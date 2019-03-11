Complicaciones orbitarias de la rinosinusitis [autoguardado]

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Complicaciones Orbitarias de la Rinosinusitis MR2 Maria Isabel Llancay Albites
Complicaciones Orbitarias de la rinosinusitis  incidencia que ronda sobre el 5% en la actualidad.  Se derivan frecuentem...
 Mayor incidencia : infancia (< 6 años), se derivan seno etmoidal anterior.  Lámina papirácea (dehiscente) 1/5.  A part...
Vías de Propagación Extensión • directa a través de líneas de sutura ósea abiertas, de dehiscencias congénitas o de erosio...
Gérmenes más frecuentes Streptococcus pneumoniae, Streptococcus pyogenes, Haemophilus influenzae y Staphilococcus aureus
Clasificación de Chandler
Grado I: EDEMA INFLAMATORIO (celulitis periorbitaria o preseptal). Localizada por fuera del periostio de la cavidad orbita...
Grado II: CELULITIS ORBITARIA.
c. Grado III: ABSCESO SUBPERIÓSTICO.  Consiste en una colección de pus localizada entre el periostio y el hueso orbitario...
Grado IV: ABSCESO ORBITARIO colección de pus se localiza dentro de la órbita, en torno a los tejidos orbitarios. oftalmopl...
Grado V: TROMBOSIS DEL SENO CAVERNOSO: Es una complicación muy grave pero por fortuna poco frecuente Se ocasiona por un ém...
Grado V: TROMBOSIS DEL SENO CAVERNOSO: En principio es unilateral, progresando poco a poco hacia la bilateralidad. El trat...
 Resumen Tumefacción orbital en los niños presenta retos diagnósticos y terapéuticos. La mayoría están asociados con sinu...
 Sin embargo no todo aumento de volumen orbital aguda está asociada con sinusitis aguda.
El propósito Evaluar a los niños con síntomas orbitales, para revisar los diferentes pasos de diagnóstico, y para descubri...
 historias clínicas de 49 niños (27 niñas, 22 varones) , (11,8 años.)  Ingresaron al hospital por una complicación orbit...
 Las pruebas de laboratorio incluyen recuento de glóbulos blancos en la sangre periférica y el nivel de PCR en el suero s...
Exploración clínica  Mucus pus en el meato nasal medio en 27 casos.  En 22 niños, endoscopia nasal era normal. niño de 1...
niño de 4 años de edad, con una inflamación aguda del parpado superior. Endoscopia de la nariz no reveló pus o secreción e...
Resultado  18 niños (36,7%) de niños sufrían de una complicación orbital secundario a una sinusitis aguda. De acuerdo con...
Resultados  De los 18: 6 necesitaron Cirugía  En los otros 12 casos de complicaciones orbitales sinusitis inducida sínto...
indicaciones para la intervención quirúrgica  La falta de mejoría o empeoramiento de los síntomas clínicos  la pérdida d...
Indicaciones de la TEM  alteración de la motilidad ocular, pérdida de la visión, y la falta de mejoría clínica después de...
 ¿Qué niños con absceso subperióstico orbital se pueden tratar de forma médica versus quirúrgica?
Criterios Tratamiento Quirúrgico  1) desarrollo de pérdida visual.  2) fiebres continuas durante más de 36 horas después...
Absceso Subperiostico: Técnica Quirúrgica Mucosa nasal inflamada, edematosa, pus en el meato medio
Absceso Subperiostico: Técnica Quirúrgica
Absceso Subperiostico: Técnica Quirúrgica Uncinectomia Ostium del maxilar moderado Limpieza del receso del frontal Si ASP ...
Si Absceso en piso del frontal Limpia el receso frontal Identifica el ostium del frontal Se reseca la lamina papirácea con...
Complicaciones orbitarias de la rinosinusitis [autoguardado]
Complicaciones orbitarias de la rinosinusitis [autoguardado]
Complicaciones orbitarias de la rinosinusitis [autoguardado]
Complicaciones orbitarias de la rinosinusitis [autoguardado]
Complicaciones orbitarias de la rinosinusitis [autoguardado]
Complicaciones orbitarias de la rinosinusitis [autoguardado]
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Complicaciones orbitarias de la rinosinusitis [autoguardado]

7 views

Published on

complicaciones orbitarias de rinosinusitis

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Complicaciones orbitarias de la rinosinusitis [autoguardado]

