Patternbattle

20/09/19 1차 초안 20/10/15 손맛 분석 패턴 분석 피드백 수용 계획 수정 20/11/13 피드백 수용 (손맛 분석 / 스토리 추가) 패턴 만들기 20/11/29 피드백 수용 피격감과 타격감 스테이지, 플레...
목차 ◦ 1. 게임 컨셉 (0p) ◦ 2. 집필 방향 (3p) ◦ 3. 장르 ,사양 ,세일즈 포인트 (4p) ◦ 4. 게임 소개 (5~19p) - 손맛 분석(9 ~12p) - 패턴 분석(13 ~19p) ◦ 5. 후기 (...
집필 방향 차시 내용 피드백 1차시 기획서 초안 작성 (학업 계획표 , 장르 , 사양등 정리) 게임 소개 생각나는 것 적기 패턴만이 손맛일까? 성립조건을 찾아보자 2차시 손맛 사례 조사 패턴 조사자료 찾기.패턴 A,B안...
게임 장르 게임 장르 턴제 RPG게임 플랫폼 모바일 최소/ 권장 사양 갤럭시 S4 / S5 이용가능 연령 12세 이상 타겟 유저 10~30대 , 판타지 선호층 셀링 포인트 빠른 템포의 액션성 , 마법진같은 스킬사용 게임...
게임 소개 ◦ 턴제 rpg 게임 ◦ 패턴 긋기를 이용한 스킬 커맨드 사용 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 5p
게임 소개 ◦ 화면 하단의 스킬 아이콘 OR 패턴을 통한 스킬 사용 ◦ 상하단 분리를 통한 화면구성 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 5p
게임 소개 ◦ 1 스킬아이콘을 누른다 or 패턴을 그린다 ◦ 2 스킬이 나간다 ◦ 3 데미지 계산이 된다 ◦ 4 스킬 아이콘을 누른다 or 패턴을 그린다 ◦ 5 방어 및 계산이 된다. 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 ...
게임 소개 ◦ 아군 hp or 적군 hp 0이 될 시 스테이지 종료 ◦ 스테이지 마다 새로운 원소 획득 ◦ 마지막 보스 처치 시 플레이어 승리 Win!! 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 7p
게임 소개 / 흐름도 준비 원하는 스킬을 선택 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 ◦ 한 턴에 준비 / 시전 / 공격 의 흐름도를 가진다
게임 소개 왜 패턴을 사용하는가?? 패턴으로서 손맛을 느끼기! 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 8p
게임 소개 / 흐름도 시전 스킬에 맞는 패턴 입력 ◦ 한 턴에 준비 / 시전 / 공격 의 흐름도를 가진다 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 참고 문헌
게임 소개 / 흐름도 공격 앞 단계의 정확성 따라 데미지 계산 모션 출력 ◦ 한 턴에 준비 / 시전 / 공격 의 흐름도를 가진다 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌
손맛 분석 ◦ 갓 오브 워3 ◦ 버튼 누르고 있기 - 캐릭터 감정 + 역동감 ◦ https://youtu.be/qKLESV3Zdho 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 9p
손맛 분석 ◦ 하이퍼 올림픽 & 스포츠 ◦ 버튼 연타 방식 - 실제로 뛰는 듯한 긴장감 https://youtu.be/FjRspFMs9Vw?t=37 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 10p
손맛 분석 ◦ 엠파이어 & 퍼즐 ◦ 퍼즐풀기 - 성취감 + 연속 콤보를 통한 쾌감 ◦ 스킬 사용하기 - 퍼즐 풀기를 통한 스킬 충전으로 스킬 사용 ◦ https://youtu.be/OC9qWKtsovE?t=64 게임 컨...
손맛 분석 ◦ 종합 -여러 종류의 손맛을 느끼는 게임들이 이미 있다. - 패턴만으로는 고유한 손맛을 느끼기 어렵다 ◦ 차이점 , 특별함이 있어야 패턴이 극대화 될 수 있다. -> 마법진 특수성 극대화 + 스토리로 표현!...
