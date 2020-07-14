Successfully reported this slideshow.
BARROCO NO BRASIL 8º ano Profº Bim
BARROCO NO BRASIL por intermédio dos jesuítas. Inicialmente, no final do século XVI, tratava-se de um movimento apenas des...
O BARROCO BRASILEIRO E O CICLO DO OURO Assim como em Portugal, o Barroco no Brasil foi tarde em relação á Europa. No Bra...
ALEIJADINHO Antônio Francisco Lisboa, nasceu em Ouro Preto em 1730, era filho bastardo do mestre de obras português Manuel...
IGREJA DE SÃO FRANCISCO DE ASSIS EM SÃO JOÃO DEL REI
CAPELA MOR DA IGREJA NOSSA SENHORA DAS MERCÊS E PERDÕES EM OURO PRETO.
ALEIJADINHO  Suas principais obras primas datam da fase em que estava doente. É nesses anos que surgem elementos góticos ...
PARTE DE UM CONJUNTO DE DOZE PROFETAS: OBRAS QUE ESTÃO NO SANTUÁRIO DO BOM JESUS DE MATOSINHOS EM CONGONHAS-MG.
SANTUÁRIO DO BOM JESUS DE MATOSINHOS EM CONGONHAS A construção teve início em 1757 e a do adro em 1763, a construção demor...
MESTRE ATAÍDE  Manuel da Costa Ataíde nasceu no dia 18 de outubro de 1762, em Mariana.  Começou seguindo carreira milita...
ASSUNÇÃO DE NOSSA SENHORA, DE MANUEL DA COSTA ATAÍDE, NO TETO DA IGREJA DE SÃO FRANCISCO DE ASSIS, OURO PRETO.
IGREJA DA ORDEM TERCEIRA DA PENITÊNCIA - RJ
IGREJA DA ORDEM TERCEIRA DE S. FRANCISCO – SALVADOR -BA
AZULEJOS PORTUGUESES
Barroco no Brasil 8 ano

Aula de Arte para o 8º ano sobre o Barroco no Brasil.
Barroco no Brasil 8 ano

  1. 1. BARROCO NO BRASIL 8º ano Profº Bim
  2. 2. BARROCO NO BRASIL por intermédio dos jesuítas. Inicialmente, no final do século XVI, tratava-se de um movimento apenas destinado à catequização. A partir do século XVII, o Barroco passa a se expandir para os centros de produção açucareira, especialmente na Bahia, por meio das igrejas. Assim, a função da igreja era ensinar o caminho da religiosidade e da moral a uma população que vivia desregradamente. O Barroco seguia os preceitos da Contrarreforma. Era financiada e encomendada pelas confrarias e criada pelos artífices locais.  Foto Bim / Mariana MG 2017  Nascido da herança europeia, o barroco mineiro é uma arte que traz em si o diálogo entre sua origem e um novo contexto, caracterizando-se como um meio de expressão ao mesmo tempo barroco e mineiro.  Posto em contato com o clima de efervescência cultural e com as descobertas no campo estético de Minas, o barroco mineiro rompeu com a ideia do barroco universal e se destacou pela ambivalência. O Barroco foi introduzido no Brasil
  3. 3. O BARROCO BRASILEIRO E O CICLO DO OURO Assim como em Portugal, o Barroco no Brasil foi tarde em relação á Europa. No Brasil acompanhou a descoberta do ouro em Minas Gerais. Teve forte influência nas cidades litorâneas como Rio de Janeiro,Recife e Salvador com características mais europeias. Em cidades como Vila Rica (hoje Ouro Preto) ou Diamantina o Barroco ganhou características próprias, traços negros e mulatos são comuns imagens de santos e pinturas. O Barroco é dividido em três fases:  A arte barroca ela pode ser dividida em três fases, conforme as caracteristicas dos modelos de retábulos construídos nas igrejas em minas no período entre 1710 a 1760. 1ª Fase - Retábulo Nacional Português: período entre 1710 e 1730. 2ª Fase - Retábulo Joanino: período entre 1730 e 1760. 3ª Fase - Retábulo Rococó: apartir de 1760.
  4. 4. ALEIJADINHO Antônio Francisco Lisboa, nasceu em Ouro Preto em 1730, era filho bastardo do mestre de obras português Manuel Francisco Lisboa e da escrava africana da qual se sabe apenas o nome Isabel. Quando tinha 40 anos desenvolveu uma doença degenerativa que lhe causava dores intensas e lhe deformava o corpo e as feições. Perdeu os dedos dos pés, não conseguia andar e locomovia-se de joelhos, para continua trabalhando seus escravos amarravam as ferramentas em suas mãos. Por causa do seu aspecto ele não saia de casa e dedicava-se totalmente ao trabalho, embora tivesse escravos ganhou pouco dinheiro, perto do fim da vida ficou pobre e cego,morreu em 1814, aos 84 anos.
  5. 5. IGREJA DE SÃO FRANCISCO DE ASSIS EM SÃO JOÃO DEL REI
  6. 6. CAPELA MOR DA IGREJA NOSSA SENHORA DAS MERCÊS E PERDÕES EM OURO PRETO.
  7. 7. ALEIJADINHO  Suas principais obras primas datam da fase em que estava doente. É nesses anos que surgem elementos góticos e expressionistas.  Os trabalhos magistrais dessa fase são as figuras dos Passos da Paixão e os Doze Profetas. Passos da Paixão Congonhas do Campo
  8. 8. PARTE DE UM CONJUNTO DE DOZE PROFETAS: OBRAS QUE ESTÃO NO SANTUÁRIO DO BOM JESUS DE MATOSINHOS EM CONGONHAS-MG.
  9. 9. SANTUÁRIO DO BOM JESUS DE MATOSINHOS EM CONGONHAS A construção teve início em 1757 e a do adro em 1763, a construção demorou treze anos. As esculturas são em pedras sabão de doze profetas: Isaías, Jeremias, Baruque, Ezequiel, Daniel, Oséias, Jonas, Abdias, Habacuque, Amós e Naum. Cada um em uma posição diferente e executam gestos que se coordenam, dando a impressão de movimento. *Foto /Bim 2017 * Personalidade, modelando uma imagem sacra com feições populares.
  10. 10. MESTRE ATAÍDE  Manuel da Costa Ataíde nasceu no dia 18 de outubro de 1762, em Mariana.  Começou seguindo carreira militar e depois se revelou como grande artista.  Retratava madonas, anjos e santos como mestiços, ou seja, provenientes de povos africanos.  Usava cores vivas como o azul(cor predileta)  Suas pinturas faziam com que os fiéis acreditassem em outro mundo acima. Sacristia da Igreja de São Francisco de Assis em Mariana
  11. 11. ASSUNÇÃO DE NOSSA SENHORA, DE MANUEL DA COSTA ATAÍDE, NO TETO DA IGREJA DE SÃO FRANCISCO DE ASSIS, OURO PRETO.
  12. 12. IGREJA DA ORDEM TERCEIRA DA PENITÊNCIA - RJ
  13. 13. IGREJA DA ORDEM TERCEIRA DE S. FRANCISCO – SALVADOR -BA
  14. 14. AZULEJOS PORTUGUESES