  1. 1. Complicaciones Orbitarias de la Rinosinusitis MR2 Maria Isabel Llancay Albites
  2. 2. Complicaciones Orbitarias de la rinosinusitis  incidencia que ronda sobre el 5% en la actualidad.  Se derivan frecuentemente del seno etmoidal y del frontal; poco comunes las derivadas de los senos esfenoidal o maxilar.
  3. 3.  Mayor incidencia : infancia (< 6 años), se derivan seno etmoidal anterior.  Lámina papirácea (dehiscente) 1/5.  A partir de la adolescencia es más frecuente que se deriven de infecciones del seno frontal.
  4. 4. Vías de Propagación Extensión • directa a través de líneas de sutura ósea abiertas, de dehiscencias congénitas o de erosiones ocasionadas por necrosis de las tanto en infecciones agudas como en crónicas. Tromboflebitis retrógrada, • consecuencia de la inexistencia de válvulas que puedan impedir el retorno sanguíneo en las venas de esta zona.
  5. 5. Gérmenes más frecuentes Streptococcus pneumoniae, Streptococcus pyogenes, Haemophilus influenzae y Staphilococcus aureus
  6. 6. Clasificación de Chandler
  7. 7. Grado I: EDEMA INFLAMATORIO (celulitis periorbitaria o preseptal). Localizada por fuera del periostio de la cavidad orbitaria sintomatología: tumefacción palpebral, presión y dolor a la palpación en el canto interno, inyección conjuntival La palpación en puntos dolorosos: fosa canina, el suelo de los senos frontales Diagnóstico diferencial: dacriocistitis aguda No alteración del contenido orbitario TC muestra un abombamiento de la pared interna de la órbita, con desplazamiento lateral del músculo recto interno El tratamiento: Antibióticos y vasoconstrictores nasales o la conversión en absceso subperióstico: drenaje quirúrgico.
  8. 8. Grado II: CELULITIS ORBITARIA.
  9. 9. c. Grado III: ABSCESO SUBPERIÓSTICO.  Consiste en una colección de pus localizada entre el periostio y el hueso orbitario  es relativamente frecuente  Existe aumento del edema palpebral que ocasiona una protrusión del globo ocular hacia inferior y lateral y un mayor dolor a la movilidad del ojo  En los niños: fiebre.  El tratamiento: Antibióticos y drenaje quirúrgico del absceso, dejando la cavidad orbitaria comunicada con la cavidad nasal
  10. 10. Grado IV: ABSCESO ORBITARIO colección de pus se localiza dentro de la órbita, en torno a los tejidos orbitarios. oftalmoplejia , dolor orbitario, proptosis, quemosis, papilitis y disminución de la agudeza visual. Si el cuadro progresa: lesión nervio óptico, ceguera irreversible. otros autores: no hay pérdida de visión se opte por antibiótico y corticoides orales e intranasales, observándose remisión de la neuritis óptica El abordaje quirúrgico >identifica el absceso por TC
  11. 11. Grado V: TROMBOSIS DEL SENO CAVERNOSO: Es una complicación muy grave pero por fortuna poco frecuente Se ocasiona por un émbolo séptico o por contaminación directa en una sinusitis (etmoiditis o esfenoiditis) que se extiende a través las venas intra y supraorbitarias El germen más frecuentemente aislado es el Staphilococcus aureus coagulasapositivo. Los hemocultivos suelen ser positivos. proptosis, oftalmoplejia, papiledema, midriasis y disminución de la movilidad ocular , fiebre y en su evolución suelen aparecer síntomas meníngeos y posteriormente afectación del sistema nervioso central (convulsiones, disminución del grado de conciencia, paresias) pudiendo llevar al paciente al coma u ocasionar su muerte hasta en un 15% de los casos.
  12. 12. Grado V: TROMBOSIS DEL SENO CAVERNOSO: En principio es unilateral, progresando poco a poco hacia la bilateralidad. El tratamiento consiste en antibioterapia intravenosa intensa, con antibióticos que atraviesen la barrera hematoencefálica La supervivencia es alta si el diagnóstico se realiza precozmente. La trombosis del seno cavernoso puede dejar secuelas muy graves, como son la ceguera y infección intracraneal. Las secuelas más frecuentes que suelen presentarse son la parálisis de los pares craneales III, IV y VI, seguida por la ceguera.
  13. 13.  Resumen Tumefacción orbital en los niños presenta retos diagnósticos y terapéuticos. La mayoría están asociados con sinusitis aguda complicación posiblemente incluyendo: amaurosis, meningitis, absceso intracraneal o incluso trombosis del seno cavernoso.
  14. 14.  Sin embargo no todo aumento de volumen orbital aguda está asociada con sinusitis aguda.