스토리 큰 틀 ◦ 마법진이 왜 패턴? => 주인공은 스마트폰을 캐스팅 도구로 마법을 사용 ◦ 주인공을 1인칭으로 표현 + 스마트폰 => 게임에서 내가 직접 마법을 캐스팅! 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 ...
패턴 분석 ◦ 님녀간의 미세한 차이는 존재 ◦ ㅡ> 미비하지만 타겟층에 영향 ◦ 4~5 패턴 선호 ◦ 9패턴 의외로 선호 ㅡ> 복잡성 = 재미? 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 13p 4자리 5...
패턴 분석 패턴 38만 9112개 패턴의 자유 CASE A 패턴의 정형화 CASE B 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 14p
패턴 분석 - CASE A ◦ 패턴의 단순 개수에 의한 데미지 계산 ◦ 장점 : 구현의 간단함, 플레이어만의 자유로운 마법진 구사 가능 ◦ 단점 : 패턴의 단순화(간단한 패턴만으로 같은 데미지) , 게임 컨셉 집필 방향...
패턴 분석 - CASE A 패턴 개수 평균속도 복잡도 선호도 데미지 비율 1 A C C 1.0 2~4 A C A 1.1~1.2 5~7 B B A 1.3 8~9 C A C 1.5 ※ 주관적 의견 및 주장입니다. 게임 컨셉...
패턴 분석 - CASE B ◦ 패턴의 정형화를 통해 단계별 데미지 계산 ◦ 장점 : 구현의 간단함 , 퍼즐을 맞추는 쾌감 ◦ 단점 : 패턴의 정형화, 패턴을 외워야 함 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고...
패턴 분석 - CASE B ◦ 선호 패턴을 스킬 패턴 ◦ 모서리 , 알파벳패턴 선호 ㅡ> 모서리 OR 이미지 추상을 속성 ◦ 패턴의 수, 복잡도에 따라 데미지 배율 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문...
패턴 분석 ◦ 자주 하는 것은 패턴 간단 ◦ 결제 , 보안 패턴 복잡 ◦ 스킬의 중요도에 따라 복잡도 결정 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 19p
패턴 분석 ◦ Case A는 손맛이 떨어질 것으로 예상 ◦ Case B로 주 스킬 방향 조정 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌
게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 플레이 / 스테이지 ◦ 5대5 전투를 기본 베이스로 함 ◦ 1명의 주인공과 4명의 동료의 파티로 구성 ◦ 화면 한 앵글에 영측 진영이 모두 보인다 ◦ 주인공을 제...
게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 플레이 / 주인공 피격 타격 패턴 카메라 시전하는 스킬에 맞는 대상과 스킬을 시전하는 캐릭터 줌인 기본 스테이지 화면만 어두워짐 이펙트 스킬에 맞는 타격/피격 이...
플레이 / 패턴, 스킬 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 시전 중 성공 실패 스킬 이팩트 원소에 따른 원소 화면에 보이기 패턴이 전투화면에 표시 성공 이펙트 불꽃놀이 이펙트 실패 이펙트 펑 터짐 ...
◦ 듀얼쇼크2(258단계 감압) , 듀얼쇼크4(좌측 방향표 1024단계 삭제) , XBOX (트리게 제외 삭제) ◦ 왜 삭제 햇을까? 실질적 사용하는 기능이 적다. ◦ 트리거에는 여전히 사용 -> 이동의 미세한 컨트롤을...
패턴 만들기 ◦ 마법에는 원소라는 속성들이 존재한다 ◦ 순서쌍은 ( ) 로 표현 ◦ 원소 시스템을 이용해 전략적 요소 추가 속성별 패턴 정형화로 경우의 수 줄이기! 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문...
