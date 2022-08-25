The Importance of Video When Launching a New Product
The Importance of Video When
Launching a New Product
25%
of manufacturing marketers find their content strategy to be successful.
74%
of successful strategies were credited to the value the content provided.
Thinking about a content strategy should happen early and often to prevent you
from developing a lackluster piece that won’t hold the attention of your prospective
customers. In the 2022 Manufacturing Content Marketing research report, 66 percent of
manufacturing marketers said that they have a content marketing strategy, and only 25
percent said that they find their strategy to be very successful. Those who said their
strategies were very successful were asked what factors contributed to that success, and
74 percent of them credited their success to the value that their content provided.
This is important, because even when you’re putting a content strategy in place, you
need to be weary of the content you’re creating. Blog posts, data sheets, white papers,
and case studies are all excellent forms of content, but the written word is no longer the
best solution when promoting a new product. According to the 2022 State of Marketing
to Engineers report created in conjunction by GlobalSpec and TREW Marketing, 96
percent of engineers consume video for work-related purposes, with the majority (53
percent) watching at least one hour of video a week.
THE IMPORTANCE OF VIDEO WHEN
LAUNCHING A NEW PRODUCT
MARKETING CONTENT FOR A NEW PRODUCT LAUNCH
There are a lot of moving pieces when it comes to bringing a new product to market, and
when thinking of all the important factors that go into such a complex process, a content
strategy can sometimes be undermined by the rest. There is often a perception that at
the end of a product’s development process, content can be whipped up and slapped
online. The content doesn’t really matter if the product is good, right? You know the old
saying, “
if you build it, they will come," but that's not a reliable strategy.
SEMrush asked more than 1,500 marketers about their content marketing approach, and
89 percent of them said that they rely on organic search as their most effective
distribution channel. This may work for large brands that are well known within the
marketplace, but for small and medium-sized companies whose products may not land
on the first few pages of a Google search; a content marketing strategy is essential
when bringing a new product to market.
THE IMPORTANCE OF VIDEO WHEN
LAUNCHING A NEW PRODUCT
96% 53%
of engineers consume video
for work-related purposes.
of engineers watch at least
one hour of video a week.
This is why video content can be such an effective marketing tool. Good videos capture
attention. By mixing the senses of the consumer, video marketing can add an emotional
and personal touch to an otherwise technical-oriented B2B world. Including a video
with your product launch marketing mix will help your brand stand out as a relevant,
connected and genuine company.
WHAT MAKES A GOOD PRODUCT LAUNCH VIDEO?
In the 2022 Manufacturing Content Marketing research report, videos led the content
assets for industrial marketers, with 52 percent of respondents reporting that video
produced their best content results. This is because videos can help bring a concept
to life. A short 60-second video can help convey what might take 60-minutes in a
written format. The visual representation can help clarify complicated products and
According to Wyzowl's State of Video Marketing 2022 report,
State of Video Mark
tate of Video Marketing 2022
eting 2022 report,
79 percent of customers would rather watch an explainer video to learn about a product
than read text.
52% 79%
of industrial marketers say that vid-
eos produced their best results.
of customers would rather
watch a video than read text.
THE IMPORTANCE OF VIDEO WHEN
LAUNCHING A NEW PRODUCT
It’s clear that if videos aren’t already part of your product marketing mix, then they need to
be. For industrial marketers who aren’t using video, you may be scratching your head and
wondering how to even begin thinking about marketing videos. Below are seven tips to
keep in mind when strategizing.
Start with a goal. Before you begin writing your script, you need to define the marketing
goal you want to accomplish. Without one, mistakes will be made and resources will be
wasted. So how do you define what that goal should be? Well, when it comes to launching
a new product, that goal will likely revolve around building leads and creating market
awareness. Write out your goal into a one or two-sentence statement to keep at the
forefront when planning your video. If you work with an agency to create this video, make
sure to share it with them.
Define Your Target Audience. Who is your target viewer? Where do they work? Where
do they live? Knowing who they are, and where they can be found is incredibly important
to the success of promoting your video.
Solve a problem. This goes hand-in-hand with defining your target audience. Your
product or service solves a problem for someone. If it doesn’t, then why would you be
selling it? Whoever that someone is, that’s your target audience. Understanding how your
product solves their pain points will define your video strategy, while also putting your
organization into a unique selling position.
Keep it short. The cardinal rule in content marketing is to engage your audience quickly.
