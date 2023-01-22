softwaretechnologiesindefence-ppt-130522194934-phpapp01 (1).pdf

1.
Software Technologies In Defence
By
N.V.N. Chaitanya
10135A1201
Information Technology
2.
Contents
Introduction
Need of software in Defence
Microsoft Defence Solutions
The Platform for Defence
Commercial Software Vs. Open source Software
Network Centric Warfare(NCW)
Software Solutions in Army
Software Solutions in Navy
Software Solutions in Air Force
Conclusion
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 2
3.
Introduction
• Technology is a strategic weapon across all industries
and organizations, now it is also true in the case of
military and the Department of Defence(DoD).
• The DoD is well known for its hardware-based
weaponry, unmistakable in aircraft, satellite, missiles
and other systems in its arsenal for defending the
country.
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 3
4.
Contd..
There are Three
major groups under
the Department of
Defence(DoD)
•Army
•Air Force
•Navy
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 4
5.
Need of Software in Defence
• As the defence shifts its focus from metal and
mechanics to unmanned vehicles, drones, and smart
bombs, software is becoming a crucial piece of
weaponry.
• As an Air Force general explains it, “The B-52 aircraft
was lived and died on the quality of its sheet metal.
Today our aircraft will live or die on the quality of our
software.”
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 5
6.
Contd..
• As advanced software systems and embedded
software technologies become the brains behind
modern warfare.
• From remotely piloted aircraft and smart bombs to
autonomous vehicles and advanced fighter
jets, software is crucial to the success of today’s
weapons systems.
• Measure Source Lines of Code(SLOC)
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 6
8.
Microsoft Defence Solutions
Connecting
government to
citizens
connecting
information to
government workers
connecting
government agencies
together
Microsoft Connected Government Framework
(CGF)
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 8
9.
Contd..
CGF provides four
key Capabilities
Improving Command
and Control
Improving Better
Situational Awareness
Enhancing Network
Centric Operations
Deploying Innovative
Technologies
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 9
10.
The Platform for Defence
• The Platform Layer : Microsoft provides a
secure, scalable and easy to manage foundation on
which defence organisations can overlay the
applications they need.
• It provides a foundation of certain capabilities on
which the technologies and applications required to
manage defence.
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 10
11.
Contd..
Applications and Devices Capability
It enables defence personnel and commanders
anywhere to work effectively using PCs, PDAs, Tablet
PCs, phones and notebooks.
Technologies :
Windows Vista™, Windows Mobile, Microsoft
Office.
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 11
12.
Contd..
Network Capability
Provide a unifying layer of common services
across your entire environment with technologies that
connect people and systems securely and reliably.
Technologies :
Windows Server, Microsoft Virtual
Server, Windows Storage Server.
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 12
13.
Contd..
Security Capability
Ensure end-to-end protection to implement
networked solutions confidently across the entire
environment.
Technologies :
Microsoft Identity Integration Server, Microsoft
Internet Security and Acceleration Server, Microsoft
Forefront™ Security.
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 13
14.
Contd..
Collaboration Capability
It Connects defence personnel and commanders
with the information and resources they need to work
more efficiently.
Technologies :
Microsoft Exchange Server, Microsoft Office
SharePoint Server, Microsoft Office Communicator.
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 14
15.
Contd..
Communications Capability:
It enable defence personnel and commanders to
Communicate in the way that suits the situation by
switching seamlessly between video
conferencing, telephone, email and instant messaging.
Technologies:
Microsoft Communications Server, Microsoft Live
Meeting.
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 15
16.
Commercial Software(CS) Vs. Open
source Software(OSS)
The most obvious contrast between the two
approaches is that OSS allows the original
source code of a program to be made freely
available to the public for modification and
redistribution.
Where as CS is created by certified commercial
developers. Over the past few years, a series of
critical considerations has motivated military
organisations to adopt Commercial Software
for their mission-critical deployments for the
Security purposes.
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 16
17.
Network Centric Warfare(NCW)
• Network-Centric Warfare is a
command system that
translates the rapid and
secure sharing of information
among combat superiority.
• NCW enables military
organisations to share
intelligence and information
process it and then react to it
in a timely manner.
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 17
18.
Software Solutions in Army
Microsoft Military Messaging
solutions :
• It enable defence
organisations to issue
formal communications
with speed and ease.
• Official reports, notices and
other information can be
sent with integrity and
confidentiality .
• All messages are fully
auditable and can be
archived for up to 30 years.
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 18
20.
Contd..
Fusion Net:
Fusion Net is a distributed system deployed by the U.S. Army
to disseminate ‘ground truth’ intelligence and unit
management information throughout the Battle space.
Before Fusion Net, battlefield event information was scattered
among numerous Army systems and databases, which
couldn’t communicate with one another.
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 20
21.
Contd..
Fusion Net provides the communication of information
among different systems and databases in real time.
It is implemented throughout the current theatre of
operations so that the data capture rate and, the information
availability rate for battlefield events to increase from 75 to
1500 percent.
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 21
22.
Contd..
Distributed Common Ground System-Army (DCGS-A)
The DCGS-A family of systems ensures that the essential
intelligence and battle space awareness information from all
intelligence sources is provided to the Army War fighter when
and where they need it.
The system’s capabilities are based on a service-oriented
architecture (SOA) that enables the delivery of multiple levels
of intelligence data (voice, video, and geospatial) to
combatant commanders.
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 22
23.
Contd..
Distributed Common Ground System-Army (DCGS-A)
DCGS-A uses the latest cloud technology to rapidly
gather, collaborate and share intelligence data from multiple
sources to the battlefield commanders.
With this system we can Increase the situational awareness
and reduces risk to the Commander when executing missions.
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 23
24.
Software Solutions in Navy
• Polar Navy :
It is an efficient, user friendly, cross-platform marine
navigation software.
It provides consistent user experience with native look and
feel on Apple Mac OS , Microsoft Windows and Linux
systems, Apple iPhone and iPad mobile devices.
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 24
25.
Contd..
Polar Navy consists of Three
Versions :
Polar view NS :
It is a complete user
friendly on-board marine
navigation system. Which
deals about the
Weather, Tides and GPS
systems.
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 25
26.
Contd..
• Polar Com :
It consists of
Comprehensive set of
navigation instruments
including
position, speed, course, win
d, depth
Highly visible digital and
analog instruments
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 26
27.
Contd..
Polar view MX :
• It is a marine app for Apple iOS.
• It acts as a Vector and Raster chart viewer for iPhone and
iPad.
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 27
28.
Software Solutions in Air Force
• Net-T(Network Tactical)
A software upgrade called Net-T effectively turns U.S. War
planes into wireless routers in the sky, Allowing ground forces
to share information with each other.
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 28
29.
Contd..
Using Net-T, commanders on the ground can share video
data, map coordinates and other information types without
the use of traditional satellite or radio communication.
Requirement:
The groups on the ground need 'line of sight' to the aircraft in
the air, this opens up communication possibilities to support
ground operations across all services.
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 29
30.
Contd..
How to operate:
• Elliott tested Net-T on the A-10 Thunderbolt II ground attack
aircraft and said that the system doesn't require a lot of input
from the pilot once it's properly configured.
• It's a single button push, After that, the pilot must maintain
within the range and stay up with the users.
• Net-T will be in operational use by 2014.
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 30
31.
Conclusion
The transition of defence from Platform centric warfare
to the Network centric warfare the usage of emerging
technologies in software is ever increased so that the Software is
becoming a crucial piece of Weaponry in the modern defence
system.
5/22/2013 GVPCE(A) 31