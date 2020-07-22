ptr- Surat Pengumuman Hasil Evaluasi Ormas POP dan Lampiran

Successfully reported this slideshow.
KEMENTERIAN PENDIDIKAN DAN KEBUDAYAAN DIREKTORAT JENDERAL GURU DAN TENAGA KEPENDIDIKAN Jalan Jenderal Sudirman, Senayan, J...
Kepada Ormas yang lolos kami mengucapkan selamat dapat berkesempatan bekerjasama dengan kami untuk melaksanakan program pe...
ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten 15024262GajahSMPBabyMethodEnglishYayasanNurhidayahJawaT...
ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten No DAFTARORGANISASIKEMASYARAKATANLOLOSEVALUASIPROPOSALP...
ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten No DAFTARORGANISASIKEMASYARAKATANLOLOSEVALUASIPROPOSALP...
ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten No DAFTARORGANISASIKEMASYARAKATANLOLOSEVALUASIPROPOSALP...
ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten No DAFTARORGANISASIKEMASYARAKATANLOLOSEVALUASIPROPOSALP...
ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten No DAFTARORGANISASIKEMASYARAKATANLOLOSEVALUASIPROPOSALP...
ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten No DAFTARORGANISASIKEMASYARAKATANLOLOSEVALUASIPROPOSALP...
ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten No DAFTARORGANISASIKEMASYARAKATANLOLOSEVALUASIPROPOSALP...
ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten No DAFTARORGANISASIKEMASYARAKATANLOLOSEVALUASIPROPOSALP...
ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten No DAFTARORGANISASIKEMASYARAKATANLOLOSEVALUASIPROPOSALP...
ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten No DAFTARORGANISASIKEMASYARAKATANLOLOSEVALUASIPROPOSALP...
ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten No DAFTARORGANISASIKEMASYARAKATANLOLOSEVALUASIPROPOSALP...
ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten No DAFTARORGANISASIKEMASYARAKATANLOLOSEVALUASIPROPOSALP...
  1. 1. KEMENTERIAN PENDIDIKAN DAN KEBUDAYAAN DIREKTORAT JENDERAL GURU DAN TENAGA KEPENDIDIKAN Jalan Jenderal Sudirman, Senayan, Jakarta 10270 Telepon / Fax : (021) 57955141, Laman: gtk.kemdikbud.go.id Nomor : 2314/B.B2/GT/2020 17 Juli 2020 Hal : Pemberitahuan Hasil Evaluasi Proposal POP Yth. Penanggungjawab Calon Organisasi Penggerak di tempat. Menindaklanjuti pelaksanaan kebijakan Program Organisasi Penggerak (POP) yang bertujuan untuk meningkatkan kompetensi Pendidik dan Tenaga Kependidikan dengan melibatkan peran serta Organisasi Kemasyarakatan (Ormas) bidang pendidikan, dengan ini kami sampaikan bahwa telah dilakukan proses evaluasi terhadap Ormas yang telah mengajukan profil Ormas dan proposal POP. Proses evaluasi tersebut terdiri atas evaluasi administrasi, evaluasi teknis substantif, evaluasi pembiayaan, dan verifikasi. Evaluasi administrasi dilakukan oleh Tim Verifikasi Administrasi, sedangkan evaluasi teknis substantif, evaluasi pembiayaan, dan verifikasi dilakukan oleh Tim Independen. Sehubungan dengan hal tersebut di atas, dengan hormat kami sampaikan beberapa hal terkait proses evaluasi sebagai berikut. 1. Evaluasi administrasi dilakukan kepada Ormas yang telah mengajukan profil dan proposal POP dengan cara melakukan verifikasi kelengkapan dan kebenaran data persyaratan administrasi yang diajukan oleh Ormas melalui laman. Sejumlah 324 proposal dari 260 Ormas dinyatakan lolos evaluasi administrasi untuk dilanjutkan ke proses evaluasi teknis substantif. 2. Evaluasi teknis substantif dan pembiayaan dilakukan kepada Ormas yang lolos evaluasi administrasi dengan cara menilai aspek rekam jejak organisasi dan penanggungjawab program; substansi proposal yaitu teori perubahan dan program yang diusulkan, metodologi penilaian keberhasilan program, bukti kesuksesan program terkait bidang literasi, numerasi dan/atau karakter, serta melihat kesesuaian pembiayaan dengan rencana kegiatan yang akan dilakukan dengan mempertimbangkan rasionalitas, efisiensi, dan cakupan penerima manfaat. Dari 324 proposal yang dilakukan evaluasi teknis, sejumlah 231 proposal dari 188 Ormas lolos evaluasi teknis substantif untuk dilanjutkan ke proses verifikasi. 3. Verifikasi dilakukan kepada Ormas yang lolos evaluasi teknis substantif dan pembiayaan dengan cara mengunjungi/visitasi ke alamat Ormas yang dicantumkan dalam proposal untuk memastikan dan membuktikan informasi yang dituliskan dalam proposal dengan kondisi sebenarnya. Dari 231 proposal yang diverifikasi, sejumlah 183 proposal dari 156 Ormas dinyatakan lolos verifikasi. Proses evaluasi tersebut memakan waktu cukup panjang karena terkendala dengan adanya kondisi pandemi Covid-19 dan pemerintah mengeluarkan kebijakan protokol kesehatan dan Pembatasan Sosial Berskala Besar (PSBB). Dari hasil evaluasi di atas diperoleh 183 proposal dari 156 Ormas dinyatakan memenuhi kriteria untuk melaksanakan program peningkatan kompetensi Pendidik dan Tenaga Kependidikan dengan menggunakan dana bantuan pemerintah. Keputusan hasil seleksi akhir tersebut dapat dilihat oleh masing-masing Ormas melalui laman https://sekolah.penggerak.kemdikbud.go.id/organisasipenggerak/
  2. 2. Kepada Ormas yang lolos kami mengucapkan selamat dapat berkesempatan bekerjasama dengan kami untuk melaksanakan program peningkatan kompetensi Pendidik dan Tenaga Kependidikan sesuai proposal yang telah diajukan. Kepada Ormas yang tidak lolos kami mengucapkan terima kasih yang sebesar-besarnya atas partisipasi dalam mengikuti POP tahun 2020. Apabila Saudara masih memerlukan informasi lebih lanjut dapat bertanya melalui Forum Bantuan yang tersedia pada aplikasi. Atas perhatian dan kerjasamanya, kami ucapkan terima kasih. Direktur Jenderal, Iwan Syahril Tembusan: 1. Sekretaris Jenderal Kemendikbud; 2. plt. Inspektur Jenderal Kemendikbud.
  3. 3. ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten 15024262GajahSMPBabyMethodEnglishYayasanNurhidayahJawaTimurKab.BanyuwangiJawaTimurKab.Jember,Kab.BanyuwangiJawaTimurKab.Banyuwangi,Kab.Jember, Kab.Lumajang 27494148KijangPAUDProgramPeningkatanKreativitasMelalui Bercerita/Mendongeng,SeniMewarnaDanGerakLagu AnakTematik CeriaBocahIndonesiaJawaTengahKab.KlatenDIYogyakartaKab.BantulJawaTengah,DI Yogyakarta Kab.Klaten,Kab.Bantul,Kab. Sleman 36043955KijangPAUDDiklatGuruTamanKanak-KanakIslam(Dgtki)Nurul Falah.MendidikCalonGuruTk.BertempatDiKota SurabayaJawaTimur. DiklatGuruTkIslam(Dgtki)Yayasan NurulFalah JawaTimurKotaSurabayaJawaTimurKotaSurabayaJawaTimurKab.Sidoarjo,KotaSurabaya 4138901MacanSDSekolahGuruIndonesiaDompetDhuafaRepublikaDKIJakartaKotaJakartaSelatanJawaBarat,Kalimantan Selatan,Sulawesi Selatan,NusaTenggara Barat,SulawesiTengah Kab.LombokTengah,Kota Bogor,Kab.ToliToli,Kab. Tabalong,KotaMataram,Kab. Maros,Kab.HuluSungai Tengah,KotaMakassar,Kab. Bekasi,Kab.Donggala JawaBarat,Sumatera Selatan,Kalimantan Selatan,Sulawesi Selatan,Nusa TenggaraBarat, SumateraBarat, SumateraUtara, SulawesiTengah Kab.LombokTengah,KotaBogor, KotaPalembang,Kab.LimaPuluh Kota,Kab.SerdangBedagai,Kab. LombokTimur,Kab.ToliToli,Kab. Tabalong,Kab.HuluSungaiUtara, KotaMataram,KotaDepok,Kota Payakumbuh,Kab.Maros,Kab.Hulu SungaiTengah,KotaMakassar, Kab.Bekasi,Kab.Donggala,Kab. PangkajeneKepulauan,KotaMedan 5911901GajahSDSekolahPembelajarDompetDhuafaRepublikaDKIJakartaKotaJakartaSelatanJawaBarat,Kalimantan Selatan,DIYogyakarta, SulawesiSelatan,Nusa TenggaraBarat, SulawesiTengah, SumateraUtara Kab.Bogor,Kab.Takalar,Kab. Kulonprogo,Kab.Lombok Timur,Kab.Bima,Kab.Dompu, Kab.HuluSungaiUtara,Kab. Gowa,Kab.Batubara,Kab. Donggala,Kab.Asahan JawaBarat, KalimantanSelatan, DIYogyakarta, SulawesiSelatan, NusaTenggaraBarat, SulawesiTengah, SumateraUtara Kab.Bogor,Kab.Takalar,Kab. Kulonprogo,Kab.LombokTimur, Kab.Bima,Kab.Dompu,Kota Mataram,Kab.HuluSungaiUtara, Kab.Gowa,Kab.Batubara,Kab. Donggala,Kab.Asahan 65361917KijangPAUDMeningkatkanKopetensiDanProfesionalismeKepala SekolahPenggerakDanGuruPenggerakMelalui PenerapanDisiplinPositifMenujuSekolahPenggerak YangRamahAnak FederasiGuruIndependenIndonesia (Fgii) DKIJakartaKotaJakartaSelatanLampung,Maluku, Aceh,SulawesiSelatan, Banten Kab.Buru,Kab.WayKanan, Kab.AcehBarat,Kota Tangerang,Kab.Bulukumba Lampung,Maluku, Aceh,Sulawesi Selatan,Banten Kab.LampungSelatan,Kab.Buru, Kab.Bulukumba,Kab.Maluku TenggaraBarat,Kab.Maluku Tenggara,Kab.MalukuTengah, KotaTangerang,Kab.WayKanan, Kab.AcehBarat 73531917KijangSDPeningkatanProfesionalismeKepalaSekolahPenggerak MelaluiPenerapanDisiplinPositif,MenujuKepala SekolahPenggerakYangRamahAnak FederasiGuruIndependenIndonesia (Fgii) DKIJakartaKotaJakartaSelatanLampung,Maluku, SulawesiSelatan Kab.LampungSelatan,Kota Ambon,Kab.MalukuTengah, Kab.Bulukumba Lampung,Maluku, SulawesiSelatan,DKI Jakarta Kab.LampungSelatan,KotaAmbon, KotaJakartaTimur,Kab.Way Kanan,Kab.MalukuTengah,Kab. Bulukumba,Kab.MalukuTenggara Barat 81901917MacanSMPMeningkatkanKompetensiDanProfesionalismKepala SekolahPengegrakGuruPenggerakMelaluiPenerapan DisiplinPositifMenujuSekolahPenggerakYangRamah Anak FederasiGuruIndependenIndonesia (Fgii) DKIJakartaKotaJakartaSelatanLampung,Maluku,Jawa Timur Kab.Buru,KotaMalang,Kab. LampungTengah,KotaAmbon, Kab.Malang,Kab.Maluku TenggaraBarat,Kab.Maluku Tenggara,Kab.MalukuTengah, Kab.WayKanan,Kab.Buru Selatan JawaBarat,Lampung, Maluku,Aceh,DKI Jakarta,Sulawesi Utara,JawaTimur Kab.Buru,Kab.Tasikmalaya,Kota Malang,Kab.Bireuen,Kab.Tulang Bawang,Kab.LampungTengah, KotaAmbon,Kab.Malang,Kota JakartaBarat,Kab.Lamongan,Kab. MalukuTenggaraBarat,Kab. MalukuTenggara,Kab.Maluku