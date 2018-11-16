CIRCO Track Haarlemmermeer, workshop 2 Ideate - 15.11.2018

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CREATING BUSINESS THROUGH CIRCULAR DESIGN Discovering Circular Opportunities – Workshop 2 | Ideate
WELKOM! CIRCO track Workshop 2 | Ideate
Pieter van Os Caroline BijvoetMarien Korthorst
WELKOM!
NIEUWE DEELNEMERS Ekotex: Victor Franke Korteknie Stuhlmacher Architecten: Mechthild Stuhlmacher
ONTDEKCIRCULAIREKANSEN HAALBAARHEIDSCHECK &ROADMAP CREEERCIRCULAIREBUSINESS ENDESIGNCONCEPTEN &ONTWIKKELCONCRETEPLANNEN IN...
VERWACHTING VANDAAG
MAAR OOK…
PROGRAMMA Circulaire waarde- propositie INPUT Business en Ontwerp opties Tussen resultaat Herontwerp van Product, (dienst)...
DAG PROGRAMMA 10.00 Welkom, toelichting programma, Splitsen in 3 groepen 10.10 2-A: Businessmodellen / Rol opdrachtgever /...
Groepen Leveranciers & Bouwer A Architecten & interieur ontwerper B Opdachtgevers & gebruikers C OEFENING 2-A: Ekotex King...
Oefening: wat is de rol of business van 1. OPDRACHTGEVER / GEBRUIKER 2. ARCHITECT & INTERIEURONTWERPER 3. BOUWER / LEVERAN...
1. Klassiek Duurzame Model 2. Hybride Model 3. Tussenbatermodel A. Repareren B. Opknappen en Doorverkopen C. Terugwinnen 4...
OEFENING 2-A: Opdrachtgever / gebruiker Toepassen proces optimalisaties 2B samen met Architecten
OEFENING 2-A: Architecten Nieuwe rollen architect 1. Creative design leader 2. Bouwheer, opdrachtnemend • Nieuwbouw • Verb...
1. Creative design leader • Formuleert (circulaire) ambitie • Brengt partijen bij elkaar om ambitie te realiseren: gebruik...
2. Bouwheer • Voert bouw / verbouwing uit • Neemt verantwoordelijkheid voor resultaat bij oplevering en ook garantie • Nee...
3. Exploitatie of functie manager • Operationele rol in gebruiksfase gebouw • Optimaliseert op Opex en effectieve inzet va...
4. Data manager • Beheer data uit ontwerp en bouw fase • Beschikbaar stellen of ook beheer & update tijdens gebruik Data i...
2A. ROLLEN ARCHITECT Coöperatiev e design manager Bouwheer bouw Exploitatie of beheer manager Data manager Bouwheer verbouw
Selecteer relevante rollen 2A. ROLLEN ARCHITECT Voor ieder van de 4 rollen: 1. Is dit een rol die je zou kunnen / willen i...
2A. ROLLEN ARCHITECT
2-A. BUSINESSMODELLEN TOEPASSEN
OEFENING 2-A: BUSINESSMODELLEN TOEPASSEN
OEFENING 2-A: BUSINESSMODEL ARCHETYPEN TOEPASSEN
Voor ieder van de 7 archetype businessmodellen: 1. Is dit businessmodel relevant voor je circulaire waardepropositie? 2. K...
A. Welke actoren relevant zijn B. Welke activiteiten per actor relevant zijn + eerst gedachten hoe dat in te vullen C. Wel...
Archetype Tussenbatermodel Opknappen en Doorverkopen OEFENING 2-A: BUSINESSMODELLEN TOEPASSEN Verkoop product aan klant en...
Archetypen: OEFENING 2-A: BUSINESSMODELLEN TOEPASSEN
OEFENING 2-A: BUSINESSMODELLEN TOEPASSEN • Hebben relatief weinig contact met KLANT want dealer heeft contact • Lastig om ...
2-B. ONTWERPSTRATEGIEËN TOEPASSEN
1. Hechting en Vertrouwen 2. Duurzaamheid 3. Standaardisatie en Compatibiliteit 4. Gemak van Onderhoud en Reparatie 5. Aan...
OEFENING 2-B: ONTWERPSTRATEGIEËN TOEPASSEN Vertalen van circulaire waardepropositie naar herontwerp van product, dienst- e...
OEFENING 2-B: ONTWERPSTRATEGIEËN TOEPASSEN 1. Kies 3 relevante ontwerpstrategieën 2. Kan deze strategie bijdragen aan je c...
