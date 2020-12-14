Successfully reported this slideshow.
Unidad 1 Uso ético de la información Introducción a los derechos de autor
Tema 2 Derechos de autor: conceptos fundamentales Las imágenes de esta presentación, salvo cuando se enuncie lo contrario,...
Derechos conexos
Son los derechos otorgados a los artistas, intérpretes o ejecutantes de obras artísticas o literarias, los productores de ...
Fuente: Dirección Nacional de Derechos de Autor (s. f.)
Derechos morales
Estos derechos buscan proteger la relación intrínseca del autor con la obra. Acá se ve reflejada la personalidad que el au...
Fuente: Dirección Nacional de Derechos de Autor (2020).
Derechos patrimoniales
Facultades del autor o del titular de los mismos para autorizar o prohibir los distintos actos de utilización de la obra. ...
Lo anterior implica que todo acto de explotación de la obra, amparado por un derecho patrimonial, deberá contar con la pre...
Fuente: Dirección Nacional de Derechos de Autor (2020).
Dirección Nacional de Derechos de Autor (s. f.). El derecho de autor en Colombia y el mundo. Consultado en 15.11.2020. htt...
¡Gracias!
ucp.edu.co/u-virtual
Tema 2: Derechos de autor: conceptos clave