If you don’t, then they’ll click away. It may seem ruthless, but this is the nature of a fast-
paced world and a short user attention span. A one-minute video will be easier for a
viewer to digest, making it easier for them to engage with your content.
Engage multiple senses. By using motion, color and sound, videos can capture a
viewer’s attention in ways that the written word won’t be able to. Bonus tip: use captions.
According to the Sound and Captions Insights study, 83 percent of US media consumers
watch video with no sound. Include captions to help keep them engaged.
Fresh content performs best. One of the greatest parts about video is that it is a great
piece of content for consumers at all stages of the buying cycle, but don’t confuse that
with the idea that the same video will perform just as well year-over-year. Videos are more
memorable than the written word, and viewers will recognize when they’re being shown
the same video over and over.
Always use a CTA. All of your marketing content needs a call to action. Ask viewers to
reach out to a sales rep, or head to your website to find out more. Not providing a clear
and concise next step for your viewer is like building only half a bridge. Without it, they
won’t know how to move forward with your organization’s product or service, rendering
your marketing video as useless.
THE IMPORTANCE OF VIDEO WHEN
LAUNCHING A NEW PRODUCT
VIDEO CREATION AND PROMOTION
You’ve thought about the target audience, about the pain points that your product is
solving, maybe you’re even beginning to envision what your video could look like. It’s
time to write your script and begin planning. If you’re still struggling to develop plans,
maybe look to one of your blog posts, white papers, or even data sheets; this content
can be re-purposed for a video.
There are a number of needed materials for creating a video: a camera, an external
microphone, lighting, editing software, and someone to put all of it together. It may
sound like a lot, but you may already have some of this equipment. A smartphone, a
webcam, screen recording software, all of these could be used to record a high-quality
video. However, like many marketers, you may want to take a step back and decide who
is best suited to put it all together. Maybe you are well-equipped with editing software
and have experience with video creation, maybe someone on your team does. If not,
many marketers turn to agencies to help create their videos for them.
Once your video is created and ready to distribute, you need to look for ways to promote
it to ensure it’s reaching your target audience. According to the 2022 State of Marketing
to Engineers report, 80 percent of engineers find value in YouTube. With video being the
only way to penetrate that market, it’ll be important to have your video live on that
channel. You’ll also want your video to be posted directly to your site, and distribute it to
online trade publications and industry directory websites.
When engineers were asked where they routinely seek
information when researching a product or service...
69%
reported seeking information from supplier / vendor sites.
46%
reported seeking information from online trade publications.
41%
reported seeking information from industry directory websites.
Source: 2022 State of Marketing to Engineers
THE IMPORTANCE OF VIDEO WHEN
LAUNCHING A NEW PRODUCT
CONCLUSION
Including video within your product launch marketing mix is vital to spreading the word
and sparking interest. Use videos to connect with customers in ways that the written word
can’t by including visuals, music, voice-overs, and captions. This will mix the viewer’s
senses and help them engage with your content.
A good video involves work, and it’s something you’ll need to begin thinking about before
you finish your product’s development phase. Remain focused on the solution you’re
providing to customers, and use your video to showcase the benefits of your products or
services. Once you’ve strategized and planned out your video, it’ll be important to find
ways to get it in front of your target audience. Posting the video on YouTube and your
website are good steps, and distributing your video to online publications and newsletters
that your audience is reading are excellent ways to get new eyes and grow interest.
Consider partnering with GlobalSpec for your new product introduction video needs. We
will work with you to produce and promote your video to our audience, consisting of the
world’s top engineering and technical professionals. Putting you in a unique advantage to
market your video to the people working in the industries you’re looking to target.
For more information on how GlobalSpec Media Solutions can help you reach your target
audience, please call 800.261.2052 or visit www.globalspec.com/advertising.
ABOUT GLOBALSPEC MEDIA SOLUTIONS
GlobalSpec Media Solutions delivers the single source for trusted, expert engineering
content, information, insight, tools, and community for engineers and technical
professionals across multiple industries and disciplines. An engaged community of
industry professionals rely on GlobalSpec Media Solutions’ properties as a trusted
resource at every stage of the research, product design and purchasing process. Our
mission is to provide comprehensive digital media solutions that connect companies with
their target audience and generate unparalleled results — delivering measurable and
actionable awareness, demand, and engagement opportunities at all stages of the buy
cycle.
