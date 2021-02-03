Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
COLEGIO LUIS CARLOS GALAN SARMIENTO PROYECTO: GUARDIANES DE VIDA AMBITO: CUERPO TALLER QUE AGRUPA LOS PROYECTOS PRAE, PREV...
2. DOY PASO A EXPRESAR MIS EMOCIONES Dentro del Cerebro voy a escribir las acciones que guardaré este año para hacerme mej...
4. ESTE ES EL AÑO PARA CONOCER E INICIAR NUESTRO APRENDIZAJE EN ECONOMÍA CIRCULAR, Y DENTRO DE ELLA ESTÁ EN USAR LOS MEDIO...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guardianes de la vida prae..

34 views

Published on

PROYECTO TRANSVERSAL PRAE

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Guardianes de la vida prae..

  1. 1. COLEGIO LUIS CARLOS GALAN SARMIENTO PROYECTO: GUARDIANES DE VIDA AMBITO: CUERPO TALLER QUE AGRUPA LOS PROYECTOS PRAE, PREVENCIÓN DE RIESGOS FISICOS, ESTILOS DE VIDA SALUDABLES, SEGURIDAD VIAL NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: _________________________________________________ GRADO: _____ ¿QUÉ ESPERAN DE TÍ TUS DOCENTES PERTENECIENTES A ESTE PROYECTO? MARCO TEÓRICO: En el marco de la pandemia generada por el COVID 19, iniciamos un nuevo año escolar con muchas expectativas y sobre todo queriendo regresar a nuestro colegio. Sus profesores quieren darles la bienvenida deseándoles muchos éxitos en su desempeño académico y personal, para iniciar planteamos las siguientes actividades amenas esperando les llene de muchas alegrías y aprendizajes significativos 1. APLIQUEMOS LA NUEVA FORMA DE SEPARACIÓN DE NUESTROS RESIDUOS Para unificar, se usará el blanco, negro y verde para separar la basura a partir de 2021, se establecieron solo tres colores para la separación de residuos en la fuente, que deberá adoptarse en todo el territorio nacional a partir del primero de enero de 2021 (Resolución 2184 / 2019) Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1UT-mRfZR2Q Video sorprendente https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTUwAVIYbYA Sabiendo esto voy a completar el siguiente diagrama, coloreo del color correspondiente a la caneca y grafico algunos de los desechos que se colocan en esta tapabocas
  2. 2. 2. DOY PASO A EXPRESAR MIS EMOCIONES Dentro del Cerebro voy a escribir las acciones que guardaré este año para hacerme mejor persona y mejorar mi comportamiento hacia los demás, especialmente con mi familia Y dentro de mi corazón escribo mis emociones POSITIVAS para mi trato con los demás 3. CONTINUEMOS CON LA DISCIPLINA SOCIAL PARA EVITAR LA PROPAGACIÓN Y CONTAGIO DEL COVID-19 Por eso es importante continuar nuestra prevención pues podemos traer esta enfermedad dentro de casa y al colegio Escribo las MEDIDAS DE PREVENCIÓN necesarias para ello 1. ____________________________________________________________________ 2. ____________________________________________________________________ 3. ____________________________________________________________________ 4. ____________________________________________________________________ 5. ____________________________________________________________________ 6. ____________________________________________________________________ 7. ____________________________________________________________________ 8. ____________________________________________________________________ 9. ____________________________________________________________________ 10.____________________________________________________________________ RECUERDA EL 80% DE NIÑOS Y ADOLESCENTES SON ASINTOMÁTICOS PARA ESTE VIRUS; ES DECIR, SON PARTE DE LA CADENA DE CONTAGIO
  3. 3. 4. ESTE ES EL AÑO PARA CONOCER E INICIAR NUESTRO APRENDIZAJE EN ECONOMÍA CIRCULAR, Y DENTRO DE ELLA ESTÁ EN USAR LOS MEDIOS DE TRANSPORTE NO CONTAMINANTES, ES DECIR, LA BICICLETA HISTORIA DE LOS MEDIOS DE TRANSPORTE En un principio la humanidad aprovechó la fuerza humana, la de las bestias de tiro y carga y las corrientes de agua como medio de transporte. El primer medio de transporte lo suministraron las mujeres en las sociedades primitivas, pues estaba a cargo de ellas el transporte cuando su grupo se trasladaba de un lugar a otro. El empleo de animales significó un progreso considerable, pues su carga podía ser mayor. Con la invención de la rueda, el transporte terrestre tuvo un gran auge, se impuso la necesidad de caminos y carreteras para facilitar el desplazamiento a mayores distancias, pues con la creación de los motores se desarrolló el vehículo automotor y la economía mundial. Actualmente se emplean medios de transporte sofisticados y modernos en carreteras, líneas férreas, mares y lagos y en el espacio aéreo. Esto conllevó a un aumento de la temperatura de la tierra, generando un cambio climático que en los últimos años ha ocasionado problemas ambientales enormes, los cuales, si no se erradican, la existencia de toda la vida en el planeta se vería al borde de una catástrofe. En los últimos años la humanidad ha buscado soluciones a este comportamiento nocivo hacia el ambiente, la última una economía circular cuya base se fundamenta en el aprovechamiento de los residuos como materias primas, la reducción del gasto energético y la disminución de descarga contaminante al aire, suelo y agua. Además, el uso de medios de transporte que no generen los contaminantes de la industria petrolera. Uno de esos medios es la bicicleta. A continuación, conoceremos la evolución de este medio durante el tiempo ¡¡¡Linda su transformación verdad!!! Consulto cómo es una bicicleta en el siglo XXI, grafico e identifico sus partes Hoy iniciaré mi estudio de este medio de transporte, para conocerlo y poder llegar a ser un buen bici usuario. CREANDO MI PROPIA BICICLETA Realizo con material reciclable que tengo en casa, un modelo de bicicleta que más te guste o que desees tener. Puedes realizar este trabajo con ayuda de tus padres Ahora que inicias, vas a enseñar los nuevos conceptos que aprendiste en esta guía a tus padres o familiares que viven contigo.

×