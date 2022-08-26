Successfully reported this slideshow.
Peran Pemerintah dalam Aktivitas Rehabilitasi Mangrove dan Kesejahteraan Masyarakat Pesisir (Government's Role in Mangrove Rehabilitation Activities and Coastal Community Welfare)

Aug. 26, 2022
Peran Pemerintah dalam Aktivitas Rehabilitasi Mangrove dan Kesejahteraan Masyarakat Pesisir (Government's Role in Mangrove Rehabilitation Activities and Coastal Community Welfare)

Aug. 26, 2022

Aug. 26, 2022
Presented by Satyawan Pudyatmoko, Deputy for Planning and Evaluation of Peatland and Mangrove Restoration Agency (BRGM) in keynote session of sub-national workshop on Increasing Capacity of Local Community and Sub-National Government on Mangrove Restoration and Food Security on 12 July 2022

Presented by Satyawan Pudyatmoko, Deputy for Planning and Evaluation of Peatland and Mangrove Restoration Agency (BRGM) in keynote session of sub-national workshop on Increasing Capacity of Local Community and Sub-National Government on Mangrove Restoration and Food Security on 12 July 2022

Environment

Peran Pemerintah dalam Aktivitas Rehabilitasi Mangrove dan Kesejahteraan Masyarakat Pesisir (Government's Role in Mangrove Rehabilitation Activities and Coastal Community Welfare)