패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 4방향 원소 속성을 만들자 ◦ 좌상 시작 = 불 원소 ◦ 1패턴 ( 1 ) => 기본 불 송이 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌
패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 2패턴 (1,2) => 화염 화살 ◦ 단일 대상에게 화염 피해 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌
패턴 만들기 / 불 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 ◦ 2패턴 (1,4) => 화염 방패 ◦ 본인 대상 화염 방어막 생성
게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 2패턴 (1,5) => 화염 소나기 ◦ 적진 세로 열 화염 데미지
패턴 만들기 / 불 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 ◦ 3패턴 (1,2,3) => 화염 방사 ◦ 1자 관통형 화염 피해
패턴 만들기 / 불 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 ◦ 3패턴 (1,2) => 화염 방벽 ◦ 자신 열 화염 방어막 생성
게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 3패턴 (1,5,9) => 화염 폭우 ◦ 적진 세로 열 화염 데미지 ◦ 적 하늘에서 떨어짐
게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 4패턴 (1,4,5,8) => 화염 낙뢰 ◦ 적 화염 데미지 ◦ 적 하늘에서 떨어짐
게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 4패턴 (1,2,4,5) => 화염 자전거 ◦ 적 화염 데미지 ◦ 소환진에서 소환되어 사출
게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 4패턴 (1,2,5,6) => 화 총 ◦ 적 화염 데미지 ◦ 스마트 폰에서 총이 나가는 모션
게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 5패턴 (1,4,2,6,3) => 화염 마녀 (WITCH) 소환 ◦ 소환수 소환 ◦ 소환 모션 /소환진 이펙트
게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 5패턴 (1,2,4,8,7) => 화염 브레스 ◦ 적 전체 화염 데미지 ◦ 용의 입 모양 이펙트
게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 5패턴 (1,5,9,8,6) => 화염 화살표 ◦ 표식 남김 ◦ 손가락으로 가리키는 모션 / 적 머리 위 표식
게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 6패턴 (1,,5,9,8,7,3) => 불 봉인 항아리 ◦ 적 화염 스킬 흡수 ◦ 소환 모션 /소환진 이펙트
게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 6패턴 (1,2,4,5,8,6) => 화염 낙인 ◦ 적 화염 도트 데미지 / 적 머리위 표식 ◦ 적 머리 위 표식
게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 7패턴 (1,2,43,5,7,8,9) => 화염 3단 베기 ◦ 적 화염 데미지 / 출혈 ◦ 화염 칼 이펙트 / 3단 베기 이펙트
게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 7패턴 (1,4,7,8,9,6,3) => 화염 저장소 ◦ 아군 화염 스킬 흡수 / 2턴간 흡수 후 전체 공격 ◦ 소환 이펙트 / 공격 이펙...
게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 7패턴 (1,2,4,5,6,8,9) => 화염 회오리 ◦ 적 전체 화염 데미지 ◦ 적 바닥에서 화염 회오리 이펙트
게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 8패턴 (1,,4,7,8,9,6,3,2) => 화염 감옥 ◦ 적 행동 제한 ◦ 적에게 화염 큐브 감옥 생성 / 적 행동 시 피격
게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 8패턴 (1,,4,7,8,6,3,2,5) => 화염 터널 ◦ 아군 공격에 화염 데미지 추가 ◦ 아군 진영 앞 터널 생성
게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 8패턴 (1,2,,3,6,9,8,7,5) => 화염 전차 ◦ 적 전체 화염 데미지 ◦ 소환진에서 소환되어 사출
/ 불 패턴 만들기 / 물 ◦ 4방향 원소 속성을 만들자 ◦ 우하 시작 = 물 원소 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌
패턴 만들기 / 바람 ◦ 4방향 원소 속성을 만들자 ◦ 좌하 시작 = 바람 원소 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌
패턴 만들기 / 흙 ◦ 4방향 원소 속성을 만들자 ◦ 우상 시작 = 흙 원소 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌
필살기 ◦ Case A는 살리지 못할까? => 필살기에 사용! ◦ 일종의 피버 시스템으로 스킬 커맨드에 제약을 받지 않고 개수에 따라 데미지 계산 => 자신이 원하는 커맨드 사용 가능! 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임...
필살기 ◦ 필살기는 상성에 상관없이 데미지 ◦ 유일하게 9패턴 사용 가능 ◦ 커맨드 시작 중앙 시작 or 자유 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌
후기 / 코멘트 ◦후기 패턴 개수 별로 만들었지만 아직 적은 것 같다. 다른 속성도 도전 해야겟다. 많은 피드백을 받아서 좀더 세심히,깊이 건드려 봐야겟다 코멘트 피격 타격 카메라 고려하기 (이번 발표는 조금 얕게 들어...
