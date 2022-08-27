Successfully reported this slideshow.
Plantilla Presentación de Proyecto de Curso.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Plantilla Presentación de Proyecto de Curso.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 3 views

Engineering

Presentación del curso de Fisica

Presentación del curso de Fisica

Engineering

Plantilla Presentación de Proyecto de Curso.pptx

  1. 1. TÍTULO DEL PROYECTO INTEGRANTE 1 INTEGRANTE 2 INTEGRANTE 3 INTEGRANTE 4 INTEGRANTE 5 (Primer Apellido, 1 Nombre) Imagen de Prototipo en CAD
  2. 2. Justificación
  3. 3. Una excelente manera de despertar el interés en la justificación es contando una buena historia. Explique aquí su idea de aplicación que resuelve dificulta des cotidianas comunes. Relatar un hecho del que hayan sido protagonistas ustedes o alguien que conozcan que retrate bien esa situación. Incluya imáge nes de su primera idea propuesta
  4. 4. Propuesta de Proyecto
  5. 5. Después de contar la historia con el problema en la justificación, presente l a solución con su propuesta de proyecto. Aquí debe de hablar sobre tu pr oducto y de cómo éste facilita la vida o resuelve el problema explicado previa mente. No abunde demasiado en detalles – resuma cuanto pueda cómo funci ona tu creación, incluyendo imágenes que ayuden a entenderla.
  6. 6. Importancia del Estudio
  7. 7. Aquí se necesita convencer de que tu producto (artículo, herramienta, aparat o, etc) tiene mucha importancia. Prueba que es un producto innovador, habl ando de tu público-objetivo y de la competencia teniendo en cuenta que se n ecesita tener una investigación previa. Incluye imágenes que ayuden a compr ender esa importancia
  8. 8. Metodología
  9. 9. Explica la metodología sea con esquemas o mapas o infografías. Describe lo s materiales utilizados para su elaboración en función de sus propiedades, el diseño del prototipo y explica con detalle su construcción y funcionamiento
  10. 10. Conclusiones
  11. 11. Por último, expresa tus conclusiones de acuerdo a si se logrará los objetivos propuestos en tu proyecto. Expone cuánto necesitas para desarrollar el proye cto y detalla qué tiempo te demandará y las dificultades que podrían presenta rse.
  12. 12. Nuestro Equipo de Trabajo Nombre del Curso y Código NRC 3888 Nombre y Apellido 1 Líder Breve descripción de Ud Nombre y Apellido 2 Coordinador Nombre y Apellido 4 Especialista Nombre y Apellido 3 Creativo Breve descripción de Ud Breve descripción de Ud Breve descripción de Ud
  13. 13. Gracias !! Incluya el agradecimiento
  14. 14. ANEXOS Estas diapositivas son opcionales si quieres aplicarlas
  15. 15. Our Services Insert the title of your subtitle Here Text Here Text Here Text Here Text Here Text Here You can simply impress your audience and add a unique zing and appeal to your Presentations. You can simply impress your audience and add a unique zing and appeal to your Presentations. You can simply impress your audience and add a unique zing and appeal to your Presentations. You can simply impress your audience and add a unique zing and appeal to your Presentations. You can simply impress your audience and add a unique zing and appeal to your Presentations.
  16. 16. Timeline Style Insert the title of your subtitle Here 2016 2017 2018 2019 You can simply impress your audience and add a unique zing and appeal to your Presentations. . Your Text Here You can simply impress your audience and add a unique zing and appeal to your Presentations. . Your Text Here You can simply impress your audience and add a unique zing and appeal to your Presentations. . Your Text Here You can simply impress your audience and add a unique zing and appeal to your Presentations. . Your Text Here
  17. 17. Infographic Style Insert the title of your subtitle Here Get a modern PowerPoint Presentation that is beautifully designed. Easy to change colors, photos and Text. Your Text Here Get a modern PowerPoint Presentation that is beautifully designed. Easy to change colors, photos and Text. Your Text Here Get a modern PowerPoint Presentation that is beautifully designed. Easy to change colors, photos and Text. Your Text Here Get a modern PowerPoint Presentation that is beautifully designed. Easy to change colors, photos and Text. Your Text Here
  18. 18. Modern PowerPoint Presentation Get a modern PowerPoint Presentation that is beautifully designed. Easy to change colors, photos and Text. You can simply impress your audience and add a unique zing and appeal to your Presentations. Easy to change colors, photos and Text. Your Text Here
  19. 19. Chart Style Insert the title of your subtitle Here 35% 20% 15% 30% You can simply impress your audience and add a unique zing and appeal to your Presentations. Easy to change colors, photos and Text. I hope and I believe that this Template will your Time, Money and Reputation. Easy to change colors, photos and Text. Get a modern PowerPoint Presentation that is beautifully designed. Easy to change colors, photos and Text. Easy to change colors, photos and Text. Get a modern PowerPoint Presentation that is beautifully designed. Easy to change colors, photos and Text. . I hope and I believe that this Template will your Time, Money and Reputation. . Easy to change colors, photos and Text. . Your Text Here
  20. 20. Portfolio Designed Insert the title of your subtitle Here You can simply impress your audience and add a unique zing. Your Text Here You can simply impress your audience and add a unique zing. Your Text Here You can simply impress your audience and add a unique zing. Your Text Here
  21. 21. Infographic Style Insert the title of your subtitle Here Get a modern PowerPoint Presentation that is beautifully designed. Easy to change colors, photos and Text. Your Text Here Get a modern PowerPoint Presentation that is beautifully designed. Easy to change colors, photos and Text. Your Text Here Get a modern PowerPoint Presentation that is beautifully designed. Easy to change colors, photos and Text. Your Text Here Get a modern PowerPoint Presentation that is beautifully designed. Easy to change colors, photos and Text. Your Text Here
  22. 22. Table Style Insert the title of your subtitle Here Day of the week Name Name Name Name Name am pm am pm am pm am pm am pm Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday
  23. 23. Get a modern PowerPoint Presentation that is beautifully designed. Easy to change colors, photos and Text. Your Text Here Get a modern PowerPoint Presentation that is beautifully designed. Easy to change colors, photos and Text. Your Text Here Get a modern PowerPoint Presentation that is beautifully designed. Easy to change colors, photos and Text. Your Text Here
  24. 24. PowerPoint Presentation Get a modern PowerPoint Presentation that is beautifully designed. Easy to change colors, photos and Text. You can simply impress your audience and add a unique zing and appeal to your Presentations. Your Text Here Get a modern PowerPoint Presentation that is beautifully designed. Easy to change colors, photos and Text. You can simply impress your audience and add a unique zing and appeal to your Presentations. Your Text Here

