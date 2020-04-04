Successfully reported this slideshow.
COVID-19 RELIEF FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS: FREE WILLS!
A Trust could be the most important thing you do for your family during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Trust acts like a Will - both say who gets your property / assets when you pass away A Will has to go through probate to...
Unlike a Will that has stringent signing requirements, a Trust has less rigid requirements. With a Trust in place, you ens...
You can tell your bank to change the name of your account from your personal name to the Trust.
You can request the deed to property be transferred to your Trust. Goldlegalgroup.com by world renowned a orney Natalie El...
A full estate plan includes your Trust, Will, Power of A orney and Healthcare Proxy.
Take as li le as 15 minutes to get your Trust document done today. Cheers to your good health and to the protec on of your...
Contact Us At: WWW.GOLDLEGAL GROUP.COM
COVID19 RELIEF FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS FREE WILLS

California, New York and New Jersey Attorney makes Wills free for healthcare workers during pandemic. Why you need a Trust now!