  1. 1. Keynotes: Peran Pemerintah dalam Aktivitas Rehabilitasi Mangrove dan Kesejahteraan Masyarakat Pesisir Badan Restorasi Gambut dan Mangrove RI Disampaikan pada: Lokakarya Sub-nasional Peningkatan Kapasitas Komunitas Lokal dan Pemerintah Daerah tentang Restorasi Mangrove, Ketahanan dan Keamanan Pangan Semarang, 12 Juli 2022
  2. 2. Memfasilitasi percepatan pelaksanaan restorasi gambut dan peningkatan kesejahteraan masyarakat pada areal restorasi Gambut di 7 (tujuh) provinsi. Melaksanakan percepatan rehabilitasi mangrove di 9 (sembilan) provinsi. Pelaksanaan restorasi gambut Perencanaan, pengendalian, dan evaluasi restorasi gambut Konstruksi, operasi, dan pemeliharaan infrastruktur pembasahan gambut dan kelengkapannya Penguatan kelembagaan masyarakat dalam rangka restorasi gambut. Sosialisasi dan edukasi restorasi gambut. Perbaikan penghidupan masyarakat di lahan gambut Percepatan rehabilitasi mangrove, di dalam dan di luar kawasan hutan, pada 9 provinsi Dukungan administrasi Pelaksanaan fungsi lain yang diberikan Presiden. 2
  3. 3. SUMUT KEPRI BABEL KALTARA KALTIM PAPUA BARAT JAMBI KALTENG KALSEL SUMSEL RIAU KALBAR PAPUA 3
  4. 4. PENANGGUNGJAWAB PENGELOLAAN EKOSISTEM MANGROVE BERDASARKAN UU 5/1990, UU 41/1999, DAN UU 23/2014 4
  5. 5. LUAS MANGROVE INDONESIA BERDASARKAN PETA MANGROVE NASIONAL 2021
  6. 6. ANALISIS MASALAH KERUSAKAN EKOSISTEM MANGROVE Penyebab Kerusakan Saat ini 1. Kepentingan pembangunan wilayah atau pengembangan infrasruktur ekonomi seperti pelabuhan, kawasan industri, dll 2. Pemanfaatan area mangrove untuk kawasan permukiman baru 3. Pemanfaatan area mangrove untuk area budidaya tambak ikan dan udang 4. Kerusakan mangrove akibat aliran limbah kimiawi 5. Illegal logging 6. Over-cutting, seperti pada pemanfaatan untuk bahan baku produksi arang 7. Sebab alamiah: kenaikan tinggi muka air laut, gelombang, kejadian tsunami, dll Kronologi Kerusakan Ekosistem Mangrove Indonesia Situasi Kerusakan Mangrove – DPSIR (Driving Force-Pressure-State-Impact-Respon) 6
  7. 7. 7 TARGET PERCEPATAN REHABILITASI MANGROVE TAHUN 2022 s.d. 2024 di 9 PROVINSI CAPAIAN FISIK TAHUN 2021 Percepatan Rehabilitasi Mangrove dikerjakan di 32 Provinsi Penanaman 34.911 hektar dari target 33.000 hektar. RIAU SUMATERA UTARA KEPULAUAN RIAU BANGKA BELITUNG KALIMANTAN UTARA KALIMANTAN BARAT PAPUA PAPUA BARAT KALIMANTAN TIMUR 41.525 Ha Dalam Kawasan: 26.944 ha Luar Kawasan: 14.581 ha 26.464 Ha Dalam Kawasan: 8.969 ha Luar Kawasan: 17.494 ha 13.169 Ha Dalam Kawasan: 5.108 ha Luar Kawasan: 8.061 ha 20.341 Ha Dalam Kawasan: 7.531 ha Luar Kawasan: 12.810 ha 188.446 Ha Dalam Kawasan: 102.519 ha Luar Kawasan: 85.927 ha 158.914 Ha Dalam Kawasan: 59.571 ha Luar Kawasan: 99.344 ha 36.255 Ha Dalam Kawasan: 11.036 ha Luar Kawasan: 25.219 ha 35.069 Ha Dalam Kawasan: 3.118 ha Luar Kawasan: 31.951 ha 47.690 Ha Dalam Kawasan: 21.090 ha Luar Kawasan: 26.599 ha Total Target 2022-2024 : 567.871 Ha Dalam Kawasan: 245.885 Ha Luar Kawasan : 321.986 Ha
  8. 8. PENGELOLAAN EKOSISTEM MANGROVE BERBASIS LANSKAP Lanskap adalah sistem ekologi-sosial yang terdiri dari mosaik ekosistem alami dan buatan manusia dengan karakteristik konfigurasi topografi, vegetasi, penggunaan lahan dan pemukiman sebagai hasil proses ekologi, sejarah, serta proses ekonomi, sosial, dan aktivitas manusia di area tersebut. Kesatuan Lanskap Mangrove (KLM) mempertimbangkan kesesuaian habitat mangrove dengan sistem lahan tertentu yang berdasarkan pada kondisi pasang surut dan substrat lahan. Pengaturan secara spasial dari tipe-tipe land use dan land cover yang berbeda (struktur lanskap), norma, serta modalitas tata-kelolanya berpengaruh pada karakter lanskap.
  9. 9. SASARAN PERCEPATAN REHABILITASI MANGROVE TAHUN 2021-2024 BERBASIS KESATUAN LANSKAP MANGROVE (KLM) 9 No Pulau Lanskap Mangrove Jumlah (unit) Luas (Ha) 1 Sumatera 23 159,603.83 2 Jawa 15 23,871 3 Kalimantan 26 432,120 4 Bali Nusra 16 6,824 5 Sulawesi 10 27,097 6 Maluku 11 25,894 7 Papua 18 74,590 Jumlah 119 750,000 Sebanyak 119 unit lanskap menjadi sasaran rehabilitasi mangrove dengan luas total mencapai 750.000 ha.
