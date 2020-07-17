Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Producci�n de contenidos educativos a partir de piezas gr�ficas - CANVA Conceptualizaci�n sobre el dise�o Las piezas gr�fi...
�ndice 1 �Qu� es una pieza gr�fica? 2 �Para que sirven? 3 �Como funcionan las piezas gr�ficas en la educaci�n?
1. �Qu� es una pieza gr�fica?
Pieza gr�fica Se refiere a una composici�n de texto e im�genes, la cual puede variar el formato seg�n sus necesidades. Una...
2. �Para que sirven?
�Para que sirven? Las piezas gr�ficas las dise�amos con el fin de transmitir un mensaje que necesita una representaci�n vi...
�Como funcionan las piezas gr�ficas en la educaci�n?2.
�Como funcionan en la educaci�n? Los dise�os en funci�n a la educaci�n deben tener una orientaci�n did�ctica ya que adem�s...
Por ejemplo: Infograf�as Mapas Juegos
Bibliograf�a http://files.cvgrafico.webnode.com.co/200000046- 5b1ab5c139/DC%2017%20Piezas%20Gr%C3%A1ficas.pdf http://pascu...
�Gracias!
ucp.edu.co/u-virtual
Piezas gráficas
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Piezas gráficas

27 views

Published on

Este tema nos mostrará que es una pieza gráfica, para qué nos sirven y cómo usarlas en el ámbito educativo.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Piezas gráficas

  1. 1. Producci�n de contenidos educativos a partir de piezas gr�ficas - CANVA Conceptualizaci�n sobre el dise�o Las piezas gr�ficas
  2. 2. �ndice 1 �Qu� es una pieza gr�fica? 2 �Para que sirven? 3 �Como funcionan las piezas gr�ficas en la educaci�n?
  3. 3. 1. �Qu� es una pieza gr�fica?
  4. 4. Pieza gr�fica Se refiere a una composici�n de texto e im�genes, la cual puede variar el formato seg�n sus necesidades. Una pieza gr�fica es una representaci�n visual de un mensaje que queremos transmitir, este puede ser f�sico o digital.
  5. 5. 2. �Para que sirven?
  6. 6. �Para que sirven? Las piezas gr�ficas las dise�amos con el fin de transmitir un mensaje que necesita una representaci�n visual espec�fica. Ayud�ndonos a comunicar de manera directa y especifica.
  7. 7. �Como funcionan las piezas gr�ficas en la educaci�n?2.
  8. 8. �Como funcionan en la educaci�n? Los dise�os en funci�n a la educaci�n deben tener una orientaci�n did�ctica ya que adem�s de comunicar unos datos, debe promover el aprendizaje y estimular el desarrollo intelectual y psicol�gico del estudiante.
  9. 9. Por ejemplo: Infograf�as Mapas Juegos
  10. 10. Bibliograf�a http://files.cvgrafico.webnode.com.co/200000046- 5b1ab5c139/DC%2017%20Piezas%20Gr%C3%A1ficas.pdf http://pascualbravodgrafico.blogspot.com/2017/08/piezas-graficas.html
  11. 11. �Gracias!
  12. 12. ucp.edu.co/u-virtual

×