Tengah,KotaManado,KotaMetro, Kab.AcehBarat,Kab.WayKanan, Kab.AcehTimur,Kab.Purwakarta, Kab.BuruSelatan 9163378GajahSDWisataLiterasiGuru-Sd(ProgramSelamaTigaTahun Dari2020-2022,UntukSasaran14Kabupaten/KotaSe- ProvinsiKalimantanBaratBagi1.120SdDan3.360 Guru/KepalaSekolah) ForumIndonesiaMenulisKalimantan Barat KalimantanBaratKotaPontianakKalimantanBaratKotaPontianak,Kab.Melawi, Kab.Sekadau,Kab.Sanggau, KotaSingkawang,Kab. Mempawah,Kab.KubuRaya, Kab.Landak,Kab.Bengkayang, Kab.Sambas KalimantanBaratKotaPontianak,Kab.Melawi,Kab. Sekadau,Kab.Ketapang,Kab. Sanggau,KotaSingkawang,Kab. Mempawah,Kab.KubuRaya,Kab. Landak,Kab.Bengkayang,Kab. KayongUtara,Kab.KapuasHulu, Kab.Sambas,Kab.Sintang 10166378KijangSMPWisataLiterasiGuru-Smp(ProgramSelamaTiga TahunDari2020-2022,UntukSasaran14 Kabupaten/KotaSe-ProvinsiKalimantanBaratBagi140 SmpDan420Guru/KepalaSekolah) ForumIndonesiaMenulisKalimantan Barat KalimantanBaratKotaPontianakKalimantanBaratKotaPontianak,Kab.Melawi, Kab.Sekadau,Kab.Sanggau, KotaSingkawang,Kab. Mempawah,Kab.KubuRaya, Kab.Landak,Kab.Bengkayang, Kab.Sambas KalimantanBaratKotaPontianak,Kab.Melawi,Kab. Sekadau,Kab.Ketapang,Kab. Sanggau,KotaSingkawang,Kab. Mempawah,Kab.KubuRaya,Kab. Landak,Kab.Bengkayang,Kab. KayongUtara,Kab.KapuasHulu, Kab.Sambas,Kab.Sintang 11164378MacanSMPWisataLiterasiGuru-Smp(ProgramSelamaTiga TahunDari2020-2022,UntukSasaran14 Kabupaten/KotaSe-KalimantanBaratBagi560Smp Dan1.680GuruDanKepalaSekolah) ForumIndonesiaMenulisKalimantan Barat KalimantanBaratKotaPontianakKalimantanBaratKotaPontianak,Kab.Melawi, Kab.Sekadau,Kab.Sanggau, KotaSingkawang,Kab. Mempawah,Kab.KubuRaya, Kab.Landak,Kab.Bengkayang, Kab.Sambas KalimantanBaratKotaPontianak,Kab.Melawi,Kab. Sekadau,Kab.Ketapang,Kab. Sanggau,KotaSingkawang,Kab. Mempawah,Kab.KubuRaya,Kab. Landak,Kab.Bengkayang,Kab. KayongUtara,Kab.KapuasHulu, Kab.Sambas,Kab.Sintang No DAFTARORGANISASIKEMASYARAKATANLOLOSEVALUASIPROPOSALPROGRAMORGANISASIPENGGERAK Ormas DomisiliOrmasSasaranUtamaProgramSasaranAlternatifProgram IDProposalIDOrmasKategoriJenjangJudulProposal
  4. 4. ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten No DAFTARORGANISASIKEMASYARAKATANLOLOSEVALUASIPROPOSALPROGRAMORGANISASIPENGGERAK Ormas DomisiliOrmasSasaranUtamaProgramSasaranAlternatifProgram IDProposalIDOrmasKategoriJenjangJudulProposal 1274764KijangPAUDPelatihanPendidikDanKepalaSekolahPenggerak BerbasisTeknologiDanInformasi ForumOperatorPaudDkiJakartaDKIJakartaKotaJakartaTimurDKIJakartaKotaJakartaSelatan,Kota JakartaTimur,KotaJakarta Utara DKIJakartaKotaJakartaSelatan,KotaJakarta Timur,KotaJakartaPusat,Kota JakartaBarat,KotaJakartaUtara 13864500GajahPAUDDiklatGuruPendamping(DiklatBerjenjangTingkat Lanjut)GtkPaud ForumPaudTerpadu(Forpadu)Prov. Sumut SumateraUtaraKotaMedanSumateraUtaraKab.DeliSerdang,Kab. SerdangBedagai,KotaMedan SumateraUtaraKotaBinjai,Kab.DeliSerdang,Kota TanjungBalai,Kab.Serdang Bedagai,KotaMedan 147853354KijangSDSumbanganPaketLiterasiDanPelatihanGuruDan KepalaSekolah ForumPeduliPendidikanDairi(Fppd)SumateraUtaraKab.DairiSumateraUtaraKab.DairiSumateraUtaraKab.Dairi,Kab.PakpakBharat 15541628KijangPAUDPeningkatanKompetensiLiterasiDigitalUntukPendidik DanTenagaKependidikanPadaSatuanPendidikan PaudLayananTamanKanak-KanakDiKabupatenAceh BesarProvinsiAceh. GenerasiDigitalIndonesiaDIYogyakartaKab.SlemanAcehKab.AcehBesarAcehKab.AcehJaya,Kab.AcehBesar 16161628KijangSMPPeningkatanKompetensiPendidikDanTenaga KependidikanPadaSatuanPendidikanSekolah MenengahPertamaDiKabupatenLangkatSumatera UtaraMelaluiLiterasiDigital GenerasiDigitalIndonesiaDIYogyakartaKab.SlemanSumateraUtaraKab.LangkatSumateraUtaraKab.DeliSerdang,Kab.Langkat 17577820KijangSDGuruNusantaraBerdayaGenerasiNusantaraTerdidikDKIJakartaKotaJakartaPusatJawaBaratKab.SukabumiKepulauanBangka Belitung,JawaBarat Kab.BelitungTimur,Kab.Sukabumi 189461494KijangPAUDPeningkatanKompetensiPendidikDanKepalaSekolah MelaluiPelatihanDanDiklatSebagaiUpaya MeningkatkanMutuLayananLembagaPaudDi KabupatenBatang HimpaudiKab.BatangJawaTengahKab.BatangJawaTengahKab.BatangJawaTengahKab.Batang,Kab.Kendal 19665259GajahSDProposalOrganisasiPenggerakIkatanGuruIndonesia (IGI)JenjangSekolahDasar(SD) IkatanGuruIndonesia(IGI)DKIJakartaKotaJakartaTimurKalimantanUtara,Aceh, Riau,Gorontalo, SulawesiUtara,Bali, SulawesiTenggara, NusaTenggaraTimur, NusaTenggaraBarat, SulawesiTengah, SulawesiBarat,Jawa Barat,Kalimantan Selatan,Papua, SulawesiSelatan, PapuaBarat,Sumatera Barat,Kalimantan Tengah,Kalimantan Barat Kab.RokanHulu,Kab.Majene, Kab.Garut,Kab.Kotabaru, Kab.SumbaBaratDaya,Kab. KarangAsem,KotaPontianak, Kab.BanggaiKepulauan,Kota Gorontalo,KotaPalu,Kab. Supiori,Kab.IndragiriHilir,Kab. Mamasa,Kab.Sinjai,Kota Bima,KotaManado,Kota Banjarmasin,Kab.FloresTimur, Kab.HuluSungaiTengah,Kota Makassar,Kab.Kepulauan Sangihe,KotaBitung,Kota Kendari,Kab.PolewaliMandar, Kab.AcehUtara,Kab.Konawe Selatan,KotaBogor,Kota Palopo,Kab.LimaPuluhKota, KotaPalangkaraya,Kab. Tambrauw,Kab.ToliToli,Kab. TanaTidung,Kota Payakumbuh,Kab.Jeneponto, Kab.Mamuju,Kab.Keerom, Kab.MorowaliUtara,Kab.Aceh Timur KalimantanUtara, Aceh,Riau, Gorontalo,Sulawesi Utara,Bali,Sulawesi Tenggara,Nusa TenggaraTimur,Nusa TenggaraBarat, SulawesiTengah, SulawesiBarat,Jawa Barat,Kalimantan Selatan,Papua, SulawesiSelatan, PapuaBarat, SumateraBarat, KalimantanTengah, KalimantanBarat Kab.RokanHulu,Kab.Majene,Kab. Garut,Kab.Kotabaru,Kab.Sumba BaratDaya,Kab.KarangAsem, KotaPontianak,Kab.Banggai Kepulauan,KotaGorontalo,Kota Palu,Kab.Supiori,Kab.Indragiri Hilir,Kab.Mamasa,Kab.Sinjai,Kab. Maros,KotaBima,KotaManado, KotaBanjarmasin,Kab.Flores Timur,Kab.HuluSungaiTengah, KotaMakassar,Kab.Kepulauan Sangihe,KotaBitung,KotaKendari, Kab.PolewaliMandar,Kab.Aceh Utara,Kab.KonaweSelatan,Kota Bogor,KotaPalopo,Kab.Lima PuluhKota,KotaPalangkaraya,Kab. Tambrauw,Kab.ToliToli,Kab.Tana Tidung,KotaPayakumbuh,Kab. Jeneponto,Kab.Mamuju,Kab. Keerom,Kab.MorowaliUtara,Kab. AcehTimur 20670259GajahSMPProposalOrganisasiPenggerakIkatanGuruIndonesia (IGI)JenjangSekolahMenengahPertama(SMP) IkatanGuruIndonesia(IGI)DKIJakartaKotaJakartaTimurJambi,Aceh,Riau, SulawesiUtara, SulawesiTenggara, JawaTimur,Nusa TenggaraTimur, SulawesiTengah, SulawesiBarat,Jawa Barat,Papua,Sulawesi Selatan,PapuaBarat, SumateraBarat, KalimantanTengah KotaKendari,Kab.Ngawi,Kab. TanjungJabungBarat,Kab. PolewaliMandar,Kab.Aceh Utara,Kab.BanggaiKepulauan, Kab.KonaweSelatan,Kota Palu,Kab.RokanHulu,Kab. IndragiriHilir,KotaBogor,Kota Palopo,Kab.Supiori,Kab.Lima PuluhKota,KotaPalangkaraya, Kab.Majene,Kab.Mamasa, Kab.Tambrauw,Kab.ToliToli, Kab.Sinjai,Kab.Garut,Kota Payakumbuh,Kab.Flores Timur,Kab.Jeneponto,Kota Manado,Kab.Mamuju,Kab. KepulauanSangihe,Kab. Keerom,Kab.MorowaliUtara, Kab.AcehTimur,Kab.Aceh NaganRaya Jambi,Aceh,Riau, SulawesiUtara, SulawesiTenggara, JawaTimur,Nusa TenggaraTimur, SulawesiTengah, SulawesiBarat,Jawa Barat,Kalimantan Selatan,Papua, SulawesiSelatan, PapuaBarat, SumateraBarat, KalimantanTengah KotaKendari,Kab.Ngawi,Kab. TanjungJabungBarat,Kab.Polewali Mandar,Kab.AcehUtara,Kab. BanggaiKepulauan,Kab.Konawe Selatan,KotaPalu,Kab.Rokan Hulu,Kab.IndragiriHilir,KotaBogor, KotaPalopo,Kab.Supiori,Kab.Lima PuluhKota,KotaPalangkaraya,Kab. Majene,Kab.Mamasa,Kab. Tambrauw,Kab.ToliToli,Kab. Sinjai,Kab.Garut,Kota Payakumbuh,Kab.FloresTimur, Kab.Jeneponto,KotaManado,Kota Banjarmasin,Kab.Mamuju,Kab. KepulauanSangihe,Kab.Keerom, Kab.MorowaliUtara,Kab.Aceh Timur,Kab.AcehNaganRaya 21863488KijangSDPengembanganKompetensiGuruMelaluiProgram PelatihanDanPendampinganBerorientasiLiterasi MenggunakanModelRadecPadaSekolahDasardi KotaBandung IndonesiaApproachEducationJawaBaratKotaBandungJawaBaratKotaBandungJawaBaratKotaBandung,Kab.BandungBarat
  5. 5. ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten No DAFTARORGANISASIKEMASYARAKATANLOLOSEVALUASIPROPOSALPROGRAMORGANISASIPENGGERAK Ormas DomisiliOrmasSasaranUtamaProgramSasaranAlternatifProgram IDProposalIDOrmasKategoriJenjangJudulProposal 227082925KijangPAUDMewujudkanAnakUsiaDiniIndonesiaYangBerkarakter DanBerkembangSecaraOptimalMelaluiPaudYang Berkualitas IndonesiaPeduliDanBerdaya(Ipebe)JambiKab.KerinciJambiKab.Kerinci,KotaSungai Penuh SumateraBarat, Jambi Kab.SolokSelatan,KotaSungai Penuh,Kab.Kerinci 231872020KijangSLBSekolahMerdekaMasyarakatBerdayaInstitutAgamaIslamSyarifuddin Lumajang JawaTimurKab.LumajangJawaTimurKab.LumajangJawaTimurKab.Banyuwangi,Kab.Lumajang 248691701MacanSDPelatihanGuruDalam"DesainPembelajaranBerbasis AdlxDenganPendekatanTerpadu" JaringanSekolahIslamTerpadu(Jsit) Indonesia JawaBaratKotaDepokJawaTengah,Jawa Timur Kab.Ngawi,Kab.Kebumen, Kab.Gresik,KotaMalang,Kab. Blitar,Kab.Madiun,Kab. Bojonegoro,Kab.Boyolali,Kab. Bangkalan,Kab.Klaten,Kab. Ponorogo,KotaTegal,Kab. Lumajang,Kab.Tegal,Kab. Pasuruan,Kab.Mojokerto,Kab. Banyuwangi,Kab.Sumenep, KotaSalatiga,Kab.Jepara, Kab.Cilacap,Kab.Pekalongan, Kab.Wonosobo,Kab. Purbalingga,Kab.Lamongan, Kab.Temanggung,Kab. Pacitan,KotaSurakarta,Kab. Tulungagung,Kab.Batang, Kab.Demak,KotaPekalongan, Kab.Brebes,Kab.Pamekasan, Kab.Kendal,Kab.Sampang, Kab.Kudus,Kab.Nganjuk,Kab. Magetan,Kab.Pemalang,Kota Batu,Kab.Banyumas,Kab. Sidoarjo,KotaSurabaya,Kab. Blora,Kab.Kediri,Kab. Trenggalek,Kab.Rembang, Kab.Probolinggo,Kab.Jember, KotaMagelang,Kab. Karanganyar,Kab.Situbondo, KotaSemarang,Kab.Tuban, Kab.Malang,Kab.Semarang, JawaTengah,Jawa Timur Kab.Ngawi,Kab.Kebumen,Kab. Gresik,KotaMalang,Kab.Blitar, Kab.Madiun,Kab.Bojonegoro,Kab. Boyolali,Kab.Bangkalan,Kab. Klaten,Kab.Ponorogo,KotaTegal, Kab.Lumajang,Kab.Tegal,Kab. Pasuruan,Kab.Mojokerto,Kab. Banyuwangi,Kab.Sumenep,Kota