The Importance of Video When Launching a New Product

Aug. 25, 2022
The Importance of Video When Launching a New Product

Aug. 25, 2022
Marketing

By mixing the senses of the consumer, video marketing can add an emotional and personal touch to an otherwise technical-oriented B2B world.

By mixing the senses of the consumer, video marketing can add an emotional and personal touch to an otherwise technical-oriented B2B world.

Marketing

The Importance of Video When Launching a New Product

  1. 1. The Importance of Video When Launching a New Product GlobalSpec.com/advertising
  2. 2. PAGE 1 GlobalSpec.com/advertising sales@GlobalSpec.com 800.261.2052 25% of manufacturing marketers find their content strategy to be successful. 74% of successful strategies were credited to the value the content provided. Thinking about a content strategy should happen early and often to prevent you from developing a lackluster piece that won’t hold the attention of your prospective customers. In the 2022 Manufacturing Content Marketing research report, 66 percent of manufacturing marketers said that they have a content marketing strategy, and only 25 percent said that they find their strategy to be very successful. Those who said their strategies were very successful were asked what factors contributed to that success, and 74 percent of them credited their success to the value that their content provided. This is important, because even when you’re putting a content strategy in place, you need to be weary of the content you’re creating. Blog posts, data sheets, white papers, and case studies are all excellent forms of content, but the written word is no longer the best solution when promoting a new product. According to the 2022 State of Marketing to Engineers report created in conjunction by GlobalSpec and TREW Marketing, 96 percent of engineers consume video for work-related purposes, with the majority (53 percent) watching at least one hour of video a week. THE IMPORTANCE OF VIDEO WHEN LAUNCHING A NEW PRODUCT MARKETING CONTENT FOR A NEW PRODUCT LAUNCH There are a lot of moving pieces when it comes to bringing a new product to market, and when thinking of all the important factors that go into such a complex process, a content strategy can sometimes be undermined by the rest. There is often a perception that at the end of a product’s development process, content can be whipped up and slapped online. The content doesn’t really matter if the product is good, right? You know the old saying, “ if you build it, they will come," but that's not a reliable strategy. SEMrush asked more than 1,500 marketers about their content marketing approach, and 89 percent of them said that they rely on organic search as their most effective distribution channel. This may work for large brands that are well known within the marketplace, but for small and medium-sized companies whose products may not land on the first few pages of a Google search; a content marketing strategy is essential when bringing a new product to market.
  3. 3. THE IMPORTANCE OF VIDEO WHEN LAUNCHING A NEW PRODUCT PAGE 2 GlobalSpec.com/advertising sales@GlobalSpec.com 800.261.2052 96% 53% of engineers consume video for work-related purposes. of engineers watch at least one hour of video a week. This is why video content can be such an effective marketing tool. Good videos capture attention. By mixing the senses of the consumer, video marketing can add an emotional and personal touch to an otherwise technical-oriented B2B world. Including a video with your product launch marketing mix will help your brand stand out as a relevant, connected and genuine company. WHAT MAKES A GOOD PRODUCT LAUNCH VIDEO? In the 2022 Manufacturing Content Marketing research report, videos led the content assets for industrial marketers, with 52 percent of respondents reporting that video produced their best content results. This is because videos can help bring a concept to life. A short 60-second video can help convey what might take 60-minutes in a written format. The visual representation can help clarify complicated products and manufacturing processes. According to Wyzowl’s S State of Video Mark tate of Video Marketing 2022 eting 2022 report, 79 percent of customers would rather watch an explainer video to learn about a product than read text. 52% 79% of industrial marketers say that vid- eos produced their best results. of customers would rather watch a video than read text.
  4. 4. THE IMPORTANCE OF VIDEO WHEN LAUNCHING A NEW PRODUCT PAGE 3 GlobalSpec.com/advertising sales@GlobalSpec.com 800.261.2052 It’s clear that if videos aren’t already part of your product marketing mix, then they need to be. For industrial marketers who aren’t using video, you may be scratching your head and wondering how to even begin thinking about marketing videos. Below are seven tips to keep in mind when strategizing. Start with a goal. Before you begin writing your script, you need to define the marketing goal you want to accomplish. Without one, mistakes will be made and resources will be wasted. So how do you define what that goal should be? Well, when it comes to launching a new product, that goal will likely revolve around building leads and creating market awareness. Write out your goal into a one or two-sentence statement to keep at the forefront when planning your video. If you work with an agency to create this video, make sure to share it with them. Define Your Target Audience. Who is your target viewer? Where do they work? Where do they live? Knowing who they are, and where they can be found is incredibly important to the success of promoting your video. Solve a problem. This goes hand-in-hand with defining your target audience. Your product or service solves a problem for someone. If it doesn’t, then why would you be selling it? Whoever that someone is, that’s your target audience. Understanding how your product solves their pain points will define your video strategy, while also putting your