출처 ◦ 사양 - 에픽세븐 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 21p
  1. 1. 20/09/19 1차 초안 20/10/15 손맛 분석 패턴 분석 피드백 수용 계획 수정 20/11/13 피드백 수용 (손맛 분석 / 스토리 추가) 패턴 만들기 20/11/29 피드백 수용 피격감과 타격감 스테이지, 플레이 표현 패턴 추가 패턴 배틀 패턴으로 즐기는 빠른 템포의 전투 출번 17 분반 학번 이름 과제 제출일 연락처 02 2017180045 홍찬우 기획서 200919 010-9332-2567
  2. 2. 목차 ◦ 1. 게임 컨셉 (0p) ◦ 2. 집필 방향 (3p) ◦ 3. 장르 ,사양 ,세일즈 포인트 (4p) ◦ 4. 게임 소개 (5~19p) - 손맛 분석(9 ~12p) - 패턴 분석(13 ~19p) ◦ 5. 후기 (20p) ◦ 6. 참고 문헌 , 출처(21p) (페이지는 추후 수정)
  3. 3. 집필 방향 차시 내용 피드백 1차시 기획서 초안 작성 (학업 계획표 , 장르 , 사양등 정리) 게임 소개 생각나는 것 적기 패턴만이 손맛일까? 성립조건을 찾아보자 2차시 손맛 사례 조사 패턴 조사자료 찾기.패턴 A,B안 제시 , 주변사람 의견 수집 과연 손맛이 적용될까? 비슷한 사례 잘 모르겟음 준비 시전 공격 흐름도 필요 3차시 의견 수집을 바탕으로 손맛 표현, 패턴 결정 ,왜 패턴이 손맛인지 표현 , 스토리 ,흐름도 표현 , 원소 시스템 사용 기획자의 입장으로 더 자세히 들여봐야 한다 감도 및 스피드 고려 4차시 결정된 패턴 스킬 예시 만들기 / 이펙트 카메라 표 작성 감도 스피드에 따른 차이점 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 3p
  4. 4. 게임 장르 게임 장르 턴제 RPG게임 플랫폼 모바일 최소/ 권장 사양 갤럭시 S4 / S5 이용가능 연령 12세 이상 타겟 유저 10~30대 , 판타지 선호층 셀링 포인트 빠른 템포의 액션성 , 마법진같은 스킬사용 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 4p
  5. 5. 게임 소개 ◦ 턴제 rpg 게임 ◦ 패턴 긋기를 이용한 스킬 커맨드 사용 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 5p
  6. 6. 게임 소개 ◦ 화면 하단의 스킬 아이콘 OR 패턴을 통한 스킬 사용 ◦ 상하단 분리를 통한 화면구성 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 5p
  7. 7. 게임 소개 ◦ 1 스킬아이콘을 누른다 or 패턴을 그린다 ◦ 2 스킬이 나간다 ◦ 3 데미지 계산이 된다 ◦ 4 스킬 아이콘을 누른다 or 패턴을 그린다 ◦ 5 방어 및 계산이 된다. 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 6p
  8. 8. 게임 소개 ◦ 아군 hp or 적군 hp 0이 될 시 스테이지 종료 ◦ 스테이지 마다 새로운 원소 획득 ◦ 마지막 보스 처치 시 플레이어 승리 Win!! 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 7p
  9. 9. 게임 소개 / 흐름도 준비 원하는 스킬을 선택 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 ◦ 한 턴에 준비 / 시전 / 공격 의 흐름도를 가진다
  10. 10. 게임 소개 왜 패턴을 사용하는가?? 패턴으로서 손맛을 느끼기! 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 8p
  11. 11. 게임 소개 / 흐름도 시전 스킬에 맞는 패턴 입력 ◦ 한 턴에 준비 / 시전 / 공격 의 흐름도를 가진다 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 참고 문헌
  12. 12. 게임 소개 / 흐름도 공격 앞 단계의 정확성 따라 데미지 계산 모션 출력 ◦ 한 턴에 준비 / 시전 / 공격 의 흐름도를 가진다 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌
  13. 13. 손맛 분석 ◦ 갓 오브 워3 ◦ 버튼 누르고 있기 - 캐릭터 감정 + 역동감 ◦ https://youtu.be/qKLESV3Zdho 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 9p