OEFENING 2-A: BUSINESSMODELLEN TOEPASSEN • Gebruik de geselecteerde ontwerpstrategieën 1 voor 1 om het product te (her)ont...
OEFENING 2-B: ONTWERPSTRATEGIEËN TOEPASSEN HECHTING EN VERTROUWEN Kan ik klant een band met product laten opbouwen waardoo...
OEFENING 2-B: ONTWERPSTRATEGIEËN TOEPASSEN
PLENAIR: Ambitie statements delen (output WS 1)
Circulaire proposities Workshop 1
Samenwerken helpt! Schrijf op een geeltje: WAT wil je bespreken met / vragen aan WIE van de aanwezigen, om je eigen AMBITI...
Ekotex CIRCULAIRE PROPOSITIE • Gezamenlijk met partners ontwikkelen van recyclebare binnen- en buitenwanden, waarbij allee...
Kingspan CIRCULAIRE PROPOSITIE • Kingspan gaat zijn stalen, geïsoleerde gevelpanelen herbruikbaar maken en dit hergebruikp...
Salverda Bouw, Schagen Group CIRCULAIRE PROPOSITIE • Circulariteit begint bij het ontwerp. Kansen voor Salverda ontstaan v...
Forbo Flooring CIRCULAIRE PROPOSITIE • Gezamenlijk met partners ontwikkelen van een strategie en methodiek om Marmoleum vl...
Presikhaaf Schoolmeubelen CIRCULAIRE PROPOSITIE • bij inrichting onderwijsinstelling streven naar duurzaam inzetten van me...
Gemeente Haarlemmermeer i.s.m. Stichting Openbaar Primair Onderwijs Haarlemmermeer CIRCULAIRE PROPOSITIE • Onderzoeken hoe...
Dunamare CIRCULAIRE PROPOSITIE • Ontwikkelen van Circulaire nieuwbouw voor Hoofdvaartcollege en De Linie samen, op 1 locat...
Stichting Jong Leren CIRCULAIRE PROPOSITIE • Bestaand schoolgebouw in komende anderhalf jaar circulair renoveren, verbouwe...
AT Lawyers – AT Osborne CIRCULAIRE PROPOSITIE 1. Het koppelen van onderwijs- en circulaire ambities aan uitvoerbare, haalb...
Liag CIRCULAIRE PROPOSITIE • Onze BIM methodiek en DATA inzetten ter ondersteuning van de gebruikers / opdrachtgevers in g...
Korteknie Stuhlmacher Architecten CIRCULAIRE PROPOSITIE • Ontwerpen van gebouwen met het oog op aanpasbaarheid aan ander g...
PlusOntwerp CIRCULAIRE PROPOSITIE • Ambitie is dat onderwijsgebouw en inrichting langer functioneel worden gebruikt, aanpa...
Rondleiding ! in Van Eesteren Paviljoen door Mechthild Stuhlmacher daarna verhuizen naar overkant voor de lunch!
LUNCH
WELKOM TERUG
Maak gebruik van KENNIS EN CREATIVE KRACHT van de ontwerpers • Over herontwerp van product en dienst • Over herontwerp van...
OEFENING 2-C: Architecten & Opdrachtgevers CIRCULAIRE SCHOLENBOUW PROCES Vertalen van eigen circulaire waarde- propositie ...
OEFENING 2-C: Leveranciers & Bouwer CIRCULAIR BUSINESSMODEL Vertalen van circulaire waarde- propositie naar herontwerp van...
Combineer de opties uit de businessmodellen en activiteiten tot een aantrekkelijk circulair businessmodel Stap 1 WELKE ACT...
OEFENING 2-C: CIRULAIR BUSINESSMODEL, ACTOREN
Geef aan WELKE ACTIVITEITEN iedere actor uitvoert Bepaal WELKE PARTIJ (uit de keten) het meest aangewezen is om deze rol t...
STAP 2 van 4 OEFENING 2-C: CIRCULAIR BUSINESSMODEL Welke activiteit (voor inzamelaar) IDENTIFICATIE WAT: Moet weten wannee...
Bepaal voor elke activiteit de INTERACTIE MET DE KLANT Voorbeeld voor inzameling • Identificeren van eind van gebruik • Op...
STAP 2 van 4 OEFENING 2-C: CIRCULAIR BUSINESSMODEL KLANT INTERACTIE • Bij voorkeur al een relatie met klant bij aanschaf v...
Geeft per activiteit aan op welke manier waarop je INKOMSTEN kan genereren • in statiegeld-systeem • in opdracht van gebru...
STAP 2 van 4 OEFENING 2-C: CIRCULAIR BUSINESSMODEL VERDIENOPTIES • Contact geeft mogelijkheid om nieuw product aan te prij...