organization into a unique selling position. Keep it short. The cardinal rule in content marketing is to engage your audience quickly. If you don’t, then they’ll click away. It may seem ruthless, but this is the nature of a fast- paced world and a short user attention span. A one-minute video will be easier for a viewer to digest, making it easier for them to engage with your content. Engage multiple senses. By using motion, color and sound, videos can capture a viewer’s attention in ways that the written word won’t be able to. Bonus tip: use captions. According to the Sound and Captions Insights study, 83 percent of US media consumers watch video with no sound. Include captions to help keep them engaged. Fresh content performs best. One of the greatest parts about video is that it is a great piece of content for consumers at all stages of the buying cycle, but don’t confuse that with the idea that the same video will perform just as well year-over-year. Videos are more memorable than the written word, and viewers will recognize when they’re being shown the same video over and over. Always use a CTA. All of your marketing content needs a call to action. Ask viewers to reach out to a sales rep, or head to your website to find out more. Not providing a clear and concise next step for your viewer is like building only half a bridge. Without it, they won’t know how to move forward with your organization’s product or service, rendering your marketing video as useless.
  5. 5. THE IMPORTANCE OF VIDEO WHEN LAUNCHING A NEW PRODUCT PAGE 4 GlobalSpec.com/advertising sales@GlobalSpec.com 800.261.2052 VIDEO CREATION AND PROMOTION You’ve thought about the target audience, about the pain points that your product is solving, maybe you’re even beginning to envision what your video could look like. It’s time to write your script and begin planning. If you’re still struggling to develop plans, maybe look to one of your blog posts, white papers, or even data sheets; this content can be re-purposed for a video. There are a number of needed materials for creating a video: a camera, an external microphone, lighting, editing software, and someone to put all of it together. It may sound like a lot, but you may already have some of this equipment. A smartphone, a webcam, screen recording software, all of these could be used to record a high-quality video. However, like many marketers, you may want to take a step back and decide who is best suited to put it all together. Maybe you are well-equipped with editing software and have experience with video creation, maybe someone on your team does. If not, many marketers turn to agencies to help create their videos for them. Once your video is created and ready to distribute, you need to look for ways to promote it to ensure it’s reaching your target audience. According to the 2022 State of Marketing to Engineers report, 80 percent of engineers find value in YouTube. With video being the only way to penetrate that market, it’ll be important to have your video live on that channel. You’ll also want your video to be posted directly to your site, and distribute it to online trade publications and industry directory websites. When engineers were asked where they routinely seek information when researching a product or service... 69% reported seeking information from supplier / vendor sites. 46% reported seeking information from online trade publications. 41% reported seeking information from industry directory websites. Source: 2022 State of Marketing to Engineers
  6. 6. THE IMPORTANCE OF VIDEO WHEN LAUNCHING A NEW PRODUCT PAGE 5 GlobalSpec.com/advertising sales@GlobalSpec.com 800.261.2052 CONCLUSION Including video within your product launch marketing mix is vital to spreading the word and sparking interest. Use videos to connect with customers in ways that the written word can’t by including visuals, music, voice-overs, and captions. This will mix the viewer’s senses and help them engage with your content. A good video involves work, and it’s something you’ll need to begin thinking about before you finish your product’s development phase. Remain focused on the solution you’re providing to customers, and use your video to showcase the benefits of your products or services. Once you’ve strategized and planned out your video, it’ll be important to find ways to get it in front of your target audience. Posting the video on YouTube and your website are good steps, and distributing your video to online publications and newsletters that your audience is reading are excellent ways to get new eyes and grow interest. Consider partnering with GlobalSpec for your new product introduction video needs. We will work with you to produce and promote your video to our audience, consisting of the world’s top engineering and technical professionals. Putting you in a unique advantage to market your video to the people working in the industries you’re looking to target. For more information on how GlobalSpec Media Solutions can help you reach your target audience, please call 800.261.2052 or visit www.globalspec.com/advertising. ABOUT GLOBALSPEC MEDIA SOLUTIONS GlobalSpec Media Solutions delivers the single source for trusted, expert engineering content, information, insight, tools, and community for engineers and technical professionals across multiple industries and disciplines. An engaged community of industry professionals rely on GlobalSpec Media Solutions’ properties as a trusted resource at every stage of the research, product design and purchasing process. Our mission is to provide comprehensive digital media solutions that connect companies with their target audience and generate unparalleled results — delivering measurable and actionable awareness, demand, and engagement opportunities at all stages of the buy cycle.
  7. 7. For more information about GlobalSpec Visit: globalspec.com/advertising Call: 800.261.2052 Email: sales@globalspec.com 257 Fuller Road Suite NFE 1100 Albany, NY 12203