  10. 10. ELEMEN PENGELOLAAN KESATUAN LANSKAP MANGROVE Adanya tujuan management bersama yang telah disetujui yang mencakup pencapaian berbagai manfaat jasa ekosistem (supporting, provisioning, regulating dan cultural services) dari lanskap mangrove. Silvofishery, ekowisata, pemanfaatan hasil hutan, konservasi hutan mangrove alam dan rehabilitasi mangrove didesain sebagai satu kesatuan untuk bersama-sama berkontribusi dalam pencapaian manfaat jasa ekosistem, adaptasi dan mitigasi perubahan iklim serta konservasi biodiversitas. Interaksi sosial, ekonomi dan ekologi antara bagian-bagian lanskap yang berbeda dikelola untuk mewujudkan sinergi positif antar keinginan dan aktor serta untuk memitigasi trade-off yang negatif. Ada ruang kolaborasi dan pelibatan komunitas setempat dalam dialog, perencanaan, negosiasi dan monitoring pengambilan keputusan. Pasar dan kebijakan publik dibentuk untuk mencapai tujuan beragam dari pengelolaan lanskap dan kebutuhan institusi. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5.
  11. 11. STRATEGI PELAKSANAAN PERCEPATAN REHABILITASI MANGROVE 11 11 1. Rehabilitasi Mangrove sebagai Bagian dari Upaya Menyejahterakan Masyarakat 2. Kolaborasi dengan Berbagai Stakeholder di Sekitar Mangrove Mangrove dapat dimanfaatkan oleh masyarakat sekitar sebagai sumber penghidupan, baik dimanfaatkan secara langsung dengan diambil dan diolah buahnya, maupun melalui kegiatan ekowisata. 3. Pengelolaan Mangrove sebagai Bagian dari Mitigasi Perubahan Iklim 4. Menggunakan Berbagai Sumber Pembiayaan Untuk mencapai keberlanjutan dalam pengelolaan mangrove, perlu dilakukan kolaborasi antarpemangku kepentingan dalam upaya rehabilitasi mangrove. Mangrove dapat menyimpan karbon hingga 3-5 kali lebih besar daripada tanah mineral biasa. Dengan karakteristik ini, mangrove menjadi salah satu ekosistem penting dalam menyimpan atau mengurangi karbon sehingga langkah rehabilitasi mangrove tidak dapat terlepas dari upaya nasional dalam mitigasi perubahan iklim. Rehabilitasi mangrove dapat didorong untuk menggunakan berbagai skema pembiayaan, diantaranya termasuk mengakses pembiayaan untuk mitigasi perubahan iklim.
  12. 12. SKEMA PENDANAAN KEGIATAN PERCEPATAN REHABILITASI MANGROVE 12 Skema I: APBN/APBD Percepatan Rehabilitasi Mangrove Tahun 2021 menggunakan skema PEN (Pemulihan Ekonomi Nasional). Kegiatan tahun 2022 sedang disiapkan melalui Anggaran Belanja Tambahan (ABT). Skema II: Loan atau Grant Sumber Dana Hibah/Pinjaman Luar Negeri. Pemerintah RI mengusulkan alokasi dana hibah sebesar $15 Juta dan pinjaman sebesar $400 Juta kepada World Bank sebagai opsi dalam melaksanakan kegiatan Rehabilitasi Mangrove Tahun 2023 - 2025. Skema III: Investasi Melalui ijin usaha pengelolaan mangrove untuk jasa lingkungan (regulasi dan skema sedang dirumuskan oleh KLHK) Skema IV: Kewajiban Rehabilitasi DAS Melalui Kewajiban Rehabilitasi DAS atas Izin Pinjam Pakai Kawasan Hutan (IPPKH). Saat ini regulasinya sedang disiapkan oleh Kementerian LHK. Skema V: CSR dan Dana Hibah/Voluntary Menyiapkan lokasi-lokasi yang sudah tersedia rancangan teknis untuk dapat dilakukan rehabilitasi mangrove oleh korporasi atau lembaga philanthropy
  13. 13. • SKEMA PEMULIHAN EKONOMI NASIONAL (Tahun 2021) Dimulai sejak puncak pandemi COVID-19 tahun 2021, pada saat kondisi perekonomian masyarakat mengalami penurunan drastis akibat pandemi COVID-19; PEN Rehabilitasi Mangrove diarahkan dapat mengungkit perekonomian masyarakat secara langsung dan riil untuk masyarakat padat dan terdampak; Lokasi rehabilitasi mangrove rata-rata berupa remote area, dimana kondisi perekonomian masyarakat berkurang bukan hanya karena pandemi namun akibat aktifitas pembangunan lain yang mana masyarakat tidak berdaya; Sehingga PEN diharapkan dapat berkelanjutan untuk menggerakan perekonomian masyarakat dan perbaikan ekosistem mangrove secara berkelanjutan. Hanya bersifat one shoot, tidak berkelanjutan. 1 2 3 4 5 REHABILITASI MANGROVE UNTUK KESEJAHTERAAN MASYARAKAT PESISIR
