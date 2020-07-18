Que puedes hacer con canva

Successfully reported this slideshow.
En este tema hablaremos sobre las posibilidades y licencias que ofrece CANVA.

  1. 1. Producci�n de contenidos educativos a partir de piezas gr�ficas - CANVA Uso de Canva para el dise�o de piezas gr�ficas �Qu� puedes hacer con Canva?
  2. 2. �ndice 1 Formatos en Canva 2 Plan gratuito 3 Canva Pro
  3. 3. 1. Formatos en Canva
  4. 4. �Qu� puedes hacer con Canva? Cada Red Social requiere un dise�o con unas dimensiones concretas, Canva te lo pone f�cil con plantillas predefinidas que tienen los tama�os m�s comunes para compartir im�genes, banners, portadas en Redes Sociales y muchas cosas m�s. Algunas plantillas que te pueden ser �tiles son:
  5. 5. Folletos y carteles Sirven para difundir informaci�n de manera visual, ya sea un evento o un tema corto espec�fico. Infograf�as En ellas encontramos gran cantidad de informaci�n �til y de f�cil consumo ya que en general una infograf�a nos ofrece estad�sticas o gr�ficos que dan soporte al texto. Documentos y presentaciones Los recursos para hacer documentos y presentaciones tambi�n pueden utilizarse para profundizar las ideas complejas con una apariencia agradable para los lectores.
  6. 6. 2. Plan gratuito
  7. 7. Acceso a m�s de 8.000 plantillas Puedes subir tus propias im�genes Compartir tus dise�os hasta con 10 personas m�s Crear un equipo colaborativo 1GB de almacenamiento para tus fotos y dise�os terminados 2 carpetas para organizarte �Qu� obtienes en el plan gratis de Canva?
  8. 8. 3. Canva Pro
  9. 9. �Qu� incluye Canva Pro? Carpetas ilimitadas para sus dise�os Opci�n a guardar im�genes con fondo transparente Invitar a un m�ximo de 50 miembros al equipo Almacenamiento ilimitado de fotos y activos Opci�n a cambiar el tama�o de sus dise�os una vez creados Puedes subir fuentes personalizadas Puedes guardar un conjunto de paletas de colores Sistema de b�squeda de fotos mejorado Plataforma de ayuda y apoyo de dise�adores
  10. 10. �Gracias!
  11. 11. ucp.edu.co/u-virtual