Salatiga,Kab.Jepara,Kab.Cilacap, Kab.Pekalongan,Kab.Wonosobo, Kab.Purbalingga,Kab.Lamongan, Kab.Temanggung,Kab.Pacitan, KotaSurakarta,Kab.Tulungagung, KotaKediri,Kab.Batang,Kab. Demak,KotaPekalongan,Kab. Brebes,Kab.Pamekasan,Kab. Kendal,Kab.Sampang,Kab.Kudus, Kab.Nganjuk,Kab.Magetan,Kab. Pemalang,KotaBatu,Kab. Banyumas,Kab.Sidoarjo,Kota Surabaya,Kab.Blora,Kab.Kediri, Kab.Trenggalek,Kab.Rembang, Kab.Probolinggo,Kab.Jember,Kota Magelang,Kab.Karanganyar,Kab. Situbondo,KotaSemarang,Kab. Tuban,Kab.Malang,Kab. Semarang,Kab.Wonogiri,Kab. Sragen,Kab.Pati,Kab.Magelang, Kab.Grobogan,Kab.Bondowoso, Kab.Jombang 258161752KijangSMPPengembanganProfesionalismeKepalaSekolahDan GuruMelaluiProgramTerpadu:Dual-KijangLiterater SmpDiKabupatenButonProvinsiSulawesiTenggara KomunitasPemerhatiBudayaButuuniSulawesiTenggaraKotaBau-BauSulawesiTenggaraKab.ButonSulawesiTenggaraKab.Buton,Kab.ButonSelatan 263971752MacanSDPengembanganProfesionalismeKepalaSekolahDan GuruMelaluiProgramTerpaduDual-MacanNumerater DiSekolahDasarSe-KotaBaubauProvinsiSulawesi Tenggara KomunitasPemerhatiBudayaButuuniSulawesiTenggaraKotaBau-BauSulawesiTenggaraKotaBau-BauSulawesiTenggaraKotaKendari,KotaBau-Bau 279711998KijangSDWorkshopImplementasiPendidikanAntiKorupsiDi SekolahDasar LembagaKajianDanPengembangan ProfesiPendidikIndonesia JawaBaratKab.PurwakartaJawaBaratKab.PurwakartaJawaBaratKab.Bekasi,Kab.Purwakarta 28472319KijangPAUDPelatihanProgramLiterasiBagiGuruDan/Atau PimpinanLembagaTk/PaudMelaluiPemanfaatanAlat PermainanEdukatif LembagaPeningkatanKapasitas AparaturPemerintahanIndonesia (Lapenkapi) AcehKab.BireuenAcehKab.BireuenAcehKab.BenerMeriah,Kab.Bireuen 29462319KijangSDPelatihanKeahlianProfesionalUntukGuruDan/Atau PimpinanSekolahDasarUntukMeningkatkan KemampuanPenalaranMatematisMelaluiProblem SolvingBerbasisOpenEnded LembagaPeningkatanKapasitas AparaturPemerintahanIndonesia (Lapenkapi) AcehKab.BireuenAcehKab.BireuenAcehKab.BenerMeriah,Kab.Bireuen 30331896KijangSDPemahamanDanPengembaganBerkelanjutanLiterasi, NumerasiDanKarakterDanIctSebagaiPengembangan MediaPembelajaranMenarikBagiKepalaSekolah, PendidikSertaPesertaDidikUntukDaerh3T(Daerah KhususAtauHiterland) LembagaSwadayaMasyarakatBina AnakNegeriKarimun(BanKar) KepulauanRiauKab.KarimunKepulauanRiauKab.KarimunKepulauanRiauKotaTanjungPinang,Kab.Karimun 315221950MacanSDPelatihanDanWorkshopIctDanLiterasiBerkarakterLkpMultiBinaPersadaKepulauanRiauKab.KarimunKepulauanRiauKab.KarimunKepulauanRiauKab.Lingga,Kab.Karimun
  6. 6. ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten No DAFTARORGANISASIKEMASYARAKATANLOLOSEVALUASIPROPOSALPROGRAMORGANISASIPENGGERAK Ormas DomisiliOrmasSasaranUtamaProgramSasaranAlternatifProgram IDProposalIDOrmasKategoriJenjangJudulProposal 32721960GajahSDProgramLiterasi-NumerasiDiSekolahEraIndustri4.0LpMa'arifNuPbnu(Lembaga PendidikanMa'arifNahdlatulUlama Pbnu) DKIJakartaKotaJakartaPusatJawaBarat,Jawa Tengah,DIYogyakarta, NusaTenggaraBarat, Banten,JawaTimur Kab.Gresik,Kab.Gunung Kidul,Kab.LombokUtara,Kab. Blitar,Kab.Lebak,Kab. Bangkalan,Kab.Bojonegoro, Kab.Ciamis,Kab.Boyolali,Kota TangerangSelatan,Kab. Cianjur,Kab.LombokTimur, Kab.Bima,Kab.Tangerang, Kab.Dompu,Kab.Garut,Kab. BandungBarat,Kab. Banyuwangi,KotaSerang,Kota Yogyakarta,KotaTangerang, Kab.LombokBarat,Kab. Cilacap,Kab.Sumbawa,Kab. Indramayu,KotaCilegon,Kab. Kulonprogo,KotaMataram, Kab.SumbawaBarat,Kab. Bantul,Kab.Batang,Kab. Banjarnegara,Kab.Demak, Kab.Brebes,Kab.Lombok Tengah,Kab.Banyumas,Kab. Bekasi,Kab.Blora,Kab. Cirebon,Kab.Kediri,Kab. Sleman,Kab.Jember,Kab. Bogor,Kab.Pandeglang,Kab. Karawang,Kab.Serang,Kab. Grobogan,Kab.Bondowoso, JawaBarat,Jawa Tengah,DI Yogyakarta,Nusa TenggaraBarat, Banten,Sulawesi Barat,JawaTimur Kab.Gresik,Kab.GunungKidul, KotaMalang,Kab.LombokUtara, Kab.Blitar,Kab.Lebak,Kab. Bangkalan,Kab.Bojonegoro,Kab. Ciamis,Kab.Boyolali,Kota TangerangSelatan,Kab.Cianjur, Kab.LombokTimur,Kab.Bima,Kab. Tangerang,Kab.Dompu,Kab. Garut,Kab.BandungBarat,Kab. Banyuwangi,KotaSerang,Kota Yogyakarta,KotaTangerang,Kab. LombokBarat,KotaSalatiga,Kab. Cilacap,Kab.Sumbawa,Kab. Indramayu,KotaCilegon,Kab. Kulonprogo,KotaMataram,Kab. SumbawaBarat,Kab.Bantul,Kab. Batang,Kab.Banjarnegara,Kab. Demak,Kab.Brebes,Kab. Sampang,Kab.LombokTengah, Kab.Banyumas,Kab.Bekasi,Kab. Blora,Kab.Cirebon,Kab.Kediri, Kab.Sleman,Kab.PolewaliMandar, Kab.Jember,Kab.Bogor,Kota Semarang,Kab.Pandeglang,Kab. Karawang,KotaBandung,Kab. Serang,Kab.Grobogan,Kab. Bondowoso,Kab.Jombang 338414400MacanSDPenguatanPendidikanKarakterDiSekolahDasarLppsdmBinaPuteraUtamaBantenKab.SerangBantenKab.SerangBantenKab.Lebak,Kab.Serang 34954291MacanSMPNusantaraBermainBermaknaLudereNusantaraGemilangJawaBaratKotaBandungJawaBarat,Jawa Tengah,NusaTenggara Barat,Bali,JawaTimur KotaSemarang,KotaBandung, Kab.Sidoarjo,KotaMalang, KotaPekalongan,Kab.Lombok Utara,KotaDenpasar,Kota Bogor JawaBarat,Jawa Tengah,Nusa TenggaraBarat,Bali, JawaTimur,Nusa TenggaraTimur KotaKupang,KotaMalang,Kab. LombokUtara,KotaBogor,Kota Semarang,KotaDenpasar,Kab. Sidoarjo,KotaBandung,Kota Pekalongan 35391202KijangPAUDPengembanganLiterasiDanPemberdayaanSumber DayaUntukKepsekDanGuruPaud NuraniHatiInstituteJawaBaratKotaDepokJawaBaratKab.Ciamis,Kab.Garut,Kab. Cianjur,Kab.Sukabumi DKIJakarta,Jawa Barat Kab.Ciamis,Kab.Garut,Kab. Cianjur,KotaDepok,KotaJakarta Pusat,Kab.Sukabumi 362073985KijangSDPeranOrganisasiPenggerakDalamPeningkatanMutu PendidikanDiProvinsiNtt NusaBungaAbadiNusaTenggaraTimurKotaKupangNusaTenggaraTimurKab.KupangNusaTenggaraTimurKab.Kupang,Kab.TimorTengah Selatan 376224217MacanSMPPelatihanStemc (Science,Technology,Engineering,Mathematic,And Character)EducationDanEtnopedagogiUntuk MeningkatkanKompetensiKepalaSekolahDanGuru SmpDiLingkunganYpdmPasundanPadaEraRevolusi Industri4.0DanMenghadapiEraSociety5.0 PaguyubanPasundanJawaBaratKotaBandungJawaBarat,Kalimantan Selatan,Banten KotaCimahi,Kab.Bandung, Kab.Bogor,KotaBogor,Kab. Ciamis,Kab.Subang,Kab. Garut,Kab.BandungBarat, Kab.Banjar,Kab.Pangandaran, Kab.Karawang,Kota Tangerang,KotaBandung,Kota Tasikmalaya,Kab.Purwakarta JawaBarat, KalimantanSelatan, Banten KotaCimahi,Kab.Bandung,Kab. Bogor,KotaBogor,Kab.Ciamis, Kab.Cianjur,Kab.Subang,Kab. Garut,Kab.BandungBarat,Kab. Banjar,Kab.Pangandaran,Kab. Karawang,KotaTangerang,Kota Bandung,KotaTasikmalaya,Kab. Purwakarta 38709304GajahSDPemanfaatanTeknologiKomunikasiDanLiterasi InformasiDalamProsesPengajaran PengurusBesarPersatuanGuru RepublikIndonesia DKIJakartaKotaJakartaPusatLampung,DKIJakarta, Aceh,JawaTengah, KepulauanBangka Belitung,Gorontalo, Bali,JawaTimur,Nusa TenggaraBarat,Jawa Barat,Kalimantan Timur,Kalimantan Selatan,Maluku, SulawesiSelatan, PapuaBarat,Banten Kab.Bangka,Kab.Sumbawa, KotaBandaAceh,Kab. Bulukumba,Kab.Lebak,Kab. TulangBawang,KotaAmbon, Kab.MalukuTenggara,Kab. Sidoarjo,Kab.Banyuwangi, Kab.Kotabaru,KotaJakarta Pusat,KotaSurakarta,Kab. Banjarnegara,Kab.Sukabumi, Kab.RajaAmpat,Kab.Karang Asem,Kab.Gorontalo,Kab. KutaiKartanegara,Kab. Kuningan Lampung,DKI Jakarta,Aceh,Jawa Tengah,Kepulauan BangkaBelitung, Gorontalo,Bali,Jawa Timur,NusaTenggara Barat,JawaBarat, KalimantanTimur, KalimantanSelatan, Maluku,Sulawesi Selatan,PapuaBarat, Banten Kab.Bangka,Kab.Sumbawa,Kota BandaAceh,Kab.Bulukumba,Kab. Lebak,Kab.Madiun,Kab.Tulang Bawang,KotaAmbon,Kab.Maluku Tenggara,Kab.Sidoarjo,Kab. Banyuwangi,Kab.Kotabaru,Kota JakartaPusat,KotaSurakarta,Kab. Banjarnegara,Kab.Sukabumi,Kab. RajaAmpat,Kab.KarangAsem, Kab.Gorontalo,Kab.Kutai Kartanegara,Kab.Kuningan
  7. 7. ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten No DAFTARORGANISASIKEMASYARAKATANLOLOSEVALUASIPROPOSALPROGRAMORGANISASIPENGGERAK Ormas DomisiliOrmasSasaranUtamaProgramSasaranAlternatifProgram IDProposalIDOrmasKategoriJenjangJudulProposal 39821304GajahSMPPemanfaatanTeknologiKomunikasiDanLiterasi InformasiDalamProsesPengajaran PengurusBesarPersatuanGuru RepublikIndonesia DKIJakartaKotaJakartaPusatLampung,DKIJakarta, Aceh,JawaTengah, KepulauanBangka Belitung,Gorontalo, Bali,JawaTimur, MalukuUtara,Nusa TenggaraBarat,Jawa Barat,Kalimantan Timur,Kalimantan Selatan,Maluku, SulawesiSelatan, PapuaBarat,Banten Kab.Bangka,Kab.Lebak,Kab. TulangBawang,Kab.Aceh Besar,Kab.HalmaheraBarat, Kab.LombokTimur,Kab.Kutai Barat,Kab.Badung,Kota JakartaSelatan,Kab.Sidoarjo, Kab.Banyuwangi,Kab.Maluku Tengah,KotaSurakarta,Kab. Banjarnegara,Kab.Sukabumi, Kab.Bantaeng,Kota Banjarmasin,Kab.RajaAmpat, Kab.Gorontalo,Kab.Kuningan Lampung,DKI Jakarta,Aceh,Jawa Tengah,Kepulauan BangkaBelitung, Gorontalo,Bali,Jawa Timur,MalukuUtara, NusaTenggaraBarat, JawaBarat, KalimantanTimur, KalimantanSelatan, Maluku,DI Yogyakarta,Sulawesi Selatan,PapuaBarat, Banten Kab.Bangka,Kab.Lebak,Kab. TulangBawang,Kab.AcehBesar, Kab.HalmaheraBarat,Kab.Lombok Timur,Kab.KutaiBarat,Kab. Badung,KotaJakartaSelatan,Kab. Sidoarjo,Kab.Banyuwangi,Kab. Bantul,Kab.MalukuTengah,Kota Surakarta,Kab.Banjarnegara,Kab. Sukabumi,Kab.Bantaeng,Kota Banjarmasin,Kab.RajaAmpat,Kab. Gorontalo,Kab.Kuningan 40372004MacanSMPOrganisasiPenggerakUntukPenguatanSekolahDalam KesiapanAsesmenMerdekaBelajar PerkumpulanAmalBakti(Pab) SumateraUtara SumateraUtaraKotaMedanSumateraUtaraKotaBinjai,Kab.DeliSerdang, KotaMedan SumateraUtaraKotaBinjai,Kab.DeliSerdang,Kab. SerdangBedagai,KotaMedan 415063483KijangSDWorkshopKaryaTulisIlmiahDalamUpaya MembangkitkanMotivasiLiterasiKepalaSekolah,Guru DanSiswa PerkumpulanHimmahKabupaten Trenggalek JawaTimurKab.TrenggalekJawaTimurKab.TrenggalekJawaTimurKab.Trenggalek,Kab.Tulungagung 424433186KijangSDPenguatanKemampuanLiterasiNumerasiGuruDan