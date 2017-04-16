Todos los seres humanos estamos expuestos a situaciones que implican o demandan la capacidad de afrontar y resolver situac...
Tengo un problema (¿Qué quiere decir ?) -Incertidumbre -Dificultades -Obstáculos -Cualquier circunstancia real o imaginari...
TIPOS DE PROBLEMAS Según la actualidad de la situación: -Reactivos: La situación actual no es la esperada -Proactivos: La ...
Para tener un problema hace falta: -Un objetivo que se quiere alcanzar -Un camino trazado para alcanzar el objetivo -Un im...
Confucio dijo “Si tus problemas tienen solución, no te preocupes, si tus problemas no tienen solución no te preocupes”
El entrenamiento en la solución de problemas es un proceso cognitivo y comportamental que ayuda al sujeto a hacer disponib...
  1. 1. Todos los seres humanos estamos expuestos a situaciones que implican o demandan la capacidad de afrontar y resolver situaciones que presentan un conflicto. Muchas personas carecen de la capacidad de encontrar unas varis soluciones ante las situaciones que considera conflictivas o problemáticas, pues en su repertorio comportamental y cognitivo no ha construido o ejercitado estas habilidades.
  2. 2. Tengo un problema (¿Qué quiere decir ?) -Incertidumbre -Dificultades -Obstáculos -Cualquier circunstancia real o imaginaria que pensamos La capacidad de resolver problemas es la eficacia y agilidad para dar soluciones a problemas detectados, emprendiendo las acciones correctoras necesarias con sentido común, sentido del coste e iniciativa.
  3. 3. TIPOS DE PROBLEMAS Según la actualidad de la situación: -Reactivos: La situación actual no es la esperada -Proactivos: La situación podría ser mejor , y eso es lo que deseamos para el futuro.
  4. 4. Para tener un problema hace falta: -Un objetivo que se quiere alcanzar -Un camino trazado para alcanzar el objetivo -Un impedimento que nos boquea el camino y no nos deja alcanzar el objetivo.
  5. 5. Confucio dijo “Si tus problemas tienen solución, no te preocupes, si tus problemas no tienen solución no te preocupes”
  6. 6. El entrenamiento en la solución de problemas es un proceso cognitivo y comportamental que ayuda al sujeto a hacer disponibles una variedad de alternativas de respuestas para enfrentarse con situaciones problemáticas, incrementando la probabilidad de seleccionar las respuestas mas eficaces de entre las alternativas posibles.
