CEC Module 4 - Assessments in Schools- The Final Tally

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Centre of Assessments for Excellence Competence Enhancement Course for K-12 Educators
About Us… • Centre of Assessments for Excellence (COAE), is one of the very few Education sector specific accredited certi...
ASSESSMENTS IN SCHOOLS THE FINAL TALLY
An overview of the session üIntroduction to assessments and learning outcomes üTypes of assessments üFormats of assessment...
Learning outcomes of Assessment ü Specific and well-defined ü Realistic ü Futuristic ü Measurable ü Align with the curricu...
What is Assessment? The word ‘ assessment’ comes from the word assidere --- to sit beside Assessment is the ongoing proces...
Common misconceptions of assessments üAssessments = Exams üAssessments = Marks or percentiles üEfforts for ‘assessable’ ou...
Types of Assessments in a class Assessment for learning Supports students learning by providing ongoing feedback Low stake...
Types of Assessments in a class ◦ Assessment of learning Evaluates students at the end of an interval of teaching High sta...
Types of Assessments in a class Assessment as learning When students reflect on and monitor their progress to inform their...
Characteristics of an assessment ◦ Valid - Is it assessing an appropriate skill ? ◦ Reliable- Does it work consistently? ◦...
ACTIVITY Think of at least 2 activities that you do/can do in a class before starting a lesson.
Diagnostic Assessment Diagnostic assessments intend to improve learner’s knowledge. Besides, it looks backward rather than...
Assessment cycle Instruct Observe Document Analyse/ Evaluate Summarise/ Plan Communicate Feedback
Techniques for assessing : Formative assessments üQuestioning üMCQ s / MRQ s üThink, pair share /Peer reviews üMuddiest po...
Summative assessments ü Exams ü Portfolios ü Projects ü Experiments
Classic assessment ü Challenge is to create a well designed test ü Focus on the blue print ü Feedback constructive very im...
BLUE PRINT ü links assessment to learning objectives. ü Serves as a reference framework for the question paper setter to p...
Assessment Using Rubrics üRubrics are written criteria that details expectations of what students will need to know and be...
Rubrics for academics
Rubrics in Life Skills
Assessment of Values, Awareness and attitude
Activity ◦ Create a rubrics for any class/any concept that you teach having at least 3 parameters to check the learning.
Assessment By Portfolio A Purposeful collection of students work that exhibits student effort, progress and achievement in...
Assessment By Oral Presentation üOpportunity to assess the structure and content of a presentation as well as students’ ca...
Assessment Using Peer Review üTo review each other's written work and oral presentations üTo empower students to take resp...
Online Assessments üPrompt result after an Examination relieves student’s Anxiety üInstant feedback üAnytime üA comfortabl...
Formative assessment To know how an online assessment happens: Example 1 Example 2 Example 3 https://padlet.com/sukhdeep77...
Assessments online üQuizzes. ... üFill-in-the-Blank . ... üMatching Questions. ... üForum Post. ... üPeer Evaluation and R...
Challenges of Online Assessments üCheating is easier to do (and harder to detect) online üPerformance assessments can be m...
Mitigate the challenges of online assessment üReduce the amount of time students have to take the test üReplace selected r...
Biblography ü Cbse .nic .in ü www.onlineassessment tool.com ü Images from stock library ü www.toppr.com/bytes/types-of-ass...
Any Questions
THANK YOU COAE International Pvt. Ltd. (An ISO 17024:2012 and ISO 17021:2015 Accredited Certification Body) from National ...
CEC Module 4 - Assessments in Schools- The Final Tally
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

CEC Module 4 - Assessments in Schools- The Final Tally

18 views

Published on

Assessments and Learning Outcomes, Assessment Rubrics and 'The New Normal- VUCA'