  15. 15. El propósito Evaluar a los niños con síntomas orbitales, para revisar los diferentes pasos de diagnóstico, y para descubrir si hay características clínicas que diferencian complicaciones orbitales de una sinusitis aguda de los síntomas orbitales de otras causas.
  16. 16.  historias clínicas de 49 niños (27 niñas, 22 varones) , (11,8 años.)  Ingresaron al hospital por una complicación orbital.  Todos los pacientes fueron sometidos a intensivos pediátrica, oftalmológica y exámenes otorrinolaringológicas.  exámenes otorrinolaringológicas incluyen una endoscopia de la cavidad nasal y la faringe en cada caso.  Exámenes oftalmológicos incluyen el movimiento del músculo extra ocular, un examen de los anejos periorbital y la agudeza visual.
  17. 17.  Las pruebas de laboratorio incluyen recuento de glóbulos blancos en la sangre periférica y el nivel de PCR en el suero sanguíneo.  Hisopos para exámenes microbiológicos fueron tomadas ya sea desde los muco pus en el meato nasal medio, o desde el pus obtenido durante el drenaje de los abscesos subperióstico.
  18. 18. Exploración clínica  Mucus pus en el meato nasal medio en 27 casos.  En 22 niños, endoscopia nasal era normal. niño de 10 años de edad con antecedentes de rinitis desde hace 4 días. Tumefaccion palpebral 1 dia. La temperatura del cuerpo de 38.8 C, CRP 12,3 U / dl, L: 16.300. Endoscopia de la nariz reveló pus en el meato nasal medio. TC mostró una pansinusitis. Diagnóstico: complicación orbital secundario a un pansinusitis aguda
  19. 19. niño de 4 años de edad, con una inflamación aguda del parpado superior. Endoscopia de la nariz no reveló pus o secreción en el meato nasal medio, TC: muestra de patentes senos paranasales. La temperatura corporal de 36,7 C, PCR 0,8 U / dl; L: 10.300. Diagnóstico: dacrioadenitis aguda.
  20. 20. Resultado  18 niños (36,7%) de niños sufrían de una complicación orbital secundario a una sinusitis aguda. De acuerdo con clasificación de Chandler, 10 niños(Celulitis preseptal) 8 (Celulitis orbitaria )  En 21 niños: condiciones inflamatorias, picaduras de insectos, la infección por Herpes simple con superinfección bacteriana, conjuntivitis, o abscesos asociados dentales. (En cada uno de estos niños la endoscopia de la meato nasal medio no reveló pus y los senos paranasales estaban claras)
  21. 21. Resultados  De los 18: 6 necesitaron Cirugía  En los otros 12 casos de complicaciones orbitales sinusitis inducida síntomas clínicos mejoraron durante el primer 24 h de tratamiento antibiótico.  Por lo tanto el tratamiento conservador es justificado, especialmente en casos con celulitis preseptal.
  22. 22. indicaciones para la intervención quirúrgica  La falta de mejoría o empeoramiento de los síntomas clínicos  la pérdida de la visión  Los signos de la formación de abscesos en la TC
  23. 23. Indicaciones de la TEM  alteración de la motilidad ocular, pérdida de la visión, y la falta de mejoría clínica después de 24 hras de la terapia con antibióticos por vía intravenosa.  En los casos de sinusitis bacteriana no complicada, no se requiere una tomografía computarizada
  24. 24.  ¿Qué niños con absceso subperióstico orbital se pueden tratar de forma médica versus quirúrgica?
  25. 25. Criterios Tratamiento Quirúrgico  1) desarrollo de pérdida visual.  2) fiebres continuas durante más de 36 horas después del inicio del tratamiento  3) deterioro clínico después de 48 horas  4) ninguna mejora clínica después de 72 horas de tratamiento.
  26. 26. Absceso Subperiostico: Técnica Quirúrgica Mucosa nasal inflamada, edematosa, pus en el meato medio
  27. 27. Absceso Subperiostico: Técnica Quirúrgica
  28. 28. Absceso Subperiostico: Técnica Quirúrgica Uncinectomia Ostium del maxilar moderado Limpieza del receso del frontal Si ASP adyacente a senos etmoidales Limpieza de la bulla etmoidal y el etmoides anterior Se identifica la lamina papirácea se expone la lamina papirácea y se reseca la porción que esta sobre el absceso subperiostico
  29. 29. Si Absceso en piso del frontal Limpia el receso frontal Identifica el ostium del frontal Se reseca la lamina papirácea con una cureta Manteniendo intacto el periostio La cureta avanza al absceso subperiostico y es drenado Se coloca en la cavidad un dren Penrose Asegura que no se reacumule el absceso Retiro 2do día después de la cirugía

×