Tema 2. Importar actividades y recursos

En este apartado aprenderemos cómo importar o duplicar las actividades y recursos en nuestros cursos.

  1. 1. Apropiaci�n del aula virtual (Moodle) como espacio de aprendizaje colaborativo y aut�nomo Unidad 1 Configuraci�n intermedia de mi aula virtual
  2. 2. �ndice Matricular estudiantes en mi curso. Importar actividades y recursos en mi aula virtual. Usar el acceso restringido. Configurar por grupos las actividades en mi curso. 1 2 3 4
  3. 3. 2. Importar actividades y recursos en mi aula virtual Imagen tomada de: https://www.freepik.es/
  4. 4. Importar actividades y recursos Las actividades y los recursos de un curso pueden ser importados desde cualquier otro curso. Esto nos permite re-utilizar en lugar de re-crear una o m�s actividades o recursos. Imagen tomada de: https://www.freepik.es/
  5. 5. El importar datos de un curso es similar a realizar un proceso de respaldo y restauraci�n, este proceso no incluye datos de usuario en absoluto. Imagen tomada de: https://www.freepik.es/
  6. 6. Recomendaciones S�lo podemos elegir los cursos en los que somos profesores (con permiso de edici�n) o de la misma categor�a. En el caso de no tener permiso de edici�n en otros cursos nos indica que no hay cursos de los que pueda importar. Los administradores pueden escoger cualquier curso del sitio. Los dos cursos (el antiguo y el nuevo) deben existir previamente (aunque pueden estar ocultos) y deben estar en el mismo servidor. Al importar un curso antiguo s�lo se copian en el curso nuevo los recursos y actividades que se seleccionen, y los ficheros del curso, si as� se elige. No se copian los par�metros de Configuraci�n del curso, ni los t�tulos de los bloques tem�ticos o semanales, ni los usuarios, registros de actividad de los usuarios o calificaciones.
