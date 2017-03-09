Announcements 9-3-17

8:30 AM 10:00 AM ~ 1 hour in Sanctuary ~ Full Worship Service Song and Sermon w/Children’s Church
Bolivia Children’s Home Missions Trip Sign up in Gym Leader: Madison Galarza
One Day Marriage Conference Satellite Video Stream Saturday October 14 8:00am to 5:00pm @ CFC “Early Bird” $35/couple til ...
Weekend Marriage Retreat Weekend To Remember April 6-8 Fri-Sun Early Promotional Price $149.00 Per Couple Register ON LINE...
CFC MINISTRY FAIR Sunday, September 17 Following Both Services in the Gym
CFC In the gym Except Holidays Sunday Night VOLLEY BALL 6:30-7:30 PM (all play) 7:30 -9:00 PM (competitors)
CFC member Malissa Costa is running for New Bedford City Counselor Meet her after service in the gym Edwin Cartagena is al...
Sunday Nights 6:00 PM Bring a Friend ~~ Age 18-30 CFC Ministry
Get in Shape & Have Fun! Every Tuesday in the CFC Gym 5-6 PM
Please grab fliers from the foyer Give them to your friends and neighbors
Compassion without Compromise Teaching & Testimony Followed by a Question & Answer Saturday, September 16th, 2017 Check-in...
DO SOMETHING GOOD FOR OTHERS Have FUN doing almost anything useful while you help the city during this year’s New Bedford ...
The Fields are White w/Harvest THE HARVEST COMES TO US EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT THE LORD IS CALLING FOR LABORERS! https://www...
Beginning Sept 13, 2017 6:30 PM Children’s Ministry 6:30-8:00 PM Prayer Service 6:30-7:10 PM Discussions 7:20-8:00 PM ~ Yo...
Children’s Church Teacher’s Meeting Sunday September 10 Time: 11:45 AM Place: Borrows Hall
Ages 18+ Tuesday September 12 6:30 PM in Sanctuary ~ Live Worship ~ Ice Cream Social
• Bring your items for our Donation Drive event! •September 23rd directly to Savers •1014 Kings Highway - 9-5 PM •**Tell t...
Meeting between Services September 10 @ 9:30 a.m. Stop in the gym for Conference Information and to Reserve Your Discount ...
Recovery Group "Stepping into Freedom” a Christ-Centered, 12-Step Program Thursdays ~ September 14 @ 7p Borrows Hall, Ente...
Next Baptism Oct. 29 After 2nd Service Pick up an application at the altar.
Sermon and Preaching Class Starting Thursday September 21 in the gym from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Cost: $100.00 This is an insti...
Choir Sign ups All Ages See Pastor Ray Today
Announcements 9-3-17
    ×