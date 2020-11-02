Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sugar-sweetened beverage tax to lower obesity
What are the arguments of the DOF article?    An important factor of overweight and obesity in Mexico is the high consumpt...
How are you ordering your own arguments (to avoid being unfocused)?    In the first instance, to organize the arguments we...
Sugar sweetened beverage tax to lower obesity

Sugar-sweetened beverage tax to lower obesity

Sugar sweetened beverage tax to lower obesity

  1. 1. Sugar-sweetened beverage tax to lower obesity  “The​ high consumption of sugar-added beverages​ contributes notoriously to excess energy  intake and is an important factor in the development of overweight and obesity in Mexico,  representing a call to define public policies that favor the reduction of sugar-added  beverage consumption.  Considering that the​ high prevalence of overweight and obesity​ represents an enormous  public health issue in Mexico, having a State policy to change the eating and physical  activity patterns Mexican society, the Ministry of Health is currently instrumenting a  “National strategy for obesity and diabetes control”. The purpose of this initiative is to  comply with the strategies established by the “National Development Plan 2013-2018”, in  reference to “making protection, promotion, and prevention actions the core pillar for the  improvement of health”, thereby following the respective courses of action, such as:  reducing morbidity and mortality caused by non-contagious chronic diseases such as  hypertension and diabetes, and to instrument actions for the prevention and control of  overweight, obesity and diabetes.  Given the problematic ​high prevalence of these diseases and their impacts​, it is essential  to reinforce effective policies and programs for obesity prevention. In this sense, any effort  to diminish the adverse effects of this situation and the cost involved for its treatment  should be analyzed not only from a purely public health policy, which is why a fiscal  measure will most likely contribute to the aforementioned purposes.  In this sense, the present initiative proposed to Mexico’s Congress is to levy an IEPS  (Special Tax on Products and Services) tax, by setting, at the producer and importer level, a  specific rate of 1 Mexican peso per liter of flavored beverages, including concentrates ,  powders, syrups, flavor extracts or essences that when diluted produce flavored beverages  that contain any type of added sugars.                       
  2. 2. What are the arguments of the DOF article?    An important factor of overweight and obesity in Mexico is the high consumption of sugar-added                              beverages, giving as a result high prevalence of overweight, obesity, and their impacts. The                            arguments of the article are based mainly on what the National Development Plan establishes                            mentioned by the ministry of health    Which consistencies or inconsistencies did you find in the document?    One of the main inconsistencies is the lack of information, it only mentions that excess sugars is                                  what is causing obesity in Mexico, they did not mention the other principal or main causes of these                                    diseases. Another incoherence is the cause-effect of what they are writing, the article does not                              mention the why or how this tax will be solving the problem at its root .The only coherent point that                                        the article mentions is the objective of making the analysis, which is to follow the National                                Development Plan.   The measure taken is a solution to the final problem, not to the main cause.    Which biases or errors did you find in the arguments (bad arguments, fallacies, omissions, false                              inferences and deceptive statistics)?    As it is mentioned in the previous question, there are omissions in the information and bad                                arguments; the article establishes the beverages as the principal cause of the problem, not involving                              junk food, candies, or some other product with higher values ​​of calories and sugars.  Another omission that can be read at the article is the mentioning of the policies just of the National                                      Development Plan and not other references, furthermore, the title does not tell the truth about the                                article because the solution given is not the problem of how to help the health sector to treat the                                      disease and not how to prevent and really low obesity levels in Mexico.    Can conclusions be drawn from the arguments?    A conclusion could not be given with the arguments given since they would not have any                                relationship, from the beginning there is no information or studies that ratify it, another reason why a                                  conclusion could not be given is because it would fall into a fallacy ad baculum  As mentioned in the previous questions, the shortage of arguments could not lead you to the given                                  conclusion; At the beginning it is mentioned that you want to carry a health plan and only one of the                                        causes of obesity, however, in the end it leads you to the implementation of a monetary solution.    Is the person’s point of view derived from his or her research?    A point of view can be derived from research, just as research can be derived from point of view.                                      Regarding the first point, the investigation can broaden your perspective or cease your point of view,                                this point depends on the reframing that you carry out within your own investigation in order to have                                    a greater understanding.   
  3. 3. How are you ordering your own arguments (to avoid being unfocused)?    In the first instance, to organize the arguments we must know how to identify the issue or problem                                    and inform ourselves about it from various sources; later a position based on what has already been                                  reported would be taken so as not to create an inconsistency in the text. To give order to the                                      arguments you must give an entry, closing, or link with the following one so as not to lose objectivity. 