KepemimpinanKepalaSekolahDiSekolahDasarSe- KecamatanBangkalaBaratKabupatenJeneponto ProvinsiSulawesiSelatan PerkumpulanIntelektualMadani Indonesia SulawesiSelatanKotaMakassarSulawesiSelatanKab.JenepontoSulawesiSelatanKab.Jeneponto,Kab.Sinjai 43117595KijangSMPSinergiGerakanSosialDanPembelajaranBersama Kamisetembang PerkumpulanKeluargaAlumniStm PembangunanKotaSemarang (Kamisetembang) JawaTengahKotaSemarangJawaTengahKab.Semarang,Kab.Demak, Kab.Kendal,KotaSemarang JawaTengahKab.Semarang,Kab.Demak,Kab. Kendal,KotaSemarang,Kab.Kudus 44524206KijangSMPPeningkatanKapasitasGuruDanKepalaSmpDi DaerahTertinggalDalamPenerapanKebijakan MerdekaBelajarMelaluiGembiraBersamaKeluarga PeduliPendidikanRamahAnak,Bermutu,DanBebas PungutanMenujuSekolahRamahAnak PerkumpulanKeluargaPeduli Pendidikan JawaBaratKotaBandungJawaBarat,Lampung, Banten KotaBandung,Kab. Pandeglang,Kab.PesisirBarat JawaBarat,Lampung, SulawesiBarat, Banten KotaBandung,Kab.Bandung,Kab. Pandeglang,Kab.LampungBarat, Kab.PesisirBarat,Kab.Lebak 454812496KijangSLBPelatihanGuruPaudIntensifPerkumpulanMajelisPendidikan KristenDiIndonesia DKIJakartaKotaJakartaBaratMaluku,Jambi,Sulawesi Utara,NusaTenggara Timur KotaAmbon,Kab.Minahasa, Kab.RoteNdao,KotaJambi Maluku,Papua,Jawa Tengah,Jambi,Papua Barat,Kalimantan Tengah,Sulawesi Utara,NusaTenggara Timur KotaJayapura,KotaAmbon,Kab. Minahasa,Kab.Manokwari,Kab. RoteNdao,KotaPalangkaraya,Kota Surakarta,KotaJambi 4610633458KijangSMPProposalPeningkatanKompetensiDanKinerjaGuru MerdekaBelajarMelaluiWorkshopPelatihanPenelitian TindakanKelas PerkumpulanManajerPendidikan Islam(PermaPendis)Indonesia JawaBaratKotaBandungJawaBaratKotaBandungJawaBaratKotaBandung,Kab.Bandung 471002047KijangSDProgramPembelajaranMatematika:Bernalar& KontekstualUntukSekolahDasar PerkumpulanNusantaraUtamaCitaDKIJakartaKotaJakartaPusatKalimantanSelatan, SulawesiSelatan, SumateraUtara,Jawa Timur,NusaTenggara Timur Kab.DeliSerdang,Kab.Maros, Kab.HuluSungaiTengah,Kab. SumbaTimur,Kab.Sumenep KalimantanSelatan, SulawesiSelatan, NusaTenggaraBarat, Banten,Sumatera Utara,JawaTimur, NusaTenggaraTimur Kab.DeliSerdang,Kab.Maros,Kab. HuluSungaiTengah,Kab.Bima, Kab.SumbaTimur,Kab.Sumenep, Kab.Lebak 483134122KijangSD"PanritaSikola";(PelatihanDanWorkshopTerintegrasi KonsepLiterasiDanKarakterBudayaLokal)PadaSd SeKabupatenTakalar PerkumpulanPemudaPanrannuangku PeduliFilmSeniBudayaDanSejarah Indonesia SulawesiSelatanKab.TakalarSulawesiSelatanKab.TakalarSulawesiSelatanKab.Takalar,Kab.Gowa 499321104KijangSDMembangunKarakterGuru,MenguatkanPeradaban Bangsa PerkumpulanSayaPerempuanAnti Korupsi BantenKab.TangerangDKIJakarta,JawaTimurKotaJakartaSelatan,Kota Makassar DKIJakarta,Jawa Timur KotaJakartaSelatan,KotaJakarta Pusat,KotaMakassar 50501150KijangSMPLiterasiMelaluiProyek-ProyekWikimediaPerkumpulanWikimediaIndonesiaDKIJakartaKotaJakartaPusatDIYogyakartaKab.SlemanDIYogyakartaKab.Bantul,Kab.Sleman
  8. 8. ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten No DAFTARORGANISASIKEMASYARAKATANLOLOSEVALUASIPROPOSALPROGRAMORGANISASIPENGGERAK Ormas DomisiliOrmasSasaranUtamaProgramSasaranAlternatifProgram IDProposalIDOrmasKategoriJenjangJudulProposal 517151073GajahSMPProgramPengembanganKompetensiKepalaSekolah DanGuruOrganisasiPenggerakKategoriSmpMajelis DikdasmenPpMuhammadiyah PersyarikatanMuhammadiyahDIYogyakartaKotaYogyakartaLampung,Jambi, KalimantanUtara, SumateraSelatan,Riau, KepulauanBangka Belitung,Gorontalo, SulawesiTenggara, JawaTimur,Nusa TenggaraTimur,Maluku Utara,NusaTenggara Barat,SulawesiTengah, Bengkulu,Kalimantan Timur,Kalimantan Selatan,Maluku, SulawesiSelatan, PapuaBarat,Sumatera Barat,KalimantanBarat Kab.Gresik,Kab.Lombok Utara,Kab.RokanHulu,Kota Ambon,Kab.OganKomering Ilir,Kab.SorongSelatan,Kab. MuaroJambi,Kab.Banjar,Kab. Batanghari,Kab.TimorTengah Selatan,KotaPontianak,Kab. LombokBarat,KotaTernate, KotaTarakan,Kab.Bengkulu Tengah,Kab.Bangka,Kota Gorontalo,KotaJambi,Kota Palu,Kab.Nunukan,Kota Palembang,Kab.Sigi,Kab. Sorong,KotaBandarLampung, Kab.Kupang,KotaMataram, KotaPangkalPinang,Kab. KubuRaya,Kab.Maluku Tengah,Kab.Halmahera Selatan,Kab.Donggala,Kota Metro,KotaBanjarmasin,Kab. PadangPariaman,Kota Bengkulu,Kab.Gorontalo,Kab. Kampar,Kab.Sambas,Kota Kupang,Kab.Manokwari,Kab. Pringsewu,Kab.Gowa,Kab. Seluma,Kab.BangkaTengah, Kab.Banyuasin,Kota Makassar,KotaPadang,Kab. Solok,Kab.Bonebolango,Kota Banjarbaru,Kab.SeramBagian Lampung,Jambi, KalimantanUtara, SumateraSelatan, Riau,Kepulauan BangkaBelitung, Gorontalo,Sulawesi Utara,Sulawesi Tenggara,Jawa Timur,NusaTenggara Timur,MalukuUtara, NusaTenggaraBarat, SulawesiTengah, Bengkulu,Kalimantan Timur,Kalimantan Selatan,Maluku, SulawesiSelatan, PapuaBarat, SumateraBarat, KalimantanBarat Kab.Gresik,Kab.LombokUtara, Kab.RokanHulu,KotaAmbon,Kab. OganKomeringIlir,Kab.Sorong Selatan,Kab.MuaroJambi,Kab. Banjar,Kab.Batanghari,Kab.Timor TengahSelatan,KotaPontianak, Kab.LombokBarat,KotaTernate, KotaTarakan,Kab.Bengkulu Tengah,Kab.Bangka,Kota Gorontalo,KotaJambi,KotaPalu, Kab.Nunukan,KotaPalembang, Kab.Sigi,Kab.Sorong,KotaBandar Lampung,Kab.Kupang,Kota Mataram,KotaPangkalPinang,Kab. KubuRaya,Kab.MalukuTengah, Kab.HalmaheraSelatan,Kab. Donggala,KotaMetro,Kota Banjarmasin,Kab.Padang Pariaman,KotaBengkulu,Kab. Gorontalo,Kab.Kampar,Kab. Sambas,KotaKupang,Kab. Manokwari,Kab.Pringsewu,Kab. Gowa,Kab.Seluma,Kab.Bangka Tengah,Kab.Banyuasin,Kota Makassar,KotaPadang,Kab.Solok, Kab.KepulauanSangihe,Kab. Bonebolango,KotaBanjarbaru,Kab. SeramBagianBarat,KotaBontang, KotaKendari,Kab.KonaweSelatan, KotaBalikpapan,KotaPekanbaru, 527014330KijangPAUDGerakanLiterasiUntukIndonesiaMerdekaBelajarPkbmMusyaidinMadigondoJawaTimurKab.MagetanJawaTimurKab.MagetanJawaTimurKab.Magetan,Kab.Madiun 53699143KijangPAUDPeningkatanGuruTkDalamMenanganiPertumbuhan DanPerkembanganAnakUsiaDini"ProgramGuru BahagiaMencerdaskanAnak" PpIgtkiPgriDKIJakartaKotaJakartaTimurJawaBarat,Lampung, JawaTengah,DI Yogyakarta,DKI Jakarta,Banten,Jawa Timur Kab.Bandung,KotaTangerang Selatan,KotaBogor,Kota Semarang,KotaBandar Lampung,KotaJakartaSelatan, KotaSurabaya,KotaSerang, KotaYogyakarta,KotaBekasi, KotaJakartaTimur,Kota Bandung,Kab.Serang JawaBarat,Lampung, JawaTengah,DI Yogyakarta,DKI Jakarta,Banten,Jawa Timur Kab.Bandung,KotaTangerang Selatan,KotaBogor,Kota Semarang,KotaBandarLampung, KotaJakartaSelatan,Kota Surabaya,KotaSerang,Kota Yogyakarta,Kab.Bekasi,Kota Bekasi,KotaJakartaTimur,Kota Bandung,Kab.Serang 543044005KijangSDProposalPelatihanPbgKudusTahun2020,2021,2022PusatBelajarGuruKabupatenKudusJawaTengahKab.KudusJawaTengahKab.KudusJawaTengahKab.Demak,Kab.Pati,Kab.Jepara, Kab.Kudus 55313161KijangPAUDProgramPelatihanDanPendampinganLembaga PendidikanSetingkatTkYangMenerimaAnak BerkebutuhanKhusus QualiInternationalSurabayaJawaTimurKotaSurabayaJawaTimurKotaSurabayaJawaTimurKab.Sidoarjo,KotaSurabaya 567684197KijangPAUDPeningkatanKapasitasMendongengGuruTkUntuk MeningkatkanKemampuanLiterasiDanPenanaman KarakterAnakMelaluiProgram"ImajinasiIndonesia" RumahDongengMentariDIYogyakartaKab.SlemanDIYogyakartaKab.Kulonprogo,Kab.Bantul, Kab.GunungKidul,Kota Yogyakarta,Kab.Sleman DIYogyakarta,Nusa TenggaraTimur KotaKupang,Kab.Kulonprogo,Kab. Bantul,Kab.GunungKidul,Kota Yogyakarta,Kab.Sleman 578303442KijangSDProposalSahabatPulauIndonesiaSahabatPulauIndonesiaDKIJakartaKotaJakartaSelatanNusaTenggaraBaratKab.BimaSulawesiBarat,Nusa TenggaraBarat Kab.Majene,Kab.Bima 583641709KijangPAUDDiklat"BekasiBermain"SapulidiDuaBelasDKIJakartaKotaJakartaTimurJawaBaratKab.BekasiJawaBaratKab.Cianjur,Kab.Bekasi 5910564077KijangPAUDPendekatanStoryTellingUntukMengembangkan LiterasiDanKarakterEksploratif,Kreatif,Inklusif,Dan KomunikatifAnakDiBandarLampung(JenjangTk) SpeakIndonesiaDIYogyakartaKotaYogyakartaLampungKotaBandarLampungDIYogyakarta, Lampung Kab.GunungKidul,KotaBandar Lampung,Kab.Tanggamus 606203310KijangPAUDPaudPerisaiWaropenSuluhInsanLestariDKIJakartaKotaJakartaSelatanPapuaKab.WaropenPapuaKab.Waropen,Kab.Kepulauan Yapen 616033310MacanSDLiterasiPerisaiSuluhInsanLestariDKIJakartaKotaJakartaSelatanNusaTenggaraTimurKab.SumbaBaratDayaNusaTenggaraTimurKab.SumbaBarat,Kab.Sumba BaratDaya 622182541KijangPAUDPeningkatanKompetensiGuruPaudMelaluiPendidikan DanPelatihanBerjenjangBerbasisPenguatanKarakter YayasaPendidikanAlHusnaJawaTimurKab.JombangJawaTimurKab.JombangJawaTimurKab.Jombang,Kab.Mojokerto 63287885KijangSDPengembanganKemampuanLiterasiMelalui PembelajaranAktifDanPendekatanDisiplinPositif PadaSekolahDasarDiKabupatenSleman YayasanAbisatyaDIYogyakartaKab.BantulDIYogyakartaKab.SlemanDIYogyakarta, SulawesiTengah Kab.HalmaheraUtara,Kab.Sigi, Kab.Sleman 64727306KijangSMPProgramLiterasiReligiusUntukPenguatanPendidikan KarakterPelajar YayasanAkselerasiIslamiSiswa Indonesia JawaBaratKotaDepokJawaBaratKotaDepokJawaBaratKotaDepok,Kab.Bogor 654193720KijangSDPelatihanPresentasiBerbasisKomputerDanAplikasi DaringUntukPembelajaranKarakterKebhinekaan YayasanAlAzzam99AcehKotaBandaAcehAcehKotaBandaAcehAcehKotaBandaAceh,Kab.AcehBesar 664203720KijangSMPPelatihanPresentasiBerbasisKomputerDanAplikasi DaringUntukPembelajaranKarakterKebhinekaan. YayasanAlAzzam99AcehKotaBandaAcehAcehKab.AcehBesarAcehKab.Pidie,Kab.AcehBesar 676442008MacanPAUDPenguatanKapasitasBagiGuruDanPengelolaPaudDi KabupatenKupang YayasanAlfaOmegaKupangNusaTenggaraTimurKab.KupangNusaTenggaraTimurKab.KupangNusaTenggaraTimurKab.Kupang,KotaKupang
