This is your presentation title Bautista Ruíz Luis Angel Carrillo Felix Estefania García Reyes Jorge Alejandro Mascorro Si...
Bienvenidos!! Antes de comenzar, ¿Sabes qué es el razonamiento?
Razonamiento SIGNIFICADO DE RAZONAMIENTO Conjunto de actividades mentales consistentes en conectar unas ideas con otras de...
Elementos y propósitos del razonamiento3.1
Elementos de razonamiento
Contenido ◇Está constituido por los objetos y por las realidades a que se refieren las expresiones lingüísticas. Es lo que...
Forma ◇Es el resultado de abstraer el contenido de las expresiones que se refieren a los objetos y sus realidades y sustit...
Juicios Se llaman juicios a los ejemplos ya conocidos, de los cuales se deduce otro tercero llamado consiguiente. Este nex...
Propósitos del razonamiento
 Resolución de problemas mediante premisas y conclusiones  Obtener una idea amplia acerca de un tema de interes  Amplia...
Pautas del Razonamiento3.2
Pautas del Razonamiento 1.- Claridad 2.- Exactitud 3.- Precisión 4.- Profundidad 5-. Pertenencia o Relevancia 6.- Amplitud...
RAZONAMIENTO CRÍTICO: MAS ALLÁ DE LA RESOLUCIÓN DE PROBLEMAS 3.3
¿Qúe otro impacto tiene el razonamiento?
Seguir adelante, ya pronto llegara otra persona. EJEMPLO Recibes una respuesta negativa de parte de esta persona Hay una c...
GRACIAS ¿Alguna pregunta?
REFERENCIAS EcuRed. (s/f). Razonamiento. Recuperado el 01 de abril del 2017 de https://www.ecured.cu/Razonamiento plusform...
Razonamiento
Razonamiento
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Razonamiento

15 views

Published on

sty

Published in: Art & Photos
License: CC Attribution License
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
15
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Razonamiento

  1. 1. This is your presentation title Bautista Ruíz Luis Angel Carrillo Felix Estefania García Reyes Jorge Alejandro Mascorro Sierra Luis Ricardo 3. Proceso del razonamiento crítico y toma de decisiones 3.1. Elementos y propósitos del razonamiento 3.2. Pautas del razonamiento 3.3 El razonamiento crítico: más allá de la solución de problemas
  2. 2. Bienvenidos!! Antes de comenzar, ¿Sabes qué es el razonamiento?
  3. 3. Razonamiento SIGNIFICADO DE RAZONAMIENTO Conjunto de actividades mentales consistentes en conectar unas ideas con otras de acuerdo a ciertas reglas o también puede referirse al estudio de ese proceso. SIGNIFICADO DE RAZONAMIENTO El razonamiento es una operación lógica mediante la cual, partiendo de uno o más juicios, se deriva la validez, la posibilidad o la falsedad de otro juicio distinto. Por lo general, los juicios en que se basa un razonamiento expresan conocimientos ya adquiridos o, por lo menos, postulados como hipótesis.
  4. 4. Elementos y propósitos del razonamiento3.1
  5. 5. Elementos de razonamiento
  6. 6. Contenido ◇Está constituido por los objetos y por las realidades a que se refieren las expresiones lingüísticas. Es lo que hace que la proposición sea verdadera o falsa.
  7. 7. Forma ◇Es el resultado de abstraer el contenido de las expresiones que se refieren a los objetos y sus realidades y sustituirlos por símbolos. ◇También se dice que es el nexo o conexión lógica entre los juicios ejemplos y consiguientes.
  8. 8. Juicios Se llaman juicios a los ejemplos ya conocidos, de los cuales se deduce otro tercero llamado consiguiente. Este nexo que indica la inferencia o consecuencia, se expresa mediante las conjunciones; luego, por lo tanto, por consiguiente, etc. Se dice que la forma es la que hace que la proposición sea válida o no válida.
  9. 9. Propósitos del razonamiento
  10. 10.  Resolución de problemas mediante premisas y conclusiones  Obtener una idea amplia acerca de un tema de interes  Ampliar conocimientos de un área en específico  Tener una mayor percepción del mundo ante los demás  Evitar mal interpretaciones al momento de comunicarnos con los demás  Poder planear y ejecutar alternativas para una buena toma de decisiones
  11. 11. Pautas del Razonamiento3.2
  12. 12. Pautas del Razonamiento 1.- Claridad 2.- Exactitud 3.- Precisión 4.- Profundidad 5-. Pertenencia o Relevancia 6.- Amplitud 7.-Lógica
  13. 13. RAZONAMIENTO CRÍTICO: MAS ALLÁ DE LA RESOLUCIÓN DE PROBLEMAS 3.3
  14. 14. ¿Qúe otro impacto tiene el razonamiento?
  15. 15. Seguir adelante, ya pronto llegara otra persona. EJEMPLO Recibes una respuesta negativa de parte de esta persona Hay una chic@ que te gusta e intentas entablar una relación con esta persona
  16. 16. GRACIAS ¿Alguna pregunta?
  17. 17. REFERENCIAS EcuRed. (s/f). Razonamiento. Recuperado el 01 de abril del 2017 de https://www.ecured.cu/Razonamiento plusformación. (s/f). Elementos del razonamiento. Recuperado el 01 de abril del 2017 de https://plusformacion.com/Recursos/r/Elementos-tipos-razonamiento Summerhill. (s/f). Pautas del pensamiento crítico. Recuperado el 01 de abril del 2017 de http://jhoseliner.blogspot.mx/p/blog-page.html?=1

×