  14. 14. 손맛 분석 ◦ 하이퍼 올림픽 & 스포츠 ◦ 버튼 연타 방식 - 실제로 뛰는 듯한 긴장감 https://youtu.be/FjRspFMs9Vw?t=37 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 10p
  15. 15. 손맛 분석 ◦ 엠파이어 & 퍼즐 ◦ 퍼즐풀기 - 성취감 + 연속 콤보를 통한 쾌감 ◦ 스킬 사용하기 - 퍼즐 풀기를 통한 스킬 충전으로 스킬 사용 ◦ https://youtu.be/OC9qWKtsovE?t=64 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 11p
  16. 16. 손맛 분석 ◦ 종합 -여러 종류의 손맛을 느끼는 게임들이 이미 있다. - 패턴만으로는 고유한 손맛을 느끼기 어렵다 ◦ 차이점 , 특별함이 있어야 패턴이 극대화 될 수 있다. -> 마법진 특수성 극대화 + 스토리로 표현! 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 12p
  17. 17. 스토리 큰 틀 ◦ 마법진이 왜 패턴? => 주인공은 스마트폰을 캐스팅 도구로 마법을 사용 ◦ 주인공을 1인칭으로 표현 + 스마트폰 => 게임에서 내가 직접 마법을 캐스팅! 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌
  18. 18. 패턴 분석 ◦ 님녀간의 미세한 차이는 존재 ◦ ㅡ> 미비하지만 타겟층에 영향 ◦ 4~5 패턴 선호 ◦ 9패턴 의외로 선호 ㅡ> 복잡성 = 재미? 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 13p 4자리 5자리 6자리 7자리 8자리 9자리 4자리 5자리 6자리 7자리 8자리 9자리
  19. 19. 패턴 분석 패턴 38만 9112개 패턴의 자유 CASE A 패턴의 정형화 CASE B 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 14p
  20. 20. 패턴 분석 - CASE A ◦ 패턴의 단순 개수에 의한 데미지 계산 ◦ 장점 : 구현의 간단함, 플레이어만의 자유로운 마법진 구사 가능 ◦ 단점 : 패턴의 단순화(간단한 패턴만으로 같은 데미지) , 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 15p
  21. 21. 패턴 분석 - CASE A 패턴 개수 평균속도 복잡도 선호도 데미지 비율 1 A C C 1.0 2~4 A C A 1.1~1.2 5~7 B B A 1.3 8~9 C A C 1.5 ※ 주관적 의견 및 주장입니다. 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 16p
  22. 22. 패턴 분석 - CASE B ◦ 패턴의 정형화를 통해 단계별 데미지 계산 ◦ 장점 : 구현의 간단함 , 퍼즐을 맞추는 쾌감 ◦ 단점 : 패턴의 정형화, 패턴을 외워야 함 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 17p
  23. 23. 패턴 분석 - CASE B ◦ 선호 패턴을 스킬 패턴 ◦ 모서리 , 알파벳패턴 선호 ㅡ> 모서리 OR 이미지 추상을 속성 ◦ 패턴의 수, 복잡도에 따라 데미지 배율 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 18p
  24. 24. 패턴 분석 ◦ 자주 하는 것은 패턴 간단 ◦ 결제 , 보안 패턴 복잡 ◦ 스킬의 중요도에 따라 복잡도 결정 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 19p
  25. 25. 패턴 분석 ◦ Case A는 손맛이 떨어질 것으로 예상 ◦ Case B로 주 스킬 방향 조정 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌
  26. 26. RESET 60
  27. 27. 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 플레이 / 스테이지 ◦ 5대5 전투를 기본 베이스로 함 ◦ 1명의 주인공과 4명의 동료의 파티로 구성 ◦ 화면 한 앵글에 영측 진영이 모두 보인다 ◦ 주인공을 제외한 동료는 전열과 후열로 각 2명씩 배치 ◦ 주인공은 전략에 따라 전열이나 후열에 참가 가능 (3ㅡ2 or 2ㅡ3)
  28. 28. 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 플레이 / 주인공 피격 타격 패턴 카메라 시전하는 스킬에 맞는 대상과 스킬을 시전하는 캐릭터 줌인 기본 스테이지 화면만 어두워짐 이펙트 스킬에 맞는 타격/피격 이펙트 이미 누른 버튼에서 해당하는 속성의 빛,이펙트 모션 스킬에 맞는 타격/피격 이펙트 패턴을 누르는 동안 스킬을 시전(준비) 모션
