Crear una cuenta y administra tu cuenta

En este tema veremos el primer paso para entrar al mundo de Canva tan solo utilizando nuestro correo electrónico para conocer este entorno web.

  1. 1. Producción de contenidos educativos a partir de piezas gráficas - CANVA Uso de Canva para el diseño de piezas gráficas Crea una cuenta y administra tu cuenta
  2. 2. Índice 1 Crea tu cuenta 2 Conoce el entorno Canva
  3. 3. 1. Crea una cuenta en Canva
  4. 4. ¿Cómo crear tu cuenta ? El primer paso para empezar a utilizar esta herramienta es crear una cuenta gratuita. 1. Entra en la página inicial www.canva.com y regístrate con tu cuenta de Facebook, Google o con tu correo electrónico. 2. Una vez creada la cuenta, serás enviado a la página de onboarding, que ayudará a la herramienta a seleccionar las mejores plantillas de acuerdo con tu necesidad. 3. Aquí, elegimos la opción pequeña empresa para poder ingresar directamente, si elegimos “Docente” nos pide una cuenta adicional. 4. Si quieres probar Canva Pro en esta etapa, elige hacer la prueba. En caso contrario, haz clic en “Más tarde”.
  5. 5. 2. Conoce el entorno Canva
  6. 6. Configura tu cuenta En la opción “configuración de tu cuenta” tienes la opción de crear una nueva contraseña, cambiar el idioma y hasta de elegir tu profesión. En la opción “facturación y equipos” puedes incluir un método de pago para comprar imágenes o cambiar de plan.
  7. 7. En el lateral izquierdo encontrarás diferentes opciones como: “Recomendado para ti” es el inicio donde aparecerán las plantillas que más te puedan interesar. En “Todos tus diseños” podrás encontrar las creaciones que has hecho. “Kit de marca” es una guía con elementos gráficos que te permiten manejar un mismo estilo de diseños, como mantener a la mano los mismos logos, conservar una misma paleta de colores y tipografías predeterminadas. Para esta opción primero debes suscribirte a la versión pro Explora la página
  8. 8. En “Crea un equipo” puedes compartir diseños y carpetas hasta con 10 personas, entre los cuales puedes hacer grupos de trabajo para modificar la misma pieza gráfica de manera no simultánea. Puedes ver organizados tus diseños en “Todas tus carpetas”, con la posibilidad de crear 2 carpetas adicionales para darle aún más orden. Las nuevas carpetas creadas automáticamente quedan ubicadas debajo de la papelera. En la “Papelera” encontrarás los diseños que eliminaste, con la opción de recuperarlos en un plazo máximo de 30 días antes de que se borren de manera permanente.
  9. 9. ¡Gracias!
  10. 10. ucp.edu.co/u-virtual

