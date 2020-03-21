Successfully reported this slideshow.
DIREITO EDUCACIONAL PROCESSO PRINCÍPIOS REGULAMENTAÇÃO
CONCEITO O Direito Educacional é o conjunto de normas, princípios, leis e regulamentos que versam sobre as relações dos es...
O Direito Educacional e suas três concepções principais: 1. O conjunto de normas reguladoras dos relacionamentos entre as ...
A Educação como Direito Social na Constituição Federal está disposta em seu art. 6º, que preconiza que são direitos sociai...
No art. 205 dispõe que: A educação, direito de todos e dever do Estado e da família, será promovida e incentivada com a co...
A Educação é direito público subjetivo, e isso quer dizer que o acesso ao ensino fundamental é obrigatório e gratuito; o n...
Competências: os Municípios atuarão prioritariamente no ensino fundamental anos iniciais e na educação infantil. Os Estado...
Está preconizado na Lei de Diretrizes e Bases da Educação Nacional nº 9.394/1996, a Educação Básica compreende a Educação ...
Competência do Sistema Federal Está na elaboração do Plano Nacional de Educação e assegurar o processo nacional de avaliaç...
Competência para o trabalho e exercício da cidadania Está garantida no artigo 22º da LDB, quando o trabalho é entendido co...
Cabe indagar: Educação, Instrução e Ensino significam a mesma coisa ou tem os mesmos objetivos? A Constituição de 1988 emp...
DIFERENÇA: INSTRUÇÃO E EDUCAÇÃO A instrução leva o aluno a adquirir conhecimentos, informações e técnicas necessárias para...
Educação e Direito A educação dos cidadãos supõe um mínimo de conhecimento do sistema jurídico e das instituições. O cidad...
Direito à educação O direito à educação como proteção da vida não tem fronteiras, por ser anterior e superior a qualquer n...
Diferença entre Legislação do Ensino e Direito Educacional Não há, portanto, como confundir Legislação do Ensino com Direi...
Diferença entre Legislação do Ensino e Direito Educacional Temos um conjunto de normas que vão desde leis federais, estadu...
EDUCAÇÃO A Educação é a manifestação cultural que, de maneira sistemática e intencional, forma e desenvolve o ser humano. ...
Ao educar-se, o sujeito passa por mudanças comportamentais que o levam do que não sabe para o conhecimento; da impotência ...
Importância das leis que regulam o ensino A Educação como processo de informação e formação do cidadão, por meio de mudanç...
O conteúdo político norteador da educação nacional A Constituição de 1988, como consta de seu preâmbulo, foi promulgada pa...
O caráter político: Art. 1º, que enumera os cinco fundamentos sobre os quais a República Federativa do Brasil se constitui...
Complemento do caráter político: Completa esse caráter político da educação nacional os objetivos constantes do art. 3° de...
Competência para legislar sobre educação Art. 22 - Compete privativamente à União legislar sobre: XXIV - diretrizes e base...
Competência Comum Art. 23 - É competência comum da União, dos Estados, do Distrito Federal e dos Municípios: V - proporcio...
Competência concorrente para legislar Art. 24 - Compete à União, aos Estados e ao Distrito Federal legislar concorrentemen...
Intervenção nos estados e nos municípios Art. 34 - A União não intervirá nos Estados nem no Distrito Federal, exceto para:...
Competência dos municípios Art. 30 - Compete aos Municípios: VI - manter, com a cooperação técnica e financeira da União e...
POLÍTICAS PÚBLICAS EDUCACIONAIS É tudo aquilo que um governo faz ou deixa de fazer, políticas públicas educacionais é tudo...
Educação Pública no Brasil: uma história de encontros e desencontros O desenvolvimento de uma cultura participativa, de um...
Qualidade da Educação A qualidade do ensino tem sido foco de discussão intensa, especialmente na educação pública. Especia...
A Educação com Base nas Leis Federais Considera-se importante comentar que a LDBEN 9.394/1996 foi um marco nos rumos da ed...
A Educação com Base nas Leis Federais No que concerne à garantia de qualidade da educação, tem-se: O inciso IX do art. 4º ...
A Educação e o ECA Considera-se que tanto o ECA, quanto a LDB foram precedidos por uma mobilização social que continha âns...
A Educação e o ECA Art. 4º - É dever da família, da comunidade, da sociedade em geral e do poder público assegurar, com ab...
A Educação e o ECA Art. 54. É dever do Estado assegurar à criança e ao adolescente: I - ensino fundamental, obrigatório e ...
A Educação norteada a Constituição Federal A Constituição Federal de 1988 se difere da maioria das constituições e instrum...
DIREITO EDUCACIONAL E LEGISLAÇÃO DO ENSINO O Direito Educacional extrapola os limites da legislação, entendida esta como u...
Educação: Direito de Todos e Dever do Estado A Constituição Federal de 1988 representa um passo fundamental no campo da ed...
Princípios - Pilares do Conhecimento Aprender a Conhecer: este tipo de conhecimento tem como objetivo o domínio do conheci...
Dimensão da eficiência Dimensão da eficácia Para atender a este duplo horizonte, a dinâmica escolar deve buscar responder,...
QUER SABER MAIS? Muito mais em: www.tavarescesar.com Contato: (41) 992-122-451 E-mail: tavares@tavarescesar.com CÉSAR TAVA...