OEFENING 2-C: CIRCULAIR BUSINESS MODEL
Vertalen van circulaire business propositie en model naar herontwerp van product, dienstverlening en businessmodel Converg...
2-D: ONTWERPCONSEQUENTIES Groep 1. Selecteer in het circulair businessmodel (van oefening 2-C) drie activiteit die nieuw o...
• Makkelijk te ontmantelen • Compact te vervoeren • Onderdelen in nieuwe configuratie gebruiken • Toegang tot onderdelen •...
AFSLUITING WORKSHOP 3: Implement • Checken haalbaarheid van circulaire value propositie • Werkplan maken voor realisatie •...
DANKJEWEL
DRINKS!
  1. 1. CREATING BUSINESS THROUGH CIRCULAR DESIGN Discovering Circular Opportunities – Workshop 2 | Ideate
  2. 2. WELKOM! CIRCO track Workshop 2 | Ideate
  3. 3. Pieter van Os Caroline BijvoetMarien Korthorst
  4. 4. WELKOM!
  5. 5. NIEUWE DEELNEMERS Ekotex: Victor Franke Korteknie Stuhlmacher Architecten: Mechthild Stuhlmacher
  6. 6. ONTDEKCIRCULAIREKANSEN HAALBAARHEIDSCHECK &ROADMAP CREEERCIRCULAIREBUSINESS ENDESIGNCONCEPTEN &ONTWIKKELCONCRETEPLANNEN INITIATE IDEATE IMPLEMENT 1. WORKSHOP • Breed in beeld brengen circulaire kansen • Selectie tot ambitiestatement Telefonisch contact van te voren voor FORMULEREN VAN: • Relevante circulaire waardeproposities • Nagestreefd eindresultaat WORKSHOP 1
  7. 7. ONTDEKCIRCULAIREKANSEN HAALBAARHEIDSCHECK &ROADMAP CREEERCIRCULAIREBUSINESS ENDESIGNCONCEPTEN &ONTWIKKELCONCRETEPLANNEN INITIATE IDEATE IMPLEMENT 1. INITIATE Identificeren van circulaire kansen 2. IDEATE Toepassen van circulaire businessmodellen en ontwerpstrategieën Uitwerken van circulaire waarde- propositie in (her)ontwerp van • Product • Dienst • Businessmodel WORKSHOP 2, VANDAAG
  8. 8. ONTDEKCIRCULAIREKANSEN HAALBAARHEIDSCHECK &ROADMAP CREEERCIRCULAIREBUSINESS ENDESIGNCONCEPTEN &ONTWIKKELCONCRETEPLANNEN INITIATE IDEATE IMPLEMENT 1. INITIATE Identificeren van circulaire kansen 2. IDEATE Toepassen van circulaire businessmodellen en ontwerpstrategieën 3. IMPLEMENT Circulair product, dienst en businessmodel van workshop 2 (=vandaag) • Haalbaarheid van circulaire waarde- propositie bekijken • Werkplan maken voor realisatie • Pitch opstellen WORKSHOP 3, 6 december
  9. 9. VERWACHTING VANDAAG
  10. 10. MAAR OOK…
  11. 11. PROGRAMMA Circulaire waarde- propositie INPUT Business en Ontwerp opties Tussen resultaat Herontwerp van Product, (dienst) en businessmodel OUTPUT DIVERGEREN Createoptions CONVERGEREN Makechoices Businessmodellen toepassen Ontwerpstrategieën toepassen Circulaire businessactiviteiten Consequenties voor ontwerp
  12. 12. DAG PROGRAMMA 10.00 Welkom, toelichting programma, Splitsen in 3 groepen 10.10 2-A: Businessmodellen / Rol opdrachtgever / Rol Architect 10.55 2-B: Ontwerpstrategieën / Opdrachtgever + Architect samen 11.40 Recap WS1: ambities presenteren 12.10 Rondleiding Van Eesteren, toelichting Mechthild Stuhlmacher 12.25 Lunch in New Metroplis - overzijde 13.15 Interactie ketenpartners (nieuwe, gemengde groepen) 13:45 2-C. Circulaire businessmodel / proces optimalisaties 15:15 Thee 15:30 Resultaten delen (2 aan 2) 16.00 2-D. Consequenties voor ontwerp / dienst / proces 17:00 Recap met borrel in Van Eesteren paviljoen
  13. 13. Groepen Leveranciers & Bouwer A Architecten & interieur ontwerper B Opdachtgevers & gebruikers C OEFENING 2-A: Ekotex Kingspan Forbo Flooring Presikhaaf schoolmeubelen Salverda Bouw – Schagen groep Liag Korteknie Stuhlmacher PlusOntwerp Dunamare Stichting Jong Leren Gem. Haarlemmermeer AT Lawyers
  14. 14. Oefening: wat is de rol of business van 1. OPDRACHTGEVER / GEBRUIKER 2. ARCHITECT & INTERIEURONTWERPER 3. BOUWER / LEVERANCIER En: welke vragen hebben jullie voor elkaar?