  29. 29. 플레이 / 패턴, 스킬 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 시전 중 성공 실패 스킬 이팩트 원소에 따른 원소 화면에 보이기 패턴이 전투화면에 표시 성공 이펙트 불꽃놀이 이펙트 실패 이펙트 펑 터짐 패턴 이팩트 패턴 한 개 지나갈 때 마다 원소 색 표현 완성 된 패턴 빛남 완성 된 패턴 흑빛 데미지 X +a 변화 없음 진동 O X X 사운드 원소 효과 사운드 예) 불이 타오르는 패턴 한 개 지나갈 때 마다 ‘띠링’ 사운드 성공 사운드 스킬에 해당하는 사운드 실패 사운드 펑 터짐
  30. 30. ◦ 듀얼쇼크2(258단계 감압) , 듀얼쇼크4(좌측 방향표 1024단계 삭제) , XBOX (트리게 제외 삭제) ◦ 왜 삭제 햇을까? 실질적 사용하는 기능이 적다. ◦ 트리거에는 여전히 사용 -> 이동의 미세한 컨트롤을 위해 도입 ◦ 감도에 따른 / 시간 / 스피드 에 따른 플레이 변화가 잇는가? ◦ 감도에 따른 차이?=> 게임 플레이에 영향을 주기 힘들다 판단 , 기종마다 차이가 생길 수 있다. => 포기 ◦ 누르는 시간에 차이?=> 이펙트만 다른 표현 / 데미지에는 차이가 없음 ◦ 스피드에 차이?=> 제한 시간 내에만 입력하면 차이 X 제한시간 초과시 실패 처리 (난이도 및 매크로 제한) 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 플레이 /패턴 감도 및 시간
  31. 31. 패턴 만들기 ◦ 마법에는 원소라는 속성들이 존재한다 ◦ 순서쌍은 ( ) 로 표현 ◦ 원소 시스템을 이용해 전략적 요소 추가 속성별 패턴 정형화로 경우의 수 줄이기! 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
  32. 32. 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 4방향 원소 속성을 만들자 ◦ 좌상 시작 = 불 원소 ◦ 1패턴 ( 1 ) => 기본 불 송이 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌
  33. 33. 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 2패턴 (1,2) => 화염 화살 ◦ 단일 대상에게 화염 피해 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌
  34. 34. 패턴 만들기 / 불 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 ◦ 2패턴 (1,4) => 화염 방패 ◦ 본인 대상 화염 방어막 생성
  35. 35. 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 2패턴 (1,5) => 화염 소나기 ◦ 적진 세로 열 화염 데미지
  36. 36. 패턴 만들기 / 불 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 ◦ 3패턴 (1,2,3) => 화염 방사 ◦ 1자 관통형 화염 피해
  37. 37. 패턴 만들기 / 불 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 ◦ 3패턴 (1,2) => 화염 방벽 ◦ 자신 열 화염 방어막 생성
  38. 38. 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 3패턴 (1,5,9) => 화염 폭우 ◦ 적진 세로 열 화염 데미지 ◦ 적 하늘에서 떨어짐
  39. 39. 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 4패턴 (1,4,5,8) => 화염 낙뢰 ◦ 적 화염 데미지 ◦ 적 하늘에서 떨어짐
  40. 40. 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 4패턴 (1,2,4,5) => 화염 자전거 ◦ 적 화염 데미지 ◦ 소환진에서 소환되어 사출
  41. 41. 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 4패턴 (1,2,5,6) => 화 총 ◦ 적 화염 데미지 ◦ 스마트 폰에서 총이 나가는 모션
  42. 42. 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 5패턴 (1,4,2,6,3) => 화염 마녀 (WITCH) 소환 ◦ 소환수 소환 ◦ 소환 모션 /소환진 이펙트
