Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Unidad 1 Uso ético de la información Introducción a los derechos de autor
Tema 2 Derechos de autor: conceptos fundamentales Las imágenes de esta presentación, salvo cuando se enuncie lo contrario,...
Propiedad intelectual
Titulo El reconocimiento de derechos que se les otorgan a los creadores de los diferentes tipos de obras amparadas por el ...
Derecho de autor
El Derecho de Autor es la rama de la ciencia jurídica que se encarga de regular todo lo referente a las obras científicas,...
Objeto de protección del derecho de autor • Libros, folletos y otros escritos • Conferencias, alocuciones, sermones y otra...
Obras fotográficas o las cuales se asimilan las expresadas por procedimiento análogo a la fotografía; Obras de arte aplica...
Autor
La persona física que realiza una creación intelectual. Ej. Los escritores, compositores musicales, dibujantes, guionistas...
Obra
Es toda creación original de naturaleza artística, literaria o científica, susceptible de ser divulgada o difundida de cua...
Ausencia de formalidades para la protección de la obra La obra se protege desde el momento mismo de la creación, es decir ...
Referencias bibliográficas Dirección Nacional de Derechos de Autor (s. f.). El derecho de autor en Colombia y el mundo. Co...
¡Gracias!
ucp.edu.co/u-virtual
Tema 2: Derechos de autor: conceptos clave
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tema 2: Derechos de autor: conceptos clave

13 views

Published on

Tema 2: Derechos de autor: conceptos clave

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tema 2: Derechos de autor: conceptos clave

  1. 1. Unidad 1 Uso ético de la información Introducción a los derechos de autor
  2. 2. Tema 2 Derechos de autor: conceptos fundamentales Las imágenes de esta presentación, salvo cuando se enuncie lo contrario, fueron tomadas del repositorio de acceso abierto Freepik y de la base de imágenes de Power Point.
  3. 3. Propiedad intelectual
  4. 4. Titulo El reconocimiento de derechos que se les otorgan a los creadores de los diferentes tipos de obras amparadas por el derecho de autor, y las prestaciones protegidas por los derechos conexos; y a los bienes protegidos por la propiedad industrial, algunas legislaciones, como la nuestra incluyen en esta última categoría las variedades vegetales. Fuente: Dirección Nacional de Derechos de Autor (s. f.)
  5. 5. Derecho de autor
  6. 6. El Derecho de Autor es la rama de la ciencia jurídica que se encarga de regular todo lo referente a las obras científicas, literarias y artísticas entre las cuales se comprenden todas las creaciones del espíritu en el campo científico, literario y artístico, cualquiera que sea el modo o forma de expresión y cualquiera que sea su destinación. Fuente: Dirección Nacional de Derechos de Autor (s. f.)
  7. 7. Objeto de protección del derecho de autor • Libros, folletos y otros escritos • Conferencias, alocuciones, sermones y otras obras de la misma naturaleza • Obras dramáticas o dramático-musicales • Obras coreográficas y las pantomimas • Composiciones musicales con letra o sin ella • Obras cinematográficas, a las cuales se asimilan las obras expresadas por procedimiento análogo a la cinematografía, inclusive los videogramas • Obras de dibujo, pintura, arquitectura, escultura, grabado, litografía; Fuente: Dirección Nacional de Derechos de Autor (s. f.)
  8. 8. Obras fotográficas o las cuales se asimilan las expresadas por procedimiento análogo a la fotografía; Obras de arte aplicadas Ilustraciones, mapas, planos croquis y obras plásticas relativas a la geografía, a la topografía, a la arquitectura o a las ciencias Toda producción del dominio científico, literario o artístico que pueda reproducirse, o definirse por cualquier forma de impresión o de reproducción, por fonografía, radiotelefonía o cualquier otro medio conocido o por conocer. Fuente: Dirección Nacional de Derechos de Autor (s. f.)
  9. 9. Autor
  10. 10. La persona física que realiza una creación intelectual. Ej. Los escritores, compositores musicales, dibujantes, guionistas, diseñadores, etc. Fuente: Dirección Nacional de Derechos de Autor (s. f.)
  11. 11. Obra
  12. 12. Es toda creación original de naturaleza artística, literaria o científica, susceptible de ser divulgada o difundida de cualquier forma. Nota 1: El derecho de autor no contempla ideas Nota 2: Son intrascendentes el mérito o la destinación de la obra Fuente: Dirección Nacional de Derechos de Autor (s. f.)
  13. 13. Ausencia de formalidades para la protección de la obra La obra se protege desde el momento mismo de la creación, es decir el derecho le otorga una protección automática sin tener en cuenta ningún tipo de formalidad como el registro de la obra. Nota: El registro es meramente declarativo, no constitutivo del derecho. Fuente: Dirección Nacional de Derechos de Autor (s. f.)
  14. 14. Referencias bibliográficas Dirección Nacional de Derechos de Autor (s. f.). El derecho de autor en Colombia y el mundo. Consultado en 15.11.2020. http://derechodeautor.gov.co:8080/
  15. 15. ¡Gracias!
  16. 16. ucp.edu.co/u-virtual

×