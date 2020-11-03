Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction to Computer Science Security and Privacy Lecture a This material (Comp 4 Unit 7) was developed by Oregon Heal...
Security and Privacy Learning Objectives - 1 • Define cybercrime and cybersecurity (Lecture a) • List common information t...
Security and Privacy Learning Objectives - 2 • Describe common types of malware (Lecture b) • Explain social engineering m...
Security and Privacy Learning Objectives - 3 • Address specifics of wireless device security (Lecture d) • Explain securit...
Cybercrime - 1 • “Crime that involves a computer and a network. The computer may have been used in the commission of a cri...
Cybercrime - 2 • Dr. Halder and Dr. Jaishankar (2011) – "Offences that are committed against individuals or groups of indi...
Cybersecurity - 1 • “Computer security, also known as cybersecurity or IT security, is the protection of information syste...
Cybersecurity - 2 • Cybersecurity “includes controlling physical access to the hardware, as well as protecting against har...
Common Cybercrimes - 1 • Compromised sensitive information – Checking and credit card account numbers, etc. – Corporate se...
Common Cybercrimes - 2 • Loss of computer functionality – Downtime for website or network – Computer may become too slow o...
Which Devices are Usually Attacked? - 1 • Routers – Network traffic can be intercepted and viewed • Web Servers – If attac...
Which Devices are Usually Attacked? - 2 • Computers – Confidential personal and corporate data can be stolen – A hacker ma...
Security and Privacy Summary – Lecture a • Defined cybercrime and cybersecurity • Listed common IT security and privacy co...
Security and Privacy References – Lecture a References Cybercrime. (n.d.). Retrieved July 10, 2016, from https://en.wikipe...
Introduction to Computer Science Security and Privacy Lecture a This material was developed by Oregon Health & Science Uni...
Security & Privacy - Lecture A

Security & Privacy - Lecture A

  1. 1. Introduction to Computer Science Security and Privacy Lecture a This material (Comp 4 Unit 7) was developed by Oregon Health & Science University, funded by the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology under Award Number 90WT0001. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/4.0
  2. 2. Security and Privacy Learning Objectives - 1 • Define cybercrime and cybersecurity (Lecture a) • List common information technology (IT) security and privacy concerns (Lecture a) • List hardware components that are usually attacked by the hackers (Lecture a) • Explain some of the common methods of attack (Lecture b) 2
  3. 3. Security and Privacy Learning Objectives - 2 • Describe common types of malware (Lecture b) • Explain social engineering methods used by cybercriminals (Lecture b) • Describe methods and tools available for protection against cyberattacks (Lecture c) • Describe practices designed to minimize the risk of successful cyberattack (Lecture d) 3
  4. 4. Security and Privacy Learning Objectives - 3 • Address specifics of wireless device security (Lecture d) • Explain security and privacy concerns associated with EHRs (Lecture e) • Describe security safeguards used for health care applications (Lecture e) • Provide the basics of ethical behavior online (Lecture e) 4
  5. 5. Cybercrime - 1 • “Crime that involves a computer and a network. The computer may have been used in the commission of a crime, or it may be the target.” Wikipedia, 2016 5
  6. 6. Cybercrime - 2 • Dr. Halder and Dr. Jaishankar (2011) – "Offences that are committed against individuals or groups of individuals with a criminal motive to intentionally harm the reputation of the victim or cause physical or mental harm, or loss, to the victim directly or indirectly, using modern telecommunication networks such as Internet (Chat rooms, emails, notice boards and groups) and mobile phones (SMS/MMS)". Wikipedia, 2016 6
  7. 7. Cybersecurity - 1 • “Computer security, also known as cybersecurity or IT security, is the protection of information systems from theft or damage to the hardware, the software, and to the information on them, as well as from disruption or misdirection of the services they provide.” Wikipedia, 2016 7
  8. 8. Cybersecurity - 2 • Cybersecurity “includes controlling physical access to the hardware, as well as protecting against harm that may come via network access, data and code injection, and due to malpractice by operators, whether intentional, accidental, or due to them being tricked into deviating from secure procedures.” Wikipedia, 2016 8
  9. 9. Common Cybercrimes - 1 • Compromised sensitive information – Checking and credit card account numbers, etc. – Corporate secrets may be stolen and sold to competitors • Identity theft and impersonation – Social security number, date of birth, etc. • Blackmail – Threat to disclose medical information, etc. 9
  10. 10. Common Cybercrimes - 2 • Loss of computer functionality – Downtime for website or network – Computer may become too slow or not functional at all 10
  11. 11. Which Devices are Usually Attacked? - 1 • Routers – Network traffic can be intercepted and viewed • Web Servers – If attacked successfully, the web server may lose its functionality – Sensitive information can be stolen 11
  12. 12. Which Devices are Usually Attacked? - 2 • Computers – Confidential personal and corporate data can be stolen – A hacker may acquire total control of the computer and use it other illegal activity 12
  13. 13. Security and Privacy Summary – Lecture a • Defined cybercrime and cybersecurity • Listed common IT security and privacy concerns • Listed hardware components attacked by the hackers 13
  14. 14. Security and Privacy References – Lecture a References Cybercrime. (n.d.). Retrieved July 10, 2016, from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cybercrime 14
  15. 15. Introduction to Computer Science Security and Privacy Lecture a This material was developed by Oregon Health & Science University, funded by the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology under Award Number 90WT0001. 15

