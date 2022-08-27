Plantilla Presentación de Proyecto de Curso.pptx

3.
Una excelente manera de despertar el interés en la justificación es contando
una buena historia. Explique aquí su idea de aplicación que resuelve dificulta
des cotidianas comunes. Relatar un hecho del que hayan sido protagonistas
ustedes o alguien que conozcan que retrate bien esa situación. Incluya imáge
nes de su primera idea propuesta
5.
Después de contar la historia con el problema en la justificación, presente l
a solución con su propuesta de proyecto. Aquí debe de hablar sobre tu pr
oducto y de cómo éste facilita la vida o resuelve el problema explicado previa
mente. No abunde demasiado en detalles – resuma cuanto pueda cómo funci
ona tu creación, incluyendo imágenes que ayuden a entenderla.
7.
Aquí se necesita convencer de que tu producto (artículo, herramienta, aparat
o, etc) tiene mucha importancia. Prueba que es un producto innovador, habl
ando de tu público-objetivo y de la competencia teniendo en cuenta que se n
ecesita tener una investigación previa. Incluye imágenes que ayuden a compr
ender esa importancia
9.
Explica la metodología sea con esquemas o mapas o infografías. Describe lo
s materiales utilizados para su elaboración en función de sus propiedades, el
diseño del prototipo y explica con detalle su construcción y funcionamiento
11.
Por último, expresa tus conclusiones de acuerdo a si se logrará los objetivos
propuestos en tu proyecto. Expone cuánto necesitas para desarrollar el proye
cto y detalla qué tiempo te demandará y las dificultades que podrían presenta
rse.
12.
Nuestro Equipo de Trabajo
Nombre del Curso y Código NRC 3888
Nombre y Apellido 1
Líder
Breve descripción de
Ud
Nombre y Apellido 2
Coordinador
Nombre y Apellido 4
Especialista
Nombre y Apellido 3
Creativo
Breve descripción de
Ud
Breve descripción de
Ud
Breve descripción de
Ud
14.
ANEXOS
Estas diapositivas son opcionales si quieres aplicarlas
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