  15. 15. 1. Klassiek Duurzame Model 2. Hybride Model 3. Tussenbatermodel A. Repareren B. Opknappen en Doorverkopen C. Terugwinnen 4. Toegangsmodel 5. Prestatiemodel Product Dienst OEFENING 2-A: Leveranciers BUSINESS MODELLEN TOEPASSEN
  16. 16. OEFENING 2-A: Opdrachtgever / gebruiker Toepassen proces optimalisaties 2B samen met Architecten
  17. 17. OEFENING 2-A: Architecten Nieuwe rollen architect 1. Creative design leader 2. Bouwheer, opdrachtnemend • Nieuwbouw • Verbouw 3. Data manager 4. Exploitatie of functie manager 5. Life time management
  18. 18. 1. Creative design leader • Formuleert (circulaire) ambitie • Brengt partijen bij elkaar om ambitie te realiseren: gebruikmaken van kennis en vakmanschap • Bundelt individuele oplossingen tot een circulair geheel: prikkelt partijen in proces • Managet design proces naar opdrachtgever • Wie neemt opex gedeelte mee?? Gebeurt nu: andere invulling van ontwerpproces Waarom circulair: • Ontsluit oplossingen uit de markt Proces C2C Stadhuis Venlo, Kraaijvanger
  19. 19. 2. Bouwheer • Voert bouw / verbouwing uit • Neemt verantwoordelijkheid voor resultaat bij oplevering en ook garantie • Neemt ook elementen terug en wordt daar eigenaar van: kan aan derden worden uitbesteed Gebeurt nu: deel van taken van aannemer Waarom circulair: • Geen partij doet dit nu en daarom vaak geen hergebruik Proces Emergis ziekenhuis met donorgebouw RWS, Rothuizen
  20. 20. 3. Exploitatie of functie manager • Operationele rol in gebruiksfase gebouw • Optimaliseert op Opex en effectieve inzet van materiaal en energie • Lastig zonder rol in ontwerp • Past gebouw aan aan veranderende functies • Doet dat met zo veel mogelijk herinzet van materiaal Gebeurt nu: door facilitaire dienst of externe fac. partij Waarom circulair: • Nu weinig aandacht voor • Integrale benadering bouw en gebruik (en sloop) • Hangt wel van invulling af
  21. 21. 4. Data manager • Beheer data uit ontwerp en bouw fase • Beschikbaar stellen of ook beheer & update tijdens gebruik Data is input voor: 1. Onderhoud en andere exploitatie zaken 2. Renovatie, herbestemming, nieuwe functie gebouw 3. Hergebruik van gebouw-elementen 4. Bepalen restwaarde elementen en materialen bij sloop/ontmantelen Gebeurt nu: niet echt Waarom circulair: 1. Data beschikbaarheid maakt langer gebruik gebouw- elementen mogelijk: beter onderhoud en hergebruik, ed 2. Niet gebruiken van data (asset) is ook waarde vernietiging Madaster initiatief: platform data beheer
  22. 22. 2A. ROLLEN ARCHITECT Coöperatiev e design manager Bouwheer bouw Exploitatie of beheer manager Data manager Bouwheer verbouw
  23. 23. Selecteer relevante rollen 2A. ROLLEN ARCHITECT Voor ieder van de 4 rollen: 1. Is dit een rol die je zou kunnen / willen invullen? 2. Kies een of meer rollen • Eén rol als je heel duidelijk weet wat je wilt • Twee of drie als je ze nog wilt verkennen
  24. 24. 2A. ROLLEN ARCHITECT
  25. 25. 2-A. BUSINESSMODELLEN TOEPASSEN
  26. 26. OEFENING 2-A: BUSINESSMODELLEN TOEPASSEN
  27. 27. OEFENING 2-A: BUSINESSMODEL ARCHETYPEN TOEPASSEN
  28. 28. Voor ieder van de 7 archetype businessmodellen: 1. Is dit businessmodel relevant voor je circulaire waardepropositie? 2. Kies 3 relevante businessmodellen Selecteer relevante businessmodellen TIP: Kies minimaal 1 businessmodel dat een dienst aanbiedt OEFENING 2-A: BUSINESSMODELLEN TOEPASSEN
