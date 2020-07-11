Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Conceptualización y adaptación básica del aula virtual: El uso de la Plataforma Moodle en los procesos de enseñanza y apre...
Índice Conoce sobre ambientes de aprendizaje. Unidad Didáctica, una herramienta para la planificación educativa. Sistemas ...
1. Unidad Didáctica, una herramienta para la planificación educativa Imagen tomada de: https://www.freepik.es/
¿Qué permite una Unidad Didáctica? La Unidad Didáctica permite estructurar y aplicar el conocimiento de forma metódica, en...
Diseñar una unidad didáctica para llevarla a la práctica, es decidir qué se va a enseñar y cómo, allí concretamos y ponemo...
Unidad didáctica Herramienta de planificación educativa y de trabajo cotidiano en el aula, en la que se toma en cuenta tod...
Según la manera de abordar un contenido en una Unidad Didáctica (UD), podemos hablar de: UD Globalizada UD Interdisciplina...
Recuerda: La unidad didáctica es un proceso completo de enseñanza y aprendizaje, por tanto, tendrá: Imagen tomada de: http...
Bibliografía Álvarez, O. (2013) Las Unidades Didácticas en la enseñanza de las Ciencias Naturales, Educación Ambiental y P...
¡Gracias!
ucp.edu.co/u-virtual
Tema 2. Unidad Didáctica, una herramienta para la planificación educativa
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tema 2. Unidad Didáctica, una herramienta para la planificación educativa

26 views

Published on

En este apartado conoceremos qué es una Unidad Didáctica, qué la caracteriza, su importancia en los procesos educativos y los elementos que la componen.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tema 2. Unidad Didáctica, una herramienta para la planificación educativa

  1. 1. Conceptualización y adaptación básica del aula virtual: El uso de la Plataforma Moodle en los procesos de enseñanza y aprendizaje Unidad 1 Conceptos Claves para la Educación Virtual
  2. 2. Índice Conoce sobre ambientes de aprendizaje. Unidad Didáctica, una herramienta para la planificación educativa. Sistemas de Gestión de Aprendizaje (LMS). Un LMS flexible y de código abierto: Moodle. 1 2 3 4
  3. 3. 1. Unidad Didáctica, una herramienta para la planificación educativa Imagen tomada de: https://www.freepik.es/
  4. 4. ¿Qué permite una Unidad Didáctica? La Unidad Didáctica permite estructurar y aplicar el conocimiento de forma metódica, en otras palabras, es un concepto de la enseñanza que consiste en un método de planificación del proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje. Una UD está constituida por actividades que permiten que el estudiante construya su propio conocimiento a medida que va evolucionando conceptualmente. Imagen tomada de: https://www.freepik.es/
  5. 5. Diseñar una unidad didáctica para llevarla a la práctica, es decidir qué se va a enseñar y cómo, allí concretamos y ponemos en práctica nuestras ideas e intenciones educativas. Imagen tomada de: https://www.freepik.es/
  6. 6. Unidad didáctica Herramienta de planificación educativa y de trabajo cotidiano en el aula, en la que se toma en cuenta todos los elementos del proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje de manera coherente y se facilita la globalización de los conocimientos. Se construye a partir de los conceptos inherentes a los estudiantes y a los docentes. De estas conceptualizaciones se desprende que la unidad didáctica debe partir de un elemento organizador o tema central que orienta la formulación de los otros elementos curriculares: objetivos, contenidos, estrategias, recursos, gestión en el aula, adaptaciones curriculares y evaluación.
  7. 7. Según la manera de abordar un contenido en una Unidad Didáctica (UD), podemos hablar de: UD Globalizada UD Interdisciplinar UD Disciplinar UD Conceptual UD Procedimental UD Actitudinal Cuenta con un centro de interés, un proyecto, un núcleo temático, talleres, etc. Busca la relación entre varias áreas o disciplinas relacionadas, buscando conexiones en el aprendizaje de contenidos. Trata de desarrollar únicamente objetivos y contenidos de una disciplina. Trabaja contenidos conceptuales, hechos o principios relacionados con un área. Trabaja únicamente procedimientos, sin tratar conceptos ni actitudes. Trabaja únicamente contenidos actitudinales
  8. 8. Recuerda: La unidad didáctica es un proceso completo de enseñanza y aprendizaje, por tanto, tendrá: Imagen tomada de: https://www.freepik.es/ • Título. • Introducción o justificación. • Competencias básicas (Ejemplos: competencia en comunicación lingüística, competencia matemática, competencia digital, competencia social y ciudadana, competencia cultural y artística, etc). • Objetivos. • Contenidos. • Secuencia de actividades. • Recursos o materiales. • Organización del espacio y el tiempo. • Evaluación.
  9. 9. Bibliografía Álvarez, O. (2013) Las Unidades Didácticas en la enseñanza de las Ciencias Naturales, Educación Ambiental y Pensamiento Lógico Matemático. Universidad de San Buenaventura. Itinerario Educativo. ISSN0121-2753. XXVII. N°62. pp. 115-135. Corrales, R. (2009) La programación a medio plazo dentro del tercer nivel de concreción: Las Unidades Didácticas. EmásF. Revista Digital de Educación Física. ISSSN: 1989-8304. Cáceres, B., Del Valle ,K. y Péfaur, J. E. (2016). La sistematización de la unidad didáctica en educación ambiental: una aproximación desde una experiencia en la ruralidad. Educere, 20 (66), 249-257. ISSN: 1316-4910. https://www.redalyc.org/articulo.oa?id=356/35649692006
  10. 10. ¡Gracias!
  11. 11. ucp.edu.co/u-virtual

×