  14. 14. DAMPAK PEN MANGROVE TAHUN 2021 UNTUK PERBAIKAN EKONOMI MASYARAKAT No Provinsi BPDAS/BKSDA HOK (Hari Orang Kerja) Jumlah Tenaga Kerja (orang) 1 Sumut Wampu Sei Ular 279.112 3.284 Sumut Asahan Barumun 358.378 4.216 2 Riau Indragiri Rokan 518.928 6.105 3 Kepri Sei Jang Duriangkang 203.017 2.388 4 Babel Baturusa Cerucuk 290.930 3.423 Babel BKSDA Sumsel 48.040 565 5 Kalbar Kapuas 96.080 1.130 6 Kaltim Mahakam Berau 549.482 6.464 7 Kaltara Mahakam Berau 53.324 627 8 Papua Memberamo 115.200 1.355 9 Papua Barat Remu Ransiki 138.932 1.634 10 diluar 9 Prov. 23 Provinsi 289.237 3.403 TOTAL 2.940.660 34.596 1. Sumber pendapatan baru dan meningkatan pendapatan masyarakat sebesar hampir 70% melalui pembayaran HOK. 2. Membuka peluang pasar bibit mangrove maupun propagul bagi masyarakat, baik yang memungut buah mangrove maupun bagi masyarakat yang mengelola pembibitan. 3. Peningkatan pendapatan rumah tangga melalui pelibatan ibu-ibu dalam program rehabilitasi mangrove. 4. Mendukung keberlanjutan mata pencaharian masyarakat yang bergantung pada ekosistem mangrove, seperti masyarakat Gorontalo yang bergantung pada budidaya kerang dan rumput laut. 5. Menumbuhkan alternatif mata pencaharian yang ramah mangrove. Seperti masyarakat Papua Barat menggantungkan hidupnya pada penambangan batu karang dan kayu mangrove, namun setelah diberikan pendampingan muncul keinginan untuk membuat produk olahan mangrove maupun budidaya ikan pada lahan bekas galian. Untuk Rehabilitasi Mangrove yang Berkelanjutan Diperlukan Kegiatan Pemberdayaan Masyarakat Rata-rata 1 HOK = Rp.85.000 – 140.000, tergantung Rayon (No. SK.10/PDASHL/SET/KEU.0 /4/2021)
  15. 15. • PEMBERDAYAAN MASYARAKAT UNTUK REHABILITASI MANGROVE BERKELANJUTAN ✓Mangrove terehabilitasi ✓Masyarakat mendapatkan manfaat dari mangrove ✓Rehabilitasi mangrove berkelanjutan Rehabilitasi Mangrove Pemberdayaan Masyarakat + Kegiatan Pemberdayaan Masyarakat di Lokasi Rehabilitasi Mangrove: Penguatan kelembagaan Kelompok masyarakat Pengembangan usaha masyarakat di lokasi rehabilitasi mangrove. Diversifikasi produk mangrove untuk kontinuitas dan pengembangan pasar. Dukungan ke arah ekowisata dan jasa lainnya. Menjalin kerjasama dengan stakeholder terkait di areal rehabilitasi mangrove. 1 2 3 4 5
  16. 16. • SKEMA PELUANG MATA PENCAHARIAN DAN BANTUAN EKONOMI PRODUKTIF UNTUK MASYARAKAT PESISIR (Tahun 2022 s.d. 2024) Kegiatan Rehabilitasi Mangrove (Komp.2) Peningkatan Peluang Matapencaharian Masyarakat di Lokasi RM (Komp.3) Analisis cepat terhadap Potensi Usaha dan Pasar Sekolah Lapang Pengelolaan Mangrove Rehabilitasi Mangrove oleh Pokmas Komponen 2. Rehab. Mangrove • Berpotensi menimbulkan resiko berupa perubahan dan tekananan terhadap kondisi sosial dan ekonomi masyarakat, e.g. melalui pembatasan mata pencaharian yang berdampak negative terhadap mangrove, dll. • Potensi resiko tersebut dapat berpengaruh pada keberlanjutan pelaksanaan RM, e.g. masyarakat kembali merusak mangrove setelah di rehabilitasi. Komp. 3 akan memitigasi resiko tersebut melalui peningkatan pendapatan masyarakat: • Memungkinkan aktifitas usaha yang tidak berdampak negatif terhadap mangrove. • Memungkinkan masyarakat untuk hidup dengan layak melalui aktifitas tersebut. Komponen 3.1 Meningkatkan Peluang Matapencaharian Berbasis Masyarakat Sekolah Lapang Matapencaharian Pelatihan kemampuan usaha dasar Pokmas Komponen 3.1 yang layak diberikan bantuan ekonomi produktif Penguatan Kemampuan Usaha (coaching / mentoring) + Dukungan Teknis Pendampingan dalam pembuatan bisnis proposal, Implementasi & monitoring Analisis Rantai Nilai Komponen 3.2. – Bantuan Ekonomi Produktif dan Matching Grant Small grant < Rp. 200 juta Pokmas RM Matching grant > Rp. 200 juta Klaster Pokmas, UMKM Melalui Program ‘Mangrove For Coastal Resilience’ dengan sumber pendanaan World Bank:
  17. 17. Program percepatan rehabilitasi mangrove bukan hanya berdampak pada perbaikan kondisi lingkungan pesisir, namun juga pada mendukung kesejahteraan masyarakat pesisir melalui pemberian HOK dan kegiatan pemberdayaan masyarakat KESIMPULAN
  18. 18. Terima Kasih Pulihkan Gambut, Hijaukan Mangrove, Tingkatkan Kesejahteraan 18

