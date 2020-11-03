Endocrine System lecture A slides

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Terminology in Healthcare and Public Health Settings Endocrine System Lecture a – Overview of the Endocrine System: Adrena...
Endocrine System Learning Objectives • Define, understand and correctly pronounce medical terms related to the endocrine s...
Endocrine System – Overview • Composed of eight endocrine glands • Functions in the regulation of our body’s activities • ...
Endocrine System – Overview 2 • The eight endocrine glands are: – Adrenal glands – Pancreas (Islets of Langerhans) – Pitui...
Endocrine Glands • Thyroid gland • Thymus • Adrenal gland • Testis • Ovary • Pineal gland • Pituitary gland • Pancreas 5
Endocrine System – Hormones • Act as messengers • Travel in our bloodstream to tissues or organs • Can act in varying amou...
Hormone Disorders • Levels too high • Levels too low • Other factors – Stress – Infections – Changes in levels of blood an...
Adrenal Gland – Overview • Adrenal gland(s) – also called the “suprarenal” gland – located above your kidneys – paired org...
Adrenal Gland Diseases • Addison’s Disease – Symptoms – Diagnostic Tests – Treatment 9
Adrenal Gland Cancers • Adrenal Gland Cancers – Adrenocortical carcinoma – Neuroblastoma – Pheochromocytoma Source: (Pancr...
Pancreas – Islets of Langerhans • Soft organ • Located transversely in front of the spine • Exocrine and endocrine functio...
Diabetes • Symptoms • Diagnostic tests • Treatments – Type 1 o Insulin o Islet Cell transplantation – Type 2 o Exercise an...
Pancreatitis • Definition – Acute pancreatitis – Chronic pancreatitis 13
Pancreatitis 2 • Symptoms – Acute pancreatitis o Swollen, tender abdomen o Nausea and vomiting o Fever o Rapid pulse – Chr...
Pancreatitis 3 • Diagnostic tests – Ultrasound – CT scan – Endoscopic ultrasound – MRCP 15
Pancreatitis 4 • Treatment – IV fluid – Antibiotics – Pain medication – ERCP 16
Cystic fibrosis • Definition • Symptoms • Diagnostic tests • Treatment 17
Pancreatic Cancer • Location of tumors – Exocrine cells – Endocrine • Risk factors – Smoking – Diabetes – Chronic pancreat...
Pancreatic Cancer - 2 • Symptoms – Yellowing of skin and eyes – Abdominal or back pain – Weight loss – Fatigue • Diagnosti...
Tell me, Detective . . . • A neonatologist is called to the newborn nursery to evaluate a baby. What is a likely diagnosis...
Endocrine System Summary – Lecture a • Overview of Endocrine System • Adrenal Glands • Pancreas 21
Endocrine System References References Endocrine glands. SEER Training Modules, Anatomy & Physiology. U.S. National Instit...
Terminology in Healthcare and Public Health Settings Endocrine System Lecture a This material was developed by the Univers...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Endocrine System lecture A slides

20 views

Published on

Endocrine System lecture A slides

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Endocrine System lecture A slides

