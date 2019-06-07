Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
119 AÑOS DE LA PASCUA DE LA BEATA MARÍA DROSTE “Señor, lo he dejado todo, absolutamente todo para amarte hasta el último m...
El 21 de noviembre de 1888 María ingresó al convento del Buen Pastor en Münstera una inspiración del Sagrado Corazón: "De ...
María Droste Zu Vischering, nació el 8 de Setiembre de 1863, en  Alemania, en el condado de Darfeld  fue creciendo a la so...
En otro pasaje cuando a Juan Eudes lo insultan, ofenden en su servicio sacerdotal,  agradece y ora. Son sus mejores bienhe...
Beata María Droste Zu Vischering
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Beata María Droste Zu Vischering

32 views

Published on

Beata María Droste Zu Vischering

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Beata María Droste Zu Vischering

  1. 1. 119 AÑOS DE LA PASCUA DE LA BEATA MARÍA DROSTE “Señor, lo he dejado todo, absolutamente todo para amarte hasta el último momento de mi vida” (Beata María Droste zu Vischering) La Beata María Droste zu Vischering nació en Münster, Alemania el 08 de septiembre de 1863. Sus padres fueron el Conde de Erbdrosten Clemens Droste zu Vischering y Helene, nacida Condesa de Galen (Sobrina del Obispo Wilhelm Emanuel de Ketteler). Hizo su profesión religiosa el 29 de enero de 1891: “Señor, lo he dejado todo, absolutamente todo, para amarte hasta el último momento de mi vida y para difundir tanto como yo pueda, la veneración de su Sacratísimo Corazón”. Su devoción especial al Corazón de Jesús, la urgió a escribir y enviar una carta al Papa León XIII, solicitando consagrar toda la humanidad al Corazón de Jesús. Algo de su vida...
  2. 2. El 21 de noviembre de 1888 María ingresó al convento del Buen Pastor en Münstera una inspiración del Sagrado Corazón: "De repente, estando en la iglesia parroquial de Darfeld preparándome para la confesión, mientras esperaba mi turno, me vino como un relámpago este pensamiento: Debes entrar en el Buen Pastor, y fue para mí tan claro y preciso que desde aquel momento no tuve ya ninguna duda".  El 29 de enero de 1891 hizo sus votos perpetuos. Al ser nombrada Superiora de Porto (Portugal) lo primero que hizo fue entronizar la imagen del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús sobre el altar mayor de la capilla. El Corazón de Jesús le dio la misión especialísima de pedir al Papa la consagración del mundo al Sagrado Corazón, para lo cual María escribió a León XIII en tres oportunidades. Murió el 08 de junio de 1899. “Yo reconocí el ardiente deseo que Él tiene de ver su Corazón adorable cada vez más glorificado y conocido, y de derramar sus dones y sus bendiciones sobre el mundo entero”. Beta María Droste
  3. 3. María Droste Zu Vischering, nació el 8 de Setiembre de 1863, en  Alemania, en el condado de Darfeld  fue creciendo a la sombra del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús, es lejos pensar que fue una niña modelo, aunque creciò  en un ambiente de familia piadosa.  María tenía una naturaleza colérica   y a su madre le costó manejarla más que a sus hermanos. La marcada fuerza de voluntad de María se rebeló contra todo lo que cruzó en su camino con razón o sin ella, pero a la vez bondadosa incluso a temprana edad no podía soportar  ver a otro sufrir. Nunca hubo medias tintas en María. San Juan Eudes y María Droste  son modelos de Santidad para nuestras familias Congregacionales, iguales y  diferentes, dignos de admirar  e imitar: Ambos crecieron en un ambiente de autèntica piedad: Fe Caridad y Esperanza. Se consagraron a temprana edad con Voto de Castidad:  Juan Eudes a La Virgen María entregando un anillo donde se decía  “Tu serás la Esposa de mi Corazón” y María Doste se consagra al Corazón de Jesús escuchando una voz interior que le dice “tú serás la Esposa de mi Corazón”, de ambos conocemos a través de sus escritos. María dice “Es difícil expresar cosas que son del cielo con la lengua humana”   Comentario de la hermana Alicia Corvacho Integrante de la Congregación de Nuestra Señora del Buen Pastor
  4. 4. En otro pasaje cuando a Juan Eudes lo insultan, ofenden en su servicio sacerdotal,  agradece y ora. Son sus mejores bienhechores. María en su apostolado pedía que las jóvenes  más difíciles se les confiara especial preferencia, y era motivo de  agradecimiento el poder acercarlas a Jesús. En ambos la Misericordia es una Pasión en el hablar y actuar. De Juan Eudes decían Es “un León en el púlpito” y un cordero en el confesionario”. En María La devoción al Corazón de Jesús no es de cosas piadosas sino de una entrega total. Es búscada  por nobles y marginados para recibir sus Consejos y orientaciones no se reservaba nada para ella. Ambos intensamente Místicos  y Apostólicos.  Al regresar de la Misiones Juan Eudes su primer encuentro era con “María La Virgen”  para contarle en largas horas  sus alegrías, penas y preocupaciones y cuando podía  llevaba la imagen con ella. María Droste nos deja un legado de Amor al Corazón de Jesús  con quien tuvo contacto a temprana edad, reconocía su voz y  le confiaba la situación de la obra del Buen Pastor, sus jóvenes sus familias  los más pobres y marginados.  Desarrolló una vida apostólica activa, firmemente enraizada en la Contemplación y el misticismo Juan Eudes Padre Doctor y Apóstol de los Sagrados Corazones de Jesús y María. María Droste la Mensajera del Corazón de Jesùs y de la  Consagración al mundo por León XIII. Falleciò en vìsperas en que el mundo se preparaba a consagrarse al amantìsimo Corazón un 8 de junio                                                                       Ambos nos dejan la herencia de llegar al Corazón grande de Dios A María por Jesús y por Jesús a María.

×