  9. 9. ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten No DAFTARORGANISASIKEMASYARAKATANLOLOSEVALUASIPROPOSALPROGRAMORGANISASIPENGGERAK Ormas DomisiliOrmasSasaranUtamaProgramSasaranAlternatifProgram IDProposalIDOrmasKategoriJenjangJudulProposal 687553819KijangPAUDPengembanganPaudParaJuaraMelaluiInovasi PembelajaranBerbasisMultipleIntelligences YayasanAl-MawaddahKudusJawaTengahKab.KudusJawaTengahKab.KudusJawaTengahKab.Pati,Kab.Jepara,Kab.Kudus 691572696MacanPAUDPeningkatanKompetensiPendidikDanKepalaSekolah Paud YayasanAnakCerdasUngaranJawaTengahKab.SemarangJawaTengahKab.Semarang,Kab.Demak, Kab.Magelang JawaTengahKab.Semarang,Kab.Demak,Kab. Sukoharjo,Kab.Magelang,Kota Tegal 70140121KijangPAUDLiterasiPenggerakNegeriUntukPesertaDidikPaudDi KabupatenJeneponto YayasanAnakIndonesiaBandungJawaBaratKotaBandungSulawesiSelatanKab.JenepontoSulawesiSelatanKab.Jeneponto,Kab.Bantaeng 716882456MacanSDSekolahMerdekaMenujuBelajarMerdekaYayasanAryGinanjarAgustianBantenKotaTangerangSelatanJawaTimurKab.ProbolinggoJawaBarat,Jawa Timur Kab.Cianjur,KotaBandung,Kab. Probolinggo 725373626KijangSDProgramPendampinganPelatihanPenguatan PendidikanKarakter(Ppk)DenganPolaAsuhIslamiDan KarakterKebangsaanBerbasisTeladanAkhlak RosulullohSawShiddiq,Amanah,TablighDanFathonah (Satf) YayasanAssakinahSejahteraJawaBaratKab.BandungBaratJawaBaratKab.BandungBaratJawaBaratKab.BandungBarat,Kab.Bandung 736933331KijangSDPelatihanKepalaSekolahBerbasisModalitasKombinasi (DaringDanTatapMuka)DalamLingkupKelompok KerjaKepalaSekolah(K3s)SebagaiUpayaMenciptakan SekolahPenggerakDalamBidangLiterasi YayasanAtTaqwimKatapangJawaBaratKab.BandungJawaBaratKab.BandungJawaBaratKab.BandungBarat,Kab.Bandung 742721131KijangSDPeningkatanLiterasiDigitalGuruSdDiKabupatenPatiYayasanBaktiAcaryaPertiwiJawaTengahKab.PatiJawaTengahKab.PatiJawaTengahKab.Rembang,Kab.Pati 757463884MacanSDPelatihanGuruDanEkosistemPendidikanSebagai SekolahPenggerakUntukPeningkatanKualitas Pendidikan YayasanBaktiBaritoDKIJakartaKotaJakartaBaratJawaBaratKab.GarutJawaBaratKab.Bogor,Kab.Garut 76795561MacanSDPengembanganSilikaTerhadapPendidikanLingkungan HidupBerlandaskanTriHitaKarana YayasanBaliWastuLestariBaliKotaDenpasarBaliKotaDenpasarBaliKab.Badung,KotaDenpasar 773492128KijangSMPTeachingSkillsTrainingForTeacherYayasanBelaNegaraNasional Indonesia(BeneranIndonesia) DKIJakartaKotaJakartaPusatDKIJakartaKotaJakartaPusatDKIJakartaKotaJakartaPusat,KotaJakarta Selatan 78251703MacanSDPeningkatanMutuPembelajaranMembacaDanMenulis KelasAwalSebagaiUpayaPeningkatanLiterasiSiswa DiProvinsiPapua YayasanBerkatLestariPapuaKotaJayapuraPapuaKotaJayapuraPapuaKotaJayapura,Kab.Keerom 798353011GajahSMPPintarPenggerak(Gajah2Smp)YayasanBhaktiTanoto(Tanoto Foundation) DKIJakartaKotaJakartaPusatKalimantanTimur,Jawa Tengah,Jambi,Riau Kab.MuaroJambi,Kab.Kutai Barat,Kab.Kampar,Kab.Tegal KalimantanTimur, JawaTengah,Jambi, Riau Kab.Pemalang,Kab.MuaroJambi, Kab.KutaiBarat,Kab.Kampar,Kab. Tegal,Kab.RokanHulu 805853011GajahSDPintarPenggerak(Gajah1Sd)YayasanBhaktiTanoto(Tanoto Foundation) DKIJakartaKotaJakartaPusatKalimantanTimur,Jawa Tengah,Jambi,Riau Kab.MuaroJambi,Kab.Kutai Barat,Kab.Kampar,Kab.Tegal KalimantanTimur, JawaTengah,Jambi, Riau Kab.Pemalang,Kab.MuaroJambi, Kab.KutaiBarat,Kab.Kampar,Kab. Tegal,Kab.RokanHulu 812281077KijangSLBMembangunSekolahPenggerakMelaluiPendidkan SejatiDiDairiDanKaro,SumateraUtara YayasanBhinnekaTunggalIka Universal SumateraUtaraKotaMedanSumateraUtaraKab.Dairi,Kab.KaroSumateraUtaraKab.Dairi,Kab.DeliSerdang,Kab. Karo 828002783MacanSMPProposalOrganisasiPenggerakYayasanBisukma BangunBangsa YayasanBisukmaBangunBangsaSumateraUtaraKotaMedanSumateraUtaraKab.TapanuliUtaraSumateraUtaraKab.TobaSamosir,Kab.Tapanuli Utara,Kab.HumbangHasundutan 83294981KijangSDMemaksimalkanPeranTenagaPendidikDanTenaga KependidikanDalamMeningkatkanIptekDanImtaq PesertaPendidik YayasanBmtDharmasrayaSumateraBaratKab.DharmasrayaSumateraBaratKab.SijunjungSumateraBaratKab.Dharmasraya,Kab.Sijunjung 845733230GajahPAUDPelatihanProgramSekolahMultiPengembanganYayasanBumiHijauCenterJawaTimurKab.BanyuwangiJawaTimurKab.BanyuwangiJawaTimurKab.Banyuwangi,Kab.Jember, Kab.Lumajang,Kab.Situbondo, Kab.Bondowoso 85962356KijangSDProgramPelatihanMultimediaYayasanCahayaDharmaBangsa Bedahan JawaBaratKotaDepokJawaBaratKotaDepokJawaBaratKotaDepok,Kab.Bogor 861692165MacanPAUDGuruPenggerakPendidikanKeluarga-Penguatan SinergiGuruDanOrangTuaDalamPaud-Hi (PengembanganAnakUsiaDiniHolistikIntegratif) YayasanCakrawalaKesehatanJawaBaratKotaBandungJawaBarat,Nusa TenggaraBarat Kab.LombokBarat,Kab. LombokTimur,Kab.Bogor JawaBarat,Jawa Tengah,Nusa TenggaraBarat Kab.LombokBarat,Kab.Lombok Timur,Kab.Magelang,Kab.Bogor 871006367KijangSDScaProgramOrganisasiPenggerakYayasanCitraNurulFalahKholidAzmiDKIJakartaKotaJakartaSelatanDKIJakarta,DI Yogyakarta KotaJakartaSelatan,Kota Yogyakarta JawaBarat,DI Yogyakarta,DKI Jakarta KotaJakartaSelatan,KotaDepok, KotaYogyakarta 884893676GajahSDProgramPengembanganProfesiPendidikYayasanDedikasiEdukasiKualivaSumateraBaratKotaPadangSumateraBarat,RiauKab.IndragiriHilir,KotaPadangKepulauanRiau,Riau, SumateraBarat Kab.KepulauanMentawai,Kab. IndragiriHilir,Kab.Natuna,Kota Padang 89571100MacanSDMerdekaBelajar:Eksploratif,Kreatif,IntegralYayasanDinamikaEdukasiDasarDIYogyakartaKab.SlemanJawaTengah,DI Yogyakarta,Bali,Jawa Timur Kab.Pasuruan,KotaMataram, KotaBandung,Kab.Banyumas, KotaSurabaya,Kota Yogyakarta,KotaDenpasar JawaTengah,DI Yogyakarta,Bali, JawaTimur Kab.Pamekasan,Kab.Probolinggo, Kab.Lumajang,KotaDenpasar, Kab.Pasuruan,KotaMataram,Kab. Banyumas,KotaSurabaya,Kota Yogyakarta,KotaBandung 906113773KijangSDPeningkatanKemampuanGuruDanKepalaSekolah DalamMelaksanakanGerakanLeterasiSekolahDengan MelaksanakanDanMenyusunPenelitianTindakanKelas YayasanDutaCendekiaRobbaniJawaTimurKab.SampangJawaTimurKab.SampangJawaTimurKab.Pamekasan,Kab.Sampang 912452964KijangSMPPeningkatanMutuPendidikanMatematikDiPedesaanYayasanEducationQuality ImprovementConsortium(Equic) JawaTimurKab.MalangJawaTimurKab.MalangJawaTimurKab.Blitar,Kab.Malang 922462964KijangSDPengembanganLiterasiPendidikanDasarYayasanEducationQuality ImprovementConsortium(Equic) JawaTimurKab.MalangJawaTimurKab.MalangJawaTimurKab.Blitar,Kab.Malang 934161746KijangSMPDtp(DevelopmentOfTeachingProficiency)YayasanEdukasiUniversalIndonesiaBantenKotaTangerangSelatanBantenKotaBandaAcehJawaBarat,BantenKotaBandaAceh,KotaDepok 946231746KijangSDDtp(DevelopmentOfTeachingProficiency)YayasanEdukasiUniversalIndonesiaBantenKotaTangerangSelatanBantenKotaMedanJawaBarat,BantenKotaBandaAceh,KotaMedan
  10. 10. ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten No DAFTARORGANISASIKEMASYARAKATANLOLOSEVALUASIPROPOSALPROGRAMORGANISASIPENGGERAK Ormas DomisiliOrmasSasaranUtamaProgramSasaranAlternatifProgram IDProposalIDOrmasKategoriJenjangJudulProposal 9545139KijangSDTransformasiTeachingAndLearningForYahukimoYayasanFasilitatorPelayanan Pengharapan JawaBaratKotaBandungPapuaKab.YahukimoPapua,Nusa TenggaraTimur Kab.Kupang,Kab.Yahukimo 967113034MacanPAUDPeningkatanKompetensiTikUntukGuruDanKepala SekolahPaud YayasanForumDosenGuruDan MasyarakatBersatu(Fordorum) JawaBaratKotaBekasiJawaBarat,BantenKab.Bekasi,KotaBekasi,Kota Tangerang,KotaBogor JawaBarat,BantenKab.Bekasi,KotaBekasi,Kota Tangerang,KotaTangerangSelatan, KotaBogor 978772005GajahSDPelatihanLiterasiNumerasiGuruDanKepalaSekolahYayasanGerakanIndonesiaMengajarDKIJakartaKotaJakartaSelatanKalimantanTimur, Maluku,Riau,Nusa TenggaraTimur Kab.Bengkalis,Kab.Paser, Kab.RoteNdao,Kab.Maluku TenggaraBarat KalimantanTimur, Maluku,Aceh,Riau, NusaTenggaraTimur Kab.Bengkalis,Kab.AcehUtara, Kab.Paser,Kab.RoteNdao,Kab. MalukuTenggaraBarat 983461650GajahSDSekolahMuridMerdekaYayasanGuruBelajarDKIJakartaKotaJakartaSelatanJawaTengah,Sulawesi Selatan,Sumatera Barat,KalimantanBarat Kab.Pekalongan,Kota Semarang,Kab.Pesisir Selatan,Kab.Sanggau,Kota Surakarta,Kab.Jeneponto, Kab.Sijunjung,Kab.Bantaeng, KotaPadang,Kab.Sintang JawaTengah, SulawesiSelatan, SumateraBarat,Jawa Timur,Kalimantan Barat KotaPontianak,Kab.Pekalongan, KotaSemarang,Kab.Pesisir Selatan,Kab.Lamongan,Kab. Sanggau,Kab.Gowa,Kab.Landak, KotaKediri,KotaSurakarta,Kab. Jeneponto,KotaMakassar,Kab. Sijunjung,Kab.Bantaeng,Kota Padang,Kab.Solok,Kab.Solok Selatan,Kab.Sintang 99842895KijangPAUDPeningkatanKompetensiGuru&KepalaSekolah JenjangTkUntukPengembanganLiterasi,Numerasi,& KarakterSiswaDenganMetodeTeachingMastery Framework,Leadership&PerformanceManagement TerpaduDalamLearningManagementSystemGuru Inovatif YayasanHasnurCentreUnitHafecsKalimantanSelatanKab.BaritoKualaKalimantanTengah, KalimantanSelatan KotaBanjarmasin,Kab.Barito Kuala,Kab.Banjar,Kab. Kapuas,KotaPalangkaraya, KotaBanjarbaru KalimantanTengah, KalimantanSelatan Kab.Tapin,Kab.TanahLaut,Kab. BaritoKuala,KotaPalangkaraya, Kab.PulangPisau,Kab. KotawaringinTimur,Kab.Banjar, Kab.HuluSungaiTengah,Kota Banjarmasin,Kab.HuluSungai Selatan,Kab.Kapuas,Kota Banjarbaru 100843895KijangSDPeningkatanKompetensiGuru&KepalaSekolah JenjangSdUntukPengembanganLiterasi,Numerasi,& KarakterSiswaDenganMetodeTeachingMastery Framework,Leadership&PerformanceManagement TerpaduDalamLearningManagementSystemGuru Inovatif YayasanHasnurCentreUnitHafecsKalimantanSelatanKab.BaritoKualaKalimantanTengah, KalimantanSelatan KotaBanjarmasin,Kab.Barito Kuala,Kab.Banjar,Kab. Kapuas,KotaPalangkaraya, KotaBanjarbaru KalimantanTengah, KalimantanSelatan Kab.Tapin,Kab.TanahLaut,Kab. BaritoKuala,KotaPalangkaraya, Kab.PulangPisau,Kab. KotawaringinTimur,Kab.Banjar, Kab.HuluSungaiTengah,Kota Banjarmasin,Kab.HuluSungai Selatan,Kab.Kapuas,Kota Banjarbaru 101844895KijangSMPPeningkatanKompetensiGuru&KepalaSekolah JenjangSmpUntukPengembanganLiterasi,Numerasi, &KarakterSiswaDenganMetodeTeachingMastery