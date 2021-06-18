Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE PEREIRA – UCP "La Universidad Católica se entiende a sí misma como una institución de Iglesia, y c...
• SER EN EVOLUCIÓN • SER MULTIFACÉTICO • INTEGRALIDAD Y ARMONÍA • SER EN PROCESO • EX- SISTERE • TENER, PODER, PLACER , AP...
• Proceso mediante el cual la persona llega a “tomar forma” y más precisamente, a “tomar forma humana” • Superarse a sí mi...
• Dignidad • En las relaciones y para las relaciones • Relaciones consigo mismo • Relaciones con los otros • Relaciones co...
UCP: Apoyo Gente Profesionalmen te capaz Gente de bien FORMACIÓN EN LA UCP FILOSOFÍA INSTITUCIONAL: MISIÓN
• ÉTICA • VERDAD • DIGNIDAD HUMANA • SERVICIO • CALIDAD • COMPROMISO VALORES INSTITUCIONALES PROPUESTA PEDAGÓGICA
VALORES INSTITUCIONALES PROPUESTA PEDAGÓGICA Pedagogía - Formación Investigación como opción pedagógica Supuestos Construc...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA • Universidad Católica de Pereira (2004). Visión. UCP. • Universidad Católica de Pereira (2003). Proyecto Edu...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
39 views
Jun. 18, 2021

Filosofía Institucional Universidad Católica de Pereira

Seminario Educación y Desarrollo Humano
Maestría en Innovación Educativa

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Filosofía Institucional Universidad Católica de Pereira

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE PEREIRA – UCP "La Universidad Católica se entiende a sí misma como una institución de Iglesia, y como Iglesia, servidora de la sociedad y del mundo. Forma profesionales, científicos e investigadores para que sean constructores de un mundo mejor y testigos de la verdad, del bien y de Dios"
  2. 2. • SER EN EVOLUCIÓN • SER MULTIFACÉTICO • INTEGRALIDAD Y ARMONÍA • SER EN PROCESO • EX- SISTERE • TENER, PODER, PLACER , APARECER… SER • ESTAR Y VIVENCIAR • SINGULARIDAD ANTROPOLOGÍA – SER HUMANO FORMACIÓN
  3. 3. • Proceso mediante el cual la persona llega a “tomar forma” y más precisamente, a “tomar forma humana” • Superarse a sí mismo: la capacidad de inventar la existencia y de trascenderse, de “se más” de lo que es y de lo que una supuesta “natura humana” le determina. ANTROPOLOGÍA – SER HUMANO FORMACIÓN
  4. 4. • Dignidad • En las relaciones y para las relaciones • Relaciones consigo mismo • Relaciones con los otros • Relaciones con la naturaleza • Relaciones con la historia • Relaciones con la trascendencia FORMACIÓN EN LA UCP FILOSOFÍA INSTITUCIONAL: MISIÓN
  5. 5. UCP: Apoyo Gente Profesionalmen te capaz Gente de bien FORMACIÓN EN LA UCP FILOSOFÍA INSTITUCIONAL: MISIÓN
  6. 6. • ÉTICA • VERDAD • DIGNIDAD HUMANA • SERVICIO • CALIDAD • COMPROMISO VALORES INSTITUCIONALES PROPUESTA PEDAGÓGICA
  7. 7. VALORES INSTITUCIONALES PROPUESTA PEDAGÓGICA Pedagogía - Formación Investigación como opción pedagógica Supuestos Construcción propuesta DIDÁCTICA (Diálogo interdisciplinar) Concepción antropológica cristiana Momento conceptual Momento metodológico Contexto ocio educativo Propuesta pedagógica UCP
  8. 8. BIBLIOGRAFÍA • Universidad Católica de Pereira (2004). Visión. UCP. • Universidad Católica de Pereira (2003). Proyecto Educativo Institucional: Caminamos hacia el Sol. UCP. http://www.ucp.edu.co/ucp_docs/proyecto_educativo_institucional_ucp.pdf (Recuperado 08-06-2011) • Universidad Católica de Pereira. (2010). Misión. UCP. http://www.ucp.edu.co/mision.php (Recuperado 08-06-2011) • Universidad Católica de Pereira. (2003). Propuesta Pedagógica. UCPR. http://www.ucp.edu.co/ucp_docs/ propuesta_pedag%C3%B3gica_ucp.pdf (Recuperado 08-06- 2011) • Benedicto VXI. Joseph Ratzinger(2007). Jesús de Nazaret. Planeta, . 447 p. • Betancur, Álvaro Eduardo(1998). La Nueva Era: el retorno de lo religioso en la postmodernidad. En: Cuestiones de Teología y Filosofía, Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana. (649), 7-26.

×