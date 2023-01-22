Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 22, 2023
softwaretechnologiesindefence-ppt-130522194934-phpapp01 (1).pdf

Jan. 22, 2023
software technology used in defence services such as army ,navy and air force

software technology used in defence services such as army ,navy and air force

softwaretechnologiesindefence-ppt-130522194934-phpapp01 (1).pdf

  1. 1. Software Technologies In Defence By N.V.N. Chaitanya 10135A1201 Information Technology
  2. 2. Contents Introduction Need of software in Defence Microsoft Defence Solutions The Platform for Defence Commercial Software Vs. Open source Software Network Centric Warfare(NCW) Software Solutions in Army Software Solutions in Navy Software Solutions in Air Force Conclusion 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 2
  3. 3. Introduction • Technology is a strategic weapon across all industries and organizations, now it is also true in the case of military and the Department of Defence(DoD). • The DoD is well known for its hardware-based weaponry, unmistakable in aircraft, satellite, missiles and other systems in its arsenal for defending the country. 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 3
  4. 4. Contd.. There are Three major groups under the Department of Defence(DoD) •Army •Air Force •Navy 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 4
  5. 5. Need of Software in Defence • As the defence shifts its focus from metal and mechanics to unmanned vehicles, drones, and smart bombs, software is becoming a crucial piece of weaponry. • As an Air Force general explains it, “The B-52 aircraft was lived and died on the quality of its sheet metal. Today our aircraft will live or die on the quality of our software.” 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 5
  6. 6. Contd.. • As advanced software systems and embedded software technologies become the brains behind modern warfare. • From remotely piloted aircraft and smart bombs to autonomous vehicles and advanced fighter jets, software is crucial to the success of today’s weapons systems. • Measure  Source Lines of Code(SLOC) 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 6
  7. 7. Contd.. 0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 7000 SLOC SLOC 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 7
  8. 8. Microsoft Defence Solutions Connecting government to citizens connecting information to government workers connecting government agencies together Microsoft Connected Government Framework (CGF) 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 8
  9. 9. Contd.. CGF provides four key Capabilities Improving Command and Control Improving Better Situational Awareness Enhancing Network Centric Operations Deploying Innovative Technologies 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 9
  10. 10. The Platform for Defence • The Platform Layer : Microsoft provides a secure, scalable and easy to manage foundation on which defence organisations can overlay the applications they need. • It provides a foundation of certain capabilities on which the technologies and applications required to manage defence. 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 10
  11. 11. Contd..  Applications and Devices Capability It enables defence personnel and commanders anywhere to work effectively using PCs, PDAs, Tablet PCs, phones and notebooks. Technologies : Windows Vista™, Windows Mobile, Microsoft Office. 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 11
  12. 12. Contd..  Network Capability Provide a unifying layer of common services across your entire environment with technologies that connect people and systems securely and reliably. Technologies : Windows Server, Microsoft Virtual Server, Windows Storage Server. 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 12
  13. 13. Contd..  Security Capability Ensure end-to-end protection to implement networked solutions confidently across the entire environment. Technologies : Microsoft Identity Integration Server, Microsoft Internet Security and Acceleration Server, Microsoft Forefront™ Security. 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 13
  14. 14. Contd..  Collaboration Capability It Connects defence personnel and commanders with the information and resources they need to work more efficiently. Technologies : Microsoft Exchange Server, Microsoft Office SharePoint Server, Microsoft Office Communicator. 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 14
  15. 15. Contd..  Communications Capability: It enable defence personnel and commanders to Communicate in the way that suits the situation by switching seamlessly between video conferencing, telephone, email and instant messaging. Technologies: Microsoft Communications Server, Microsoft Live Meeting. 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 15
  16. 16. Commercial Software(CS) Vs. Open source Software(OSS) The most obvious contrast between the two approaches is that OSS allows the original source code of a program to be made freely available to the public for modification and redistribution. Where as CS is created by certified commercial developers. Over the past few years, a series of critical considerations has motivated military organisations to adopt Commercial Software for their mission-critical deployments for the Security purposes. 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 16