Framework,Leadership&PerformanceManagement TerpaduDalamLearningManagementSystemGuru Inovatif YayasanHasnurCentreUnitHafecsKalimantanSelatanKab.BaritoKualaKalimantanTengah, KalimantanSelatan KotaBanjarmasin,Kab.Barito Kuala,Kab.Banjar,Kab. Kapuas,KotaPalangkaraya, KotaBanjarbaru KalimantanTengah, KalimantanSelatan Kab.Tapin,Kab.TanahLaut,Kab. BaritoKuala,KotaPalangkaraya, Kab.PulangPisau,Kab. KotawaringinTimur,Kab.Banjar, Kab.HuluSungaiTengah,Kota Banjarmasin,Kab.HuluSungai Selatan,Kab.Kapuas,Kota Banjarbaru 1029184439MacanSDSekolahCerdas&Teladan(SmartExemplarySchool)YayasanHatiGembiraIndonesiaDKIJakartaKotaJakartaBaratNusaTenggaraBarat, NusaTenggaraTimur Kab.LombokBarat,Kab. ManggaraiBarat,Kab.Belu, KotaKupang,Kab.Manggarai, Kab.Sumbawa,Kab.Lombok Utara,Kab.SumbaTimur,Kab. LombokTengah,Kab.Timor TengahUtara,Kab.Lombok Timur,Kab.Bima,Kab.Kupang, Kab.Dompu,KotaMataram, Kab.FloresTimur,Kab. SumbawaBarat,KotaBima, Kab.TimorTengahSelatan, Kab.Sikka,Kab.SumbaBarat Daya,Kab.Ende KepulauanRiau,Nusa TenggaraBarat, Banten,Nusa TenggaraTimur Kab.KepulauanAnambas,Kab. KepulauanRiau,Kab.LombokBarat, Kab.Belu,Kab.ManggaraiBarat, Kab.Manggarai,KotaKupang,Kab. Sumbawa,Kab.LombokUtara,Kab. SumbaTimur,Kab.LombokTengah, Kab.TimorTengahUtara,Kab. LombokTimur,Kab.Bima,Kab. Bintan,Kab.Tangerang,Kab. Dompu,Kab.Kupang,Kota Mataram,Kab.FloresTimur,Kota Batam,Kab.SumbawaBarat,Kota Bima,Kab.TimorTengahSelatan, Kab.Sikka,Kab.SumbaBaratDaya, Kab.Ende 1039684447MacanSMPSekolahPenggerakPerubahan:PenguatanPendidikan KarakterMelaluiProgramPencegahanKekerasanDan DisiplinPositif YayasanIndonesiaMengabdiSulawesiSelatanKotaMakassarJawaTengah,Sulawesi Selatan KotaSemarang,Kab.Klaten, Kab.Brebes,Kab.Bulukumba, Kab.Bone,KotaMakassar JawaTengah, SulawesiSelatan KotaSemarang,Kab.Gowa,Kab. Klaten,Kab.Jepara,Kab.Brebes, Kab.Bulukumba,Kab.Bone,Kota Makassar 1048791743KijangSDPelatihanPembelajaranBerbasisLiterasiDanKarakter TerintegrasiDenganMitigasiBencanaPadaSekolah DasarDiKabupatenTrenggalek YayasanInsanMuliaJawaTimurKotaSurabayaJawaTimurKab.TrenggalekJawaTimurKab.Malang,Kab.Trenggalek 1053302724KijangSDPembelajaranTingkatDasarDenganPendekatan PositiveDevianceDanActiveLearning YayasanInsanSekolahKasihJawaTengahKotaSemarangJawaTengahKotaSemarangJawaTengahKab.Semarang,KotaSemarang 1068564157MacanSDProgramSekolahPenggerakMelaluiWholeSchool DevelopmentApproach/PendekatanPengembangan SekolahSecaraMenyeluruh(Mbs,PembelajaranAktif& Literasi-Numerasi) YayasanIrcosIndonesiaDKIJakartaKotaJakartaTimurJawaTengahKab.MagelangJawaTengahKab.Magelang,Kab.Wonosobo
  11. 11. ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten No DAFTARORGANISASIKEMASYARAKATANLOLOSEVALUASIPROPOSALPROGRAMORGANISASIPENGGERAK Ormas DomisiliOrmasSasaranUtamaProgramSasaranAlternatifProgram IDProposalIDOrmasKategoriJenjangJudulProposal 10710442791KijangSDProgram#Aksibelajar(GerakanSekolahDasar NusantaraBermutu,CerdasDanBerkarakter) YayasanIvyBhaktiPertiwiJawaTimurKotaSurabayaJawaTimurKotaMojokerto,KotaBlitar, Kab.Sidoarjo,Kab.Bangkalan JawaTimurKotaMojokerto,KotaBlitar,Kab. Sidoarjo,Kab.Kediri,Kab. Bangkalan 1088192599KijangPAUD•MenumbuhkembangkanKarakterAnakPada PendidikanAnakUsiaDini(Paud)DenganKonsep MindfulParentingYangTerintegrasi YayasanKarakterElingIndonesiaDKIJakartaKotaJakartaBaratDKIJakarta,BantenKotaJakartaBarat,Kota TangerangSelatan DKIJakarta,BantenKotaJakartaPusat,KotaJakarta Barat,KotaTangerang,Kota TangerangSelatan 1091732671KijangSDProgramNumerasiYayasanKaryaKasihMentari(Mentari TeachersAcademy) BantenKotaTangerangSelatanBantenKotaTangerangSelatanBanten,JawaTimurKab.Gresik,KotaTangerang Selatan 1101722671KijangSMPProgramLiterasiBahasaInggrisYayasanKaryaKasihMentari(Mentari TeachersAcademy) BantenKotaTangerangSelatanBantenKotaTangerangSelatanBanten,JawaTimurKab.Gresik,KotaTangerang Selatan 1119934318KijangSDPelatihanKepalaSekolahDanCalonKepalaSekolah (Mahasiswa)PenggerakUntukImplementasi ManajemenBerbasisSekolahMemfasilitasiKemampuan Literasi,Numerasi,DanPendidikanKarakterJenjang Sd,SmpDiPropinsiKalimantanTimur YayasanKasihSejatiKalimantanKalimantanTimurKotaSamarindaKalimantanTimurKotaSamarindaKalimantanTimurKab.KutaiTimur,KotaSamarinda 1128242889GajahSDPeningkatanKualitasHidupMasyarakatMelalui PendampinganPendidikanKreatifMultisektor (PendidikanKeluarga,Sekolah,DanMasyarakatDi PropinsiMalukuUtara YayasanKepulauanSuksesMandiriMalukuUtaraKotaTernateMalukuUtaraKotaTernateMalukuUtaraKotaTernate,Kab.HalmaheraBarat 1132211421KijangSDPelatihanDanPendampinganGuruSekolahDasar KelasAwalDi10SdSasaranDiKabupatenSumba Tengah YayasanLabdaRadmilaAgrapanaDKIJakartaKotaJakartaSelatanNusaTenggaraTimurKab.SumbaTengahNusaTenggaraTimurKab.SumbaTengah,Kab.Sumba Timur 114230231KijangSDPeningkatanKompetensiGuruDalamLiterasiYayasanLembagaMitraIbuDanAnak (Lemina) SulawesiSelatanKotaMakassarSulawesiSelatanKotaMakassar,Kab.GowaSulawesiSelatanKab.Gowa,KotaMakassar,Kab. Takalar 1156774002KijangPAUDProposalRevitalisasiPengembanganPaudSumba BaratDaya,ProvinsiNusaTenggaraTimur YayasanLembagaPendidikan Suryakasih DKIJakartaKotaJakartaPusatNusaTenggaraTimurKab.SumbaBaratDayaNusaTenggaraTimurKab.SumbaBarat,Kab.Sumba BaratDaya 1168928GajahSDPeningkatanMinatDanKetrampilanMembacaSiswa KelasAwalMelaluiIntervensiProgramMembaca Berimbang YayasanLiterasiAnakIndonesiaBaliKotaDenpasarJawaTimur,BaliKab.Klungkung,Kab.Buleleng, Kab.KarangAsem,Kab. Pacitan,Kab.Tulungagung, Kab.Madiun JawaTimur,BaliKab.Blitar,Kab.Madiun,Kab. Malang,Kab.Pacitan,Kab. Tulungagung,Kab.Klungkung,Kab. Buleleng,Kab.Kediri,Kab.Karang Asem 1178753901KijangSDPeningkatanKemampuanNumerasiSiswaMelalui PengembanganKompetensiPedagogikGuruDan KemampuanManajerialKepalaSekolah YayasanManajemenBudayaDan PenelitianInovasiPendidikan NusaTenggaraBaratKotaMataramNusaTenggaraBaratKotaMataramNusaTenggaraBaratKotaMataram,Kab.LombokTimur 1184603476KijangSLBSekolahSehatDigitalBerkarakterPancasilaYayasanMasyarakatIndonesiaSehatJawaTengahKab.BanyumasJawaTengahKab.BanyumasJawaTengahKab.Banyumas,Kab.Brebes 1196734298MacanSLBMembangunTumbuhKembangAnakDenganDisabilitas DanYangTerdampakKustaMelaluiPeningkatan KapasitasGuruPaudDanTkDalamPendidikan Inklusif. YayasanNlrindonesiaDKIJakartaKotaJakartaSelatanJawaTimurKab.Pasuruan,KotaSurabaya, Kab.Sumenep,Kab.Bangkalan JawaTimurKab.Pasuruan,Kab.Bangkalan, KotaSurabaya,Kab.Jember,Kab. Situbondo,Kab.Sumenep 1202482367KijangPAUDBimbinganTeknisStimulasiLiterasiNumerasiBagi AnakUsiaDini YayasanNurulAmanahCianjurJawaBaratKab.CianjurJawaBaratKab.Cianjur,Kab.Bandung Barat,Kab.Bandung JawaBarat,BantenKab.Cianjur,Kab.BandungBarat, Kab.Bandung,Kab.Tangerang 1215254089KijangSDSekolahDasarIslamSdiTompokersanLumajang KabupatenLumajangMenujuSekolahDasar Informatika. YayasanNurulMasyithahLumajangJawaTimurKab.LumajangJawaTimurKab.LumajangJawaTimurKotaMalang,Kab.Lumajang 122143238GajahSDProgramRevitalisasiPendidikanDasarDiPapua (MelaluiPenguatanKemampuanBaca-Tulis/LiterasiDan PengembanganKarakterDiJenjangDasar) YayasanNusantaraSejatiDKIJakartaKotaJakartaSelatanPapuaKotaJayapura,Kab.Jayapura, Kab.MamberamoTengah,Kab. Sarmi,Kab.LannyJaya PapuaKotaJayapura,Kab.Jayapura,Kab. MamberamoTengah,Kab.Keerom, Kab.Sarmi,Kab.Yahukimo,Kab. LannyJaya 123723238MacanSDProgramRevitalisasiPendidikanDasarDiProvinsi PapuaBarat(MelaluiPenguatanKemampuanBaca- Tulis/LiterasiDanPengembanganKarakterDiJenjang Dasar) YayasanNusantaraSejatiDKIJakartaKotaJakartaSelatanPapuaBaratKab.TelukBintuni,Kab.Fak- Fak PapuaBaratKab.ManokwariSelatan,Kab.Teluk Bintuni,Kab.Fak-Fak 1246603822GajahSDPenguatanKompetensiKepalaSekolahDanGuru DalamMendidikGenerasiAbad21 YayasanPangudiLuhurJawaTengahKotaSemarangJawaTengah,Sulawesi Selatan,Kepulauan BangkaBelitung, SumateraUtara, SulawesiUtara KotaMedan,KotaManado, KotaSemarang,KotaPangkal Pinang,KotaMakassar,Kota Sibolga SumateraSelatan, JawaTengah, SulawesiSelatan, KepulauanBangka Belitung,Sumatera Utara,SulawesiUtara, KalimantanBarat Kab.OganKomeringUluTimur,Kota Semarang,Kab.Ketapang,Kota PangkalPinang,KotaSurakarta, KotaMakassar,KotaSibolga,Kota Manado,KotaMedan 1256593822GajahSMPPeranPendidikDalamPengembanganPendidikan DasarBermutuDanBerkarakter YayasanPangudiLuhurJawaTengahKotaSemarangJawaTengah,Sulawesi Selatan,Kepulauan BangkaBelitung, SumateraUtara, SulawesiUtara KotaMedan,KotaManado, KotaSemarang,KotaPangkal Pinang,KotaMakassar,Kota Sibolga DKIJakarta, SumateraUtara, SumateraSelatan, JawaTengah, KepulauanBangka Belitung,Sulawesi Utara,DIYogyakarta, SulawesiSelatan, KalimantanBarat Kab.OganKomeringUluTimur,Kota Semarang,Kab.Ketapang,Kota PangkalPinang,KotaJakarta Selatan,KotaYogyakarta,Kota Surakarta,KotaMakassar,Kota Sibolga,KotaManado,KotaMedan