  29. 29. A. Welke actoren relevant zijn B. Welke activiteiten per actor relevant zijn + eerst gedachten hoe dat in te vullen C. Welke financiële rol logisch zou zijn; eigendom, makelaar, extern fin, Archetype Tussenbatermodel Opknappen en Doorverkopen OEFENING 2-A: BUSINESSMODELLEN TOEPASSEN 3. Breng per gekozen business model in beeld;
  30. 30. Archetype Tussenbatermodel Opknappen en Doorverkopen OEFENING 2-A: BUSINESSMODELLEN TOEPASSEN Verkoop product aan klant en kijk hoe ik product terug kan krijgen door terugkopen, prijsgarantie of statiegeld
  31. 31. Archetypen: OEFENING 2-A: BUSINESSMODELLEN TOEPASSEN
  32. 32. OEFENING 2-A: BUSINESSMODELLEN TOEPASSEN • Hebben relatief weinig contact met KLANT want dealer heeft contact • Lastig om KWALITEIT NA GEBRUIK vast te stellen omdat intensiteit gebruik niet bekend is • TUSSENBATERMODEL • Zou kunnen werken door direct contact met klant, terugkoop garantie of aanbod • Geeft kans op verkoop nieuw • Weinig inzicht in waarde. Refurbish lijkt genoodzaakt • PRESTATIEMODEL • Vraagt een heleboel nieuwe elementen zoals service vergoeding, voorfinanciering, onderhoud. • Wat wordt rol van de dealer? • Geeft wel meer grip op managen van restwaarde
  33. 33. 2-B. ONTWERPSTRATEGIEËN TOEPASSEN
  34. 34. 1. Hechting en Vertrouwen 2. Duurzaamheid 3. Standaardisatie en Compatibiliteit 4. Gemak van Onderhoud en Reparatie 5. Aanpasbaarheid en Opwaardeerbaarheid 6. Demontage en Reassemblage Product Dienst OEFENING 2-B: ONTWERPSTRATEGIEËN TOEPASSEN
  35. 35. OEFENING 2-B: ONTWERPSTRATEGIEËN TOEPASSEN Vertalen van circulaire waardepropositie naar herontwerp van product, dienst- en business- model Divergentie naar ontwerp- en businessopties A. Businessmodellen toepassen B. Ontwerpstrategieën toepassen
  36. 36. OEFENING 2-B: ONTWERPSTRATEGIEËN TOEPASSEN 1. Kies 3 relevante ontwerpstrategieën 2. Kan deze strategie bijdragen aan je circulaire waardepropositie? • Waarom wel? • Waarom niet? 3. Pas de gekozen strategie toe op het product uit je circulaire waarde- propositie (niet op businessmodellen uit oefening A) 4. Schets of beschrijf je ideeën
  37. 37. OEFENING 2-A: BUSINESSMODELLEN TOEPASSEN • Gebruik de geselecteerde ontwerpstrategieën 1 voor 1 om het product te (her)ontwerpen voor je circulaire value propositie • Dit is een brainstorm, dus geef nieuwe opties de ruimte, waarbij het niet volledig hoeft te kloppen • Combineer de verschillende strategieën nog niet tot een passende oplossing (doen we vanmiddag)
  38. 38. OEFENING 2-B: ONTWERPSTRATEGIEËN TOEPASSEN HECHTING EN VERTROUWEN Kan ik klant een band met product laten opbouwen waardoor hij zorgvuldiger en langer met product werkt DUURZAAMHEID Wat kan ik doen om slijtdelen langer mee te laten gaan en / of makkelijker te vervangen om de (technische kwaliteit) zo hoog mogelijk te houden GEMAK VAN ONDERHOUD EN REPARATIE Wat kan ik doen om product makkelijk te reinigen en te repareren of zelf upgrade te geven om ‘m geschikt te maken voor tweede gebruik
  39. 39. OEFENING 2-B: ONTWERPSTRATEGIEËN TOEPASSEN
  40. 40. PLENAIR: Ambitie statements delen (output WS 1)
  41. 41. Circulaire proposities Workshop 1
  42. 42. Samenwerken helpt! Schrijf op een geeltje: WAT wil je bespreken met / vragen aan WIE van de aanwezigen, om je eigen AMBITIE verder te brengen? Zet je naam erbij, wij maken een match!
