailored  messages   Promotional   materials  (press   releases,   newsletters,   brochures,   factsheets,   posters,   presentations)   Events   Meetings   M3-­‐M36  
  23. 23. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         23  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>   developments   Mailing  lists   Stakeholder   surveys/interview s   Social  media   Humanitarian   organisations   and   Professional   networks   Become  aware  of  the  project,  get   informed  WP6  partners  to  prepare  a   relevant  contact  list.     Organize  workshops,  face-­‐to-­‐face   meetings  for  expert  groups     Collect  contact  information  on   stakeholders  and  questions  asked   and  issues  rose  in  conferences,   meetings,  etc.   Follow  up  with  the  contacts   established   Advertise  the  website  in  all  the   project  marketing  materials   Keep  them  abreast  of  latest   developments   Project  website   M1-­‐M36   Promotional   materials  (press   releases,   newsletters,   brochures,   factsheets,   posters,   presentations)   Invitations  and   tailored  messages   M4-­‐M36   Events   Meetings   M4-­‐M36   Mailing  lists   Stakeholder   surveys/interview s   M4-­‐M36   Social  media   Scientific   community   and  CAPS   network  and   other  experts   Become  aware  of  the  project,  get   informed     WP6  partners  to  collect  contacts   and  create  lists     Organize  workshops,  face-­‐to-­‐face   meetings     Participate  in  events  organised  by  IT   experts  and  humanitarian   innovators   Collect  contact  information  on   stakeholders  and  questions  asked   and  issues  rose  in  conferences,   meetings,  etc.     Follow  up  with  the  contacts   Project  website   M1-­‐M36   Promotional   materials  (press   releases,   newsletters,   brochures,   factsheets,   posters,   presentations)   M1-­‐M36   Invitations  and   tailored  messages   M4-­‐M36  
  24. 24. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         24  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>   established     Business/industry  stakeholders  have   access  to  a  large  amount  of   information,  they  can  comment  and   enrich  it     Advertise  the  website  in  all  the   project  marketing  materials     Keep  them  abreast  of  latest   developments   Events   M4-­‐M36   Meetings   M4-­‐M36   Mailing  lists   M6-­‐M36   Media   Become  aware  of  the  project,  get   informed     A  full  media  list  including  all   European  and  global  media  is   available  (partner  input)   Interact  with  the  media:  present  the   project,  give  interviews     Send  them  press  releases  and   newsletters     Inform  about  events  and  workshops   related  to  the  project  and  invite   them     Share  contacts  on  social  media   Project  website   M1-­‐M36   Media  list   M9-­‐M36   Coordinate   interviews  and   article   publications   M9-­‐M36   Promotional   materials  (press   releases,   newsletters,   brochures,   factsheets,   posters,   presentations)   M1-­‐M36   Events,  workshops   M1-­‐M36   Social  media   M1-­‐M36     2.4 Measurement  of  the  effectiveness  of  Dissemination  and  Communication   activities   It  is  extremely  important  to  monitor  and  measure  the  effectiveness  of  the  dissemination  and   communication  activities,  given  that  they  allow  the  WP6  leader  to  estimate  the  effectiveness   of  the  communication  strategy  and  activities  to  the  target  groups,  as  well  as  the  impact  of  the   dissemination   and   promotion   of   the   project.   Moreover,   they   can   consider   the   actions   undertaken  so  far,  the  dissemination  methods  and  tools.   For  this  reason,  an  important  stage  of  the  marketing  planning  process  is  to  establish  targets   so  that  progress  can  be  monitored.  Moreover,  performance  will  be  continuously  monitored   against  predetermined  targets.  Planning  few  months  ahead  also  serves  in  this  direction.   Surveying   the   opinions   of   strategic   groupings   regarding   the   project   is   also   essential.   Field   notes  (in  meetings,  workshops  etc),  meetings,  Google  Analytics,  analysis  of  documents  and  
  25. 25. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         25  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>   materials,  research  to  update  stakeholder  lists  and  monitoring  of  press  are  used  throughout   the   project   duration.   As   far   as   internal   communications   is   concerned,   proof   of   active   involvement  is  participation  in  the  email  discussions  and  in  the  teleconferences.   The  table  below  presents  the  way  that  the  effectiveness  of  dissemination  and  communication   activities  can  be  measured  by  defining  the  effectiveness  indicator,  when  the  measurement   takes  place  and  who  is  responsible.      