  12. 12. ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten No DAFTARORGANISASIKEMASYARAKATANLOLOSEVALUASIPROPOSALPROGRAMORGANISASIPENGGERAK Ormas DomisiliOrmasSasaranUtamaProgramSasaranAlternatifProgram IDProposalIDOrmasKategoriJenjangJudulProposal 126828678KijangSMPPelatihanLessonStudyDanLearningManagement SistemUntukMeningkatkanKemampuanLiterasiDan NumerasiPendidikDanPesertaDidikSmpDi KabupatenBuleleng YayasanPelitaSemestaBaliKab.BulelengBaliKab.BulelengBaliKab.Jembrana,Kab.Buleleng 1273743728MacanSDMetodePengembanganPembelajaraanDigital MatematikaRealistikSeIndonesia YayasanPembinaMatematikaDan IlmuPengetahuanAlam JawaBaratKotaCimahiSumateraUtara, SumateraSelatan, Aceh,Riau,JawaTimur, NusaTenggaraTimur, NusaTenggaraBarat, JawaBarat,Kalimantan Selatan,Maluku,DI Yogyakarta,Sulawesi Selatan,SumateraBarat KotaKupang,KotaBanda Aceh,KotaPekanbaru,Kota Palembang,KotaAmbon,Kota Mataram,Kab.Gowa,Kota Surabaya,KotaYogyakarta, KotaBanjarmasin,Kota Bandung,KotaPadang,Kota Medan SumateraUtara, SumateraSelatan, Aceh,Riau,Jawa Timur,NusaTenggara Timur,NusaTenggara Barat,JawaBarat, KalimantanSelatan, Maluku,DI Yogyakarta,Sulawesi Selatan,Sumatera Barat KotaKupang,KotaBandaAceh, KotaPekanbaru,KotaPalembang, KotaAmbon,Kab.Kupang,Kota Mataram,Kab.Gowa,Kota Surabaya,KotaYogyakarta,Kota Banjarmasin,KotaBandung,Kota Padang,KotaMedan 1289502232KijangPAUDOptimalisasiPengembanganSiswaMelaluiPenguatan3 Aspek YayasanPembinaPendidikanDoa Bangsa JawaBaratKab.SukabumiJawaBaratKotaSukabumi,Kab.SukabumiJawaBarat,LampungKab.LampungTengah,Kota Sukabumi,Kab.Sukabumi 1298463998KijangSDProposalTeknisProgramOrganisasiPenggerakSelat AlasYayasanPemulihNusantara(Muliantara) YayasanPemulihNusantara (Muliantara) JawaBaratKab.BandungBaratNusaTenggaraBaratKab.SumbawaBarat,Kab. LombokTimur NusaTenggaraBaratKab.LombokTimur,Kab.Sumbawa Barat,Kab.Sumbawa,Kab.Dompu 1301043509KijangSDPeningkatanKompetensiGuruDanKepalaSekolah SebagaiPendidik,PengajarDanPemimpinBerkarakter DiKabupatenDompu-Ntb YayasanPendidikanAl-FaatDompuNusaTenggaraBaratKab.DompuNusaTenggaraBaratKab.DompuNusaTenggaraBaratKab.Dompu,Kab.Bima 1315523417KijangSDPeningkatanKompetensi,MutuPembelajaranDanTata KelolaSekolahDiKawasanPedalamanDanKepulauan KarimunjawaKabupatenJepara. YayasanPendidikanBumiKartini Jepara JawaTengahKab.JeparaJawaTengahKab.JeparaJawaTengahKab.Demak,Kab.Jepara 1325504235KijangSMPPeningkatanMutuKompetensiGuru-GuruSmpMata PelajaranBahasaInggrisDiKabupatenKutaiTimur 2020-2022 YayasanPendidikanDanPertukaran Budaya(CulturalExchangeAnd InternationalEducationFoundation- Ceief) KalimantanTimurKotaSamarindaKalimantanTimurKab.KutaiTimurKalimantanTimurKab.KutaiTimur,KotaSamarinda 1338271308KijangSDMembangunKarakterBerbudayaMutuSekolahUntuk MeningkatkanKompetensiGuruDanKepalaSekolah PadaSatuanPendidikanTinggkatSekolahDasar(Sd)Di KotaSibolga YayasanPendidikanHarapanUmmat Sibolga SumateraUtaraKotaSibolgaSumateraUtaraKotaSibolgaSumateraUtaraKotaSibolga,Kab.TapanuliTengah 1347292590KijangSMPBimbinganTeknis"MenulisBukuSebagaiKompetensi KhasKepalaSekolahDanGuru" YayasanPendidikanLambangBudi BaktiAlumnikaPalembang SumateraSelatanKotaPalembangSumateraSelatanKotaPalembangSumateraSelatanKab.OganKomeringUlu,Kota Palembang,KotaLubukLinggau, Kab.Lahat 1354284194KijangSDGuruBersayap(SalingBerdaya,Adaptif&Progresif)YayasanPendidikanMalabiIndonesiaKalimantanTimurKotaSamarindaKalimantanTimurKab.MahakamUluKalimantanTimurKab.KutaiBarat,KotaSamarinda, Kab.MahakamUlu 1369674009KijangSDEdutechAgriKidsYayasanPendidikanPeduliLingkungan DanSosialIndonesia JawaTimurKab.GresikJawaTimurKab.Gresik,KotaSurabayaJawaTimurKab.Bojonegoro,Kab.Gresik,Kota Surabaya 1377524009KijangSLBEdupreneurKidsYayasanPendidikanPeduliLingkungan DanSosialIndonesia JawaTimurKab.GresikJawaTimurKab.Bojonegoro,Kota Surabaya JawaTimurKab.Bojonegoro,Kab.Gresik,Kota Surabaya 1389033943MacanSDPelatihanKepalaSekolahDanGuruUntuk MeningkatkanKompetensiKepalaSekolahDanGuru YayasanPendidikanSekolahBruderKalimantanBaratKotaPontianakMaluku,MalukuUtara, KalimantanBarat KotaPontianak,KotaTernate, KotaTual,Kab.Ketapang,Kota Ambon,Kab.MalukuTenggara Barat,Kab.MalukuTenggara, KotaSingkawang,Kab. HalmaheraUtara,Kab. Bengkayang,Kab.Maluku Tengah,Kab.BuruSelatan, Kab.KapuasHulu,Kab. Sambas,Kab.SeramBagian Barat Maluku,Papua, MalukuUtara, KalimantanBarat KotaPontianak,KotaTernate,Kota Tual,Kab.Ketapang,KotaAmbon, Kab.MalukuTenggaraBarat,Kab. MalukuTenggara,KotaSingkawang, Kab.HalmaheraUtara,Kab.Boven Digul,Kab.Bengkayang,Kab. MalukuTengah,Kab.Merauke,Kab. Mappi,Kab.BuruSelatan,Kab. KapuasHulu,Kab.Sambas,Kab. SeramBagianBarat 1398513943MacanPAUDPelatihanGuruDanAtauKepalaSekolahUntuk MeningkatkanKompetensiKepalaSekolahDanGuru YayasanPendidikanSekolahBruderKalimantanBaratKotaPontianakMaluku,MalukuUtara, KalimantanBarat KotaPontianak,KotaTernate, Kab.KepulauanSula,Kota Tual,Kab.Ketapang,Kota Ambon,Kab.HalmaheraTimur, Kab.HalmaheraBarat,Kab. Sanggau,Kab.Maluku TenggaraBarat,Kab.Maluku Tenggara,KotaSingkawang, Kab.HalmaheraUtara,Kab. Mempawah,Kab.Kepulauan Aru,Kab.Landak,Kab. Bengkayang,Kab.KapuasHulu, Kab.Sambas Maluku,Papua, MalukuUtara, KalimantanBarat KotaPontianak,KotaTernate,Kab. KepulauanSula,KotaTual,Kab. Ketapang,KotaAmbon,Kab. HalmaheraTimur,Kab.Halmahera Barat,Kab.Sanggau,Kab.Maluku TenggaraBarat,Kab.Maluku Tenggara,KotaSingkawang,Kab. HalmaheraUtara,Kab.Mempawah, Kab.KepulauanAru,Kab.Landak, Kab.Bengkayang,Kab.Merauke, Kab.KapuasHulu,Kab.Sambas
  13. 13. ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten No DAFTARORGANISASIKEMASYARAKATANLOLOSEVALUASIPROPOSALPROGRAMORGANISASIPENGGERAK Ormas DomisiliOrmasSasaranUtamaProgramSasaranAlternatifProgram IDProposalIDOrmasKategoriJenjangJudulProposal 1409193943MacanSMPPelatihanKepalaSekolahDanGuruUntuk MeningkatkanKompetensiKepalaSekolahDanGuru YayasanPendidikanSekolahBruderKalimantanBaratKotaPontianakMaluku,MalukuUtara, KalimantanBarat KotaPontianak,Kab. KepulauanSula,Kab. Ketapang,KotaAmbon,Kab. MalukuTenggaraBarat,Kab. MalukuTenggara,Kota Singkawang,Kab.Halmahera Utara,Kab.Mempawah,Kab. KepulauanAru,Kab.Landak, Kab.MalukuTengah,Kab.Buru Selatan,Kab.KapuasHulu, Kab.Sambas Maluku,Papua, MalukuUtara, KalimantanBarat KotaPontianak,Kab.Kepulauan Sula,Kab.Ketapang,KotaAmbon, Kab.MalukuTenggaraBarat,Kab. MalukuTenggara,KotaSingkawang, Kab.HalmaheraUtara,Kab. Mempawah,Kab.KepulauanAru, Kab.Landak,Kab.BovenDigul, Kab.MalukuTengah,Kab.Merauke, Kab.Mappi,Kab.BuruSelatan,Kab. KapuasHulu,Kab.Sambas 1416791529MacanSMPStrategiDanImplementasiProgramPengembangan KualitasSekolahBerbasisItPadaBidangPenguatan Metode&MateriPembelajaran YayasanPendidikanTelkomJawaBaratKotaBandungJawaBarat,Jawa Tengah,JawaTimur KotaBandung,Kab.Banyumas, Kab.Bandung,Kab.Sidoarjo, KotaMalang,KotaJakarta Barat JawaBarat,Jawa Tengah,Sumatera Utara,JawaTimur KotaBandung,Kab.Banyumas, Kab.Bandung,Kab.Sidoarjo,Kota Malang,KotaJakartaBarat,Kota Makassar,KotaMedan 1423853750GajahSDPeningkatanKetrampilanAbadXxiMelaluiPenguatan KarakterDanLiterasi YayasanPengembanganDan PemberdayaanMasyatakat(Yppm) Maluku MalukuKotaAmbonMalukuKotaAmbonMalukuKab.Buru,KotaAmbon 143638357KijangPAUDPengembanganLiterasiDanKarakterSiswaMelalui PembinaanGuruHebat-Inspiratif YayasanPengembanganInsaniJawaBaratKab.BogorJawaBaratKab.BogorJawaBarat,BantenKab.Bogor,Kab.Lebak 1442833767KijangSDProgramPilotPengembanganSekolahRamahAnakDi KabupatenTambrauwPapuaBarat YayasanPengembanganPendidikan DanTelematikaIndonesia DKIJakartaKotaJakartaSelatanPapuaBaratKab.TambrauwPapuaBaratKab.Sorong,Kab.Tambrauw,Kab. SorongSelatan 1457792097KijangSDPeningkatanKualitasGuruDanKepalaSekolahSekolah UntukMeningkatkanProsesBelajarSiswaDiKabupaten AcehBesar,Pidie,PidieJayaDanAcehBarat YayasanPionirNusantaraAcehKotaBandaAcehAcehKab.AcehBesar,Kab.Aceh Barat,Kab.Pidie,Kab.Pidie Jaya AcehKab.AcehBesar,Kab.AcehUtara, Kab.AcehBarat,Kab.Pidie,Kab. Bireuen,Kab.AcehNaganRaya, Kab.BenerMeriah,Kab.PidieJaya 1468703987KijangSMPPeningkatanSistemPendidikanSainsDanTeknologi DenganImplementasiPembelajaranAktifBerbasis PengalamanMelaluiPengembanganInovasiSiswa YayasanPusatPenelitianDan PengembanganNanoteknologi Indonesia BantenKotaTangerangSelatanDKIJakarta,BantenKotaJakartaSelatan,Kota Serang DKIJakarta,BantenKotaCilegon,KotaJakartaSelatan, KotaSerang,KotaJakartaBarat 1476943264MacanSDPengembanganLiterasiBacaTulisSiswa(Pelita)YayasanPuteraSampoernaDKIJakartaKotaJakartaSelatanSulawesiSelatanKab.Maros,KotaMakassarSulawesiSelatanKab.Maros,Kab.Sidenreng Rappang,KotaMakassar 1483173264GajahSMPProgramLiterasiDanNumerasiBerbasisProjectBased LearningJenjangSmp.(Lintas) YayasanPuteraSampoernaDKIJakartaKotaJakartaSelatanSumateraSelatan,Jawa Tengah,Bali Kab.Demak,Kab.MusiRawas, Kab.Bangli,Kab.Rembang, Kab.KarangAsem,Kab.Musi RawasUtara SumateraSelatan, JawaTengah, SulawesiSelatan,Bali Kab.Demak,Kab.MusiRawas,Kab. Bangli,Kab.Rembang,Kab.Karang Asem,Kab.MusiRawasUtara,Kab. Grobogan 1495331544KijangPAUDSistemDigitalisasiPengelolaanLembagaPaudSebagai SolusiEfisiensiPengelolaanLembagaPaud YayasanRausanFikriArRahmanJawaBaratKab.BekasiJawaBaratKab.KarawangJawaBaratKab.Karawang,Kab.Bekasi 1506302753KijangSMPPeningkatanKapasitasGuruSmpDalamLiterasiBaca- TulisDiKotaBanjar,KabupatenCiamis,DanKabupaten Pangandaran YayasanRuangBacaKomunitasJawaBaratKotaBanjarJawaBaratKab.Pangandaran,KotaBanjarJawaBaratKab.Ciamis,Kab.Pangandaran, KotaBanjar 151562215KijangPAUDPeningkatanKapasitasGuruDanKepalaSekolah TamanKanak-Kanak(Tk)DalamPengembangan KemampuanBahasaDanLiterasiAnakUsiaDiniSesuai PerkembanganAnakDiJakartaUtara,Kabuparen Serang,DanKotaBekasi. YayasanRumahKomunitasKreatifJawaBaratKotaBekasiJawaBarat,DKI Jakarta,Banten KotaBekasi,Kab.Serang,Kota JakartaUtara JawaBarat,DKI Jakarta,Banten KotaBekasi,Kab.Serang,Kota JakartaUtara,Kab.Bekasi 1527132918MacanSDPenguatanKemampuanBaca,TulisSiswaSekolah DasarDiTelukCenderawasih,ProvinsiPapua YayasanRumsramPapuaKab.BiakNumforPapuaKab.Waropen,Kab.Biak Numfor,Kab.Nabire,Kab. KepulauanYapen PapuaKab.Waropen,Kab.BiakNumfor, Kab.Nabire,Kab.Mamberamo Raya,Kab.KepulauanYapen 153142755KijangSMPProgramPembelajaranBerwawasanPotensiLokalYayasanSahabatMudaIndonesiaJawaTengahKab.BanjarnegaraJawaTengahKab.BanjarnegaraJawaTengahKab.Wonosobo,Kab.Banjarnegara 1548554336KijangSDPeningkatanHots(HighOrderThinkingSkills)Melalui ProgramSaungCoding