  43. 43. Ekotex CIRCULAIRE PROPOSITIE • Gezamenlijk met partners ontwikkelen van recyclebare binnen- en buitenwanden, waarbij alleen gezonde materialen gebruikt worden en dit meetbaar gemaakt wordt • Inzetten op toepassing van Graphenstone materiaal om waarde behoud einde gebruiksduur te garanderen, doordat vervuiling met verf van wandmaterialen - steen / gips / hout - wordt voorkomen • Ekotex wil in de komende twee jaar het materiaal grotere bekendheid geven en daarmee toepassing vergroten Victor Franke, Klaas Burgler
  44. 44. Kingspan CIRCULAIRE PROPOSITIE • Kingspan gaat zijn stalen, geïsoleerde gevelpanelen herbruikbaar maken en dit hergebruikproces organiseren en faciliteren, zodat de panelen een tweede gebruiksperiode meekunnen op een ander gebouw. • Na de gebruiksperiode zijn de panelen straks ook recyclebaar. Patrick Theelen
  45. 45. Salverda Bouw, Schagen Group CIRCULAIRE PROPOSITIE • Circulariteit begint bij het ontwerp. Kansen voor Salverda ontstaan vanuit het besef dat zaken die niet lukken, losgelaten moeten worden, waardoor ruimte wordt gemaakt voor iets nieuws, met nieuwe samenwerking tot gevolg. • Salverda Bouw gaat levensloop verlengend gebouwen onderhouden en ontwikkelen. Erick van de Worp, William Bakker
  46. 46. Forbo Flooring CIRCULAIRE PROPOSITIE • Gezamenlijk met partners ontwikkelen van een strategie en methodiek om Marmoleum vloeren in scholen langer in goede conditie te houden, zodat ze langer gebruikt worden en waarde behouden blijft. • Ontwikkelen van nieuwe methoden en (lijm)technieken om marmoleum vloeren na gebruik te kunnen recyclen tot nieuwe vloer of als grondstof voor andere producten. Marieke Meulman
  47. 47. Presikhaaf Schoolmeubelen CIRCULAIRE PROPOSITIE • bij inrichting onderwijsinstelling streven naar duurzaam inzetten van meubilair, waarbij de duur ervan verlengt wordt door regelmatig onderhoud. • Bij vervanging aan einde economische levensduur wordt er naar een tweede leven gestreefd door revitaliseren of vervangen van defecte onderdelen. • Bij inrichten bijdrage leveren aan het flexibel inzetten van de ruimtes door tijdelijke voorzieningen aan te bieden, die na gebruik terug genomen worden, opgeknapt en elders ingezet worden. • Bij product-innovaties zal structureel gezocht worden naar duurzaam in te zetten materialen, die circulair zijn. Ronald Burgers, Peter Groenen
  48. 48. Gemeente Haarlemmermeer i.s.m. Stichting Openbaar Primair Onderwijs Haarlemmermeer CIRCULAIRE PROPOSITIE • Onderzoeken hoe circulariteit operationeel kan worden ingezet voor de ontwikkeling van nieuw- en verbouw van scholen, door: • Het verkennen van de mogelijkheden om ontwerp en selectie fasen om te draaien, zodat meer ruimte ontstaat voor Circulariteit • En door het ontwikkelen, samen met partners, van kopieerbare circulaire oplossingen, maatregelen en methodieken om ambitie te realiseren. Thierry van der Weide, Paul Heuberger Koos van Dam
  49. 49. Dunamare CIRCULAIRE PROPOSITIE • Ontwikkelen van Circulaire nieuwbouw voor Hoofdvaartcollege en De Linie samen, op 1 locatie, uitgaande dat voor iedere gebouwschil (Brand) een eigen circulaire aanpak nodig is: 1. Gebouw structuur: ontwerp voor zo lang mogelijke levensduur; aanpasbaar, inspelend op toekomstige veranderingen in onderwijs, ruimtebehoefte en gebruiksfunctie 2. Gebouw installaties en schil: aanpasbaar en flexibel, mogelijk als diensten in te kopen; frisse lucht en duurzame energie-zuinig 3. Inrichting en meubilair: relatief korte gebruiks- en levensduur, mogelijk als dienst inkopen en onderzoek of hergebruik bestaand meubilair, met behoud van uitstralingswensen, mogelijk is Michiel Steeneken
  50. 50. Stichting Jong Leren CIRCULAIRE PROPOSITIE • Bestaand schoolgebouw in komende anderhalf jaar circulair renoveren, verbouwen en uitbreiden, waar mogelijk gebruik makend van de bestaande materialen en kwaliteiten, tot een toekomstbestendige, Energie Neutrale en gas-loze school i.c.m. kinderdagverblijf. • Proces starten om te onderzoeken of een tegenoverliggend, te slopen schoolgebouw als donorgebouw kan functioneren en materialen hiervan kunnen worden hergebruikt in de nieuwe school. • In januari 2019 starten met bouwteam samenwerking en architect. Tom Houtkamp
