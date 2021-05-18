Premio pa sostenibile e resiliente 2021 template ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Environment
May. 18, 2021

Presentazione Progetto Città: acqua del sindaco e consumi responsabili

  1. 1. #forumpa2021 www.forumpa2021.it PA SOSTENIBILE E RESILIENTE 2021 Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile In collaborazione con
  2. 2. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile SOGGETTO PROPONENTE: Comitato Italiano Contrato Mondiale sull’acqua -Onlus TITOLO DELLA SOLUZIONE: Città : acqua del sindaco e consumi responsabili CATEGORIA:• MISURARE la sostenibilità AMBITO: Ambiente, energia, capitale naturale •Economia circolare •Capitale umano ed educazione • Città, infrastrutture e capitale sociale
  3. 3. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile GRUPPO DI LAVORO Il Capofila del progetto è Comitato italiano per il Contratto Mondiale sulla Acqua (Cicma) nella persona del Presidente Dr. R. Lembo e del Segretario Arch. C. Thomareizis. Il Cicma è attualmente una Onlus che da 20 anni opera a livello nazionale e internazionale per la promozione dell’acqua come diritto umano e bene comune. Il progetto è il frutto di accordi di partenariato con tre Atenei : il Politecnico di Milano, l’Università degli Studi di Milano e Università di Milano- Bicocca. Il progetto è gestito attraverso un comitato di gestione è composto : -Prof. M. Colleoni e Dr. G. Magatti della Univ. Studi di Milano-BICOCCA; -Prof.re S. Bocchi, P. Tremolada, Arch. G.Rossi della Univ. Statale di Milano -Prof. M. Grosso e dr.sa Giulia Cavenago (Ricercatrice) del Politecnico Milano. A livello di implementazione in progetto BeviMI può contare sul supporto degli Uffici di Sostenibilità dei Tre Atenei e su quello degli Uffici di comunicazione. Il progetto è cofinanziato dalla Fondazione Cariplo e sarà monitorato dall’Area Ambiente, può contare su un contributo da parte del Consorzio Coripet.
  4. 4. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile PRESENTAZIONE DELLA SOLUZIONE 1/2 Il Comitato Italiano Contratto Mondiale Acqua insieme al Politecnico di Milano, Università degli Studi di Milano e Università di Milano-Bicocca sono impegnati nella realizzazione del Progetto BeviMi che per la prima volta vede unite le tre Università milanesi a livello di obiettivi di sostenibilità ambientale che avranno un impatto sulla Città di Milano in riferimento alla promozione dell’acqua di rete e alla riduzione e riciclo dei rifiuti di plastica. Il Progetto BeviMI, ideato e proposto da Cicma, si rivolge a un bacino di circa 150.000 persone, coinvolge Università aderenti alla Rete delle Università per lo Sviluppo Sostenibile (RUS) e costituisce un progetto pilota replicabile in altri contesti pubblici e privati. Ha messo in rete Università, società civile, Fondazione Cariplo e Consorzio Coripet. Premia i comportamenti responsabili e consegna alle Università certificazione ambientale su Blockchain. Per Cicma costituisce una delle azioni a supporto della Carta delle Città per il Diritto Umano all’Acqua, che propone buone pratiche che città e istituzioni possono adottare a livello di Agende urbane.
  5. 5. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile PRESENTAZIONE DELLA SOLUZIONE 2/2 Il Progetto Bevimi costituisce un progetto Pilota replicabile • a livello di Università Italiane, in particolare quelle aderenti alla RUS (Rete delle Università per lo sviluppo sostenibile) aderente ad ASviS con particolare riferimento agli SDG 6, 11,12 e in termini di bilanci di sostenibilità • a livello di Enti locali,(Città Metropolitane, Comuni) con riferimento agli SDG 6, e11 , in attuazione degli obiettivi introdotti dalla direttive UE Drinking water rispetto alla attivazione di punti pubblici di erogazione di acqua di rete e di riduzione e riuso della plastica PET (Obiettivi Direttiva UE 2019/904) e come Buone Pratiche a livello di Agende Urbane • a livello di Società di gestione del SII attraverso l’attivazione della APP BeviMI sulle Case dell’acqua attive oltre 2020, che sono attive in diverse Città e Comuni italiani per accrescere al fiducia dei cittadini • a livello di Istituzioni pubbliche e private ( aziende) come buona pratica applicabili negli uffici loro per la promozione di comportamenti sostenibili
  6. 6. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile PER ULTERIORI APPROFONDIMENTI Visionare i seguenti siti : CICMA • www.contrattoacqua.it • https://contrattoacqua.it/progetti/accesso-all-acqua-e-salvaguardia-della- risorsa/progetti-in-corso/a-bevimi:-acqua-del-sindaco-e-consumi- responsabilia/ • https://twitter.com/WaterCicma https:// • www.facebook.com/ComitatoItalianoContrattoAcqua/ • https://www.instagram.com/cicmaitalia/
  7. 7. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile ANAGRAFICA DEL REFERENTE Nome e Cognome: dr. R. Lembo (Presidente) e C. Thomareizis (Segretario) Email : segreteria@contrattoacqua.it Altre informazioni: Il Comitato italiano per il Contratto Mondiale sull’acqua è una ONLUS costituitasi il 7 marzo 2000, iscritta all’Anagrafe Onlus. Persegue finalità di solidarietà sociale a tutela della natura e dell’ambiente attraverso l’organizzazione di seminari, di conferenze, campagne di sensibilizzazione, pubblicazioni di ricerche, attività di formazione e azioni di advocacy a livello internazionale, europeo e nazionale. Nel 2015 ha partecipato alla consultazione del Segretariato dell’ONU per la redazione dell’Agenda 2030 e in Italia ha fatto parte dei gruppi di lavoro MAECI e MINAMB per la definizione del contributo italiano alla Agenda 2030 e alla definizione della Strategia Italiana e alla redazione Linee Guida sull’accesso all’Acqua promosso dalla DGCS di Cooperazione del Ministero degli Affari Esteri. Aderisce all’ASviS, sin dalla sua costituzione, e partecipa attivamente attraverso i Gruppi di lavoro sugli SDG 6, 11, 17, per la redazione dei Rapporti Annuali sullo stato di avanzamento degli SDG a livello nazionale ed europeo.

