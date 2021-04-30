Murchison Minerals Corporate Presentation - Spring 2021

Murchison Minerals Ltd. is focused on its high-grade zinc-copper-silver Brabant-McKenzie project located in Saskatchewan - the number one ranked mining jurisdiction in Canada (Fraser Institute Annual Survey 2021). The Brabant McKenzie VMS deposit with 2.1 Mt @ 10% Zn eq. (Indicated) and 7.7 Mt @6.3% Zn eq. (Inferred) remains open for expansion.



The Company's flagship project is a 100% owned and is located 175 kilometres northeast of La Ronge within excellent surrounding infrastructure including provincial highway, grid power, water and service centres. The surrounding 626.9 km2 land package is highly prospective for additional VMS deposits, which tend to occur in clusters.



Murchison also owns 100% of the HPM nickel-copper-cobalt project in Quebec. HPM has high-grade drill intercepts including 1.74% Ni, 0.9% Cu and 0.09% Co over 43.2 metres. The deposit remains open for expansion and is in close proximity to roads and rail.