  43. 43. 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 5패턴 (1,2,4,8,7) => 화염 브레스 ◦ 적 전체 화염 데미지 ◦ 용의 입 모양 이펙트
  44. 44. 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 5패턴 (1,5,9,8,6) => 화염 화살표 ◦ 표식 남김 ◦ 손가락으로 가리키는 모션 / 적 머리 위 표식
  45. 45. 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 6패턴 (1,,5,9,8,7,3) => 불 봉인 항아리 ◦ 적 화염 스킬 흡수 ◦ 소환 모션 /소환진 이펙트
  46. 46. 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 6패턴 (1,2,4,5,8,6) => 화염 낙인 ◦ 적 화염 도트 데미지 / 적 머리위 표식 ◦ 적 머리 위 표식
  47. 47. 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 7패턴 (1,2,43,5,7,8,9) => 화염 3단 베기 ◦ 적 화염 데미지 / 출혈 ◦ 화염 칼 이펙트 / 3단 베기 이펙트
  48. 48. 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 7패턴 (1,4,7,8,9,6,3) => 화염 저장소 ◦ 아군 화염 스킬 흡수 / 2턴간 흡수 후 전체 공격 ◦ 소환 이펙트 / 공격 이펙트 흡수 이펙트 저장소 깨지며 공격 분출
  49. 49. 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 7패턴 (1,2,4,5,6,8,9) => 화염 회오리 ◦ 적 전체 화염 데미지 ◦ 적 바닥에서 화염 회오리 이펙트
  50. 50. 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 8패턴 (1,,4,7,8,9,6,3,2) => 화염 감옥 ◦ 적 행동 제한 ◦ 적에게 화염 큐브 감옥 생성 / 적 행동 시 피격
  51. 51. 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 8패턴 (1,,4,7,8,6,3,2,5) => 화염 터널 ◦ 아군 공격에 화염 데미지 추가 ◦ 아군 진영 앞 터널 생성
  52. 52. 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 패턴 만들기 / 불 ◦ 8패턴 (1,2,,3,6,9,8,7,5) => 화염 전차 ◦ 적 전체 화염 데미지 ◦ 소환진에서 소환되어 사출
  53. 53. / 불 패턴 만들기 / 물 ◦ 4방향 원소 속성을 만들자 ◦ 우하 시작 = 물 원소 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌
  54. 54. 패턴 만들기 / 바람 ◦ 4방향 원소 속성을 만들자 ◦ 좌하 시작 = 바람 원소 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌
  55. 55. 패턴 만들기 / 흙 ◦ 4방향 원소 속성을 만들자 ◦ 우상 시작 = 흙 원소 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌
  56. 56. 필살기 ◦ Case A는 살리지 못할까? => 필살기에 사용! ◦ 일종의 피버 시스템으로 스킬 커맨드에 제약을 받지 않고 개수에 따라 데미지 계산 => 자신이 원하는 커맨드 사용 가능! 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌
  57. 57. 필살기 ◦ 필살기는 상성에 상관없이 데미지 ◦ 유일하게 9패턴 사용 가능 ◦ 커맨드 시작 중앙 시작 or 자유 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌
  58. 58. 후기 / 코멘트 ◦후기 패턴 개수 별로 만들었지만 아직 적은 것 같다. 다른 속성도 도전 해야겟다. 많은 피드백을 받아서 좀더 세심히,깊이 건드려 봐야겟다 코멘트 피격 타격 카메라 고려하기 (이번 발표는 조금 얕게 들어갓다) 비슷한 게임들 연출을 보자 비슷한 게임들 플레이 시간을 보자 내가 하려는게 패턴에 대한 시스템 문서인지 게임의 제안서인지 생각해보자 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 20p
  59. 59. 출처 ◦ 사양 - 에픽세븐 게임 컨셉 집필 방향 장르 게 임 소 개 후기 참고 문헌 21p

