Análisis cuantitativo ¿Qué es? Proceso mediante el cual se obtiene y procesa información que utiliza datos numéricos o téc...
Análisis cuantitativo Algunos tipos • Investigación analítica. • Investigación experimental. • Investigación descriptiva
Algunos ejemplos Porcentaje de efectividad de un antídoto Cantidad de casos de una enfermedad Un sondeo de opinión
¡Muchas gracias!
ucp.edu.co/u-virtual
Tema 2 Análisis de información - cuantitativa
Tema 2 Análisis de información - cuantitativa

  1. 1. Análisis cuantitativo ¿Qué es? Proceso mediante el cual se obtiene y procesa información que utiliza datos numéricos o técnicas estadísticas para llevar a cabo el análisis. Los datos cuantitativos son precisos, bien definidos y delimitados. Los datos cuantitativos se utilizan frecuentemente en el ámbito de las ciencias exactas.
  2. 2. Análisis cuantitativo Algunos tipos • Investigación analítica. • Investigación experimental. • Investigación descriptiva
  3. 3. Algunos ejemplos Porcentaje de efectividad de un antídoto Cantidad de casos de una enfermedad Un sondeo de opinión
  4. 4. ¡Muchas gracias!
  5. 5. ucp.edu.co/u-virtual

