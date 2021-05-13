Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tecnico en procesos administrativos en salud

Explicacion sobre Tecnico en procesos administrativos en salud

  1. 1. TECNICO PROFESIONAL DE PROCESOS ADMINISTRATIVOS EN SALUD Claudia Yaneth Martínez Sánchez
  2. 2. ¿En qué consiste la carrera? Administrador en salud, es un profesional que se encarga de tomar decisiones y enfrentar de manera exitosa los retos que exige la gestión en cualquier empresa u organización, pero con mayores habilidades al campo de la salud.
  3. 3. Es así que serás capaz de: * Liderar, dirigir y gerenciar organizaciones con enfoque estratégico. * Realizar análisis a nivel organizacional, establecer prioridades y estratégicas de acción. * Evaluar fenómenos vinculados a la gestión administrativa, económica, social, cultural y política a nivel nacional e internacional. * Actuar con equilibro emocional ante toda situación adversa y practicar un pensamiento lógico y reflexivo para hallar soluciones inmediatas a los problemas que se le presente.
  4. 4. ¿Cuánto dura la carrera? La carrera de Administración en Salud tiene una duración de 10 semestres, es decir 5 años. Al culminar dicho periodo obtendrás el grado de bachiller.
  5. 5. ¿En dónde puedo trabajar? Esta carrera, aunque no lo creas es muy pedida en el sector salud, por lo que podrás trabajar en: *Compañías de seguros. *Laboratorios químicos – farmacéuticos. *Clínicas privadas, así como entidades prestadoras de salud - EPS. *Proyectos y programas nacionales, regionales y locales de salud. *ONG nacionales e internacionales relacionadas al sector de salud.
  6. 6. Muchas gracias…