  26. 26. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         26  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>   3 Internal  Communication   The  aim  of  internal  communication  is  to  make  the  workflow  between  the  team  members  of   the  organizations  and  other  entities  to  participate  efficiently  in  the  project.     This   corresponds   with   Consortium’s   strong   belief   in   an   effective   internal   communication   between  partners,  aiming  to  increase  the  partners’  understanding  of  the  project  and  their   obligations   linked   to   it,   as   well   as   to   encourage   the   enhancement   of   their   efforts   for   the   project’s  success.  WP6  consists  of  (iHub,  University  of  Sheffield,  University  of  Agder,  Gov2U)   partners  and  Gov2u  is  the  WP6  leader.     3.1 Internal  workflow   The  internal  communication  flow  will  rely  on  the  following  means:   • For  the  daily  implementation  of  tasks,  exchange  of  information  and  documents,  as   well  as  for  the  coordination  of  activities,  WP6  basic  communication  will  be  performed   by  electronic  mail,  regular  phone  calls,  file  transfer  and  conference  calls.   • Teleconferences  pertaining  to  dissemination  activities  will  be  held  regularly,  as  part  of   the  weekly  conference  calls  where  all  partners  participate.   • Face-­‐to-­‐face  meetings  and  WP6  meetings  will  be  organized  whenever  it  is  necessary.   • During   the   General   Assemblies,   WP6   will   ask   for   a   session   dedicated   to   WP6   discussions  on  tasks  and  progress  reporting  if  it  is  not  foreseen  in  the  agenda.   • A  list  of  press  focal  points  of  all  partners  has  been  created  with  Gov2u’s  initiative.  So   the   press   focal   points   translate   the   press   releases   and   distribute   them   in   their   national  media,  while  they  are  also  responsible  for  the  media  coverage  monitoring.   • Specific  roles  and  responsibilities  have  been  defined  (see  section  below).   • A  reporting  procedure  has  been  defined:  WP6  partners  are  responsible  for  reporting   on   what   they   have   done   after   they   are   finished   to   the   WP6   leader.   The   reporting   should   be   regular   so   that   the   dissemination   and   communication   team   can   bring   visibility   to   the   partners’   activities,   announcing   them   on   the   website   (such   as   participation  in  events,  speeches,  published  articles  and  interviews,  etc.).  A  template   has  been  created  by  Gov2u  and  distributed  to  the  partners  in  order  to  facilitate  the   recording  of  their  activities.   • A  number  of  guidelines  were  provided  to  all  WP6  partners  regarding  the  performance   of   various   activities   related   to   the   WP   (media,   how   to   write   a   press   release,   etc).   Several   guidelines   were   provided   to   partners   for   the   better   and   effective   collaboration  and  successful  implementation  of  dissemination  activities.            
  27. 27. D6.1  Dissemination  and  Communication  Action  Plan         27  |  P a g e     ©  Copyright  <2016>  <Rasa  Uzdavinyter>,  <Pantelis  Kanellopoulos>   4 Conclusion   The  dissemination  and  communication  strategy  that  is  described  in  the  current  document  was   developed  with  the  purpose  of:   • raising  awareness  about  COMRADES  project,     • fostering  a  clear  understanding  of  WP6  dissemination  and  communications  objectives   and  how  they  will  be  implemented  in  the  context  of  the  project’s  objectives,     • outlining   how   COMRADES   partners   will   be   involved   in   WP6,   their   roles   and   responsibilities.   The   strategy   presents   in   a   clear   way   the   project’s   stakeholders   and   how   it   will   offer   the   various   identified   target   groups   incentive   to   take   action,   get   involved,   and   promote   the   project.   In  addition,  it  is  clear  that  each  partner  needs  to  market  the  project,  and  for  this  reason  all   COMRADES   partners   should   promote   the   project’s   objectives,   developments   and   results   throughout  the  project’s  lifetime  and  beyond.   The  current  document  provides     • a  clear  definition  of  the  goals  to  be  reached     • a  detailed  description  of  the  project’s  target  groups  and  tailored  actions     Concluding,   this   document   will   optimize   the   reach   out   of   the   project   and   it   will   build   a   reputation  that  is  consistent  with  COMPRADES  project’s  identity.                          

