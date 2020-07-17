Organiza tu informacion bocetacion (diagramacion)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Producción de contenidos educativos a partir de piezas gráficas - CANVA Recomendaciones antes de diseñar Organiza tu infor...
Índice 1 Tema del diseño 2 Bocetación y diagramación
1. Tema del diseño
Tema del diseño Después de tener el tema de la pieza gráfica definido, es importante organizar las ideas. Se debe empezar ...
2. Bocetación y diagramación
¿Qué es un boceto? Es un dibujo a lápiz y papel en el que ubicamos cada elemento (texto e imágenes) que necesitamos para d...
Bocetar para diagramar Una vez reunida la información que será utilizada, podemos empezar a realizar un boceto de nuestra ...
Bibliografía https://www.juancmejia.com/redes-sociales/como-hacer-una-infografia-guia-y- herramientas-para-disenarla/
¡Gracias!
ucp.edu.co/u-virtual
A continuación, veremos la importancia de tener claro el tema del cual haremos nuestra pieza gráfica ya que es fundamental saber qué se quiere decir para saber cómo hacerlo.

  1. 1. Producción de contenidos educativos a partir de piezas gráficas - CANVA Recomendaciones antes de diseñar Organiza tu información - Bocetación (diagramación)
  2. 2. Índice 1 Tema del diseño 2 Bocetación y diagramación
  3. 3. 1. Tema del diseño
  4. 4. Tema del diseño Después de tener el tema de la pieza gráfica definido, es importante organizar las ideas. Se debe empezar por un proceso de recolección de datos. Es bueno separar la información que será incluida en nuestro diseño. Después, es necesario resaltar los elementos más importantes y evitar los aspectos poco relevantes para no saturar nuestra pieza gráfica con mucha información. Por último, la información recopilada es agrupada por temas y subtemas, esto permite transmitir el mensaje de manera clara y organizada.
  5. 5. 2. Bocetación y diagramación
  6. 6. ¿Qué es un boceto? Es un dibujo a lápiz y papel en el que ubicamos cada elemento (texto e imágenes) que necesitamos para desarrollar nuestra pieza gráfica. Nos ayuda a tener una idea aproximada de cómo se verá nuestro diseño antes de realizarlo de manera definitiva. Algunos consejos para tu boceto • Dale tu propio estilo. • Apóyate en las imágenes para enriquecer tu diseño, evitando demasiado texto. • Utiliza colores que combinen entre sí, recuerda los conceptos vistos en la teoría del color.
  7. 7. Bocetar para diagramar Una vez reunida la información que será utilizada, podemos empezar a realizar un boceto de nuestra pieza gráfica. Esta etapa es fundamental ya que será la que le de creatividad y claridad a la pieza gráfica. Cuando tengas el mejor boceto posible, puedes proceder a la diagramación en el computador. Siguiendo el boceto, ahora podemos agregar el texto y las imágenes a nuestro diseño, e incluso modificarlo un poco según las necesidades.
  8. 8. Bibliografía https://www.juancmejia.com/redes-sociales/como-hacer-una-infografia-guia-y- herramientas-para-disenarla/
  9. 9. ¡Gracias!
  10. 10. ucp.edu.co/u-virtual