  1. 1. Terminology in Healthcare and Public Health Settings Endocrine System Lecture a – Overview of the Endocrine System: Adrenal Glands and Pancreas This material (Comp 3 Unit 7) was developed by the University of Alabama at Birmingham, funded by the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology under Award Number 90WT0007. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org.
  2. 2. Endocrine System Learning Objectives • Define, understand and correctly pronounce medical terms related to the endocrine system • Describe common diseases and conditions with an overview of various treatments related to the endocrine system 2
  3. 3. Endocrine System – Overview • Composed of eight endocrine glands • Functions in the regulation of our body’s activities • Glands are in various locations in body • Acts through chemical messengers called “hormones” Source: (Endocrine, 2010) 3
  4. 4. Endocrine System – Overview 2 • The eight endocrine glands are: – Adrenal glands – Pancreas (Islets of Langerhans) – Pituitary gland – Pineal gland – Ovary(ies) – Testicle(s) – Thyroid gland – Thymus gland 4
  5. 5. Endocrine Glands • Thyroid gland • Thymus • Adrenal gland • Testis • Ovary • Pineal gland • Pituitary gland • Pancreas 5
  6. 6. Endocrine System – Hormones • Act as messengers • Travel in our bloodstream to tissues or organs • Can act in varying amounts of time (minutes, hours or even weeks) • Affect our body’s processes and functions – Growth and development – Metabolic processes – Sexual function – Reproduction – Mood 6
  7. 7. Hormone Disorders • Levels too high • Levels too low • Other factors – Stress – Infections – Changes in levels of blood and body fluids • When your body does not respond as it should to the presence of the hormone • Diabetes 7
  8. 8. Adrenal Gland – Overview • Adrenal gland(s) – also called the “suprarenal” gland – located above your kidneys – paired organs – composed of two layers o Outer cortex  Three hormones o Inner medulla  Two hormones 8
  9. 9. Adrenal Gland Diseases • Addison’s Disease – Symptoms – Diagnostic Tests – Treatment 9
  10. 10. Adrenal Gland Cancers • Adrenal Gland Cancers – Adrenocortical carcinoma – Neuroblastoma – Pheochromocytoma Source: (Pancreas, 2010) 10
  11. 11. Pancreas – Islets of Langerhans • Soft organ • Located transversely in front of the spine • Exocrine and endocrine function • Pancreatic islets – alpha cells secrete glucagons – beta cells secrete insulin 11
  12. 12. Diabetes • Symptoms • Diagnostic tests • Treatments – Type 1 o Insulin o Islet Cell transplantation – Type 2 o Exercise and weight control o Oral medications 12
  13. 13. Pancreatitis • Definition – Acute pancreatitis – Chronic pancreatitis 13
  14. 14. Pancreatitis 2 • Symptoms – Acute pancreatitis o Swollen, tender abdomen o Nausea and vomiting o Fever o Rapid pulse – Chronic pancreatitis o Nausea and vomiting o Weight loss o Diarrhea and oily stools 14
  15. 15. Pancreatitis 3 • Diagnostic tests – Ultrasound – CT scan – Endoscopic ultrasound – MRCP 15
  16. 16. Pancreatitis 4 • Treatment – IV fluid – Antibiotics – Pain medication – ERCP 16
  17. 17. Cystic fibrosis • Definition • Symptoms • Diagnostic tests • Treatment 17
  18. 18. Pancreatic Cancer • Location of tumors – Exocrine cells – Endocrine • Risk factors – Smoking – Diabetes – Chronic pancreatitis – Hereditary 18
  19. 19. Pancreatic Cancer - 2 • Symptoms – Yellowing of skin and eyes – Abdominal or back pain – Weight loss – Fatigue • Diagnostic tests • Treatment – Surgery – Radiation and chemotherapy 19
  20. 20. Tell me, Detective . . . • A neonatologist is called to the newborn nursery to evaluate a baby. What is a likely diagnosis given the following facts? – Baby is a Caucasian male – Baby experienced no bowel movements in the first 24-48 hours, abdomen bloated – Physician orders a sweat chloride test 20
  21. 21. Endocrine System Summary – Lecture a • Overview of Endocrine System • Adrenal Glands • Pancreas 21
  22. 22. Endocrine System References References Endocrine glands. SEER Training Modules, Anatomy & Physiology. U.S. National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute; [updated 2010 Jul 27]. Available from: training.seer.cancer.gov MedlinePlus [Internet]. Endocrine system. Bethesda (MD): National Library of Medicine (US); [updated 2011 Jul 27]. Available from: www.nlm.nih.gov Pancreas. SEER Training Modules, Anatomy & Physiology. U.S. National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute; [updated 2010 Jul 27]. Available from: training.seer.cancer.gov Images Slide 5: Available From: commons.wikimedia.org Slide 8: Available From: commons.wikimedia.org Slide 11: Available From: commons.wikimedia.org Slide 20: Microsoft clip art. Used with permission of Microsoft. 22
  23. 23. Terminology in Healthcare and Public Health Settings Endocrine System Lecture a This material was developed by the University of Alabama at Birmingham, funded by the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology under Award Number 90WT0007. 23

×