  51. 51. AT Lawyers – AT Osborne CIRCULAIRE PROPOSITIE 1. Het koppelen van onderwijs- en circulaire ambities aan uitvoerbare, haalbare en meetbare inkoop- en contracterings- procedures voor gemeentes en scholen 2. Het stimuleren van circulair en duurzaam bouwen door een betere ketensamenwerking met de markt en het creëren van een continue innoverend en aanpassend vermogen bij de uitvoering van de samenwerking 3. Het overbruggen van de gescheiden werelden tussen onderwijs en gemeente en de markt (aannemerij) 4. 100% van mijn opdrachten invullen met innovatieve en duurzame/circulaire projecten Fanauw Hoppe, Gerben Hofmeijer
  52. 52. Liag CIRCULAIRE PROPOSITIE • Onze BIM methodiek en DATA inzetten ter ondersteuning van de gebruikers / opdrachtgevers in gebruiksfase en bij onderhoud. • Onderzoeken hoe dit optimaal kan en welke juridische aspecten dit met zich mee brengt. Bijvoorbeeld: BIM-model in eigen beheer met lees-rechten voor gebruikers/ opdrachtgevers. Jordy Aarts
  53. 53. Korteknie Stuhlmacher Architecten CIRCULAIRE PROPOSITIE • Ontwerpen van gebouwen met het oog op aanpasbaarheid aan ander gebruik in de toekomst. • Het Van Eesteren Paviljoen als voorbeeld: hier is ander en meer gebruik mogelijk, als aanpassingen worden voorzien en ontworpen, met behoud van de architectonische kwaliteit. Rien Korteknie, Mechthild Stuhlmacher
  54. 54. PlusOntwerp CIRCULAIRE PROPOSITIE • Ambitie is dat onderwijsgebouw en inrichting langer functioneel worden gebruikt, aanpasbaar zijn, en waarde ervan behouden blijft, met zo min mogelijk afval en uitval. Hoe: • Doorontwikkeling van eigen dienst naar focus op Circulaire Ruimteregie: ondersteunen bij (veranderend) ruimtegebruik in onderwijsgebouwen door hierop te anticiperen in de PVE-, ontwerp- en gebruiksfase, van zowel gebouw, inrichting als meubilair, met: • Intermediair-rol tussen opdrachtgevers, architecten en leveranciers • Eigen ontwerpen meer aanpasbaar en verplaatsbaar maken met meer inzet van circulaire materialen. Esther Dekhuijzen
  55. 55. Rondleiding ! in Van Eesteren Paviljoen door Mechthild Stuhlmacher daarna verhuizen naar overkant voor de lunch!
  56. 56. LUNCH
  57. 57. WELKOM TERUG
  58. 58. Maak gebruik van KENNIS EN CREATIVE KRACHT van de ontwerpers • Over herontwerp van product en dienst • Over herontwerp van businessmodel FOCUS op belangrijkste nieuwe inzichten • Maak keuzes • Durf dingen los te laten • Werk aan duidelijke dingen en plaats andere zaken op parkeerflap DOCUMENTEER BELANGRIJKSTE UITKOMSTEN in schetsen en/of woorden • Bouw voort om ideeën uit workshop 1 en eerdere activiteiten • Breidt ze uit aan de hand van discussie • Gebruik vragen en andere input ter inspiratie • Bedenk dat het jouw/jullie ‘verhaal’ gaat worden AAN DE SLAG Tips uit eerdere tracks
  59. 59. OEFENING 2-C: Architecten & Opdrachtgevers CIRCULAIRE SCHOLENBOUW PROCES Vertalen van eigen circulaire waarde- propositie naar proces en eigen dienst Convergentie naar gebouw onderdeel o.b.v. Brand model, service en business en optimalisaties van het ontwerpproces
  60. 60. OEFENING 2-C: Leveranciers & Bouwer CIRCULAIR BUSINESSMODEL Vertalen van circulaire waarde- propositie naar herontwerp van product, dienst en businessmodel Convergentie naar product, service en business design C. Circulair businessmodel D. Consequenties voor ontwerp
  61. 61. Combineer de opties uit de businessmodellen en activiteiten tot een aantrekkelijk circulair businessmodel Stap 1 WELKE ACTOREN zijn relevant in het businessmodel? - Gebruik de actor-kaarten - Gebruik uitkomst onderdeel 2-A als inspiratie STAP 1 van 4 OEFENING 2-C: CIRCULAIR BUSINESSMODEL 1
  62. 62. OEFENING 2-C: CIRULAIR BUSINESSMODEL, ACTOREN
  63. 63. Geef aan WELKE ACTIVITEITEN iedere actor uitvoert Bepaal WELKE PARTIJ (uit de keten) het meest aangewezen is om deze rol te vervullen • Eigen bedrijf • Outsourcing STAP 2 van 4 OEFENING 2-C: CIRCULAIR BUSINESSMODEL Tip: Je hoeft niet alle activiteiten zelf uit te voeren 2 • Partnerbedrijf • Klant zelf?