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

CEC Module 4 - Assessments in Schools- The Final Tally

  1. 1. Centre of Assessments for Excellence Competence Enhancement Course for K-12 Educators
  2. 2. About Us… • Centre of Assessments for Excellence (COAE), is one of the very few Education sector specific accredited certification bodies in the world. • COAE is Accredited for ISO 17024:2012 (for Teachers’ Skill Certification) & ISO 17021:2015 (for Management Systems Certifications for educational organizations) by NABET-QCI and NABCB-QCI respectively. • We provide world-class Assessments, Audits, Training and Certification services to all the key segments of the education sector to ensure that their acceptability & credibility remain consistently high.
  3. 3. ASSESSMENTS IN SCHOOLS THE FINAL TALLY
  4. 4. An overview of the session üIntroduction to assessments and learning outcomes üTypes of assessments üFormats of assessments /Rubrics and its use üThe present scenario or THE NEW NORMAL (VUCA)
  5. 5. Learning outcomes of Assessment ü Specific and well-defined ü Realistic ü Futuristic ü Measurable ü Align with the curriculum üFocus on learning products
  6. 6. What is Assessment? The word ‘ assessment’ comes from the word assidere --- to sit beside Assessment is the ongoing process of ….gathering , analyzing and reflecting on evidence… ….to make informed and consistent judgements…. …..to improve future student learning
  7. 7. Common misconceptions of assessments üAssessments = Exams üAssessments = Marks or percentiles üEfforts for ‘assessable’ outcomes only üAssessments of learning rather than Assessments for learning
  8. 8. Types of Assessments in a class Assessment for learning Supports students learning by providing ongoing feedback Low stakes (formative assessment)
  9. 9. Types of Assessments in a class ◦ Assessment of learning Evaluates students at the end of an interval of teaching High stakes (SA)
  10. 10. Types of Assessments in a class Assessment as learning When students reflect on and monitor their progress to inform their future learning goals (Lifelong learners)
  11. 11. Characteristics of an assessment ◦ Valid - Is it assessing an appropriate skill ? ◦ Reliable- Does it work consistently? ◦ Differentiating- Does the chance of answering it correctly correlate with ability? ◦ Authentic/Worthwhile- Is it worth asking? ◦ Fair- Is my assessment without bias
  12. 12. ACTIVITY Think of at least 2 activities that you do/can do in a class before starting a lesson.
  13. 13. Diagnostic Assessment Diagnostic assessments intend to improve learner’s knowledge. Besides, it looks backward rather than looking forward. It reviews what the learner knows and difficulty that they are facing in learning.
  14. 14. Assessment cycle Instruct Observe Document Analyse/ Evaluate Summarise/ Plan Communicate Feedback
  15. 15. Techniques for assessing : Formative assessments üQuestioning üMCQ s / MRQ s üThink, pair share /Peer reviews üMuddiest point üJigsaw strategy üYes/No üExit slips/Pre tests/Post test üObservation üQuizzes üPolls üConcept maps üFill ups
  16. 16. Summative assessments ü Exams ü Portfolios ü Projects ü Experiments
  17. 17. Classic assessment ü Challenge is to create a well designed test ü Focus on the blue print ü Feedback constructive very important
  18. 18. BLUE PRINT ü links assessment to learning objectives. ü Serves as a reference framework for the question paper setter to prepare the question paper
  19. 19. Assessment Using Rubrics üRubrics are written criteria that details expectations of what students will need to know and be able to do in order to receive a given grade. üClear statements of the level of knowledge you expect the student to achieve for them to receive a given grade. üThe dimensions of the quality of work you expect the student to achieve. üClear instructions describing your expectations of knowledge and quality that distinguishes each grade band .
  20. 20. Rubrics for academics
  21. 21. Rubrics in Life Skills
  22. 22. Assessment of Values, Awareness and attitude
  23. 23. Activity ◦ Create a rubrics for any class/any concept that you teach having at least 3 parameters to check the learning.
  24. 24. Assessment By Portfolio A Purposeful collection of students work that exhibits student effort, progress and achievement in one or more areas. Documents the process of learning as well as the process.
  25. 25. Assessment By Oral Presentation üOpportunity to assess the structure and content of a presentation as well as students’ capacity to answer any subsequent probing questions. üPrepares for formal presentations üHelp to build confidence in speaking in public üGives you the opportunity to think
  26. 26. Assessment Using Peer Review üTo review each other's written work and oral presentations üTo empower students to take responsibility for and manage their own learning. üTo enable students to learn to assess and give others constructive feedback to develop lifelong assessment skills. üTo motivate students to engage with course material more deeply.
  27. 27. Online Assessments üPrompt result after an Examination relieves student’s Anxiety üInstant feedback üAnytime üA comfortable environment üBeneficial to students with Special Needs üIt saves paper, time, and money
  28. 28. Formative assessment To know how an online assessment happens: Example 1 Example 2 Example 3 https://padlet.com/sukhdeep7769/vsb35d0tudr005no
  29. 29. Assessments online üQuizzes. ... üFill-in-the-Blank . ... üMatching Questions. ... üForum Post. ... üPeer Evaluation and Review. ... üPoll/Quiz results in real time. ... üExit Cards. ... üOnline Learning Modules. üMultiple Choice Questions (MCQs):
  30. 30. Challenges of Online Assessments üCheating is easier to do (and harder to detect) online üPerformance assessments can be more challenging to administer online üWorkload with regard to administering online assessments is more üTechnology can be a handicap sometimes.
  31. 31. Mitigate the challenges of online assessment üReduce the amount of time students have to take the test üReplace selected response tests üShuffled/randomized test questions. üPerformance assessments üCoordinated tests.
  32. 32. Biblography ü Cbse .nic .in ü www.onlineassessment tool.com ü Images from stock library ü www.toppr.com/bytes/types-of-assessment ü Quizzez ü Microsoft Forms ü https://www.facultyfocus.com/articles/online-education/7-assessment-challenges-of- moving-your-course-online-solutions/
  33. 33. Any Questions
  34. 34. THANK YOU COAE International Pvt. Ltd. (An ISO 17024:2012 and ISO 17021:2015 Accredited Certification Body) from National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB) & National Accreditation Board for Education & Training (NABET), Quality Council of India, (QCI) 23/1701, 7th floor, Tower-1, Express Trade Tower - 2, B-36, Sector-132, Noida 201301, India. Phone: +91. 120. 4202858 CRM: +91.9821799373 E-mail: crm@coaeint.com URL: www.coaeint.com

×