Surat Menkeu soal Insentif Nakes
  1. 1. Nomor : S-65/MK.02/2021 01 Februari 2021 Sifat : Segera Hal : Permohonan Perpanjangan Pembayaran Insentif Bulanan dan Santunan Kematian Bagi Tenaga Kesehatan dan Peserta PPDS (Program Pendidikan Dokter Spesialis) yang Menangani COVID-19 Yth. Menteri Kesehatan RI di Jakarta Sehubungan dengan surat Saudara Nomor KU.01.01/Menkes/62/2021 tanggal 21 Januari 2021 hal Permohonan Perpanjangan Bagi Tenaga Kesehatan dan Peserta PPDS (program Pendidikan Dokter Spesialis) yang Menangani COVID-19, dengan ini disampaikan hal-hal sebagai berikut: 1. Tenaga kesehatan dan peserta PPDS yang menangani COVID-19 diberikan insentif dan santuan kematian dengan besaran sebagai berikut: No Uraian Satuan Besaran (Rp) 1 Insentif 1. Dokter Spesialis OB 7.500.000 2. Peserta PPDS OB 6.250.000 3. Dokter Umum dan Gigi OB 5.000.000 4. Bidan dan Perawat OB 3.750.000 5. Tenaga Kesehatan Lainnya OB 2.500.000 2 Santunan Kematian Per Orang 300.000.000 2. Pelaksanaan atas satuan biaya tersebut agar memperhatikan hal-hal berikut: a. satuan biaya tersebut merupakan batas tertinggi yang tidak dapat dilampaui; b. agar tetap memperhatikan prinsip-prinsip pengelolaan keuangan negara yaitu akuntabilitas, efektif, efisien dengan memperhatikan rasa keadilan dan kepatutan. 3. Satuan biaya sebagaimana angka 1 tersebut : a. berlaku terhitung mulai bulan Januari 2021 sampai dengan bulan Desember 2021, dan dapat diperpanjang kembali jika ada kebijakan baru terkait penangangan pandemi COVID- 19; Gedung Juanda I Lantai 3, Jalan DR. Wahidin Raya Nomor 1 Jakarta 10710, Kotak Pos 21 Telepon (021) 3449230, Faksimile (021) 3453710, website www.kemenkeu.go.id
  2. 2. b. hanya berlaku untuk tenaga kesehatan di daerah yang masuk darurat pandemik dan melakukan tugas penanganan COVID-19. 4. Pendanaan untuk pemberian insentif dan santunan kematian tenaga kesehatan dan peserta PPDS yang menangani pasien COVID-19 tersebut dilakukan dengan ketentuan: a. beban anggaran untuk kegiatan yang menjadi kewenangan Pemerintah Pusat dialokasikan melalui Kementerian Kesehatan, b. beban anggaran untuk kegiatan yang menjadi kewenangan Pemerintah Daerah dialokasikan melalui pengalihan penggunaan dana transfer khusus bidang kesehatan dan/atau APBD. 5. Teknis pelaksanaan pemberian insentif dan santunan kematian tenaga kesehatan dan peserta PPDS yang menangani pasien COVID-19 dimaksud dikoordinasikan oleh Kementerian Kesehatan. 6. Agar seluruh proses dilakukan secara profesional, bersih dari korupsi, dan tidak ada konflik kepentingan, serta menerapkan prinsip kehati-hatian dan berpedoman pada ketentuan peraturan perundang-undangan yang berlaku. Demikian untuk dimaklumi. Menteri Keuangan Ditandatangani secara elektronik Sri Mulyani Indrawati Tembusan: 1. Presiden RI 2. Wakil Presiden RI 3. Menteri Koordinator Bidang Pembangunan Manusia dan Kebudayaan 4. Kepala Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana 5. Direktur Jenderal Anggaran

