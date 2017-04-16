PENSAMIENTO CRITICO, COMO LA HABILIDAD PARA EL DESARROLLO DE CRITERIOS Y DE EVALUACION EN SOLUCION DE PROBLEMAS INTEGRANTE...
Pensamiento para el desarrollo de criterios.  Para realizar un buena evaluación y desarrollar un sano criterio se pueden ...
PENSAMIENTO EN LA SOLUCION DE PROBLEMAS Categorización Es el primer paso, la categorizaron es una de las funciones mentale...
PENSAMIENTO EN LA SOLUCION DE PROBLEMAS  Determinar y articular con frecuencia las metas, propósitos y las necesidades, e...
REALIZAR O FORMULAR PREGUNTAS Es indispensable aprender a hacer preguntas adecuadas e identificar el propósito que tiene h...
ESTÁNDARES INTELECTUALES UNIVERSALES Pensar críticamente implica dominar estándares, que nos sirven para verificar la cali...
Pensamiento para desarrollo de criterios

Pensamiento para desarrollo de criterios

  1. 1. PENSAMIENTO CRITICO, COMO LA HABILIDAD PARA EL DESARROLLO DE CRITERIOS Y DE EVALUACION EN SOLUCION DE PROBLEMAS INTEGRANTES. CRUZ SÁNCHEZ JESSICA ISABEL GASCA QUIROZ MARIA FERNANDA HERNANDEZ MARTIENEZ ENRIQUE LOPEZ HERNANDEZ JAHIREN ALEXIA
  2. 2. Pensamiento para el desarrollo de criterios.  Para realizar un buena evaluación y desarrollar un sano criterio se pueden tomar en cuenta 7 criterios como:  Autoridad: Una afirmación se acepta como verdadera por proceder de alguien a quien se concede crédito por su conocimiento de la materia.  Tradición: Se toma por verdadero aquello que a lo largo del tiempo se ha aceptado como verdadero y goza de un apoyo popular o institucional.  Correspondencia entre el pensamiento y la realidad: Lo que pensamos será verdadero si al comprobarlo coincide con la realidad empírica.  Coherencia lógica: Es un criterio lógico-matemático, que consiste en comprobar que no existe contradicción entre los enunciados que pertenecen a un mismo sistema y que éstos se derivan necesariamente de los axiomas o principios establecidos.  Utilidad: Un enunciado será verdadero cuando sea beneficioso y útil para nosotros, cuando nos permita orientarnos en la realidad y avanzar en nuestras investigaciones.  Evidencia: Es el criterio fundamental. Es evidente lo que se nos presenta como indiscutible, como intuitivamente verdadero, aunque a menudo sea necesario mostrarlo mediante razonamientos. Según las fuentes del conocimiento, si atendemos a su origen, podemos encontrar dos tipos de evidencia racional.  Intersubjetividad: Para que algo sea admitido como verdadero ha de ser aceptable para cualquier sujeto racional.
  3. 3. PENSAMIENTO EN LA SOLUCION DE PROBLEMAS Categorización Es el primer paso, la categorizaron es una de las funciones mentales superiores, y en nuestro caso nos permitirá determinar de antemano la dificultad del problema. Los problemas pueden ser  Concretos  Abstractos o la solución de un problema implica tres estados; o un estado inicial, que es cuando identifico el problema y comienzo a definirlo, si no lo hago bien, probablemente no pasare de este nivel o luego vienen las operaciones, que son las actividades que determiné, van a solucionar mi problema o finalmente el estado de llegada, la solución.  El espacio de un problema, donde se desarrollan las características, puede ser pequeño y conocido, o enorme, incluso infinito. lo que significa que un problemas puede ser  Bien definido  Mal definido
  4. 4. PENSAMIENTO EN LA SOLUCION DE PROBLEMAS  Determinar y articular con frecuencia las metas, propósitos y las necesidades, es reconocer el problema como un obstáculo que se me interpone para alcanzar el logro de mis metas  Es importante en lo posible atender un solo problema al tiempo, y sobre todo, expresarlo con toda la claridad y precisión posible  Decida que información necesita para resolverlo y búsqueda  Analice e interprete cuidadosamente la información que recopile. Delimitando las inferencia que razonablemente puede eliminar  Precise las opciones a tomar. ¿Que puede hacerse de inmediato?¿Que tiene que esperar? Reconozca cuales son sus limitaciones, por ejemplo en términos de dinero, tiempo y poder  Evalue las opciones. Considere las ventajas y las desventajas.  Adopte un acercamiento estratégico e implante esa estrategia. Puede que la situación requiera acción directa y rápida o menor tiempo para pensar antes de actuar.  Cuando tome acción, compruebe las implicaciones de sus actos según estas se manifiesten.
  5. 5. REALIZAR O FORMULAR PREGUNTAS Es indispensable aprender a hacer preguntas adecuadas e identificar el propósito que tiene hacerlas con el fin de encontrar el tipo de información referente que responda la situación que se tiene. Entre más elaboramos preguntas, más desarrollamos la habilidad para formularlas de una manera más profunda y obtener la información exacta.
  6. 6. ESTÁNDARES INTELECTUALES UNIVERSALES Pensar críticamente implica dominar estándares, que nos sirven para verificar la calidad del razonamiento sobre un problema, asunto o situación  Claridad: ¿Puede explicar o ampliar sobre ese asunto? ¿Puede expresar su punto de otra forma? ¿Me puede dar un ejemplo? La claridad es un estándar esencial. Si un planteamiento es confuso, no se puede saber si es exacto o relevante.  Exactitud: ¿Es eso cierto? ¿Cómo se puede verificar? ¿Cómo se puede corroborar que es cierto? Un enunciado puede ser claro pero inexacto.  Precisión: ¿Puede ofrecer más detalles? ¿Puede ser más específico? Un planteamiento puede ser claro y exacto pero impreciso.  Relevancia: ¿Qué relación tiene con la pregunta? ¿Cómo afecta el asunto? Un planteamiento puede ser claro, exacto y preciso pero irrelevante al asunto o a la pregunta.  Profundidad: ¿En qué medida la respuesta contesta la pregunta en toda su complejidad? ¿En qué medida considera todos los problemas del asunto? ¿Atiende la respuesta los aspectos más importantes y significativos? Un enunciado puede ser claro, exacto, preciso y relevante pero superficial.  Amplitud: ¿Habrá que considerar otra perspectiva? ¿Habrá otra forma de examinar la situación? Desde un punto de vista conservador, ¿qué habría que considerar?, una línea de razonamiento puede ser clara, exacta, precisa, relevante y profunda pero carecer de amplitud.  Lógica: ¿Tendrá esto lógica? ¿Se despende de lo que se dijo? ¿Por qué? Antes dijo aquello y ahora esto, ambas no pueden ser ciertas… Cuando pensamos ordenamos una serie de ideas. Cuando las ideas combinadas se apoyan entre sí y tienen sentido, el pensamiento es lógico. Cuando las ideas combinadas no se apoyan entre sí, se contradicen o sencillamente “no tienen sentido”, es que no hay lógica.