YayasanSakataInnovationCenterJawaBaratKotaTasikmalayaJawaBaratKab.Ciamis,Kab.Garut,Kota Tasikmalaya,Kab.Tasikmalaya, KotaBanjar JawaBaratKab.Tasikmalaya,Kab.Indramayu, Kab.Ciamis,Kab.Majalengka,Kab. Garut,Kab.Sumedang,Kab. Pangandaran,KotaTasikmalaya, KotaBanjar 155298352GajahSDPemberdayaanSekolahDasarKabupatenMappiDan AsmatMenujuSekolahPenggerakMelaluiPendekatan Etno-Pedagogi YayasanSanataDharmaDIYogyakartaKab.SlemanPapuaKab.Asmat,Kab.MappiPapua,PapuaBarat, SumateraUtara,Nusa TenggaraTimur Kab.Ngada,Kab.NiasBarat,Kab. Asmat,Kab.Tambrauw,Kab.Mappi 1564342434KijangPAUDPelatihanDanPembinaanPelaksanaanPembelajaran DanKomunikasiDenganMenggunakanIct,Untuk TamanKanakKanak. YayasanSangTunasBaliKotaDenpasarBaliKotaDenpasarBaliKab.Badung,KotaDenpasar 157852677KijangPAUDPaudSabuRaijua"SavuSmartIsland"YayasanSatriabudiDharmaSetiaBantenKotaTangerangSelatanNusaTenggaraTimurKab.SabuRaijuaNusaTenggaraTimurKab.SabuRaijua,Kab.Sumba Timur 158657144GajahPAUDPenguatanPaudRamahAnakDiKabupatenSukoharjo, ProvinsiJawaTengah YayasanSatuKarsaKarya(Yskk)JawaTengahKab.SukoharjoJawaTengahKab.SukoharjoJawaTengahKab.Sukoharjo,KotaSurakarta 1595452028MacanSDProgramPelatihanGuruUntukPendidikanBerkelanjutanYayasanSekolahAlamDepokJawaBaratKotaDepokJawaBarat,Sumatera Selatan,Lampung, KalimantanTimur, SulawesiSelatan KotaSemarang,Kota Palembang,KotaTasikmalaya, KotaBalikpapan,Kota Makassar JawaBarat,Sumatera Selatan,Lampung, KalimantanTimur, SulawesiSelatan, JawaTimur KotaSemarang,KotaPalembang, KotaTasikmalaya,Kab.Pacitan, KotaBalikpapan,KotaMakassar
  14. 14. ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten No DAFTARORGANISASIKEMASYARAKATANLOLOSEVALUASIPROPOSALPROGRAMORGANISASIPENGGERAK Ormas DomisiliOrmasSasaranUtamaProgramSasaranAlternatifProgram IDProposalIDOrmasKategoriJenjangJudulProposal 1605192667GajahSDTransformasiSekolahUntukPeningkatanKompetensi Abad21MelaluiGerakanAkarRumputBerbasisA- Whole-School-Approach YayasanSekolahMenyenangkanDIYogyakartaKab.SlemanJawaTengah,DI Yogyakarta,Banten, JawaTimur Kab.GunungKidul,Kota TangerangSelatan,Kota Semarang,KotaBlitar,Kab. Kulonprogo,Kab.Tangerang, KotaSurabaya,Kota Yogyakarta,KotaTangerang, Kab.Sleman KalimantanTimur, JawaTengah,DI Yogyakarta,Banten, JawaTimur Kab.Rembang,Kab.Kudus,Kab. GunungKidul,KotaTangerang Selatan,KotaBalikpapan,Kota Semarang,KotaBlitar,Kab. Kulonprogo,Kab.Tangerang,Kota Surabaya,KotaYogyakarta,Kota Tangerang,Kab.Berau,Kab.Pati, Kab.Sleman,Kab.Jombang 1614834178KijangPAUDDigitalisasiSekolahDanPenerapanPendidikanKarakter PadaSatuanPendidikanAnakUsiaDiniDiKabupaten Pidie YayasanSemangatBinaUkhwahAcehKab.PidieAcehKab.PidieAcehKab.Pidie,Kab.PidieJaya 1626801156KijangSDProgramPendampinganPsikologSekolahMelalui PendekatanPsikoedukasiMetodeMultisensoriDalam MenanganiKasusKesulitanBelajarMembaca YayasanSentraPsikomedikaJawaBaratKotaBekasiJawaBaratKotaBekasiJawaBaratKab.Bekasi,KotaBekasi,Kab. Karawang,KotaBogor 1636893946MacanSDGuruMelekFilmYayasanSinemaEdukasiDKIJakartaKotaJakartaSelatanKalimantanTimur, Maluku,JawaTengah KotaAmbon,Kab.Purbalingga, KotaBalikpapan SumateraSelatan, KalimantanTimur, Maluku,JawaTengah, SumateraBarat Kab.KepulauanMentawai,Kota Ambon,KotaPalembang,Kab. Purbalingga,KotaPalu,Kota Balikpapan 1649651142KijangSDProgramSekolahBerdayaYayasanSinergiEdukasiIndonesiaJawaBaratKab.BogorBengkuluKab.SelumaBanten,BengkuluKab.Seluma,Kab.Pandeglang 16510511243MacanSMPImplementasiTikSmpDigital4.0YayasanSinergiSemestaNusantaraJawaBaratKotaBandungJawaBaratKab.CiamisJawaBarat,Jawa Tengah Kab.Ciamis,Kab.Kudus,Kab. Indramayu 1663054034MacanSDProgramBaca-TulisKelasRendahBerbasisBahasaIbu DiSumbaTimurDenganBukuRamahCernaKataDan Berjenjang YayasanSulinamaMalukuKotaAmbonNusaTenggaraTimurKab.SumbaTimurMaluku,Nusa TenggaraTimur KotaAmbon,Kab.MalukuTengah, Kab.SumbaTimur 1676133309KijangSDProgramMarlinYayasanSustainableEducationAnd CultureDevelopment DKIJakartaKotaJakartaPusatKepulauanRiau,Riau, Banten,Bali Kab.Pandeglang,Kab.Karang Asem,Kab.Kampar,Kab. Bintan KepulauanRiau,Riau, DKIJakarta,Banten, Bali Kab.Pandeglang,Kab.Karang Asem,KotaJakartaBarat,Kab. Kampar,Kab.Bintan 1685202991KijangSDProgramPengembanganSekolahKarakter(Character SchoolDevelopmentProgram) YayasanTamanBacaRumahKitaJawaTimurKotaSurabayaJawaTimurKab.TubanJawaTimurKab.Bojonegoro,Kab.Tuban 1696361837KijangSDSekolahMenyenangkanYayasanTemanKitaBalikpapanKalimantanTimurKotaBalikpapanKalimantanTimurKotaBalikpapanKalimantanTimurKab.KutaiKartanegara,Kota Balikpapan 1705651550MacanSDTeacherQualityImprovement(Tqi)/Program PengembanganKompetensiGuru YayasanTitianMasaDepanDKIJakartaKotaJakartaPusatDIYogyakartaKab.Kulonprogo,Kab.Bantul, Kab.GunungKidul,Kota Yogyakarta,Kab.Sleman JawaTengah,DI Yogyakarta Kab.Klaten,Kab.Kulonprogo,Kab. Bantul,Kab.GunungKidul,Kota Yogyakarta,Kab.Sleman 1719243427MacanSDPengembanganLiterasi,Numerasi,DanKarakter PesertaDidikJenjangSekolahDasarMelalui PeningkatanKompetensiGuruDanKepalaSekolah YayasanTrampilIndonesiaJawaTimurKotaSurabayaMaluku,JawaTimur, NusaTenggaraTimur KotaKupang,KotaAmbon, KotaSurabaya,Kab.Sumba Timur Maluku,JawaTengah, JawaTimur,Nusa TenggaraTimur KotaKupang,Kab.Jember,Kota Malang,Kab.SumbaTimur,Kota Ambon,Kab.Klaten,Kab.Lumajang, Kab.Banyuwangi,KotaSurabaya, Kab.Magelang 1724113427MacanPAUDPengembanganLiterasi,Numerasi,DanKarakter PesertaDidikJenjangPaudMelaluiPeningkatan KompetensiGuruDanKepalaLembagaPaud YayasanTrampilIndonesiaJawaTimurKotaSurabayaMaluku,JawaTimur, NusaTenggaraTimur KotaKupang,KotaAmbon, KotaSurabaya,Kab.Sumba Timur Maluku,JawaTengah, JawaTimur,Nusa TenggaraTimur KotaKupang,Kab.Jember,Kab. SumbaTimur,KotaAmbon,Kab. Klaten,Kab.Malang,Kab. Lumajang,Kab.Banyuwangi,Kota Surabaya,Kab.Magelang 1736343308KijangSDKabupatenKupangSukaMembacaYayasanTunasAksaraDKIJakartaKotaJakartaUtaraNusaTenggaraTimurKab.KupangNusaTenggaraTimurKab.Kupang,KotaKupang 1744733047KijangSMPGuruSekolahKaryaYayasanTunasCahayaBangsaKalimantanTimurKotaBalikpapanKalimantanTimurKotaBalikpapanKalimantanTimurKab.KutaiKartanegara,Kota Balikpapan 1754292543KijangSDProgramLiterasiDalamUpayaMenunjangProgramAnti PerundunganPada20SdDiKecamatanKabat, Genteng,DanBanyuwangi,KabupatenBanyuwangi, ProvinsiJawaTimur YayasanTunasCerdasGemilangDIYogyakartaKab.SlemanJawaTimurKab.BanyuwangiJawaTengah,Jawa Timur Kab.Banyuwangi,Kab.Rembang 176952543KijangPAUDProgramLiterasiDalamUpayaMenunjangProgramAnti- PerundunganPada20TkDiKecamatanKabat, KecamatanGenteng,DanKecamatanBanyuwangi, KabupatenBanyuwangi,ProvinsiJawaTimur YayasanTunasCerdasGemilangDIYogyakartaKab.SlemanJawaTimurKab.BanyuwangiJawaTengah,Jawa Timur Kab.Banyuwangi,Kab.Rembang 1777763674KijangPAUDPeningkatanKompetensiGuruPaudMelaluiPendekatan LessonStudyBerbasisSaintifik YayasanUmmulKhairJambiKab.BatanghariJambiKab.BatanghariJambiKab.Batanghari,Kab.MuaroJambi 1786251066KijangSDSekolahRamahBerbudayaInklusifYayasanWahanaInklusifIndonesiaJawaBaratKotaDepokJawaBaratKotaDepokJawaBaratKotaDepok,KotaBogor 179891948MacanSDSekolahPenggerakWahanaLiterasi-LandakDan ManggaraiTimur YayasanWahanaVisiIndonesiaBantenKotaTangerangSelatanNusaTenggaraTimur, KalimantanBarat Kab.Landak,Kab.Manggarai Timur KalimantanBarat, Papua,Nusa TenggaraTimur Kab.ManggaraiTimur,Kab.Landak, Kab.Jayawijaya 180203948GajahSDWahanaLiterasiBermuatanPendidikanKarakter Kontekstual-Papua YayasanWahanaVisiIndonesiaBantenKotaTangerangSelatanPapuaKab.BiakNumfor,Kab. Jayapura PapuaKab.Jayapura,Kab.Jayawijaya, Kab.BiakNumfor,Kab.LannyJaya 181911094MacanSMPTeacherCompetencyDevelopmentProgramYayasanWakafDjalaluddinPaneSumateraUtaraKotaMedanAceh,SumateraBarat, SumateraUtara, Bengkulu Kab.Muko-Muko,Kab. LabuhanbatuSelatan,Kab. PesisirSelatan,KotaSabang, Kab.AcehSingkil,KotaGunung Sitoli Aceh,Sumatera Barat,Sumatera Utara,Bengkulu Kab.NiasSelatan,Kab.Aceh Singkil,Kab.Muko-Muko,Kab. PesisirSelatan,KotaGunungSitoli, Kab.Labuhanbatu,Kab. LabuhanbatuSelatan,Kab.Asahan, KotaSabang
  15. 15. ProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/KabupatenProvinsiKota/Kabupaten No DAFTARORGANISASIKEMASYARAKATANLOLOSEVALUASIPROPOSALPROGRAMORGANISASIPENGGERAK Ormas DomisiliOrmasSasaranUtamaProgramSasaranAlternatifProgram IDProposalIDOrmasKategoriJenjangJudulProposal 1826212567GajahPAUDMeningkatkanKualitasGuruUntukMembangun TumbuhKembangDanKarakterSiswaPaud/TkDengan ModelPendidikanHolistikBerbasisKarakter(PHBK) YayasanWarisanNilaiLuhur Indonesia/IndonesiaHeritage Foundation(IHF) JawaBaratKotaDepokJawaBarat,Papua, JawaTengah,Sumatera Barat,KalimantanUtara, JawaTimur,Kalimantan Barat KotaPontianak,Kab.Sampang, KotaTarakan,Kab.Cilacap, Kab.Malinau,Kab.Bogor,Kab. Sarmi,Kab.Bangkalan,Kab. Bojonegoro,Kab.Nunukan, KotaJayapura,Kab. Wonosobo,Kab.LimaPuluh Kota,Kab.Malang,Kab. Sanggau,Kab.Bulungan,Kab. Garut,Kab.KubuRaya,Kab. Jayapura,KotaDepok,Kota Payakumbuh,Kab.Sukabumi, Kab.Banjarnegara,Kota Padang,Kab.Solok,Kab. Keerom JawaBarat,Papua, JawaTengah, SumateraBarat, KalimantanUtara, JawaTimur, KalimantanBarat Kab.Tasikmalaya,Kab.Bangkalan, Kab.Bojonegoro,KotaJayapura, Kab.Garut,Kab.Jayapura,Kab. KapuasHulu,KotaPontianak,Kota Tarakan,Kab.Cilacap,Kab. Malinau,Kab.Sarmi,Kab.Nunukan, Kab.Wonosobo,Kab.Bulungan, Kab.KubuRaya,Kab.Banjarnegara, Kab.PadangPariaman,Kab. Sampang,Kab.Sidoarjo,Kab. Sukabumi,KotaPadang,Kab.Solok, Kab.Rembang,Kab.Bogor,Kab. Tuban,Kab.LimaPuluhKota,Kab. Malang,Kab.Sanggau,Kab.Tana Tidung,KotaDepok,Kota Payakumbuh,Kab.Merauke,Kab. Keerom 1837673128MacanSMPPengembanganSekolahEfektifYayasanYatimMandiriSurabayaJawaTimurKotaSurabayaJawaTimurKab.SidoarjoJawaTimurKab.Sidoarjo,Kab.Gresik