  17. 17. Network Centric Warfare(NCW) • Network-Centric Warfare is a command system that translates the rapid and secure sharing of information among combat superiority. • NCW enables military organisations to share intelligence and information process it and then react to it in a timely manner. 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 17
  18. 18. Software Solutions in Army Microsoft Military Messaging solutions : • It enable defence organisations to issue formal communications with speed and ease. • Official reports, notices and other information can be sent with integrity and confidentiality . • All messages are fully auditable and can be archived for up to 30 years. 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 18
  19. 19. Contd.. It includes Precedence levels :  Routine  Urgent  Priority  Immediate  Flash Security Classification levels:  Unclassified  Confidential  Secret  Top Secret 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 19
  20. 20. Contd.. Fusion Net:  Fusion Net is a distributed system deployed by the U.S. Army to disseminate ‘ground truth’ intelligence and unit management information throughout the Battle space.  Before Fusion Net, battlefield event information was scattered among numerous Army systems and databases, which couldn’t communicate with one another. 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 20
  21. 21. Contd..  Fusion Net provides the communication of information among different systems and databases in real time.  It is implemented throughout the current theatre of operations so that the data capture rate and, the information availability rate for battlefield events to increase from 75 to 1500 percent. 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 21
  22. 22. Contd.. Distributed Common Ground System-Army (DCGS-A)  The DCGS-A family of systems ensures that the essential intelligence and battle space awareness information from all intelligence sources is provided to the Army War fighter when and where they need it.  The system’s capabilities are based on a service-oriented architecture (SOA) that enables the delivery of multiple levels of intelligence data (voice, video, and geospatial) to combatant commanders. 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 22
  23. 23. Contd.. Distributed Common Ground System-Army (DCGS-A)  DCGS-A uses the latest cloud technology to rapidly gather, collaborate and share intelligence data from multiple sources to the battlefield commanders.  With this system we can Increase the situational awareness and reduces risk to the Commander when executing missions. 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 23
  24. 24. Software Solutions in Navy • Polar Navy :  It is an efficient, user friendly, cross-platform marine navigation software.  It provides consistent user experience with native look and feel on Apple Mac OS , Microsoft Windows and Linux systems, Apple iPhone and iPad mobile devices. 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 24
  25. 25. Contd.. Polar Navy consists of Three Versions :  Polar view NS :  It is a complete user friendly on-board marine navigation system. Which deals about the Weather, Tides and GPS systems. 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 25
  26. 26. Contd.. • Polar Com : It consists of  Comprehensive set of navigation instruments including position, speed, course, win d, depth  Highly visible digital and analog instruments 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 26
  27. 27. Contd.. Polar view MX : • It is a marine app for Apple iOS. • It acts as a Vector and Raster chart viewer for iPhone and iPad. 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 27
  28. 28. Software Solutions in Air Force • Net-T(Network Tactical)  A software upgrade called Net-T effectively turns U.S. War planes into wireless routers in the sky, Allowing ground forces to share information with each other. 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 28
  29. 29. Contd..  Using Net-T, commanders on the ground can share video data, map coordinates and other information types without the use of traditional satellite or radio communication.  Requirement:  The groups on the ground need 'line of sight' to the aircraft in the air, this opens up communication possibilities to support ground operations across all services. 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 29
  30. 30. Contd.. How to operate: • Elliott tested Net-T on the A-10 Thunderbolt II ground attack aircraft and said that the system doesn't require a lot of input from the pilot once it's properly configured. • It's a single button push, After that, the pilot must maintain within the range and stay up with the users. • Net-T will be in operational use by 2014. 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 30
  31. 31. Conclusion The transition of defence from Platform centric warfare to the Network centric warfare the usage of emerging technologies in software is ever increased so that the Software is becoming a crucial piece of Weaponry in the modern defence system. 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 31
  32. 32. References • http://www.wikipedia.com • http://www.howstuffworks.com • http://download.microsoft.com/download/5/8/1/581FEBAF-116D- 41B3-8CDE-1829F93C5ABE/OSSvCS_Defence_WhitePaper_W.pdf • www.microsoft.com/industry/government/guides/dod/default.asp x • http://www.networkworld.com/news/2013/-airforce-wireless- routers • http://indianarmy.nic.in/ • www.army.mil/ • www.nausena-bharti.nic.in/ • www.ndianairforce.nic.in/ 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 32
  33. 33. THANK YOU..! 5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 33