  64. 64. STAP 2 van 4 OEFENING 2-C: CIRCULAIR BUSINESSMODEL Welke activiteit (voor inzamelaar) IDENTIFICATIE WAT: Moet weten wanneer klant product niet meer gebruikt. Bij voorkeur meldt klant zich zelf, maar zijn er andere mogelijkheden als app, klantenprogramma, bij aankoop nieuw WIE: bij voorkeur zelf want klantrelatie belangrijk. Optie dat dealer dat doet RETOURLOGISTIEK WAT: Product moet zo goedkoop mogelijk terugkomen en direct weer verkocht vanwege kapitaalbeslag
  65. 65. Bepaal voor elke activiteit de INTERACTIE MET DE KLANT Voorbeeld voor inzameling • Identificeren van eind van gebruik • Opname van kwaliteit en hoeveelheid • Afspraak over voorwaarde voor inname • Aanbieden van vervangend product STAP 3 van 4 OEFENING 2-C: CIRCULAIR BUSINESSMODEL 3 DOEL: Hoe kan ieder onderdeel zo effectief mogelijk worden uitgevoerd en hoe kan er (klant) waarde mee worden gecreëerd?
  66. 66. STAP 2 van 4 OEFENING 2-C: CIRCULAIR BUSINESSMODEL KLANT INTERACTIE • Bij voorkeur al een relatie met klant bij aanschaf van product • Contact met klant wanneer product niet meer gebruikt wordt • Methode om inschatting van kwaliteit en daarmee waarde te maken. Bij voorkeur remote monitoring • Zo dat klant het contact waardeert, merkwaarden worden versterkt, nieuw product wordt aangeboden
  67. 67. Geeft per activiteit aan op welke manier waarop je INKOMSTEN kan genereren • in statiegeld-systeem • in opdracht van gebruiker • ‘handel’ in eigen beheer Er is een hand-out met voorbeelden van verdienopties ter inspiratie STAP 4 van 4 OEFENING 2-C: CIRCULAIR BUSINESSMODEL 4
  68. 68. STAP 2 van 4 OEFENING 2-C: CIRCULAIR BUSINESSMODEL VERDIENOPTIES • Contact geeft mogelijkheid om nieuw product aan te prijzen • Contact onderdeel van klantretentie en versterkt imago • Terugkopen voor prijs dat klant moeite doet, maar wel marge in tweede hands • Retour logistiek en refurbishment zo goedkoop mogelijk. Koppelen aan leveren nieuw product?
  69. 69. OEFENING 2-C: CIRCULAIR BUSINESS MODEL
  70. 70. Vertalen van circulaire business propositie en model naar herontwerp van product, dienstverlening en businessmodel Convergentie naar product, service en business design C. Circulair businessmodel D. Consequenties voor ontwerp 2-D: ONTWERPCONSEQUENTIES
  71. 71. 2-D: ONTWERPCONSEQUENTIES Groep 1. Selecteer in het circulair businessmodel (van oefening 2-C) drie activiteit die nieuw of significant anders zijn ten opzichte van nu 2. Breng voor de drie (nieuwe) businessactiviteit in kaart; • De consequenties voor het ontwerp van het product voor deze activiteit • De dienstverleningselementen die ontworpen moeten worden om deze activiteiten mogelijk te maken Gebruik de ontwerp-ideeën van vanochtend daarbij
  72. 72. • Makkelijk te ontmantelen • Compact te vervoeren • Onderdelen in nieuwe configuratie gebruiken • Toegang tot onderdelen • Indicatoren of monitoren voor kwaliteit • Compatibel door generaties • Definitie core-elementen en slijt elementen 2-D: ONTWERPCONSEQUENTIES
  73. 73. AFSLUITING WORKSHOP 3: Implement • Checken haalbaarheid van circulaire value propositie • Werkplan maken voor realisatie • Pitch maken
  74. 74. DANKJEWEL
  75. 75. DRINKS!

×